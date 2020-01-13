39 Genius Products On Amazon That Make It A Lot Easier To Get Fit

Fitness differs from person to person — and that includes both the definition and the approach. That said, if there's one thing that's pretty universal for everyone, it's this: When it comes to meeting your own personal fitness goals, the right tools can make all the difference. That's where the most clever fitness products on Amazon come in.

Now, as both an internet shopper and a commerce writer, I've learned to be pretty skeptical about online products — and that goes double for anything in the category of health and fitness. If it claims to change your life in under five minutes or work for everyone across the board, it's probably a scam. Still, up until recently, there was really no way to know for sure unless you invested in said product and tried it yourself.

Now, thanks to Amazon, you can skip the claims on the infomercials; shoppers can instead make very informed decisions based on the buyers that came before them. Amazon's ratings and reviews help people to separate the things that actually work from the items that are way too good to be true. And while all bodies are different, when a viral fitness product has thousands of glowing reviews, it's pretty hard to ignore.

Some of these products facilitate a full-body workout, while others streamline and support your favorite fitness activity — but either way, hundreds of real people say they're well-worth the investment.

1 These Copper-Infused Compression Leggings For Optimal Support Copper Compression Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon Compression fabric supposedly encourages circulation and the flow of oxygen, so muscles can recover faster and with less inflammation — but these compression leggings take it one step further. They're woven with conductive copper, which aims to boost support while also keeping bacteria at bay. One reviewer wrote, "I never thought running tights could change my approach to exercise this much, but they have. I had given up running due to knee and hamstring pain. Now, wearing these, I am back to jogging." Available sizes: XS - 2XL

2 This Simple, But Effective Aerobic Stepper Amazon Reviewers Love Tone Fitness Aerobic Step Platform Amazon $36 See on Amazon This adjustable exercise step has over 2,000 reviews and a nearly perfect 4.5-star rating. Reviewers raved about the quality and price of this stepper, and one user explained “This step is extremely sturdy and is only a fraction of the cost compared to most name-brand steps. I would recommend it to anyone who might want it for therapy or for mere exercise.” Its non-slip surface and non-skid feet make it durable and secure for any workout routine. It can even be adjusted to be either 4 -or 6-inches high depending on your preference.

3 This Yoga Ball Chair With Built-In Resistance Bands RGGD&RGGL Exercise Ball Chair Amazon $39 See On Amazon When it comes to this RGGD&RGGL exercise ball, the possibilities are endless. Incorporate it into your yoga routine to improve flexibility, use it for back-friendly crunches, or work your arms with the built-in resistance bands. Thanks to the stability ring and puncture-resistant design, some have even replaced their office chairs so they can reap the benefits of active sitting.

4 These Mesh Sneakers For Toning & Comfort DUOYANGJIASHA Mesh Slip On Sneakers Amazon - $23 See On Amazon Available in six stylish colors, these slip-on sneakers aim to engage more leg muscles while you move, and buyers say they're "super comfy." The interior is cushioned for support, the faux-laces design slips on and off, and the mesh outer is breathable and quick-drying so your feet feel fresh all day. Available sizes: 5.5 - 12

5 An Adjustable Dumbbell With 4 Different Weight Options ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Amazon $150 See On Amazon Dumbbell sets aren't cheap — and neither are most adjustable designs that let you switch between weight options. Luckily, according to reviewers, ATIVAFIT offers a "great quality set of weights for a very reasonable price." This $85 adjustable dumbbell goes from 5.5 to 27.5 pounds with an easy push-pull design. It's durable with a soft, contoured handle, and you can save 10% on a second one when you type the code "FYUROJ8S" at checkout.

6 This Affordable Fitness Tracker With All The Best Features Lintelek Fitness Tracker Amazon - $26 See On Amazon You don't have to drop $100 for a great fitness tracker, and the four-star rating on the bracelet is proof. This adjustable, waterproof gadget counts your steps, monitors your heart rate, records your distance, and even keeps track of your sleep quality. It syncs to your phone so you can collect all the aforementioned information, and it's available in multiple different color options.

7 A Compact Exercise Bike That Fits Almost Anywhere himaly Mini Exercise Bike Amazon $40 See On Amazon Thanks to its compact size, you can easily position this mini exercise bike under your desk or in front of the television — some even put it on a table to work their wrists and arms. It offers adjustable resistance levels, an LCD monitor, and anti-slip pedals, all of which make it much easier to get in some movement while you're sitting down.

8 This Vibrating Massage Ball For Faster Recovery TuoFang Vibrating Massage Ball Amazon $26 See On Amazon Much like your average trigger-point ball, this one from TuoFang is textured with grooves and knobs for myofascial release — but it also has four different vibration settings to further speed up recovery. It's also waterproof and USB-rechargeable for convenience. "Forget tennis balls," one buyer wrote. "This bad boy is AH-MAZING."

9 This Running Belt Made From Moisture-Wicking Fabric USHAKE Running Belt Amazon $12 see on amazon Made from tear-resistant nylon, this slim running belt is not only moisture-wicking, but it's also incredibly lightweight so that it won't drag you down while you're exercising. It's large enough to fit most smartphones, and the zippered pocket is also water-resistant.

10 These Special Socks That Boost Circulation Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks Amazon $13 See On Amazon These cult-favorite socks have over 14,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. While the special fabric helps to reduce inflammation and pain for those who are on their feet all day, athletes are equally as impressed with the compression benefits: "I have already bought a few pairs and can't wait to run my marathon in them!" They're also breathable, stretchy, and available in 10 colors. Available sizes: Small/Medium - XX-Large

11 This One Compact Machine For A Total Body Workout WONDER CORE Amazon $120 See On Amazon Even though it effortlessly fits under your bed or in a closet, WONDER CORE is designed to provide full-body toning and cardio in a single machine. The smart handles can be used for bicep curls, tricep lifts, and scissor kicks, not to mention supported push-ups, sit-ups, and bridges. It even comes with a free exercise DVD and fitness guide.

12 This Balm That Maximizes Heat & Minimizes Discomfort Sports Research Sweet Sweat Jar Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sweet Sweat is a workout enhancer in a jar, and so far, reviewers have incredible things to say about it. Ingredients like coconut, jojoba, and plant-derived squalane oils aim to target slow-to-respond areas, improve circulation, and heighten thermogenic reactions. The result, according to buyers, is more sweating and less muscle fatigue.

13 A Half-Gallon Water Bottle With Timed Reminder Markings BOTTLED JOY Half Gallon Water Bottle Amazon - $16 See On Amazon Whether you're trying to drink more water or you're tired of refilling your bottle seven times a day, BOTTLED JOY has you covered. This half-gallon jug is made from BPA-free materials and features a leak-proof lid, a wide-mouth, and a comfortable handle. Best of all, it features markings with various times throughout the day, which encourage you to hydrate from dawn until dusk.

14 This Affordable, Portable Way To Work Out Anywhere Renoj Resistance Bands Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Resistance bands work the same muscles that weights do — but they're affordable, portable, and easy to store. This 11-piece set from Renoj has a near-perfect rating because the bands are stackable, the handles are comfortable, and the metal carabiners are durable and reinforced. Everything comes in a waterproof carrying bag, and you can stack the five weight-equivalents for even more options.

15 Or These Top-Rated Bands For The Legs & Butt Recredo Booty Bands (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you're looking to engage your legs and butt, hundreds of reviewers say that Recredo Booty Bands are the way to go. These thick, non-slip resistance bands are designed to fit securely over your thighs during lunges, hip raises, leg raises, and squats. They come in three different resistance intensities, and they have an unbelievable 4.9-star rating due to their quality and effectiveness.

16 "The Best" Recovery Supplement Reviewers Have "Ever Used" Amino Slim Post Workout Recovery Powder Amazon $25 See On Amazon "I have been using BCAA’s for workout recovery for 6+ years and this is by far, the best product I have ever used!" Amino Slim powder contains fermented branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), ashwagandha, and saffron, all of which aim to boost metabolic rate and speed up muscle recovery. It's also caffeine- and sugar-free, plus it has a "great taste" (like fresh lemonade) that mixes well into water.

17 This Ab Wheel That Works Your Upper & Lower Body Lifeline Power Wheel Amazon $47 See On Amazon This is definitely not your average ab wheel. While the Lifeline does in fact have a smooth-rolling, traction-covered wheel so you can work your core and upper body, it also features foot stirrups so you can work your lower body, too. Thanks to the foam handles and adjustable straps, it's comfortable to use either which way — and reviewers say they've owned tons of ab wheels, but "this is by far the best."

18 A Pair Of Bluetooth Headphones That Are Waterproof LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $20 see on amazon If you're tired of your gym headphones breaking after a few months, try using a waterproof pair like these ones. They won't break down due to excessive sweat, and there are buttons on the earpieces that allow you to skip tracks, adjust volume, or even answer calls handsfree. The battery lasts for up to eight hours, plus it only takes about two hours to charge.

19 These Dice To Spice Up Your Workout Routine Juliet Paige Exercise Dice Amazon - $30 See On Amazon If you feel like your workout is getting a little stale, you can keep your body guessing with these exercise dice. The set comes with three 12-sided dice in varying difficulties: beginner, intermediate, and expert. Each order also comes with a mesh carrying bag.

20 This Upper Body Resistance Training Set Works For Most Fitness Levels Ontel Wonder Arms Total Workout System Amazon $11 See on Amazon With interchangeable resistance bands at 15, 25, and 35-pounds, this training set allows you to build up strength at your own pace. The innovative design of this product allows you to work your biceps, triceps, shoulders, and back all at the same time. Additionally, the equipment folds up easily so you can store it or bring it on the go.

21 A Flexibility Strap That Buyers "Highly Recommend" Stunt Stand Stretching Leg Strap Amazon - $20 See On Amazon This flexibility strap was designed to deepen your yoga poses and improve your restorative routine — but even non-yogis, athletes, and those in physical therapy have benefited from using it. It combines a stretchy, durable material with multiple different loops, so you can personalize it to your body's flexibility levels and your desired intensity.

22 These Medicine Balls In 10 Different Weight Options AmazonBasics Medicine Ball Amazon $32 See On Amazon Sometimes, the genius of a product lies in its simplicity — and in this case, its affordability. These medicine balls from AmazonBasics are available in 10 different weights, and even the heaviest costs less than $45. They're covered in a textured rubber finish so they're resistant to damage and easy to grip; as a result, you can get the most out of your twists, squats, lunges, and sit-ups.

23 Some Sliders That Work On Both Hard Floors & Carpet Synergee Core Sliders Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sliders are a compact, portable way to optimize your floor workouts, and these ones from Synergee are double-sided to work on both hard and carpeted floors. They're available in five different colors, and they have thousands of reviews and a 4.6-star rating because they're "well made, easy to use, and provide a great core workout."

24 The Resistance Band That Mimics A Rowing Machine FIVE BEE Elastic Pull Rope Amazon - $12 See On Amazon When a rowing machine isn't available, you can still get your workout in using this pedaled resistance band. The handle is wrapped in soft foam to help keep your hands from cramping, and it's compact enough that you can take it with you while traveling.

25 This Massage Ball That You Can Use All Over Your Body STURME Muscle Massage Ball Amazon $7 see on amazon No matter whether you have plantar fasciitis or if your feet are simply sore, this massage ball can help. The spikes are made from durable, solid rubber that won't collapse under the weight of your foot, and it's the perfect size to keep in your gym bag to cool down after a hard workout.

26 A Suspension Training Kit That Attaches To Any Door, Tree, Or Pole TRX GO Suspension Training Amazon $130 See On Amazon Attach it to a door, pole, tree, or beam, and the TRX GO training kit takes the place of an entire home gym — without the bulky equipment, and without the several-thousand-dollar price tag. The secret is the suspension design, with handles that double as foot straps to work your whole body. Despite the simplicity, reviewers rave that it's a "great workout you can take anywhere."

27 These Cushioned Mats That Fit Together Like A Puzzle BalanceFrom Puzzle Mat Amazon $34 See On Amazon Transform any room of your house into a home-gym — and change it back just as quickly. This BalanceFrom puzzle mat provides up to 24 square feet of padded, non-slip, water-resistant cushioning, but the squares detach and stack one on top of another for easy storage when you'e done. "Much more comfortable underfoot and protects my floor from any accidental drops," one buyer wrote, while another said they're great for "stretching, yoga, crunches, etc.."

28 A Popular Fitness Journal For Tracking Your Exercise Cossac Fitness Journal & Workout Planner Amazon $26 See On Amazon Thanks to its sturdy binding, detailed tracking charts, and thorough muscle graphics, The fitness journal even has the professionals raving: "I'm a personal trainer, and I buy one for every one of my clients as part of their onboarding process." The design provides goal-setting as well as tracking, so you can monitor your progress every step of the way.

29 A Yoga Strap That Helps You Perform Deep Stretches SANKUU Yoga Strap Amazon $11 see on amazon Made from durable nylon, this yoga strap lets you perform extra-deep stretches without needing help from a partner. There are 12 loops that let you adjust how intense your stretch is, plus it's available in five colors: green, blue, black, pink, and purple. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "This item was recommended to me by my physical therapist to assist with stretching...it is sturdy enough so that it does not stretch and break, and there are numerous exercises which can be done."

30 This Pushup System That Reduces Pressure On Your Wrists Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite Amazon $30 See On Amazon Simply by adjusting the angle of your hands, you can work different areas of your arms, shoulders, abs, back, and chest. The Perfect Pushup Elite system makes it easy to do exactly that — all while evenly distributing weight and minimizing strain on your wrists and hands. The dual-handle design has a steel ball-bearing system, ergonomic grips, and a 400-weight capacity, so it's really no wonder it's a best-seller.

31 Some Grippy Socks For Yoga, Barre, Pilates, & Dance Ozaiic Yoga Socks Amazon $9 See On Amazon The stretchy, form-fitting fabric and five-toe design allow for "natural barefoot movement," according to reviewers — but Ozaiic yoga socks are much safer and more hygienic. The grippy silicone bottoms prevent you from sliding on slick floors and keep you balanced in yoga poses, while the washable combed cotton protects you against any germs on public studio floors.

32 An Anti-Chafe Balm That Buyers Can't Stop Raving About Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're a runner, a biker, or a hiker — uncomfortable chafing has the potential to slow just about anyone down. Luckily, Body Glide offers a breathable, hypoallergenic, long-lasting formula in an easy-to-apply balm, so you can prevent skin-to-skin or clothing-to-skin chafing. "I haven’t had any chafing or discomfort since I started using this," one reviewer wrote. "Honestly a life saver."

33 This Agility Set That Keeps You On Your Toes Big B Pro Sports Speed Agility Training Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Puns aside, buyers have given this agility set a near-perfect rating thanks to its value, durability, and versatility. It comes with a foldable agility ladder, a parachute, 10 cones for drills, a carrying bag, and four rust-resistant lawn spikes. It's also available in three colors: green, orange, and yellow.

34 A Smart Bluetooth Scale For An Incredible Price RENPHO Bluetooth Scale Amazon $33 See On Amazon With this $28 smart scale, you can monitor 13 different measurements, including water levels, BMI, muscle mass, metabolic age, and protein percentages. It syncs up to the free app on your phone using Bluetooth, and the four highly sensitive electrodes display your results in mere seconds. No wonder it has over 16,000 reviews on Amazon.

35 This Disc That Improves Balance, Posture, & Core Strength Black Mountain Stability Disc Amazon $18 See On Amazon Some incorporate the Black Mountain stability disc into their favorite cardio routine to work more muscles during balancing poses; others use it at their standing desks to engage their core while they work, and some people even sit on it to improve posture and promote circulation. However you choose to use it, this one is well-made and inflatable for effortless portability.

36 Some Oxygen In A Can For Speedy Recoveries Boost Oxygen Amazon $19 See On Amazon "We live at 7,200 [foot] elevation and these are essential whenever we exercise," one reviewer wrote, while another said, "Helps when I am working out at the gym." Boost Oxygen is quite simply 95% pure oxygen in a can, but since every muscle in your body requires it, it's a great tool when you're out of breath, short on energy, or experiencing muscle cramps.

37 These Ankle Straps Made With Sweat-Resistant Neoprene DMoose Fitness Ankle Strap Amazon $17 see on amazon Just attach this ankle strap to any cable machine, and you'll be able to tone your legs by performing kickbacks, standing hip abductions, and more. It's made from sweat-resistant, breathable neoprene that won't leave you feeling overheated, and the ring is made from reinforced steel for added durability.

38 A Dense Foam Roller That Deeply Massages Muscles U.S. Army Foam Roller Amazon - $23 See On Amazon Its lightweight, compact size means it's easy to store and transport — but don't be fooled: this foam roller has buyers writing how it "works great." It uses a combination of dense foam and ergonomic textures to flush lactic acid after a workout, deeply massage sore muscles, and stretch any tense body parts so you're ready to keep moving.