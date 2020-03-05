39 Things That Make You Look Fancy AF For Less Than $30 On Amazon

Making your pad feel like the home of your dreams or filling your closet with elegant pieces you'll want to wear again and again should never break the bank. That's why this list is filled will things that will make you look fancy AF for less than $30 on Amazon.

Maybe you're shopping for cheap and clever products that give your home an immediate upgrade like marble contact paper you can stick on shelves and tables to jazz up your place without the commitment of wallpaper or a dimmable lamp that also charges your phone. Perhaps you want to give your bathroom a sleek and modern refresh with smart products like a bamboo floor mat that oozes spa vibes and dries before you've put on your makeup. Or you could be seriously coveting cute fashion basics that elevate your wardrobe without putting you in debt. From a classic leather watch to versatile dresses you can style casually or formally, you'll find plenty of stylish clothing and accessory surprises that are utterly affordable, too.

However you choose to upgrade, all of these items prove that having a sophisticated home and wardrobe doesn't have to come with a hefty price tag.

1 A Set Of Luxe Velvet Pillow Covers In So Many Colors MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon One of the quickest ways to boost the appearance of an old couch is to decorate it with a few luxe throw pillows. These velvet pillow covers will instantly add a pop of color, gorgeous texture, and a touch of luxury to your living room or bedroom. The covers, which come in more than 30 shades, have hidden zippers and can be safely washed in the machine.

2 An Eco-Friendly Bamboo Shower Mat That Dries So Fast GOBAM Shower Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add a touch of style to your home with this eco-friendly bamboo shower mat is the perfect place to start. The mat is made entirely out of sustainable bamboo, with a sleek, modern design and anti-slip gaskets at the bottom that keep it in place. It has three layers of coating that enable it to resist water — so, unlike with fabric mats, this one won't collect mildew and start to smell.

3 The Contact Paper That Resembles Marble To Jazz Up Walls & Accessories VViViD XPO Grey Marble Contact Paper Amazon $7 See On Amazon The genius of this marble contact paper is that it can be used on a variety of items in your home — and it's easy to remove when you're done, too. Use it to bring new life to a tattered coffee table, or add some style to your plain laptop. It's made with self-adhesive, non-bubbling vinyl that isn't harsh on surfaces. Just peel it back and stick it in place.

4 These Multipurpose Bamboo Shelves With 3 Tiers SONGMICS Bamboo Shelves Amazon $26 See On Amazon Installing a set of bamboo shelves is a great way to add storage and a display element to your space while adding a dash of style. This shelf can be used in any part of your home — from your bathroom to your office or living room. It has three tiers, three removable shelves, the option of setting it in five vertical positions, and a choice of three colors. The best part is that you can choose to mount or leave it as a free-standing unit.

5 This Touch Lamp With USB Charging For Your Devices Aooshine Touch Control Bedside Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only will this LED table lamp seamlessly blend into your home, it comes with an additional purpose. It was designed with dual USB charging ports to provide power to your smartphones and other devices. The lamp also has a dimmable feature with three brightness levels, which you can adjust by tapping on the power icon on the lamp’s base.

6 An Organizer For Your Jewelry That Fits Over A Door Jobar Wire Jewelry Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This will be the year you keep all your knick knacks organized and tangle-free. Claim it and opt for this wire jewelry organizer, so you'll finally have a place to store your smallest possessions. The coated rack can be hung right over a door to save space and it includes over a dozen hooks for bracelets and necklaces and a grate for hanging earrings.

7 A Non-Skid Bamboo Floor Mat That's Resistant To Water iDesign Formbu Bamboo Floor Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon So many mats slide around and refuse to stay in place. But this bamboo floor mat was designed with a non-skid underside. It has a water-resistant surface, so place it in your kitchen, bathroom or mudroom and don't worry about it getting drenched and ruined. The mat comes in three sizes.

8 The Soap Dispenser You Won't Have To Touch Secura Touchless Soap Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon The genius design of this touchless soap dispenser allows you to clean your hands without putting a single finger on the dispenser which can spread germs. The battery-operated gadget can hold up to 17 ounces of soap and has an adjustable volume control switch that lets you determine how much soap you want dispensed each time. Its infrared sensor allows detects your hands and dispenses liquid accordingly.

9 These Fancy Clips Will Add Swag To Any Hairstyle Cehomi Pearl Hair Clips (20-Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon On those days where you want to throw your hair into a ponytail and go, you can turn to this set of hair clips to give your 'do an extra dose of swag. The pack of 20 clips includes everything from bejeweled clips to pearls to marble-accented options. Plus, they all have smooth surfaces that won't damage your strands.

10 An Affordable Alternative To Diamond Earrings Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Studs Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you're not looking to splurges on diamond studs, these cubic zirconia earrings are a sparkly alternative that's little more than $10. The classic stud-style earrings with a butterfly backing come in seven sizes, three plate colors, and in princess- and round-cut styles.

11 These Super Cool Satin Scrunchy Scarves Aileam Satin Hair Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon The novelty of these satin hair scrunchies is that they give the effect of a scarf, but you won't have to worry about knotting it yourself. In addition to giving your ponytail or bun a vintage kick, they slide right off without snagging strands and causing breakage. Each set comes with four solid-colored scrunchies and two striped ones.

12 The Electric Callus Remover You Can Use In The Shower PRITECH Electric Feet Callus Remover Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a way to remove rough skin on your feet, snag this cordless electric foot file. It has a rechargeable battery that can run for up to 45 minutes on a charge. You can use it on dry skin, but it also has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, so it’s safe to use on wet skin and even in the shower.

13 These Best-Selling Cuff Earrings Are Perfect For Minimalists PAVOI Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon I love these cuff earrings for their minimalist appeal, and thousands of Amazon reviewers agree. The gold-plated beauties are the perfect go-to on days where you're looking to be low-key but still pulled together. They're lead-free and hypoallergenic, so you won't have to worry about any adverse effects while wearing them. And they come in three finishes: rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold.

14 A Jewelry Display That Looks Like Art & Keeps Your Accessories Organized Darice Hand Jewelry Display Amazon $8 See On Amazon Looking for an organization tool that appeals to your artsy side? This hand display jewelry organizer provides a great way to store your accessories yet is still less than $10. Made entirely out of black poly-resin material, the organizer is fashioned to resemble a hand — complete with five fingers to hang your rings and bracelets with ease.

15 This Vegan-Friendly Belt With A Trendy Double-O Ring Buckle Earnda Faux Leather Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn to this faux leather belt for an affordable, vegan-friendly style boost. It's designed with a gold-accented double ring buckle and thick black band. You can, of course, wear it with jeans and a T-shirt, or throw it on with a dress to cinch your waist. The belt comes in six shades of black, brown, yellow, and khaki. Available sizes: XS-XL

16 These Breathable Socks With An Anti-Slip Heel Grip Gonii No Show Athletic Socks Amazon $20 See On Amazon These athletic socks have a no-show design but cushioning on a sole for comfort and a little silicone grip on the heel to keep them in place as you walk. They’re made of a stretchy blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, and the mesh construction helps keep air circulating and sweat at bay. Get them in five different color combinations.

17 A Striped Blouse That Elevates Simple Jeans & Shorts Astylish V Neck Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon I am a firm believer that every closet should have a few blouses at the ready, and the addition of a striped button-down is an effortless way to upgrade an outfit. You can wear the sleeves cuffed, while keeping a few buttons open for an evening on the town. For work, simply roll down the sleeves and fully button the top. It comes in more than 25 colors, with long and short-sleeve options, too.

18 This Clutch That Doubles As A Crossbody Isn't Just For Weddings FashionPuzzle Envelope Clutch Amazon $18 See on Amazon They may have a reputation as wedding accessories, but this faux leather envelope clutch can be carried to any function. It comes with a detachable wristlet strap and an optional gold-tone chain-link strap for those evenings you want to wear it as a crossbody bag. Inside you'll find three pockets; one with a zip closure. And there are more than 30 color options.

19 A Classic Leather Watch For Timeless Sophistication Timex Leather Strap Watch with Date Feature Amazon $30 See on Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic leather watch — there's just an undeniable cool sophistication that it lends to each look. This watch is designed with an easy-to-read analog dial and a window with the date at the 3 o'clock slot. It's water-resistant, so no need to worry if it gets splashed a bit during your skin-care routine. It also comes with a scratch-resistant mineral glass face, a convenient backlight, and a battery designed to last for 10 years.

20 The Maxi Dress You Can Take From Day To Night POSESHE V-Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon This long-sleeve maxi dress is even more versatile than your standard LBD. It can be worn during the day for a casual brunch, or spiced up with accessories at night for a more formal affair. The dress is designed in a stretch jersey and spandex fabric that thousands of reviewers say is incredibly comfortable, with a V-neck, elastic waistband, and pockets. And it comes in 14 gorgeous solid colors and floral patterns. Available sizes: Large-5 Plus

21 A Leather Tote You'll Never Leave Home Without Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $15 See On Amazon Large bags are making a comeback this season, and I couldn't be happier. This faux leather tote is definitely worth adding to your rotation of purses. It has one main roomy pocket and one smaller side pocket, and a magnetic closure at the top. The bag is large enough to hold a small laptop and other essential items, with a sweet tassel detail at the handle. And it comes in dozens of colors — from pink to silver to royal blue.

22 This Cheese Board & Serving Tray That's Great For Entertaining ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon Before your guests arrive for the night, take five minutes to prepare a delicious snack on this bamboo cheese board that doubles as a serving tray to really wow them. It has a nonporous surface that won’t absorb liquids or odors, and its design, which features two grooved trays and side handles, is ideal for cutting and serving cheeses, sliced meat, nuts, fruits, and more.

23 A Fancy-Feeling Heated Curler For Your Eyelashes TAJARLY Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tired of crimping lashes with a manual curler? Check out this USB-rechargeable electric eyelash curler, which uses heat to curl lashes. One fan described, “This works so much better than a regular lash curler!! I love it so much it really curls my lashes and it holds all day.” It features three different temperature settings and can heat up in less than 10 seconds. Top it with a coat of mascara, and you’re all set.

24 These No-Show Socks With Built-In Cushioning Pro Mountain Athletic Cushion Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon A really great pair of supportive, comfy socks will change the way you look at every other pair you've ever worn. These socks are engineered with cushioning in the heel and ball of the foot, silicone in the heel so they stay in place, and a top mesh panel that wicks away sweat and ensures your feet stay dry. These no-show socks are lightweight and come in packs of four in neutral colors like black, gray, and beige. Available sizes: Women's 5.5-9.5

25 These Absorbent Cotton Hand Towels That Pretty Up Your Bathroom White Classic Luxury Hand Towels (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Always have a set of fresh hand towels on hand, with this luxe set made from 100 percent combed cotton which are incredibly plush and soft to the touch. Highly absorbent, they still dry quickly so they don't collect mildew and odors. Modeled after towels you typically find in spas and hotels, these lengthy, lightweight towels get softer after each wash and come in 11 shades like green, pink, and goes-with-everything white (of course).

26 This 3-Sided Buffer For Smoother, Shinier Nails Onsen Professional Nail Buffer Amazon $13 See On Amazon File away those chipped nails with a three-sided nail buffer that makes your DIY manicure so much more efficient. One reviewer wrote, “My nails are so shiny and smooth after one use. It looks like I have a coat of clear nail polish on.” Use it to buff your nails until they’re smooth and shiny — and don't forget to give toenails the royal treatment for a money-saving pedicure. The tool is even compact enough to carry with you in a handbag.

27 A 2-Pack Of Easy-To-Use Wipes To Touch Up Dirty Shoes Jiaan Shoe Wipes (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Here’s an easy way to keep your shoes and other accessories looking fresh: The next time you spot a scuff, bust out one of these shoe wipes and scrub it away. “Works great!” wrote one reviewer. “Makes my old work shoes look new.” This two-pack adds up to a total of 60 wipes.

28 The Cozy Earmuff Speakers That Play Music On Your Run Voerou Bluetooth Ear Muffs Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a pair of Bluetooth earmuffs you won't have to sacrifice your warmth or crystal-clear sound quality. These ear warmers connect to Bluetooth devices and deliver up to 10 hours of music or podcasts while you run and walk in the cold, travel, or sleep. It has a side control panel and folds up for portability.

29 A Perfect T-Shirt Dress With Pockets And Plenty Of Swing Unbranded Long Sleeve Pocket Dress Amazon $10 See On Amazon A T-shirt dress is another one of those must-have closet staples that you can pull out any day and keep casual with flats or sneakers or dress up with heeled sandals and a statement necklace. This enchanting but totally wearable long-sleeve tunic dress is made from soft jersey knit fabric with a round collar, swing skirt that stops at the knee, and side pockets. With more than 20 shades and prints, you can find the perfect no-fuss floral, solid, or even snakeskin dress to add to your wardrobe.

30 These Cozy Plush Fleece Slippers With Memory Foam For Indoor And Outdoor Wear HALLUCI Plush Slipper Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add an extra dose of style to your loungewear by getting a pair of plush slippers that will make you feel like royalty. These slippers have a high density memory foam insole that provides optimum support while walking and an EVA bottom that's waterproof and resistant to skidding — feel free to step outside to collect the mail without worrying about ruining the shoe. They have a sweet fleece criss-cross upper design and come in six shades. Available sizes: S-XL

31 A Compact Mirror With LED Lights And Magnification WOBANE LED Travel Makeup Mirror Amazon $19 See On Amazon When it comes time to touch up your makeup on the go, turn to this compact travel mirror that features lights and magnification options. Fully equipped with powerful LED lights (batteries are included), you'll be able to get a bright look at your face as you apply cosmetics or groom brows. The double-sided mirror provides 1X and 5X magnification, so you'll be able to see those lashes up close, and it easily folds up and fits in your pocket or purse.

32 A Stretchy Ruched Dress With Two Sleeve And Neckline Styles BTFBM Ruched Bodycon Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon A body-con dress has the magical ability to be both dressy and casual. This ruched option has a breezy pull-on style and is designed with comfortable stretchy fabric and an asymmetrical hem, so you won't have to worry about feeling confined and restricted while wearing it. It's offered in two sleeve and neckline styles — sleeveless with a round neck or short sleeves with a three-button polo shirt-style front. And 20 color options — like navy, green, orange, and shades of gray — give you an excuse to stock up on more than one dress.

33 These Satin-Soft Bedsheets With Deep Pockets Mk Home LLC Satin Sheet Set (4-Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Without fuss, frill, or an exorbitant price tag, these satin sheets deliver on their promise of providing luxurious comfort (while still costing less than $30). The four-piece set is made from wrinkle-free satin polyester and includes a deep-pocketed fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillow cases. Each piece feels as soft as silk and can be machine washed. Choose from five mattress sizes and 13 rich shades.

34 The RFID-Blocking Wallet That Transforms Into A Crossbody Bag K . A Wristlet Wallet Amazon $17 See On Amazon When you're not in the mood to carry a huge bag, opt for this convertible wallet instead. The wallet features two RFID-blocking card slots to protect your personal info and it includes a detachable wristlet and long strap that allows you to carry the wallet as a purse. Its interior features a zippered pocket and two additional compartments. Its exterior pocket is large enough to hold a smart phone (hurray for that!) and it comes in eight colors.

35 These Cat-Eye Shades That Just Made Your Next Vacation Pics Fancier SOJOS Cat Eye Mirror Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether you're vacationing overseas or staycationing and exploring local treasures, these mirrored cat-eye sunglasses are a must-have item that will get you in the mood to explore (or lounge pool-side — your choice). The anti-glare lenses are designed to block out 100% of UVA and UVB rays. They boast comfy silicone nose pads that won't irritate your face after hours of wear, and they come in 10 lens and metal frame shades so you can literally see the world through rose-colored (or red or gray) glasses.

36 An Allergy-Safe Alternative Down Comforter For Every Season Linenspa Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $27 See On Amazon There's nothing quite like a down comforter — unless it's this hypoallergenic down alternative comforter that is safe for anyone with allergies. This lightweight, all-seasons comforter features eight corner and side loops that are made to secure it to your duvet. The machine-washable quilted bedding comes in eight mattress sizes and 12 reversible shades — perfect for changing up your decor without spending an extra cent.

37 These Energy-Efficient Curtains That Block Out Light Deconovo Room Darkening Curtains Amazon $14 See On Amazon The great thing about these room-darkening blackout curtains is that they're thick enough to keep out both unwanted light and cool air from drafty windows. By trapping heat, these insulated curtains save you money but are as luxe-looking as they are practical. They come with six silver-tone grommets that make it really easy to slip onto your curtain rod. Choose from three sizes and 20 hues.

38 An Insulated French Press That Keeps Coffee Warmer For Longer Mueller Austria French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Engineered with a double wall of insulation and a three-layer filter system, this French press coffee maker produces great cups of brew without bitter bits of sediment, and it can keep your coffee warmer for longer. You won't ever have to worry about taking up precious time in the morning cleaning this stainless steel coffee maker, either — it's safe in the dishwasher and won't rust. The pot even comes with a matching travel canister for beans or ground coffee. Not a coffee drinker? No worries. The press can be used to whip up your favorite tea, too.