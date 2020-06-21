39 Wildly Popular Things Under $35 On Amazon

"Moderation in all things" is a saying that dates back to a Greek poet from 700 BC, so you know it's stood the test of time. However, some Amazon buyers definitely didn't get the message, because there's no "moderation" when it comes to the rave reviews of these popular things under $35 on Amazon.

For example, if you basically live in your yoga pants, you know there's one critical flaw with most of them: the lack of pockets; so it's no wonder that yogis sing the praises of these yoga pants with pockets that are great for storing your smartphone or other small essentials. And there's plenty more athleisure goodness, like this genius camisole with a built-in sports bra (because really, who can be bothered to wear a real bra?) that can go right from Zoom meeting to a workout without skipping a beat.

But I've included more than just comfy things to wear. In fact you'll find products that'll upgrade just about every area of your life, from home decor to skin care to your cooking routine.

So when you're looking to go on a moderate shopping spree that'll net you some legit good stuff that won't break the bank, these are some of the surest bets out there.

1 These Yoga Pants That Have Pockets ODODOS Out Pocket High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon With pockets on the sides for your smartphone, keys, and a credit card, these yoga pants are definitely a step up from your everyday run-of-the-mill stretchy pants. Made with four-way stretch fabric that's totally non-see through, they're perfect for working out and running errand sans purse. They're available in a wide variety of colors in both capri and ankle lengths. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-large

2 The Washcloths That Are A K-Beauty Secret To Soft Skin Exfoliating Towel Asian Exfoliating Bath Washcloth (8-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon A longtime Korean favorite, these washcloths are a quick and easy shortcut to soft, supple skin all over your body. Providing two levels of exfoliation — the red cloths slough off skin more vigorously while the green cloths are a bit more gentle — they're designed to be used after a soak in hot water to buff skin to silky perfection.

3 The Cream That Hydrates Feet & Gets Rid Of Calluses Love, Lori Urea Cream Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get back the baby soft feet of your childhood with this foot cream that deeply hydrates your skin. This heavy-duty cream also stimulates your skin's renewal process to reveal soft new skin and help remove calluses, while also protecting against moisture loss. One reviewer wrote, "I used this one night on my rough, dry heels and they were smoother the next morning!" Use this on dry hands and elbows too.

4 This Surge Protector That Gives You More Plug-In Space POWRUI USB Wall Charger Amazon $20 See On Amazon Turn your two-socket outlet into a six-socket powerhouse with this wall charger that has built-in surge protection. And not only do you get AC power for lamps and appliances, you also get two high-speed USB charging ports. Plus, this outlet has an inline LED night light with a dusk-to-dawn sensor, so it turns on automatically when the sun sets.

5 An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book That'll Help You Take Things Less Seriously Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book Amazon $5 See On Amazon I recently discovered the joys of adult coloring, and there's no better way to rediscover your inner child than with this adult coloring book that also mixes in a bit of grown-up snark. The 21-page book gives you plenty of space to get your stress out by coloring in images, each of which features a cheeky quote encouraging you to "calm the f*ck down."

6 This Luxe Underwear That Doesn't Cost An Arm & A Leg Warner's Women's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Available in 16 different color combinations, this underwear set looks and feels super luxe, but comes at a price that won't break the bank. Made from a polyester-elastane blend, the full-coverage briefs are breathable, lightweight, and feature lace detailing at the waist. And they're well reviewed, having earned more than 4,500 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

7 This Cult-favorite Game That's Competitive And Fun For All Ages Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don't let the super-cute illustration on the front of this word-matching game fool you — it can generate a cutthroat competitive frenzy that's all about fast reaction times and clear thinking. The cult-favorite game is suitable for two players or more, and reviewers report it's fun for all ages, with one writing, "This game is hysterical! I played with my 7 year old daughter and my 70 year old father and we all enjoyed it. I haven't laughed that hard in a long time!"

8 This Fabric De-Fuzzer That Keeps Your Clothes Looking Off-The-Rack New Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your clothes looking fresh and new with this fabric shaver that features an extra-large shaving head, so you can cover more area in a single pass. The shaver also has three settings for customized depth control, so you can use it safely with all types of material. This battery-operated device is also ideal for touching up upholstery.

9 An All-Purpose Moisturizer That's Made From Natural Oils Ancient Greek Remedy Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon This moisturizer is incredibly versatile: not only can it be used to hydrate your face, hands, nails, and cuticles, but it can also be used to quench a dry scalp or thirty hair strands. It's formulated from a blend of organic olive, lavender, almond, and grape seed oils, and fortified with vitamin E. Plus, it's vegan, non-GMO, so you can feel good about putting it on your body.

10 This Alpha Hydroxy Body Lotion That Gives You Seriously Smooth Skin AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion Amazon $12 See On Amazon Formulated with 12% lactic acid and alpha hydroxy acids, this body lotion doesn't just hydrate — it actually speeds your skin's natural exfoliation process, uncovering the soft, smooth layers underneath. It's like professional skin therapy in a bottle, helping to relieve dryness, flakiness, and bumps, while locking in moisture for long-lasting hydration.

11 This Ring Light That'll Make Your Video Calls SO Much Better XINBAOHONG Clip-On Selfie Ring Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon With three brightness modes, this ring light is sure to improve your video call and selfie game by 1,000% — and it clips right onto the top of your smartphone or laptop. This genius gadget diffuses light for a soft look that dispels shadows, so you'll always look like the best version of yourself.

12 These Pullover Sports Bras That Offer Simple, Comfy Support Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Pullover Sport Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These sports bras are everything you need in terms of a foundational layer for workouts or lounging. Made from breathable cotton and enough spandex for proper support, the pull-on bras come with removable padding and are available in both strappy and racerback styles. One five-star reviewer wrote that they're "the holy grail of comfortable everyday bras." Available sizes: 32 - 44

13 The Conditioner That Enhances Color-Treated Hair CHI Ionic Illuminate Color Dark Chocolate Conditioner Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're looking to extend the quality of your hair color between salon visits, this color-enhancing conditioner is just what you need. It prevents fading and comes in seven shades, like chocolate and silver blonde, so you get the match that's right for you. Plus, it's formulated with silk aminos to penetrate the cuticle and add deep moisture.

14 The Natural Silk Pillowcase That's So Good For Skin & Hair ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon $24 See On Amazon Crafted from 600 thread count mulberry silk, this satin pillowcase, reduces friction against your hair and skin, which means you wake up with less breakage and fewer pillow creases. Available in 22 colors and patterns, they're naturally hypoallergenic and feature hidden zipper closures. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

15 The Scalp Massager That Makes It Feel Like You're At The Salon MAXSOFT Scalp Care Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Designed with thick and flexible silicone bristles, this scalp brush delivers an exhilarating massage that's truly the next best thing to your stylist's hands when they're lathering you up at the shampoo bowl. Plus, studies show that regular scalp massages can help promote hair growth, so you'll be getting major beauty benefits too.

16 These Yoga Shorts That Feature Super Handy Pockets BALEAF Yoga Shorts Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a high waist and convenient pockets, these yoga shorts are about to become a key component of your activewear wardrobe. Available in a mid-thigh length as well as a shorter booty cut, the shorts are made from a polyester-spandex blend that moves with you for optimal comfort. Choose from basics like black or gray, or opt for bright coral or turquoise. Available sizes: X-Small - 4X-Large

17 This Ceramic Skillet That Comes In Shades Like Lavender & Aqua GreenLife Soft Grip Non-Stick Frying Pan Amazon $26 See On Amazon This ceramic skillet evenly distributes heat and is non-stick, so you can make omelets and sauté veggies without a hassle. Available in seven colors like lavender, burgundy, and black, the pan a features a soft-touch, heat-resistant handle. Even better — it's dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 350 degrees. Choose from 8-, 11-, and 12-inch skillets, and get a 3-quart saucepan while you're at it.

18 The Workout Top That's Stunning In The Back icyzone Yoga Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon It looks like a normal, crew neck tank in the front, but this workout top delivers tons of drama in the back, thanks to the built-in, peek-a-boo sports bra with criss-cross straps. Available in 14 colors, the lightweight top features a draped silhouette and is made from a sweat-wicking blend of polyester and spandex, while the interior sports bra is made from breathable mesh with light padding. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

19 A Salad Spinner That Doubles As A Colander & Serving Bowl Cuisinart Salad Spinner Amazon $16 See On Amazon Salad fiends will love the convenience of this salad spinner that doubles as a colander and serving bowl, making it a great space-saver while also upgrading your caesar and chopped salad game with crisp lettuce. With its generous 3-quart capacity, it spins lettuce dry in just a few passes, and is great for washing and drying other veggies and fruit too.

20 A Mini Waffle Maker That Works In Minutes Dash Mini Maker Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make deliciously golden brown waffles in this this mini waffle maker that works in just minutes. Only four inches in diameter, it's about the size of a hamburger bun, making storage a cinch. The waffle maker features nonstick plates and comes in a rainbow of colors, like red, copper, and yellow.

21 This Cropped Cami That Has A Built-In Bra Lemedy Yoga Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Talk about versatile: One minute you could be wearing this crop top with a sports bra under a blazer, having a very serious vide conference call with your biggest client, and the next, you could and go directly into a grueling workout. It's comfortable and breathable, and available in nine colors, like white, rose, and smoky red. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

22 These Pumice Blocks That Buff Away Rough Skin GILDEN TREE Foot Pumice Amazon $14 See On Amazon Banish tough, dry, cracked heels and get silky smooth feet instead, with the help of this pumice stone. The double-sided, terra cotta stone features two sides — one for scrubbing, one for buffing — so you can customize the level of exfoliation. It’s long lasting, low on dust, and suitable for use on your elbows too.

23 The Cuticle Softener That More than 7,000 Reviewers Swear By Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with a blend of milk and honey, this cuticle oil naturally exfoliates roughness while softening cuticles and moisturizing nails to prevent breakage and chipping. Fortified with a range of vitamins, it's intensely soothing, and has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly while leaving behind a delightful scent.

24 24.The Mascara That Makes It Look Like You're Wearing False Lashes essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Get the drama of false lashes without the trouble of applying them, thanks to this false lash effect mascara. Featuring a cone-shaped brush that's designed to capture every lash, the mascara deposits lengthening and thickening fibers that deliver major volume. One reviewer wrote, "I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge!"

25 The Secret Agent Game That Will Add Suspense To Game Night Czech Games Codenames Amazon $16 See On Amazon The next time game night rolls around, spring this spy game on your crowd and watch as suspense and hilarity ensue. The fast-moving word game requires each player or team to guess the identities of secret agents while avoiding the dreaded "assassin". "Tons of fun," wrote one five-star reviewer. Pair this with a martini — shaken, not stirred.

26 A USB Hub That Lets You Connect More Devices To Your Computer Sabrent 4-Port USB Hub Amazon $8 See On Amazon Expand the USB capabilities of your computer with this USB hub that lets you connect to printers, scanners, flash drives, and more. And since it's ultra-thin and compact, it won't take up a bunch of space at your desk or in your backpack or tote.

27 These Sheets That Are So Soft, You'll Never Want To Leave Your Bed Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Available in more than 40 colors and styles, this sheet set is made from brushed microfiber that's so incredibly soft, you're almost guaranteed to have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning. They're wrinkle-resistant, super durable, and each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases Available sizes: twin, twin-XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

28 The Cast-Iron Skillet That'll Last You For Decades Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you weren't lucky enough to inherit your grandma's cookware, do yourself a favor and pick up this cast iron skillet that's the real deal in terms of durability and quality. Cast iron boasts superior heat retention, and it's versatile enough for use on both the stovetop and in the oven, so you can sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, and fry.

29 This Phone Stand That Works In Both Portrait & Landscape Lamicall Cell Phone Stand Amazon $12 See On Amazon Go hands free during video calls with this smartphone stand that works in both portrait and landscape modes. The sturdy stand is made from aluminum alloy, features a cutout for your charging cable, and comes in colors like black, silver, and rose gold.

30 This One-Piece That Ups The Glam Factor When You're Poolside Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in more than three dozen color options, this swimsuit is just the ticket for a glamorous, old school Hollywood look by the pool. It offers full coverage but with some sexy details, like a padded push-up bra, ruching, and a mesh peek-a-boo panel at the décolletage. Available sizes: X-Small - 22-Plus

31 This Under-Sink Organizer That Features A Sliding Basket For Easy Access DecoBros Stackable Under Sink Cabinet Sliding Basket Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Get those under-sink cabinets in the bathroom or kitchen in order with this organizer that's made from sturdy metal with a chrome finish. The two-tier organizer features a deep and roomy basket on the bottom that slides out smoothly, so you can easily reach the stuff that's all the way at the back.

32 The Fast-Paced Word Game That Has Ridiculously High Ratings Bananagrams Amazon $14 See On Amazon It make look like a banana ate your Scrabble tiles, but in this word game, players race against each other to create words in a crossword-like arrangement that's all about speed, not strategy. Suitable for up to eight players, this classic game boasts 6,000 reviews and a 4.9-star average rating (!), with players saying it's "fast paced" and "one of the best games ever."

33 A Plant-Based Spray That's Guaranteed To Keep Bugs Away Repel Amazon $5 See On Amazon Formulated with oil of lemon eucalyptus, this DEET-free bug repellent is a natural way to keep pests away when you're in the great outdoors. It fends off mosquitos for up to six hours, and since it's not sticky or greasy, it's less annoying to wear. And given its natural ingredients, it leaves behind a fresh, zingy scent.

34 This Much Easier Way To Unclog Drains Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This drain cleaner is pre-measured, so it takes the guesswork out of figuring out how much to pour. Not only does it cut through hair and soap, it also liquifies grease and eats through paper, clearing away anything that may be lurking in your pipes in just minutes. The formula is safe for sinks, showers, baths, and toilets.

35 A Wood Polish That Restores The Shine To Furniture Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish and Conditioner (3-Pack) Amazon $35 See on Amazon Made with a blend of beeswax, carnauba wax, and orange oil, this wood polish conditions wood and lets you buff it to a fine luster. The polish also enhances the depth of the wood to bring out its natural beauty. Just as good — it helps prevent further drying, and protects furniture from scratches and rings.

36 The All-Weather Down-Alternative Comforter That's So Easy On Your Wallet LINENSPA All-Season Down Alternative Comforter Amazon $35 See On Amazon Nothing makes a bed feel luxe like a down alternative comforter, and this one feels like sleeping under a big puffy cloud. The perfect weight for all seasons, this comforter provide all the softness of down, but without all the poking, prodding, and allergens of feathers. Box stitching keeps everything evenly weighted, the comforter's four loops will secure it inside the duvet of your choice. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, California king, oversized king

37 These Twinkle Lights That Turn Any Space Into A Fairyland Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether it's converting an unused corner of your home into an enchanted reading nook or turning your patio into a festive gathering spot, these curtain string lights are an easy way to make any space feel like a fairyland. Measuring 6.6 by 8.9 feet, the curtain features eight lighting settings including twinkling, flashing, chasing, and steady-on.

38 The Adorable Pillow Covers That Will Brighten Up Any Room Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon There's no better way to spruce up a room than with these velvet pillow covers that feature pom-pom detailing. They're an incredibly affordable upgrade to your decor, since you can use them with your existing throw pillows. They come in seven sizes and 21 colors, like light blue, cream, and mustard yellow. Get some for you couch and some for your bed.