The 53 Best Cheap Products Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

On Amazon, you can snag a quartet of baseball cards for $91,000, a generator for $34,000, or any number of luxury watches — but I'm a fan of the site's hundreds of legit products that are surprisingly cheap, instead. Not everyone has the time to sort through all those devices, gadgets, and potions, which is why I'm giving you this list of inexpensive faves that are reviewer hits. In short, they're among the cheapest chart-climbers on the site.

But the products on this list aren't just inexpensive; they're also downright game-changing, according to buyers. Take, for example, these silicone straws that are an absolute must-have for helping to reduce the amount of plastic in our Earth's oceans — and they come in an array of stylish colors. Or these Korean washcloths, which are shaped into pockets for wear like mittens and designed for two levels of exfoliation. And don't miss this spiralizer (from OXO, no less) so you can experiment with turning all kinds of vegetables into yummy noodles.

Not only will you probably love this stuff, but many of these items are totally ideal for gift-giving, too. Yep, Amazon offers just about everything, including a wealth of pricey goods, but why spend a lot when you can get these reviewer-approved deals for less?

1. The Goo That Makes Dust & Debris Go Away ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaner $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Ideal for getting dust and grime out of small crevices, this goo is a convenient and inexpensive way of cleaning even the smallest spaces in your home and vehicle. Use it on your computer keyboard, around your camera, in the space between your stove and your countertop, or in the car to clean out your vents. Reuse and reuse this cleaning all-star (that's lightly lemon-scented) until its color turns dark.

2. Make Any Popcorn Microwaveable With This Silicone Bowl Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Pop old-fashioned popcorn kernels — without unwanted additives — right in the microwave thanks to this bowl. Available in 17 colors, the bowl and its lid are crafted from BPA-free silicone, which is heat-resistant. This composition plus two convenient handles on the sides mean you can retrieve it from your microwave with ease. Dishwasher-safe, the bowl also collapses to half its size when not in use.

3. This Handheld Spiralizer That Makes Eating Veggies Fun OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Turning vegetables into "pasta" is a terrific way to add more produce to your diet, but buying them pre-cut is expensive — and spiralizers can be, too. Not so with this handheld device that's suitable to reduce vegetables of any consistency to fresh-cut noodles. As you'd expect from OXO, this gadget has an easy-to-handle non-slip grip that keeps hands safe, and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

4. This Cream That Nourishes Nails & Cuticles For Just $8 Onyx Professional Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This cream is packed with a tested formula of calcium, vitamins, and jojoba oil to heal, moisturize, and strengthen both nails and cuticles. No matter what condition you find your hands in, this so-called "miracle" salve can remedy cracks, chips, splits, and even the most ragged cuticles. It also gives nails the strength needed to grow to unprecedented lengths.

5. Get A Salon Massage At Home With This Scalp Brush Maxsoft Scalp Care Brush $8 | Amazon See On Amazon One thing everyone loves about going to the hair salon is getting that delicious massage at the shampoo sink, right? Treat yourself to the same scalp rubdown at home with this scalp brush, which has thick silicone bristles to stimulate blood flow, promote hair growth, and deeply cleanse away any build-up. Crafted from silicone, it has an easy-to-grip handle that makes it simple and convenient to use.

6. This Epsom Salt That Cleanses, Detoxes, & Moisturizes Tree Hut Coconut Lime Shea Moisturizing Epsom Salt $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Epsom salt has been used for hundreds of years to soak away aches and pains, detoxify the system, and provide a natural treatment for relaxation. This Epsom salt blend adds shea butter to the mix to moisturize while detoxifying, plus a combination of coconut and lime extracts that add an intoxicating scent. It's an island-inspired twist on the age-old super salt!

7. Keep Your Heels Free From Cracks & Peeling With These Sleeves NatraCure Gel Heel Sleeves $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have dry, cracked heels, these heel sleeves may be able to help; they’re crafted with a pad at the heel that releases therapeutic oil, vitamin E, shea butter, and aloe vera to soften and moisturize the skin. They can be worn alone or with additional moisturizer at night, donned under socks during the day, or around the clock for maximum moisturizing potential.

8. This Charcoal & Coconut Oil Toothpaste That Aims To Whiten Teeth Cali White Activated Charcoal & Coconut Oil Whitening Toothpaste $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Two of the Earth's most effective natural detoxifying and cleansing agents, charcoal and coconut oil, come together in this whitening toothpaste. It aims to whiten teeth while also naturally freshening breath and remineralizing your enamel. Jam-packed with dental-friendly ingredients, it has none of the things you don't want (like parabens, peroxide, and fluoride) — and it's vegan, too. It's also naturally flavored with xylitol and peppermint oil.

9. Make Your Jewelry Sparkle With This Easy-To-Use Pen Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Keeping your jewelry sparkling clean doesn't have to be an expensive hassle. This pen dispenses a purpose-made cleaning solution directly into those small spaces that are so hard to reach. It has a twist-to-dispense mechanism that makes it easy to deliver just the right amount of cleaner through the soft, bristle brush pen — and neither the formula nor the pen will scratch gemstones, diamonds, or metals.

10. This Broom & Dustpan Set To Clean Up Small Messes Full Circle Dustpan and Brush Set $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Stylish and compact, this broom and dustpan combo is not only ideal for cleaning up little messes, but will also draw compliments for its uniquely attractive design. This set is crafted from Earth-friendly materials — the brush features a round bamboo handle that fits neatly into the round handle of the silicone dustpan, and all plastic used in the set is recycled.

11. This Inexpensive Holder Makes Plastic Bags Easy To Use iDesign Classico Steel Over the Cabinet Plastic Bag Holder $6 | Amazon See On Amazon If you reuse your plastic grocery bags in your kitchen or bathroom, you need this bag holder that instantly turns them into functional garbage pails. Made from steel, it installs quickly without tools or the need for any hardware by simply hanging over the front or the back of the cabinet door. The fixture is backed with foam so that it won't scratch the wood.

12. These Exfoliating Washcloths Are A Korean Beauty Secret Italy Towel Asian Exfoliating Washcloth (8-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to exfoliate the body, these washcloths are made from 100 percent viscose to leave your skin baby-soft and supple. The cloths shrink a bit when exposed to water and slide over your hand like a fingerless mitten for ease of use while exfoliating. The green cloths are designed for gentler exfoliation and more delicate skin, while the red cloths provide a more stringent clean, suitable for your heels and elbows.

13. The Curtain-Style String Lights That Make Any Occasion Festive Twinkle Star Window Curtain String Lights $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 300 LED bulbs that can be controlled via remote, these curtain lights can transform any room into a fairy tale and make any occasion a special one. They're waterproof for use both inside and out, and with so many options for lighting patterns, you can change the ambiance with the click of a button. "These add real character to a cozy space," says one 5-star reviewer.

14. These Mesh Produce Bags For Eco-Friendly Shopping Ecowaare Mesh Produce Bags $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Including small, medium, and large sizes designed to suit all kinds of produce, this set of mesh bags is the next step for your eco-friendly shopping trips. Crafted from durable yet ultra-fine BPA-free mesh, these bags are lightweight and great to tuck into your pocket or handbag on your trip to the store — but they're also perfect for to corral loose items around the house or for use with delicates in the laundry.

15. Help Eliminate Plastic Waste In Our Oceans With These Silicone Straws Flathead Products Silicone Drinking Straws (Set Of 10) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Do your part to reduce plastic waste by adding these silicone straws to your Amazon cart — the set comes in a pleasing array of colors and the straws are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. They're also accompanied by a purpose-made cleaning brush for more detailed upkeep, and they come in their own carrying bag.

16. This Curling Iron Features With Twice The Ceramic Content Conair Double Ceramic Curling Iron $12 | Amazon See On Amazon With a boosted ceramic content that makes your styles longer-lasting and even smoother, this curling iron delivers some serious bang for your buck. A remarkable 30 heat settings enable it to be used on hair of any thickness and style, and it features a Turbo Heat Boost setting for those especially stubborn locks. This unit also incorporates an auto-off feature to add safety, and comes with a handy pouch for travel.

17. Dress Up Any Outfit With This Fashionable & Inexpensive Belt Earnda Women's Leather Belt $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from high-quality faux leather, this belt puts a finishing touch on every outfit, from jeans to dresses, and is available in eight styles so there's one for every occasion. The double-O ring is a nice, classic style that can be dressed up or dressed down depending on your mood or the circumstances. The punch-button buckle style (not a latch) gives a tailored, finished appearance. Available sizes: XS - XL

18. This Stylish Blank Notebook To Record All Your Thoughts AmazonBasics Classic Blank Notebook $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Jot down all those deep thoughts that occur to you during the day or write out your list so that you can have a peaceful night's sleep. This blank book is large enough to get down all your important musings but small enough to slip into your handbag as needed. It also features both a built-in bookmark and an elastic closure to keep it closed when not in use.

19. An Eye Pillow Scented With Lavender To Help You Relax DreamTime Inner Peace Eye Pillow $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from cotton and silk, this eye pillow provides a naturally soothing, comforting treat to help you relax and wind down before bed. It's filled with flaxseeds blended with lavender, chamomile, and orange to provide a gentle acupressure treatment while also delivering light aromatherapy — but this pillow is also a terrific asset when it comes to soothing migraines and other headaches. Available in three colors, its inner pouch is removable so that the outer pillow cover can be washed as needed.

20. This Finishing Stick That Polishes All Those Loose Ends BestLand Hair Finishing Stick $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from plant-based ingredients, this gel enables you to tame those flyaways that become particularly evident when you're styling an updo. The transparent formula is hydrating and non-greasy, and is administered conveniently through a mascara-type wand to allow for easy, targeted application. It's the perfect size to throw right in your bag and carry with you for quick touch-ups on the go.

21. These Dryer Balls To Keep Your Laundry Fluffy & Wrinkle-Free Life Miracle Dryer Balls $10 | Amazon See On Amazon They may look like baby cactus pods, but these dryer balls are actually little laundry whizzes that help your garments emerge from the dryer soft, fluffed up, and with fewer wrinkles. They're good for the environment, too — these little guys help your load dry faster to save energy, and have a convenient opening where you can add a few drops of essential oil to get a fresh scent without potentially harmful chemicals.

22. These Makeup-Blending Sponges People Love — For Less BEAKEY Blender Sponges Set (5-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Those blender sponges make such a difference in applying foundation and other makeup, but they can run up to $20 each. This set of five, on the other hand, costs just $9 in total and is crafted from bouncy, non-latex material that's ideal for use either wet or dry. The teardrop shape allows for contouring and its soft surface provides seamless coverage.

23. The Inexpensive Mascara That Gives You Red Carpet-Worthy Lashes Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara $7 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg to get lashes like a Hollywood star: Try this mascara that features a fanning brush to separate and lift lashes, so that the lengthening, strengthening formula goes on evenly without clumping. 10 layers of bristles provide better distribution of the mascara throughout all types of lashes.

24. You Won't Believe The Price Of This Charming Bracelet Wowpower Women Crystal Bracelet $2 | Amazon See On Amazon With an adorable design that includes crystals and gold-plated copper hearts studded with cubic zirconia, this bracelet adds a touch of shine and sparkle to any outfit. Available with crystals in your choice of five different colors, it's sized to fit most wrists and is both delicate and colorful. "Beautiful quality and really pretty to wear with anything," says one 5-star reviewer — but shockingly, it costs $2.

25. These Yoga Pants With A Superpower: Pockets JOOKEE High Waist Yoga Pants $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop putting your phone down in all those strange places at the gym — just get these yoga pants instead. They're equipped with convenient slant pockets on each thigh to carry your smartphone, your keys, your debit card, your money —or whatever else you bring along when you're working out or running errands. Buyers have called them the "best leggings ever," and you can even get them in eight different colors. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

26. Keep Your Toesies Warm With These Stylish Socks Loritta Crew Socks (5-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from a blend of wool, cotton, and polyester (and with a touch of elastic to make them fit just right), these socks are available a wide variety of styles to suit your personality and your wardrobe. With a five-pack coming in at under $9, you're getting quality and stylish hosiery in a range of colors for under $2 a pair.

27. These Melatonin Gummies Are The Real Deal — & They Taste Good, Too OLLY Sleep Gummies $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have trouble falling asleep at night, buyers swear these gummies are the bomb. They include the time-honored sleep-aid melatonin, and are enriched with a variety of botanicals including L-theanine, chamomile, and lemon balm. As an inveterate insomniac, I can tell you that they work better than anything I've ever tried — and they're tasty, too.

28. Roll Away Your Aches & Pains With This Stick IDSON Muscle Roller Stick $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Spend hundreds of dollars on professional massages, or treat yourself to this massage tool that will enable you to self-administer physical therapy wherever you need it. Ideal for everything from everyday muscle stiffness to post-workout soreness, the reviews section is filled with casual users to performance athletes. Best of all, it weighs only 9 ounces and can go from home to the gym, or even on the road with you.

29. Your Workout Can Go Everywhere With You Thanks To These Bands Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands (Set Of 5) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This resistance band set is crafted from 100% natural latex for durability and features bands in varying strengths so you can progress in difficulty levels later on. They're suitable to assist you in exercising your entire body, from your arms down through your glutes, and they're convenient to take on the road with you when you travel — they come with a handy carrying bag that will fit in your handbag, backpack, or even a pocket.

30. This Backup Battery That's Sleek & Powerful POWERADD EnergyCell 10000 Compact Portable Charger $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Billed as "the smallest portable charger on Amazon," this backup battery is modeled on the energy distribution system of the Tesla Model 3 to deliver the maximum amount of power within a very small footprint. Compatible with a wide range of devices, it powers up your electronics quickly and efficiently and holds enough power to charge multiple devices without having to be recharged itself.

31. A Pair Of Waterproof Bluetooth Headphones For Just $20 Mpow Flame Bluetooth Sport Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've been looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones that can stand up to the rigors of your sweaty workout or a rainy hike, try this pair on for size. They feature high-dimension stereo sound with boosted bass performance as well as a noise-canceling microphone for crystal-clear calls. Plus, they offer up to nine hours of use when fully charged.

32. Keep Your Car Neat As A Pin With This Hanging Trash Bag Power Tiger Hanging Car Trash Bag $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Put trash in its place easily and conveniently while driving with this car trash basket. It straps to your center console or your headrest, and it's waterproof and leakproof to contain even the messiest of to-go leftovers. Featuring a generous 2-liter capacity, it's crafted from durable materials that are meant to last. The design is also streamlined to fit into any vehicle and can double as a toy bin or roadtrip cooler.

33. This Damage-Free Phone Mount That Attaches To Your Air-Vent Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Mount $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Compatible with a wide range of smartphones, this mount is designed to clamp onto your air vent to keep your phone handy without causing damage to your dash. It features 360-degree rotation so you can easily view your navigation from any angle, and it has a quick-release button so when you're at your destination, you can grab your phone without hassle. Buyers rave that installation is simple and no tools are needed.

34. A Hydrating Lip Balm With A Rosy Tint Vaseline Lip Therapy Lip Balm Rosy Lips $2 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from pure Vaseline jelly, this balm is designed to protect your lips from harsh weather conditions like dry air, wind, and cold temperatures — while also softly tinting them with a neutral rosy color. Locking in lips' own moisture, it comes in a pocket-sized container that fits easily into a handbag or a backpack, and it provides long-lasting relief to this very delicate skin.

35. This Ponytail Head Wrap Warms Your Ears While Keeping The Sweat Off Your Face MIFULGOO Ponytail Head Wrap $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Fashioned with an opening in the rear to hold your ponytail, this headband is designed to make a style statement while keeping your ears warm and ensuring that sweat isn't running all over your face during your workout. Knitted from a stretchy material that's designed to fit most head sizes, it's lined with a fleece fabric that's absorbent and warming. It's also available in 12 colors to coordinate with or highlight every outfit.

36. This Lightning Cable That's Tough & Durable AmazonBasics Lightning Connector $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Since it's crafted from double-braided nylon, you won't have to keep buying replacements when you pick up this lightning cable from AmazonBasics. They boast that it will withstand up to 20,000 scrunches, so it's definitely better than that one you picked up at the gas station last week. This is the 3-foot model; other lengths are available, too, if you need more room to maneuver.

37. This Bath Pillow To Enhance Your Relaxation In The Tub BINO Non-Slip Cushioned Bath Pillow $7 | Amazon See On Amazon A nice, hot bath at the end of a long day is such a pleasure ... until you get that crick in your neck that comes with resting your head on the side of the tub. This bath pillow gives you a comfy way to recline, and since it attaches to the side of your tub with eight ultra-strong suction cups, it won't slip around while you're having your me-time.

38. These Hanger Hooks Will Get Your Car Organized In A Flash ChiTronic Car SUV Seat Back Headrest Hanger Hooks (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Get that car clutter organized with these hooks that attach to your headrest, without tools and in just seconds. Face them toward the back seat to hold kids' supplies, a trash bag, or some groceries, or turn it toward the front while you're driving alone to ensure that your handbag won't end up on the floor when you brake. Each hook can hold over 15 pounds and won't slip around thanks to its silicone grip padding.

39. This Cute, Collapsible Basket For Shopping, Magazines, & Towels CleverMade SnapBasket LUXE $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Take into account the number of different uses you're going to get out of this collapsible basket, and it's easily one of Amazon's biggest steals. With its durable construction and 8-gallon, 30-pound capacity, you'll use it on the go for everything from grocery shopping to pool trips. That's not all, though: Crafted from good-looking, heavy-duty canvas and accented with vegan leather handles, it's so attractive, you'll want it out in the open. Get it in seven colors and fold it flat when it's not in use.

40. This Cream That Will Restore The Skin On Your Hands & Feet LOVE, LORI Foot Finish Urea Cream 25% $12 | Amazon See On Amazon LOVE, LORI is a favorite for amazing foot-care products, and this cream that helps rehydrate super-dry feet and elbows is no exception. Packed with urea to accelerate healing of cracked, dry skin, it's also great for smoothing away rough patches. Where you'll find this product truly life-changing, though, is in soothing away corns and calluses and getting your heels back to baby-soft condition.

41. The Eyebrow Styling Tool That May Change Your Life Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (6-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon The ultimate in cheap and cheerful, these colorful razors are my all-time favorite inexpensive Amazon buy. They're made for use on your brows, and indeed, they're terrific at maintaining a natural curve in between (or instead of) visits to the salon. But I really love them for removing that peach fuzz that develops on my face — not only do I use them on my upper lip, but as an all-over treatment for glowing skin and super-smooth makeup application.

42. This 4-Pack Of Lip Balm Is Earth-Friendly & Perfect For Sharing Eco Lips Mongo Kiss Mongongo Oil Lip Balm, Variety 4-Pack $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Get plenty of lip-friendly nutrients in a formula that's kind to Mother Earth with these lip balms. The base formula features organic mongongo oil, a powerful moisturizing, cleansing, and protection agent. They're also GMO- and gluten-free, and the company even offsets energy used in manufacturing. On top of all of that, you'll love the flavors, which are derived from all-natural essential oils — and since they come in a pack of four, you can share with friends.

43. Take The Chill Off With This Pint-Size But Powerful Heater Lasko MyHeat Personal Ceramic Heater $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Small but mighty is definitely a catchphrase you can attach to this personal heater. It'll take the chill off and is small enough for use in tight spaces or in areas where you just don't have control of your own climate, like the office. You'll be warm, and so will the air around you, yet it only has a petite 4-square-inch footprint. It features automatic overheat protection for safety and comes in four fun colors, as well.

44. If You Hate Sweating Through Your Makeup, This Is The Solution Carpe No-Sweat Face $20 | Amazon See On Amazon One thing that drives me up a wall is sweating after I've applied my makeup for the day, and living in the South, that's almost inescapable — unless you're wearing this unique lotion. Designed for wear alone or under foundation or primer, its gel formula includes jojoba, colloidal oatmeal, and aloe vera in a blend that absorbs sweat — not just on the forehead and upper lip, but also on the scalp, giving you a flawless matte finish. It's also free from parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, and sulfates.

45. This Spray That's A Pain-Relieving Wonder J.R. Watkins Menthol Camphor Relief Mist $10 | Amazon See On Amazon While it's designed to help ease the congestion of sinus issues and colds, this spray is crafted from menthol, eucalyptus, camphor, and thyme, so it's also a reviewer-favorite for relieving muscle aches and pains. Spray some in the air or in the shower for quick, naturally pure relief from respiratory ailments, or apply directly to the skin for a topical treatment.

46. This Luxe Marula Oil To Hydrate Your Skin & Hair ACURE The Essentials Marula Oil $13 | Amazon See On Amazon A premium substitute for pricier, hyped-up preparations, this marula oil is cold-pressed and unrefined. It's ideal for use on the face, hands, and décolletage, but one of my favorite uses is to zip up split ends and smooth frizz-fraught hair. Its ultra-rich, 100% vegan formula is packed with omega fatty acids and proteins, and buyers say it also works wonders for nourishing the skin and helping to heal unwanted scars.

47. A Toner & Prep Spray That's Vegan & Cruelty-Free bioClarity Dewy Dew Facial Mist Toner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon bioClarity has a whole range of products crafted around a version of chlorophyll as their core ingredient. They're designed to brighten and tone skin, and they're all fabulous — including this mist that does double-duty as a toner and a primer. With its skin-balancing formula that's 100% vegan and cruelty-free, it leaves you glowing and ready to apply makeup or go barefaced.

48. Soothe Your Aches & Pains With This Scented Shoulder Wrap HP Solutions Lavender Versatile Buddy $22 | Amazon See On Amazon With rice and flaxseed on the inside and fleece and cotton waffle fabric on the outside, this heating pad is one you can really cuddle up with. Just throw in the microwave for 15 seconds and you'll get up to 25 minutes of warming relief that you can apply anywhere on your body. With lavender flowers added to the filling to exude a relaxing aroma, this wrap is ideal for use at bedtime or anytime you need to wind down.

49. An Eco-Friendly Food Storage Bag That Also Works For Sous-Vide Stasher Sandwich-Size Silicone Food Bag $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for taking a snack or a sandwich to work, this storage bag makes a great addition to your zero-waste food prep kit. Made from 100 percent food-grade silicone, it's incredibly versatile; use it for small household or craft items, or use its heat-safe design for sous-vide cooking. BPA- and PVC-free, it has a pinch-lock seal to keep water and air out and foods fresh inside.

50. The Stylish Laptop Sleeve That's Just $17 DOMISO 14-inch Laptop Sleeve $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Fitted with exterior pockets to hold your power cable, mouse, phone, and more, this laptop cover has three layers of protection to keep your expensive electronics safe. The attractive double-canvas outer (available in three colors) offers both padding and a cozy microfiber interior, yet it's low-profile enough to easily stow in your carry-on or briefcase. The double zippers are stylish and will keep any 14-inch laptop safely inside.

51. Organize Your Utility Closet With This Rack Home-It Mop and Broom Holder, $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for use in your garage, workshop, or utility closet, this rack has five spots to get your handled tools — brooms, rakes, and the like — neatly organized. Also ideal for sporting equipment, it has six hooks to hold towels, your favorite gardening hat, or your lawn mowing shirt. It mounts easily to any flat surface and can hold up to 35 pounds of gear.

52. This Personal-Sized Blender For Smoothies & Shakes Hamilton Beach Personal Blender $17 | Amazon See On Amazon I first bought this blender to make protein shakes and am now smitten with it for so many other simple tasks. With such a small footprint, it can sit on the counter all the time — even in small kitchens. Plus, the BPA-free blender jar detaches to create a a travel cup, so you can take your beverages on the go. In addition to smoothies and shakes, it's super for soups and sauces and would be ideal for baby food, too.