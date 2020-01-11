If you’ve ever considered (and then reconsidered) buying a juicer, chances are, you know how difficult they can be to clean. And while you shouldn’t expect any kitchen appliance to clean itself, the best easy-to-clean juicers make the process a little less painful. With so many juicers to choose from, it’s important to do your research. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you shop:

You’re likely to encounter two types of juicers: centrifugal and slow. Centrifugal juicers grind ingredients on a serrated surface, and a motor separates the pulp from the juice by spinning it, similar to a clothes dryer. Slow juicers (also known as masticating juicers) use a rotating auger to press juice from ingredients. There are exceptions, but the internal components of centrifugal juicers can be tough to clean, in particular if you’re juicing fibrous or stringy ingredients. Slow juicers can often be rinsed, and the straining baskets tends to be easier to clean.

If you want to juice a large volume of ingredients and really value nutrition, a slow juicer is best. Since ingredients have minimal exposure to air and heat, they’ll retain more of their nutritional content. They also yield a bit more juice. If you don’t plan to batch-juice in advance, a centrifugal juicer will suffice, but keep in mind that there might be some nutritional loss due to oxidation.

Whether you want to have a constant supply of green juice on hand, or want to make your own fruity blends, the best easy-to-clean juicers produce healthy, refreshing juice at home — minimal cleaning required.

1 The Best Multitasker: AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer AMZCHEF Slow Masticating Juicer Amazon $90 See on Amazon This slow juicer mashes ingredients with a seven-stage auger to extract the maximum amount of juice. Because it rotates slowly at 80 rotations per minute (RPM), this juicer operates quietly and doesn’t expose ingredients to heat, and thus helps preserve their nutritional content. Reviewers say that it’s easy to assemble and clean, especially since all of the detachable parts are dishwasher-safe. The other big bonus to this pick is that unlike many juicers, this isn’t a unitasker — it can also be used to grind meat or spiralize vegetable into veggie noodles. Helpful review: “I have owned several juicers, and this one is by far my favorite. It is the cheapest, and best juicer I’ve ever used. There is a minuscule difference in yield between this juicer, and my twin gear masticating that I paid $400 for. It is very easy to clean and reassemble compared to the twin gear and the centrifuge juicers I also own. I will never buy another over priced juicer. I’m very happy with this purchase.”

2 The Best For Tiny Kitchens: Dash Deluxe Compact Slow Masticating Juicer Dash Deluxe Compact Slow Masticating Juicer Amazon $75 See On Amazon If you think you don’t have space for a masticating juicer, then you need to check out this one from cult-favorite appliance brand Dash. Weighing just over 4.5 pounds and measuring 14.57 by 10.91 by 5.94 inches, it’s small enough to store in a cabinet or keep out on the counter even in a tiny apartment kitchen. It can make juices, nut milks, and even sorbets thanks to the frozen attachment. It doesn’t expose your ingredients to heat, preserving their nutritional value, and has a strong 130-Watt motor. It comes with two juice cups and a cleaning brush as well as two attachments, and the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Helpful review: “I’m so glad I purchased this juicer. Honestly, juicers intimidate me and when I came across how compact and easy to assemble and clean this was I had to try it. It was simple to put together and so easy to use. I’ve been making celery and carrot juice and love it!”

3 The Best Investment: Omega Slow Masticating Juice Extractor And Nutrition Center Omega Slow Masticating Juice Extractor And Nutrition Center Amazon $305 See on Amazon This horizontal slow juicer from Omega has six nozzles and two juicer screens, giving you the versatility to use it for a variety of tasks including grinding coffee beans, extruding pasta, making nut milks, amongst other functions. The powerful motor rotates the two-stage auger at 80 RPM to produce clean, pulp-free juice that retains its health benefits. An easy-grip handle is built into the main body for stability when you feed tough ingredients into the chute, and makes it easier to transport when moving the sturdy 20-pound juicer. The Omega’s masticating chamber is similar to the design of the AICOK, and its parts can be removed easily for cleaning and reassembly. An included cleaning brush fits inside the narrow juicer screen for efficient cleaning of fiber and pulp. In case the price gives you sticker-shock, note that the Omega comes with a 15-year warranty on parts if any problems arise. Since juicers usually take a beating (especially with fibrous and hard fruits and vegetables), this is pretty amazing deal. Helpful review: “I have tried three Different juicers before finding this one and I AM IN LOVE!!!This slow juicer is so easy to clean and assemble! Not too many parts and all the corners are easy to get to, to clean. I always run water through the machine while it is stilling running at the end, which helps.”

4 A Splurge-Worthy Compact Slow Juicer: Hurom HP Slow Juicer Hurom HP Slow Juicer Amazon $379 See on Amazon Another slow juicer, this option from Hurom operates at almost half the speed of the AICOK, making it one of the quietest machines you’ll find. The auger is positioned vertically, and slowly squeezes juice from foods for maximum yield with minimal oxidation and nutrient-loss. The auger and housing separate into several components that can be easily rinsed clean. If used daily, water should be poured through the juicer to rinse the main components, but after juicing highly-fibrous foods like celery, carrots, or beets, the mesh basket should be hand-washed with the included brush set. Due to its vertical design, the Hurom takes up relatively little space, making it great for smaller kitchens or anyone who wants the option of storing and only pulling out the juicer when needed. Though the modern design and fun color choices make it nice enough to leave out on the countertop. Helpful review: “Perfect if you are looking for a quality juicer that is simple to clean and have limited counter space. I live in an LA apartment and use this 5 days a week mostly for celery and carrot juice and it works great! Easy to clean compared to most juicers and it comes with the necessary cleaning tools.”

5 The Best Easy-To-Clean Centrifugal Juicer: KOIOS Centrifugal Juicer KOIOS Centrifugal Juicer Amazon $100 See on Amazon Unlike the slow juicers above, this centrifugal juicer from KOIOS starts the process by grinding ingredients on a 13-row saw-pointed serrated surface. As the motor spins at anywhere from 12,000 to 18,000 RPM, the mixture is separated, and juice filters through a mesh basket and pulp goes into an external bin. The KOIOS’ larger components can be easily rinsed clean, but the serrated surface and mesh basket should be carefully cleaned with the included brush. Some juicer-cleaning advice: Wet pulp is much easier to clean than dried-on pulp, so it’s best to clean your juicer immediately after use. For safety purposes, the feed chute on the KOIOS is tall; however, its generous 3-inch width accommodates larger chunks of food and even small whole fruits like apples. The high-speed motor and spinning process can expose ingredients to air and heat, so some health benefits can be lost. It is, however, an affordable juicer for immediate juice enjoyment, easy operation, and relatively easy cleaning. Helpful review: “I was skeptical about getting this because I thought it would be a hassle to assemble and clean. First of all, the assembly is a breath, done in 2 minutes. I looked around my fridge and found 3 apples so I gave those a go. Because it had a big mouth, I didn’t need to cut it all. And then the taste was just amazing. I didn't know apple juice tasted that good. Hands down best juice I've ever had. This is amazing.”