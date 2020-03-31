Green veggies can help boost everything from heart to brain health, and the best juicers for greens make it even easier to get your daily dose. In the roundup below, I’ve selected juicers that will help you extract every last drop of nutritious juice from kale, spinach, even wheatgrass. Whatever your budget looks like, there’s a pick here for you. But before diving in, it's important to understand the different juicer types.

Centrifugal Vs. Masticating Juicers

Centrifugal juicers — which use blades to blend at high speeds and tend to be popular for pulverizing hard veggies and fruits — aren't a great fit for some greens because their blades can have a hard time extracting a substantial amount of juice from lighter, leafier options, like kale or spinach. Masticating juicers, on the other hand, are ideal for greens, especially leafy greens, because they use an auger to slowly press juice from your produce. Masticating juicers provide thicker, less frothy, and more fiber-rich juices as well. But you'll pay more for this option, since centrifugal ones tend to be the more budget-friendly juicers.

The 411 On Cold-Pressed Juice

Because masticating juicers don’t heat up like centrifugal options do, they might help preserve key nutrients better. In fact, “cold-pressed” juices, another term used for those made with a masticating juicer, work by separating fiber from plants without the use of heat and with minimal oxidation (exposure to air), which is beneficial since oxidation can speed up spoiling times.

With that in mind, it's time to check out the best juicers for greens on Amazon. All of them are highly rated, and come backed by glowing reviews from avid juicers.

1. The Overall Best Juicer For Greens AICOK Masticating Juicer $140 | Amazon See on Amazon The AICOK Masticating Juicer is an electric-operated option for all fruits and veggies, including leafy greens. This pick features a spiral masticating blade to produce up to a 98% juice yield with little foaming, and its low speed produces minimal oxidation. It has all premium parts as well, including a mixture of BPA-free Tritan plastic, food-grade stainless steel, and a PMMA (aka plexiglass) auger. The only quirk to be aware of is that reviewers suggest rolling up your leafy greens before juicing for best results. Additionally, this option juices and disassembles with the push of a button, and it has a reverse function to prevent clogging. Its dishwasher-safe parts make clean up a cinch, and it even comes with a cleaning brush. It boasts a low decibel of 60, which, for point of reference, is as quiet as background music, although several reviewers did note that juicing leafy greens specifically made slightly more noise. A helpful review: “[...]It can handle everything from my moringa to ginger roots with no problem.I would [recommend] for anyone who wants to juice leafy greens to fruits or roots. Cut 'em up small first, throw them in and enjoy your juice."

2. The Fan Favorite: A Manual Option With A 30-Second Cleanup Healthy Juicer Manual Juicer $69 | Amazon See on Amazon The Healthy Juicer is a hand-powered, masticating juicer specifically designed for leafy greens, though fans raved that it worked on sturdier veggies, like celery, too. Even though it’s manually operated, this pick promises to take your leafy greens from full plants to delicious, nutrient-packed juices in just five minutes — which is pretty remarkable since that includes cleaning time too. Many aspiring juicers stop because cleaning the appliance can be so cumbersome, but this brand promises a complete cleanup in 30 seconds or less, thanks in part to the fact that it's screen-free. While the parts don’t claim to be dishwasher safe, they unscrew easily for a quick rinse in the sink. This juicer delivers a high juice yield, and comes with a BPA-free auger with a stainless steel tip. It’s also the most portable option on this list — and the one with the most avid fans, boasting over 1,500 Amazon reviews. A helpful review: “After trying many juicers, I had almost given up, until I found The Healthy Juicer! It is so quick and easy to use (and clean!). I was super excited at how efficient it is. This has been perfect for juicing celery! I have also loved having it for juicing wheat grass, spinach, and kale! As an added bonus, it is very compact and would be easy to store or travel with! I can’t wait to continue to try new things using my healthy juicer!!!"