As the Sex and the City theme song plays, you get to meet Yvanna, Madisen, Drew, and Gabriela — four friends who are basically the modern-day versions of Samantha, Charlotte, Carrie, and Miranda and are documenting it all on TikTok. They live in New York City, call themselves “The 4 in the 5,” and they’re currently gracing the FYP.

For their very first post, shared April 9, the friends introduced themselves as four girls living across the five boroughs who are “determined to build beautiful, successful lives without sacrificing fun in their 20s.” Since then, they’ve shared videos having brunch, clinking glasses, and revealing fun facts about their careers, enviable outfits, covetable connection, and their alter egos that only come out at night.

Their first post went viral with 1.5 million views and a Comment section including praise like, “I NEED THIS ON NETFIX” and “Glad I found you all during season 1.” In their second post, fans learned their zodiac placements, which further explained their personalities. In the third, a voiceover says, “Four overbooked girlfriends came from four different directions” as they arrived one-by-one for dinner, each looking impossibly chic.

TikTok users haven’t been able to look away. The account, which encourages people to text their besties, push in their careers, and live life to the fullest, is now at 230,000 followers and counting, with over 3 millions likes. Below, Bustle sat down with the friends to learn more about who they are, what makes the group click, and what followers can expect from their documented adventures in the future.

Meet The 4 In The 5

The 4 in the 5 includes Yvanna Bollanga, 24; Drew Townsel, 23; Gabriella Harris, 24; and Madisen Suell, 25. Yvanna is a model, host, and content creator who is always looking for the camera. Drew works in luxury fashion, owns a magazine, and loves to leave the party early. Gabi works in private equity, loves fashion, and has a wild alter ego named “Gabe” that comes out at night. Madisen works in luxury client relation, is in grad school, but still finds time to be a social butterfly.

How did you all meet?

Madisen: I met Drew when she was interning at a fashion house. It was 2023, and I had just moved to NYC post-grad to work as a buying assistant. Then I met Gabi at an apartment tour two to three years ago and we moved in together.

Drew: I met Yvanna in 2024 through a childhood friend who went to college with her. Yvanna has a podcast called “Figures with Yvanna” and she invited me on to chat about marketing and brands, and we became friends. I then brought her around the other girls and we all hit off.

So this is a newer friend group?

Drew: We’ve each had our own relationships blossoming independently for a while, but it's become one big thing in the past eight or nine months.

Why do you think you all mesh so well?

Drew: We have so much respect for one another and each other's different personalities, and that helps us stick together. There’s a true compatibility here.

What’s your favorite way to hang out?

Yvanna: We’re down for anything. We love a good happy hour, dinner and drinks, a walk, or just sitting in a coffeeshop together. But we also love a girls' night in where we chill in one of our apartments and watch movies and order food.

Gabi: We like to talk about dreams and goals over drinks or on a walk. It sounds kind of annoying, but we're always giving each other pep talks.

Who blows up the group chat the most?

Gabi: Drew and Yvanna, for sure.

Yvanna: It's definitely becoming a problem. Before the 4 in the 5, none of us were big texters. Now, it's all day long. We're just so excited!

Whose idea was it to post on TikTok?

Drew: It was a group thing. I remember the day we were all sitting outside at happy hour — one of those fake summer days in early spring in New York — and everything clicked. Our first clip that we posted is actually us at that happy hour with sangria. That night Yvanna walked up and said, “This is so Sex and the City.” And it all unfolded from there.

Do you each identify with one of the characters from the show?

Yvanna: We actually love seeing everybody's interpretations of who's who. The commenters get very passionate about it. But I would say each of us identifies with at least two characters. Personally, I’m Charlotte most days but I can be a Samantha if you catch me at the right time. It’s what makes us human. We’re walking contradictions.

Madisen: I’m similar to Yvanna, but flip it around. I would say most of the time I’m Samantha with a dash of Charlotte. I feel like I have the sensitivity that Charlotte possesses, but I would say I’m usually Samantha — in a good way, though.

Drew: For me, the girls want me to be Miranda so bad because of my style, which is kind of quiet luxury with a trench coat buttoned up to the top. But career-wise, I relate to Samantha. She’s such a PR fashion girl, and I feel like I have that ambition in me.

Gabi: I relate to Carrie from a style perspective, and because I have curly hair. I can also be a bit of a mess emotionally, and I have a few Mr. Bigs. Career-wise, I approach it more like Miranda. I’m a little bit more cynical, a realist, and look at things through a critical lens.

Who runs the TikTok?

Drew: We all have access to it, but our editor-in-chief is Yvanna.

Yvanna: We also have strategy meetings for “4 in the 5” and admin days where we work together and get things done.

Gabi: I feel like we’re just doing what we’ve always done, but now we pull out the camera.

How does it feel to go viral?

Yvanna: It feels like something that was written in the stars. In the most humble way possible, it also feels like something we deserve. We all work really, really hard and it feels good to know that’s resonating with people.

Madisen: In New York, you get used to being anonymous. I had never posted before this. But the attention has given me a newfound hope. We’ve lost so much humanity as a society when it comes to forming genuine connections. People see our videos and comment like, “Oh I want to friends like this. I want to push myself. I want more for myself.” It’s been really sweet to know we are inspiring people.

Gabi: I came to New York and have been heads-down building a career and trying to become exactly who I want to be. And while lifting my head up to film this content, it’s reminded me that I often forget I’m in New York City, I have amazing friends, and a successful career. Now I remember to put my grateful eyes back on.

What’s next for the 4 in the 5?

Drew: Definitely long form content. We're going to get into YouTube soon. We just posted today and all the comments were like, “YouTube! Now!”

What’s the message you hope to send to people who are watching?

Drew: We were recently stopped in Australia by two Black women who said they don’t see a lot of Black content creators there. They said our content made them feel seen and it made me realize this page is bigger than us now. Young girls are watching. People who want to move to New York are watching. Moms are showing our content to their daughters. We want to show up and be that example.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.