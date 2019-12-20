40 Cult-Favorite Products On Amazon For Your Home That Are Well Worth The Hype

Without a doubt, there's a lot of amazing stuff on Amazon that can help make your life so much easier. But there are some items that rise above the rest and join the ranks of useful cult-favorite products for your home that have hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of positive reviews. Plus, most of these solutions can be had for $40 or less.

On this list, I've gathered fan-favorite items that are actually worth the hype, from a fabric defuzzer that can make your couch and sweaters look as good as new to a genius air fryer that cooks up crispy food without all the grease. Don't forget the sheets, blankets, and pillows customers are obsessed with to make your home way cozier and more comfortable. And if you're on the hunt for easier ways to clean, check out the handy spin mop or a multipurpose handheld vacuum that's less than $50.

No matter what you're shopping for, there's sure to be an item or more on this list of 40 tried-and-true favorites that you'll want to bring home and start using immediately. After all, these products are some of the most popular on Amazon for a reason — and with each one of them, the hype is real.

1 A Down-Alternative Comforter That's Great For All Seasons LINENSPA All-Season Down-Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $30 See On Amazon This fan-favorite down-alternative quilted comforter is comfy enough to use year-round, and it's super affordable. The soft microfiber-filled comforter looks great on its own, and it has eight corner and side loops so it's easy to use with your favorite duvet cover, too. Plus, it comes in twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversize queen, king, California king, and oversize king sizes.

2 This Knee Pillow That Supports Your Back & Hips While You Sleep ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon More than 4,700 reviewers have given this ergonomically-designed orthopedic knee pillow five stars with many noting that it helped them with back and hip pain. Made from high-density memory foam, the pillow fits between the knees to support and align your body and stay in place while you sleep. The soft, breathable zippered cover is machine washable, too.

3 A Sleek Humidifier That Has An Adjustable Mist Nozzle Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $35 See On Amazon Get up to 16 hours of hydrating mist with this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier. The 360-degree nozzle allows you to direct the flow of mist to areas that need it the most, and the humidifier also has helpful features like an automatic shutoff and an optional night light. It's great for rooms up to 250 square feet.

4 This Weighted Blanket That's So Soft & Calming YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon $60 See On Amazon This cozy weighted blanket provides a calming weight that feels like a hug so you can relax and sleep better. Filled with glass beads in small pockets so there's even distribution, the breathable cotton blanket provides an even layer of soothing comfort. Use it alone or insert it into your favorite duvet cover.

5 A Handy Spin Mop That Has A Built-In Wringer O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $30 See On Amazon With over 9,500 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating, this microfiber spin mop is a favorite for getting the house clean quickly. The bucket has a handy built-in wringer that's activated by a foot pedal, and a splash guard prevents messy water spray. Plus, the microfiber mop features a triangle design to get into those hard-to-reach corners.

6 This Fabric Defuzzer That Makes Clothes & Furniture Look Like New Again Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Give fabrics a refresh with this Conair fabric defuzzer. Available in battery-operated or rechargeable versions, the defuzzer has three depth settings to remove fuzz, pilling, and lint from all kinds of fabric types, from clothing to upholstery. "This thing is AMAZING!!! I have already used it on my sweatshirt, my husband's fleece, and a sweater. They all look like new. I cannot believe I had never heard of these before. I will never go without again," one fan wrote.

7 The Soft & Affordable Sheet Set That Has Over 65,000 Reviews Mellanni Brushed Microfiber 4-Piece Sheet Set Amaozn $25 See On Amazon This soft and comfy brushed microfiber sheet set has over 65,000 reviews and a 4.4 overall rating, making it a major cult favorite on Amazon. Not only is the four-piece set affordable, hypoallergenic, and wrinkle-resistant, it also comes in more than 40 vibrant colors and patterns that are sure to match your decor.

8 A Memory Foam Pillow You Can Adjust To Your Perfect Fit Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow Amazon $60 See On Amazon With this fan-favorite adjustable loft pillow, you can add or remove memory foam filling to find the most comfortable amount of support and height for you. The extra-breathable pillowcase is made from bamboo-derived fabric, and it's soft, comfy, and hypoallergenic.

9 These Memory Foam Pillows That Help Keep You Cool Plixio Pillows for Sleeping (2-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you don't need to adjust the loft and want to save a few bucks, consider this two-pack of cooling shredded memory foam pillows will keep you comfy throughout the night. Made with bamboo memory foam, the queen-size pillows also feature breathable, hypoallergenic, and machine-washable covers.

10 The Echo Dot Speaker That Has Built-In Voice Control Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa Amazon $50 $25 See On Amazon The Echo Dot smart speaker is a super-popular item with more than 95,000 reviews and a 4.6 overall rating. The compact speaker has Alexa so you can use voice control to play music, set alarms, check the weather, and more. Plus, you can pair the Dot with other smart devices to control things like light bulbs, kitchen appliances, and even the TV.

11 The Fire TV Stick That Connects To Your Favorite Streaming Services Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon $28 See On Amazon Watch your favorite streaming services and browse the internet from your television with the best-selling Amazon Fire TV Stick. The easy-to-install media player comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can quickly ask for your favorite content, and there are buttons to control your TV's power and volume.

12 The Instant Pot That Makes Tons Of Easy One-Pot Meals Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon $86 See On Amazon This popular 9-in-1 Instant Pot cooker makes all kinds of easy, one-pot meals and the compact 3-quart size is perfect for apartments and smaller homes. The versatile cooker features 13 programs that help you cook meats and stews, rice, yogurt, and more with the press of a button. Plus, there's a 24-hour delay start timer and a setting that keeps your food warm until you serve it.

13 This Mini Waffle Maker That Makes Perfect Little Waffles Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine Amaozn $10 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6 overall rating after more than 7,000 reviews, it's easy to see why this mini waffle maker is a best-seller. The compact waffle maker with dual nonstick surfaces heats up in just a few minutes and makes the perfect single-serving portions. Choose from 10 vibrant colors to match your kitchen decor.

14 The Keurig Coffee Maker That Brews In Less Than A Minute Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon $79 See On Amazon For quick and easy coffee brewing, shoppers love the Keurig K-Classic coffee maker. The single-serve coffee maker lets you choose between three sizes, and the large water reservoir makes more than six cups before it needs to be refilled.

15 A Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug That Won't Leak Or Spill Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug Amazon $15 See On Amazon More than 20,000 reviewers are fans of this leak- and spill-proof stainless steel travel mug, which fits in most car cup holders and comes in 20 fun colors. The vacuum-insulated mug keeps drinks hot for up to 7 hours or cold for 18, and the Autoseal button prevents spills.

16 These LED String Lights That Make Any Room Look Magical Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon These lovely LED curtain string lights are a favorite for adding ambiance to any room. Featuring eight light mode settings, from steady on to flashing, the 300 warm white LED lights can be used alone or paired with your favorite sheer curtain or bed canopy for a pretty effect.

17 This Air Fryer That Makes Crispy Foods With Less Grease GoWISE USA 5-Quart 8-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Amazon $80 See On Amazon Many shoppers love this electric air fryer for its ability to quickly cook fries, meat, and more with little to no cooking oil. The fryer has a touch screen, eight optional pre-programmed cooking options, and a timer for up to 30 minutes. Plus, it comes with a basket divider so you can cook two delicious dishes at once.

18 These Silicone Baking Mats That Help You Make Perfect Macarons & More AmazonBasics Silicone Macaron Baking Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This two-pack of nonstick silicone baking mats are great for any kind of baking, and the circular templates makes them especially helpful if you're making macarons. Featuring perfectly placed cookie shapes, the baking mats help you dole out just the right amount of batter. Plus, these mats eliminate the need to use cooking sprays, greased pans, or parchment paper.

19 This Silicone Bowl That Microwaves Light, Airy Popcorn Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Make the perfect bowl of popcorn without having to buy pre-portioned bags with this handy microwave popcorn popper. The BPA-free, collapsible silicone bowl requires no cooking oil — just place popping kernels inside, microwave for a few minutes, and add your favorite seasonings. Choose from more than a dozen colors including classic black and bright pink, or transparent so you can see every last kernel.

20 A Fleece Blanket That's Super Soft & Lightweight Bedsure Fleece Blanket Amazon $21 See On Amazon More than 6,00 reviewers love snuggling up with this super soft fleece blanket, which comes in 20 versatile colors. The lightweight and cozy blanket is great for curling up on the couch or adding an extra layer of warmth to your bed. And it comes in four sizes: throw, twin, queen, and king.

21 This Cold Brew Maker That Makes 4 Smooth Cups Of Coffee Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $18 See On Amazon For a smooth cup of cold brew at home, this cold brew coffee maker is a best-seller. The BPA-free pitcher with a fine-mesh filter makes four servings of cold brew using your favorite coarsely ground coffee beans. The brewed coffee can be served hot or cold, and it stays fresh for up to two weeks.

22 These Sheet Pans That Evenly Bake & Brown Your Food Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This popular two-pack of half-sheet aluminum baking pans are great for evenly baking and browning both sweet and savory items. The oversize rim makes it easy to get the sheet pan in and out of the oven even heaped up with a hearty sheet pan meal, and it prevents messy drips. For super easy cleanup, you can also use these with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

23 These Shredder Claws That Are A Must-Have For BBQ Lovers The Original Bear Paws Shredder Claws Amazon $10 See On Amazon For shredded meat that's worthy of a barbecue restaurant, home cooks love these Bear Paws shredder claws. Made from strong, BPA-free nylon, the claws allow you to shred all kinds of meat without burning yourself. The handy claws are heat-resistant, top-rack dishwasher-safe, and available in black, gray, red, or orange.

24 This Sous Vide Cooker That Brings Fine Dining To Your Own Kitchen Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano Amazon $79 See On Amazon With this sous vide precision cooker, you can easily use a fine dining technique for tender meats, veggies, and more in your own kitchen. To use the cooker, attach it to your own water-filled pot, add food in a sealed bag, and control cooking on the sous vide cooker itself or via the Anova app.

25 This Hand Blender That's Great For Making Smoothies & Soups KitchenAid Speed Hand Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon Quickly blend smoothies, soups, and more with this helpful KitchenAid hand blender, which comes in than a dozen fun colors like light green, black, and silver. The blender features a stainless steel blade and a comfy nonslip handle that makes blending a breeze. Plus, it comes with a BPA-free blending jar that's great for serving and storing your blended food.

26 The Fan-Favorite Poo-Pourri Spray That Stops Bathroom Odors Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray Amazon $9 See On Amazon This best-selling Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go toilet spray has more than 11,000 fans and a 4.5-star overall rating. With a few spritzes into the toilet bowl, the spray's blend of essential oils keeps your bathroom smelling fresh by preventing odors from filling the room. There are lots of scents to choose from including Original Citrus, Winter Berry, and Pumpkin Chai.

27 This Handheld Steamer That Gets Clothes Wrinkle-Free Hilife Handheld Steamer Amazon $19 See On Amazon To get clothing, curtains, and more wrinkle-free, thousands of shoppers love this compact handheld steamer which offers 15 minutes of continuous steaming. The lightweight, powerful steamer is easy to pack, so it's perfect for travel, too.

28 A Cast Iron Skillet That's Already Seasoned For You Lodge 9-Inch Skillet Amazon $13 See On Amazon More than 14,000 reviewers agree that this pre-seasoned 9-inch cast iron skillet is a must-have for sautéing, frying, baking, and more. The durable skillet offers excellent heat retention and even cooking, and it can be used on the stove, in the oven, and on grills and campfires.

29 This Memory Foam Mattress Topper That Keeps You Cool & Comfy LINENSPA Gel-Infused Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon This soft and supportive gel-infused memory foam mattress topper keeps you comfy by evenly distributing body weight and while keeping you cool throughout the night. The mattress topper is available in 2-inch or 3-inch thicknesses and a range of sizes to fit your bed.

30 A Drain Protector With 13,000+ Five-Star Reviews That Prevents Clogged Tubs TubShroom Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon The popular TubShroom drain protector fits inside standard-size drains to catch and collect hair, keeping the mess out of sight while you shower. Made from silicone, the drain protector allows maximum water flow and is super easy to clean. Choose from six colors, including neutrals like white, gray, or clear.

31 This Rainfall Shower Head With A 4.8-Star Rating SparkPod Rain Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon This high-pressure rainfall shower head can seriously upgrade your shower, and it's easy to install, too. The rust-proof, chrome-plated shower head connects to any standard shower arm in just a few minutes and has 90 anti-clog silicone jets that make your shower feel like a luxury spa.

32 This Cordless Vacuum That's Super Easy To Clean (& Has No Bags) Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum Amazon $50 See On Amazon This powerful bagless and cordless handheld vacuum can hold a charge for up to 18 months, so it's ready when you need to tidy up. The rotating slim nozzle with an optional crevice tool gets into the nooks and crannies, and there's a flip-up brush for cleaning upholstery. Plus, the translucent bagless dirt bowl is super easy to empty and clean.

33 These Eco-Friendly Storage Bags That Keep Food Fresh Stasher Reusable Food Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon These eco-friendly, BPA-free silicone reusable bags are great for keeping food fresh, marinating, and sous vide cooking. The bags are easy to close with a simple pinch-lock seal, and they're microwave, dishwasher, and freezer-safe, too. Choose from a variety of sizes from snack to sandwich to even a half-gallon size. They even come in seven colors.

34 A Clever Cutlery Organizer That Saves Major Drawer Space Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organzier Amazon $10 See On Amazon This cleverly designed kitchen drawer cutlery organizer saves space with stacked compartments. Cutlery icons help you identify what's in each tray, and the nonslip base keeps the organizer from moving around in the drawer. Choose from gray or white. There's also a knife version.

35 These Shopping Bags In Tons Of Prints That Hold Lots Of Stuff But Pack Down Small BAGGU Reusable Shopping Bag Amazon $11 See On Amazon Boasting a stellar 4.8 overall rating, these eco-friendly reusable shopping bags can hold up to 30 pounds each. Made from durable ripstop nylon, the lightweight bags have wide handles so they're easy to hold or tote on your shoulder. When not in use, the bags fold into a tiny pouch for easy storage. They come in dozens of fun, fashionable prints, too.

36 This Vented Container Set That Keeps Produce Fresh Rubbermaid Produce Saver Food Storage Containers (2-Piece) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep produce fresh for longer with this two-piece produce saver food storage container set. Made from BPA-free plastic, the containers use vented lids and trays to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, keep moisture away from the produce, and ultimately maximize your food's freshness. The handy containers are dishwasher-safe, too.

37 A Rotating Makeup Organizer That's Adjustable Jerrybox Makeup Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon This genius rotating makeup organizer has plenty of room for makeup brushes, skin-care products, cosmetics, nail polish, and more. The easy-to-assemble organizer has adjustable trays to fit your bottles, savings lots of valuable space on your bathroom counter or vanity table. Best yet, because it's smooth to spin, it saves you time.

38 This Avocado Slicer More Than 3,000 Customers Are Obsessed With OXO 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon There are more than 3,000 fans of Amazon of this 3-in-1 avocado slicer, which splits, pits, and slices with ease. Featuring a comfy nonslip grip, the handy tool has a serrated blade to split the avocado, a stainless steel pitter to remove the pit with a twist, and a fan blade to cut seven perfect avocado pieces. The slicer is top-rack dishwasher-safe, too.

39 A Robot Vacuum Cleaner That's Super Sleek & Powerful Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $240 See On Amazon This super slim robot vacuum cleaner does the cleaning work for you with powerful suction and high-performance filters that tackle both hardwood floors and medium-pile carpets. The vacuum can run for up to 100 minutes in standard mode, and it automatically returns to its charging base when the power is low. More than 5,000 reviewers have given it five stars, and they all seem to agree that vacuuming has never been easier.