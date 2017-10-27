Absolutely nothing gets me more excited than a life-changing product at a reasonable price. The odds of finding that in a department store are getting slimmer and slimmer, but hidden gems you can find on Amazon? I stumble across at least one of those a day. Yeah, my local UPS guy probably wants to murder me, but the efficiency of my daily routine has improved tenfold; I can now shave without water and clip my pocketbook to any surface.

Because it's a one-stop shop for just about everything under the sun, Amazon has its fair share of everyday (read: boring) products like toiletries, furniture, and coffee cups. That being said, if you're willing to dig a little deeper, you can find cool Amazon products that will change your life, and you can normally get them for the most wallet-friendly price available.

With these weird but genius products, you can strengthen your Wifi signal in a second and prep your homemade guacamole in one bowl. You can thicken your lashes with a growth serum, and prevent blisters in that pair of heels that you bought for the style — not the comfort levels. Imagine a world like that, and then simply scan through these 41 products knowing that this utopia is only a purchase away.

1 This 18-in-1 Wallet Tool That Ensures You’re Prepared For Anything Wallet Ninja Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s the same size and shape as your average credit card, but the Wallet Ninja ensures that you’re ready for just about anything that comes your way. It has 18 tools that help you open beers, fix your eyeglasses, tighten bolts, open boxes, and even stand your cell phone up. It’s also made from incredibly strong heat treated steel.

2 This Bulb That Helps With Melatonin Production So You Can Fall Asleep Lighting Science Good Night Bulb Amazon $15 See On Amazon While most bulbs emit blue light, which alters your circadian rhythm, this Lighting Science good night bulb supports your body's melatonin production, so you fall asleep faster and get a good night's rest. It creates a soft warm light for reading or for bedtime routines, and reviewers say, "This light actually helps me fall asleep at night!"

3 This Boar Bristle Brush For Less Breakage, Less Static, And Less Knots BLACK EGG Boar Bristle Hair Brush Amazon $10 See on Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a brush that will detangle your hair whether it’s wet or dry, look no further than this boar bristle brush. This brush is ideal for all hair types, wet or dry, and works to detangle hair with damage or breaking. And, the ends of the boar bristles have natural oils on them that keep your locks from drying out.

4 This Extractor Kit That’s Way More Hygienic Than Using Your Fingers Aooeou Professional Blackhead Extractor Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon With nine different tools, all high-quality and precision sharpened to prevent damage to your skin, there won’t be a blackhead, whitehead, blemish, or pore you won’t be able to extract. The Aooeou professional extractor kit is made from stainless steel to prevent rust, corrosion, and stains, and everything is easily washable to prevent the spread of germs. It even comes in an attractive storage case.

5 This Magnesium Spray That Seemingly Helps With Everything From Insomnia To Stress Dead Sea Magnesium Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon Magnesium is supposed to be the fourth most abundant mineral in the body, and deficiencies can lead to cramps, sleep issues, high stress levels, and headaches. This Dead Sea magnesium oil helps all of those things, and since it's topical and your body can absorb as much as it needs, you don't have to worry about overdoing it. It's pure, sourced from the Dead Sea, and comes in a convenient spray bottle.

6 This Memory Foam Pillow For All Types Of Sleepers PLX Bamboo Memory Foam Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $35 See on Amazon These memory foam pillows have a bamboo-polyester blend cover that promotes ventilation, keeping both sides of the pillow cool all night. The memory foam contours to the shape of your head and neck and supports you properly, no matter which way you sleep. These pillows won’t flatten overtime, either, ensuring you have the most comfortable snooze for as long as you have them.

7 The Clips That Keep Your Purse Off The Dirty Floor Clipa2 Bag Hanger Amazon $16 See On Amazon Putting my bag on a bar or restaurant floor skeeves me out like nothing else. The Clipa 2 hangs out on your handbag strap until you need it, and then it flips open and clips onto tables, chairs, bars, headrests, or anything else. It's also strong, durable, and comes in multiple colors.

8 These Safe Odor-Absorbers That Actually Work Marsheepy Bamboo Charcoal Shoe Deodorizer Bags (12-pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Freshen up any pair of shoes with these bamboo charcoal odor eliminators. They act like a big sponge; as air passes through, odor molecules are trapped, leaving your shoes (or anything else) smelling clean. They're also non-toxic and come in a big pack of twelve, so your everyday pairs of shoes will be odor-free in no time.

9 The High-Quality Brushes That’ll Change Your Makeup Game SOLVE Makeup Brushes (16 pcs) Amazon $16 See on Amazon Made with quality, dense, and cruelty-free synthetic bristles these SOLVE makeup brushes will give you everything you need to perfect your makeup looks at an amazing price. Included in this kit are 16 brushes that will fulfill your every makeup application need, and they even come in a convenient travel case.

10 A Back Stretcher That Reduces Pain, Fixes Posture, And Increases Flexibility Nature's Integrity Yoga Wheel (13") Amazon $30 See on Amazon With this back stretcher, you can relieve back pain from tight muscles and poor spinal alignment just by rolling your back on this wheel. This device takes back rolling to a whole new level, and one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote that this yoga wheel helped her “improve scoliosis [and]... kyphosis in about 2 weeks!”

11 A Gentle But Effective Way To Remove Nose & Ear Hair ZORAMI Ear & Nose Hair Trimmer Amazon $13 See on Amazon Due to its dual-edge blades, open style slit that captures hairs, and powerful motor, this nose and ear hair trimmer is one of the best for hair removal. Just push one button on the device and watch the stainless steel blades work their magic inside your nose and ears — it’s even washable so both using it and cleaning it is super easy.

12 A Tactile Flashlight With Over 6,000 Five-Star Ratings outlite Portable Handheld LED Flashlight Amazon $11 See on Amazon This flashlight has five light settings and can even flash an SOS emergency signal if needed. It's made of durable aluminum, is waterproof, can withstand a ten-foot drop, and can light up an 100-square-meter room or focus in on an object up to 1000 feet away. Keep it in your car, backpack, or inside your home in case of emergencies.

13 This Minimalistic Phone Holder That's Trending Like Crazy Syncwire Magnetic Phone Car Mount Amazon $14 See on Amazon This magnetic phone mount keeps your phone securely attached to your car dashboard so you can view your GPS easily and safely. Just use the adhesive backing to attach the magnets to the back of your phone and dashboard. It even has 360-degree rotation, so you can maneuver your phone to sit at the angle that’s ideal for you.

14 A Hypoallergenic Shampoo For Your Makeup Brushes Ecotools Eco Friendly Makeup Brush Shampoo Amazon $4 See On Amazon You're always hearing that you should clean your makeup brushes regularly to prevent the spread of bacteria, but with what? This Ecotools brush shampoo, because it's eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, and really effective. A little goes a long way, and reviewers say it "cleaned off six years of makeup in about six seconds," leaving them super soft.

15 This Bendy Cotton Strap That Adds Flexibility To Your Workout pete's choice Adjustable 8-feet Yoga Straps (2-pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon This thick cotton stretching strap can improve your flexibility and balance from home without risking injury. It’s very beginner-friendly and even comes with both an instructional ebook. You can use it to accompany a standing yoga routine or workout, or you can use it separately to target specific muscles. The strap is lightweight, durable, and there’s two included in your order so you’ll always have a backup.

16 These Magnetic Laces So You Never Have To Tie Your Shoes Ever Again Zubits Magnetic Lacing Solution Amazon $18 See On Amazon The Zubits magnetic solution threads through your existing laces to create a clasp that secures your shoes in a matter of seconds. The magnet is strong enough that they stay closed while you’re using them, and when you want to take them off, all you have to do is pop your heel upwards. They’re also great for kids and people with limited movement and they come in a bunch of different sizes and colors.

17 This 5-in-1 Kitchen Tool That Will Open Everything From Jars To Bottles Opaceluuk 5-in-1 Kitchen MultiTool Amazon $9 See on Amazon Open bottles, jars, twist-offs, and two types of cans with the 5-in-1 kitchen tool — it even breaks the seal on wine. It’s ergonomically designed to grip and open most containers with minimal effort on your part — one rave reviewer put it plainly: “Effective, portable and cheap. And it works.”

18 This Genius USB Antenna Strengthens Your Wifi Signal XDO Wireless USB WiFi Adapter Amazon $15 See on Amazon Slow internet? This handy WiFi adapter plugs right into your USB port to strengthen your signal and speed up your connection. This device is ideal for those who work from home, online gamers, and YouTube and Netflix aficionados who need HD video streaming. One five-star reviewer wrote: “The reception is strong and steady... I would definitely recommend this to everyone.”

19 This Drying Lotion That Helps Shrink A Pimple Overnight Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you ever wished a pimple would shrink overnight, there's Mario Badescu drying lotion. It uses salicylic acid to clear skin up, sulfur to draw out oil, and calamine to soothe and cool skin. Reviewers say this has helped a lot when they break out: "I have cystic acne with my menstrual cycle, and this is the only product I've found that clears that up over the course of a couple of nights...It's been a staple of my skincare routine for 4 years and will be for as long as it exists."

20 These Portable Sanitizers That Give You A Quick Spritz iGuard Hand Sanitizer Spray (6-pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon These mini hand sanitizers are great for removing a high percentage of germs and bacteria from your skin when you find yourself in a less-than-pristine place (and you can’t find a bathroom to properly wash your hands). Each of these convenient sprays is packaged to resemble a pen, so you can store it in your bag or car when you’re on-the-go, and the formula is super citrusy and non-drying.

21 This Clay That Rejuvenates Your Skin & Hair Molivera Organics Bentonite Clay for Detoxifying and Rejuvenating Skin and Hair (16 oz) Amazon $13 See on Amazon This 100% pure sodium bentonite clay has a multitude of uses: use it on your face if you’re acne-prone, oily, eczema-prone, have dull, dry-looking skin, or have any other skin concern that you’re looking to remedy; or, use it in your hair for a clarifying and softening effect. Whether you’re looking to revamp your skin’s or your hair’s texture, this clay is the way to go.

22 An Aluminum-Free Deodorant Stick That Actually Works Native Aluminum Free Deodorant Amazon $12 See on Amazon This Native deodorant stick is made without aluminum, phthalates, talc, and parabens and actually works all day long. Its coconut and vanilla scent is sweet without being too overpowering, and the stick formula is cruelty-free. Even the sweatiest of Amazon reviewers love this brand, one even wrote: “Right now I’m a super happy girl about not having stanky pits after years of searching in [vain] for a product that delivers like Native does.”

23 This Charcoal Blackhead Mask With Shockingly Good Reviews Piero Lorenzo Suction Black Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Oily, blackhead-prone skin can be a stubborn issue to deal with, which is why it's so great when something that truly works comes along. This suction black mask uses activated charcoal to suck out dirt, impurities, and blackheads from deep within your pores, while balancing oily skin. To use, prep skin with a hot washcloth to open up pores, then use the mask to get rid of any gunk.

24 This Set Of Lip Glosses Infused With Vitamin E Shany Lip Gloss Set (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This full-sized lip gloss set has 12 colors in different finishes and colors — think reds, pinks, and oranges — and also contain Vitamin E and Aloe Vera to moisturize and hydrate lips. They're also cruelty- and paraben-free, and most are buildable to an opaque finish.

25 These Silicone Scrubbers That Clean Water Bottles In A Way No Other Scrub Brushes Can ddLUCK Silicone Bottle Cleaning Brush with Long Handle Amazon $9 See on Amazon Have you ever tried cleaning your Hydroflask, Nalgene, or Camelback water bottle just to discover it’s impossible to get a sponge or thicker scrub brush in there? I’ve been there, and I’m here to tell you that there’s a solution, and it comes in the form of this special silicone cleaning brush with a long handle. The soft silicone bristles can easily slip into narrow bottle openings, and they’ll give your bottles a more sanitary clean than with regular sponges or brushes.

26 A Moisturizing Pink Mask With Niacinamide & Collagen ANAI RUI Rose Clay Facial Mask Amazon $16 See on Amazon Winter skin is typically not the most moisturized if you live in chilly, dry climates. If your skin is suffering, this moisturizing mask is here to rescue it. This mask is made from ingredients like rose flower, papaya fruit, collagen, and niacinamide, and works to give your face a refreshed, hydrated glow. It’s cruelty-free, vegan, SLS-free, paraben-free, and suits all skin types.

27 This Smoothing Serum That Tames Every Hair Type Herstyler Argan Oil Hair Serum Amazon $12 See On Amazon Herstyler Argan Oil Hair Serum, $12, Amazon This argan oil hair serum immediately gets rid of frizz and adds shine, whether your hair is oily, dry, curly, straight, or color-treated. It’s basically a universal way to immediately tame your hair when it starts to get a little wild. The serum is lightweight, so it won’t weigh you down or leave any greasy residue behind. In addition to the argan oil, aloe vera and vitamin E work together to leave your hair smoother and stronger.

28 This Gel, Memory Foam Cushion That Won't Overheat ComfiLife Gel Memory Foam Seat Cushion Amazon $35 See On Amazon On the inside, this cooling seat cushion is made of a firm, gel memory foam cushion that hugs your butt and spine, and won't overheat. And, it even has a cutout for your tailbone, which helps to align your spine and correct your posture while sitting. With over 4,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing, 4.5-star rating, this cushion is a sure-fire purchase you're bound to love. But, if you don't it comes with a money-back guarantee, to boot.

29 These No-Hassle Sheets That Are Insanely Soft And Ridiculously Affordable Utopia Bedding Sheet Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon Imagine how much better your life would be if your sheets were resistant to stains, fading, and wrinkles. This Utopia sheet set does all of that, and in addition, it's insanely soft and breathable all year long. "I ordered these by accident when I clicked One Click purchase," one reviewer admits. "Best mistake I made in a while. These sheets are so soft."

30 This Brilliant Wrinkle Release Spray That Works With Just A Few Spritzes The Laundress Crease Release Wrinkle Release Spray Amazon $16 See on Amazon Need wrinkles gone in a flash? This wrinkle removing spray from The Laundress will get the job done in just a couple of spritzes. It’s safe to use on all types of clothing and household items, from your everyday shirts to suits to linens, and even has a subtle “clean laundry” scent that will make your newly “pressed” laundry smell super fresh.

31 A Set Of 13 Different Knives That Even Comes With A Sharpener Home Hero Stainless Steel Knife Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon This knife set comes with everything you need, including 13 different knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, a knife sharpener, and a knife stand. Basically, it’ll make you feel like a professional chef in your own kitchen. The knives themselves are made of durable stainless steel that won’t rust afters years of use, and they boast a wide variety of uses beyond just chopping veggies, since some are specifically made to cut steak, slice pizza, and carve meat.

32 This Smart Light That Gets Brighter When It Senses A Person Sensky Motion Sensor Night Light Plug Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether it's in the bathroom, hallway, or bedroom, this Sensky Plug is insanely useful. It stays off all day to save energy, and turns on (or gets brighter) when it senses a human body or heat source at night. That way, you'll never again stub your toe while walking to the bathroom in the dark. It also turns off automatically after a minute of no detected movement.

33 A Comb And Hair Straightener All-In-One YAPOY Wireless Hair Straightening Iron Amazon $31 See on Amazon Rather than lugging around a hair comb and a separate flat iron, this genius mini hair straightener combines the two and shrinks them down, allowing you to achieve smooth and silky hair with one small, compact device. The iron features high-density comb teeth that detangle your hair while its advanced heating technology straightens and smooths, saving you time when you’re prepping for work or getting ready to go out at night. It has two temperature settings and is suitable to use on curly or frizzy hair, too. Overall, this hair brush is the perfect tool for folks who travel a lot or want something they can slide in their purse for midday touch-ups.

34 This Spinning Organizer That'll Clean Up Your Vanity Jerrybox Makeup Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon The Jerrybox makeup organizer turns your cosmetics bags and countertops into a neat freak's dream. Seven vertical layers hold up to 30 makeup brushes, 20 bottles of skin care products, and other accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, and eyeliner. It even rotates 360 degrees, and is easy to install and clean.

35 This Machine That Cooks Your Eggs For You In The Morning Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $22 See On Amazon For people who'd love to eat eggs in the morning, but don't have the time, there's the Dash rapid egg cooker. It makes omelets, hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, and scrambled eggs, and all you have to do is crack them in and press the button — it'll automatically shut off when they're done. Also, since all removable parts are dishwasher safe, cleanup is a breeze.

36 This Simple Mattress Cover Could Seriously Help Your Allergies SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Mattress Cover Amazon $35 See On Amazon Why does this mattress cover have over 25,000 reviews? Because its hypoallergenic cotton terry surface protects against dust mites, bacteria, allergens, sweat, and other fluids. It's also noiseless, breathable, and has reviewers saying, "Wow, this has really helped me significantly with my allergies."

37 This Natural Serum That Grows Out Your Lashes And Brows Majestic Pure Eyelashes Growth Serum Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from 100 percent pure castor oil, this eyelash growth serum is gentle, effective, and works on eyebrows, too. It's cold-pressed to preserve the omega-6 essential fatty acids and vitamin E, and it comes with ten free applicators. Reviewers say, "My lashes are thicker, darker, and longer after one month!"

38 This Heavy Cable Organizer So Your Wires Are Always Right Where You Need Them Compact Weighted Cable Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Deemed “the heaviest cable organizer on the market,” this compact weighted strip holds up to seven chargers, USB cables, or plugs without slipping off your desk. Since it doesn’t use any adhesive, either, you don’t have to worry about damaging your surfaces. It comes in seven colors, is made of non-toxic material, and reviewers say, “Now my numerous cables can all be found quickly, instead of me fumbling around on the ground looking for the end of each cable every time I need to use it.”

39 A Sleep Mask That’s Super Soft & Actually Stays On All Night Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask Amazon $10 See on Amazon This ultra-effective silk sleep mask will offer you total blackout darkness, despite its lightweight and breathable feel. The strap is adjustable, too, so you won’t have to worry about it falling off of your head in the middle of the night. One five-star Amazon reviewer wrote: “I sleep with it every night, and apart from being able to sleep until the alarm goes off, I don't notice it at all. I am a convert, and recommend it for anyone who actually wants to be kept in the dark.”

40 This Negative Ion Air Freshener For Your Car FRiEQ Car Air Freshener Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your car smells like smoke, the gym, or any other stale order, the FRiEQ car air freshener can help. It plugs straight into your cigarette lighter to release 4.8 million negative ions per centimeter, plus contaminants like mold, bacteria, and viruses. "Very surprised that it works so well," comments one person. "I'm getting a second one for a gift."