42 Clever At-Home Grooming Products Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With

Vibe check: How are you doing? I've been sure to remind myself that all health (including mental health) is wealth. As such, I do everything in my power to remain emotionally robust. Self-care, I've found, is one of my strongest and most reliable assets, which is why I've been searching for at-home grooming products that can help me take better care of myself.

Rest assured that there is no shame in indulging in a little beauty treatment here and there. From facials to pedicures, you don't have to skimp. And in fact, a lot of the products on this list feel like downright splurges, but aren't nearly as pricey as your regular spa and salon visits. For example, there's this jade roller that offers an immediate sense of relaxation, while helping to build collagen, reduce any puffiness, and prep skin for maximum absorption of creams and serums. And I think soaking your feet in the warm, bubbling water of this foot bath before painting your nails is the perfect way to end the day.

Enjoy these and a whole slew of other clever at-home grooming products below.

1 This Face Spatula That Lets You Give Yourself A Facial GUGUG Skin Scrubber Amazon $25 See on Amazon When you can't make it to the spa for a facial, this face spatula is a worthy alternative. The stainless steel tool uses vibrations to clear away blackheads, keratin, dead skin, and acne, through a gentle process. It has four adjustable modes that allow for cleansing, lifting, and brightening of the skin.

2 An Ultra Hydrating Hair Mask That Repairs Damaged Hair MOROCCANOIL Intense Hydrating Mask Amazon $58 See on Amazon One of my favorite secret weapons for getting healthy hair? An argan oil mask. Argan oil works wonders, strengthening and hydrating hair that's been damaged from heat-styling, coloring, and over-processing. The 10-minute treatment will leave hair silkier, shinier, and protected from future damage and the risk of split ends.

3 The Soothing Oil That Prevents Bikini Area Razor Bumps Fur Oil Amazon $28 See on Amazon Specifically designed for pubic hair and skin (yep), this moisturizing oil is worth every cent. The lightweight formula softens hair, reduces irritation, and helps keep pores clear in order to reduce ingrown hairs and bumps. It's fast absorbing, dermatologically- and gynecologically-tested, and safe enough to use on any part of your body.

4 A Luxurious Foot Bath That Has Bubble Options Élever Store Foot Bath Amazon $33 See on Amazon Nothing is quite as relaxing as a soak in a foot bath. But if you can't make it to the pedicurist, this foot spa is your next best bet. The deep-reservoir tub features four massage rollers that help relieve aches and pains and it folds up for super convenient storage.

5 The Underarm Detox That Removes Impurities Pacifica Coconut and Charcoal Underarm Detox Scrub, 7 oz. Amazon $15 See on Amazon If you're making the transition to natural deodorant, this detoxifying underarm mask can help. Formulated with purifying charcoal and coconut, it draws out odor-causing toxins, so you smell fresh and clean. The nourishing mask also includes calming green tea and is formulated without the use of sulfates and parabens. This reviewer wrote, "Fantastic exfoliating scrub for sensitive underarms. It's gentle enough that I use it all over my body. It leaves the skin feeling super soft and clean."

6 This Body Scrub Made With Coffee That Improves Skin Texture Tree Hut Sugar Scrub Mocha & Coffee Bean, 18 oz Amazon $7 See on Amazon Give your whole body a treat with this sugar and coffee bean body scrub. Rich in antioxidants, the exfoliating scrub helps prevent collagen depletion, while the addition of shea nut butter adds deep hydration and vitamin C brightens dark spots. Use this a few times a week for skin that feels soft as butter.

7 The Game-Changing Facial Cleansing Brush That'll Brighten Your Complexion Liberex Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $29 See on Amazon I highly recommend adding this super highly rated facial cleansing brush to your skin care routine. The USB-chargeable ultrasonic brush features a 360-degree rotating head and comes with two attachments: a deeply cleansing brush head to cleanse pores and a soft bristled head for sensitive skin and daily cleansing. It's waterproof and works on two speed modes. Use this nightly for skin that's smooth, clear, and bright.

8 A Bikini Grooming Kit That Covers All The Bases Remington Smooth & Silky 5-Piece Body and Bikini Groomer Kit Amazon $27 See on Amazon If you're forgoing your regular wax sessions, this grooming kit is an amazing substitute for shaping and touching up. The all-in-one grooming gadget comes with two trimmers with four length options, a shaving head, an exfoliating brush to prevent ingrown hairs. It's battery operated and can be used both wet and dry.

9 This Kit That Allows You To Do Your Own Manicures And Pedicures Zizzon Manicure And Pedicure Tool Set Amazon $19 See on Amazon Fine-tune your nail skills with mani/pedi tool set. It includes a slew of helpful tools: a large nail clipper, medium nail clipper, oblique nail cutter, tweezers, scissors, and more. It comes with a travel case (score) that helps keep them organized. Plus, who can resist the iridescent blue and purple finish? One reviewer wrote, "Very easy to hold and great for travel. Items are well made and durable. Keeps everything secure in the kit, allowing me to know where each one is when needed."

10 The Dental Kit That Helps Keep Your Teeth In Good Shape Dental Duty Professional Dental Hygiene Kit Amazon $15 See on Amazon Brushing your teeth is great, but this dental hygiene kit will keep your mouth in prime condition. The four-piece kit comes with a stainless steel dental pick and scaler for weekly use, a tartar scraper, and a dental mirror so you can check your work. Together, these tools will remove food and plaque while helping to prevent cavities and gum disease.

11 This Scrub That Will Leave Your Lips Softer Than Ever Tree Hut Brown Sugar Lip Scrub Amazon $6 See on Amazon Your lips don't deserved to be overlooked during your regular skin care regimen. Use this hydrating sugar lip scrub to give them some proper attention. The scrub gently exfoliates, prevents chapping, and gives lips a good dose of moisture (courtesy of jojoba oil and shea butter), while vanilla extract adds a delicious flavor and scent.

12 A Facial Steamer That Unclogs Pores EZ BASICS Facial Steamer Amazon $33 See on Amazon Use this facial steamer to open up pores for deep cleansing or before performing extractions, or just use it to soothe irritated sinuses. The steamer produces nano mist — an ultra-fine mist which more effectively penetrates skin than regular mist. The steamer comes with a four-piece stainless steel extraction kit for the full facial experience.

13 This Nail Pen That Strengthens And Moisturizes Bliss Kiss Simply Pure Cuticle & Nail Oil Pen Amazon $8 See on Amazon If your nails are dry, brittle, or cracking, it's time to get on board with this cuticle oil pen. It's super easy to brush it onto both polished and bare nails, and the nourishing formula will strengthen and hydrate. Just use daily, and you'll see improvement in no time.

14 This Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover That Nourishes Nails Ella+Mila Soy Nail Polish Remover Amazon $12 See on Amazon I've been searching for a good acetone-free nail polish remover, and I'm happy to report I've found the one. The gentle, non-drying formula is made with nail-strengthening vitamins A, C, and E, along with moisturizing lavender essential oil. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and, in the words of one reviewer, "way better than nail polish out there."

15 A Foot Repair Salve Made With Refreshing Peppermint Oil J.R. Watkins Foot Repair Salve Amazon $8 See on Amazon Refresh your feet and repair dry, cracked heels with this foot balm from J.R. Watkins. The salve is made with naturally moisturizing ingredients like olive oil and beeswax, along with a hefty dose of peppermint oil; peppermint oil has antibacterial properties and it'll also leave your feet feeling tingly and fresh. Put this on before bed and wake up to softer feet.

16 This Serum That Boosts Eyebrow And Eyelash Growth Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Amazon $30 See on Amazon If you're looking for more luscious lashes and brows, this eyelash serum will be right up your alley. It's packed with powerhouse ingredients that work to strengthen, hydrate, and condition, so that your lashes grow longer and your brows grow fuller. This reviewer wrote, "I was skeptical of all lash growth products but this actually works. I've been using it for a little over a month and my lashes are definitely longer."

17 The Hand Cream That Softens Skin With Minerals AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Hand Cream Cactus & Pink Pepper Amazon $24 See on Amazon I find myself washing my hands over a dozen times per day, and as you can imagine, they get pretty dry. This hand cream makes a world of a difference though. It's made with Dead Sea minerals and works to smooth roughness, soften skin, and keep hands hydrated. Plus, the subtle cactus and pink pepper scent is divine.

18 A Nail Polish Set For Naturally Flawless Nails Zoya Naked Manicure Kit Amazon $30 See on Amazon I'm obsessed with this nude nail polish set that makes your nails look naturally flawless. Creating results that are more subtle than a full French manicure, the set comes with a base coat, a low-key pink polish, a white tip perfector, and a top coat to seal the manicure and give it a semi-matte finish.

19 These Epsom Salt Bath Soaks That Relax Your Body & Mind Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt Gift Set (Set of 3) Amazon $17 See on Amazon For a better bath night, use these ridiculously relaxing Epsom salts infused with ingredients that'll ease both your body and mind: lavender to help you get a good night's sleep, Matcha green tea to promote calmness, and shea butter and almond oil to soften and moisturize skin. And of course — the Epsom salts in each blend will work to soothe sore, tense muscles.

20 The Jade Roller That's A Must For Your Beauty Arsenal MoValue Premium Jade Roller Amazon $23 See on Amazon This jade roller from cult favorite brand MoValues will change your skin care routine for the better. Rolling it along your face will help reduce swelling, stimulate circulation, and promote collagen formation. And if you keep it in the fridge, you can even use it to diminish under eye bags. And, unlike creams and serums, it'll never run out, so you won't have to replace it.

21 A Foot File That Targets Dry, Cracked Skin BOMPOW Foot Scrubber Electric Callus Remover Amazon $16 See on Amazon Tackle rough, callused feet with this electric foot file. The rechargeable tool features a spinning roller that painlessly buffs away layers of old skin with ease, leaving you with soft, smooth feet that'll feel (and look) so good. The file comes with two roller heads, so you won't have to refill any time soon.

22 The Derma Roller That Boosts Collagen Production Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $20 See on Amazon A derma roller is one of the most foolproof ways to improve skin texture. The micro-needles create tiny punctures in your face which stimulate collagen and elastin production. This, in turn, gives you smoother and plumper skin, while minimizing the appearance of scars and unevenness. And, unlike ponying up for a micro-needling session at the spa, it's completely affordable.

23 These Nail Polish Drying Drops For A Fast Mani OPI Nail Polish Fast Drying Drops Amazon $14 See on Amazon If you love the idea of saving money on manicures, but aren't a fan of waiting forever for your polish to dry, these nail polish drying drops are the DIY tool you need. The drops dry wet polish in just 60 seconds and are infused with hydrating jojoba oil and vitamin E to soften cuticles.

24 A Body Brush That Can Even Reach The Middle Of Your Back Earth Therapeutics Far-Reaching Body Brush Amazon $16 See on Amazon Give your skin a good scrub with this body brush. The brush can be used both wet and dry, and the natural boar bristles gently exfoliate skin, leaving it soft and smooth. At 19 inches, the handle is extra long, which means you can reach the middle of your back, or the bottoms of your legs without having to bend over.

25 The Electric Toothbrush That Won't Break The Bank Oral-B Pro 500 Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon $30 See on Amazon I love that this electric toothbrush is super affordable but still removes twice as much plaque as a regular manual toothbrush. The brush head features 2-D bristles that rotate and oscillate to remove debris and break up plaque. There's even a two-minute timer that reminds you to brush long enough for optimal results.

26 This Konjac Facial Sponges Infused With Purifying Charcoal Minamul Charcoal Konjac Sponges (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon These konjac sponges are naturally sourced from konjac roots, and they provide the just the right amount of gentle exfoliation to your skin. They're also infused with bamboo charcoal to deeply purify and remove toxins from your pores, leaving you with fresh, bright skin. They can be used on both the face and body, and the six-pack will last you up to a year.

27 This Moisturizing Bath Bomb That Turns The Water Gold Da Bomb Treasure Bath Bomb, Gold Amazon $8 See on Amazon There's nothing more I love than soaking in the tub after a long day, and this glimmering bath bomb is in my regular bath night rotation. The fizzy bomb turns your bath water a Midas shade of gold and scents it with delicious coconut. Even better, there's a surprise in the middle of the bomb that gets revealed as it dissolves.

28 A Brush That Detangles Wet Hair In The Shower Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry, Ombre Amazon $9 See on Amazon There's hardly anything I loathe more than than hair-washing day, but this detangling wet brush makes it so much easier. It's designed with flexible bristles that detangle your tresses without tugging, pulling, or breakage. You can use the brush on wet or dry hair and get the same effective results.

29 The Body Oil That Dramatically Softens Skin Neutrogena Moisturizing Body Oil Amazon $15 See on Amazon A common misconception is that oils are are greasy and leave residue on skin, but this Neutrogena body oil proves quite the opposite. The lightweight sesame oil formula is fast-absorbing and leaves skin hydrated all day long. For best results, apply fresh out of the shower to damp skin, or, if you like, add it to bath water to soften while you soak.

30 A Makeup Mirror With 4 Lighting Settings & Magnification Air Expect Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $34 See on Amazon Proper lighting can make all the difference when you're applying makeup, which is why this lighted makeup mirror is so great. It features three lighting settings — day, evening, and office — so you can be sure your look matches the occasion. The swiveling mirror lets you see every angle, and the three panels offer 1x, 2x, and 3x magnification. The mirror can be operated via AAA batteries (not included) or USB.

31 These Shower Steamers That Will Treat You To Aromatherapy While You Shampoo Viebeauti Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See on Amazon Fully immerse yourself in the joys of aromatherapy with these shower steamers. They're like bath bombs, except the steam from your shower unleashes their sense-soothing fragrances. This six-pack comes with scents like rose, lavender, and eucalyptus to provide stress reduction, improved focus, better sleep, and sinus relief.

32 This Rose Hip Eye Cream That Smooths & Hydrates LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Amazon $20 See on Amazon Reviewers swear by this eye cream that's garnered over 4,500 five-star reviews. The USDA-certified organic cream is made with brightening vitamin C, along with rose hip and hibiscus oils to moisturize, improve texture, boost elasticity, and correct discoloration. It's organic, cruelty-free, and this reviewer wrote that it's "a miracle in a pump bottle."

33 This Eyebrow Tint That Adds Definition To Brows Ardell Brow Tint Amazon $18 See on Amazon If you're on the hunt for thicker looking eyebrows, you can up the oomph factor with the help of this brow tint that darkens brows for more definition. The permanent, water-activated formula is free of ammonia and peroxide, and each order comes with 12 dye capsules, with each capsule offering two weeks of color. Choose from four shades.

34 An Eyelash Perming Kit That Keeps Them Curled For A Month VASSOUL Lash Lift Kit Amazon $28 See on Amazon Ditch your curler for this lash perming kit that keeps your eyelashes curled for up to a month. The four-step process is super easy and only takes about 30 minutes to complete. The kit comes with enough supplies for 15 applications. This reviewer wrote, "This is the best thing I have ever bought for my eyelashes. Takes the first try to figure out what you are doing, but this is amazing! I no longer need fake eyelashes or lash curlers, so happy with this kit!!!"

35 A Stretchy Towel Headband For DIY Spa Days Lades Facial Spa Headband (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Keep your hair back on spa day with these stretchy, soft spa headbands, made from a durable towel fabric that can be adjusted to fit everyone, thanks to its "magic tape." The towel is absorbent and comes in a two pack in color combos like black, pink, white, and grey.

36 These Facial Mists That Your Skin Will Love Mario Badescu Spritz, Mist, and Glow Facial Sprays (Set of 3) Amazon $21 See on Amazon Quench and calm your face any time of day with these Mario Badescu facial mists. The sprays are made with natural ingredients like aloe, rose water, chamomile, and lavender, and the set comes with three skin-nourishing formulas: one to soothe irritation, one to add hydration, and one to brighten up your complexion.

37 The Kit That Lets You Wax At Home GiGi Student Starter Hair Removal Waxing Kit Amazon $60 See on Amazon Hair removal can feel a bit intimidating but this waxing kit makes it super easy. The kit comes with everything you need to remove any unwanted hair, including wax, a wax warmer, applicators, a cleanser, a solution to slow future hair growth, and more. It's safe to use on your face, legs, and bikini area.

38 These Eye Gel Masks That Will Rejuvenate The Skin Around Your Eyes Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels (3-Pack) Amazon $38 See on Amazon Combat puffiness, bags, and uneven texture with these cooling eye gels. They're infused with Icelandic glacial water, peptides, botanicals, and antioxidants to stimulate circulation, bring down swelling, and protect eyes from future damage. One hundred percent vegan and cruelty-free, the gels are free of harsh ingredients and dermatologist tested.

39 The Scalp Scrub That Prevents Dryness And Flaking Pacifica Rosemary Detox Scalp Scrub Amazon $11 See on Amazon If you often find yourself with an irritated, flaky scalp, try this scalp detox scrub that removes oil and product buildup (which can block hair growth) while preventing a dry scalp. The formula is made with purifying charcoal, exfoliating sea salt, and moisturizing rosemary and jojoba oil. Use once a week before shampooing for a happy scalp.

40 This Water Flosser That Promotes Maximum Oral Hygiene Mospro Portable Oral Irrigator Amazon $40 See on Amazon In between dental visits, you can keep your mouth and teeth in their best shape with this water flosser. It uses a powerful stream of water to quickly and effectively remove plaque and debris. The USB-chargeable flosser features three mode settings and comes with four interchangeable jet tips for precise control.

41 An Intensely Hydrating Eye Mask For Dry Skin Bird's Nest Aqua Eye Patch (60 Patches) Amazon $14 See on Amazon These hydrating eye mask patches are made from a blend of seaweed and swiftlet nest extract and provide an intense level of moisture to help soften very dry skin. These hydrogel eye patches can be worn while you are getting dressed and ready for the day and reviewers even place them on other dry patches of skin for a fast boost of cooling hydration.