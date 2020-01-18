42 Surprising Products That Get The Most Love On Reddit

Admittedly, I don't care much for most social media platforms — but I'm a very avid participant when it comes to Reddit. While most people use "the front page of the internet" to share cat videos and dank memes, some users realize that it's a treasure-trove of knowledge when it comes to crowd-sourcing ideas. As a result, it's one of the best places to learn about products that are actually worth the hype.

See, unlike most other social media platforms, Reddit allows you to reach a huge audience without the need for followers or friends. Consequently, you can poll complete strangers about the best purchases they've ever made, and sometimes, thousands upon thousands of people will respond with their unbiased feedback.

OP (original poster) then has countless first-hand recommendations to add to their cart — and the same goes for anyone else who's also reading the thread. I'm often surprised to find that these recs run the gamut from brilliantly designed to shockingly simple.

So if you're in the market for surprising items across a wide range of different categories, check out these Amazon products with an extremely loyal fan base on Reddit. Sure, a cat video provides instant satisfaction, but these things might just have the potential to improve your life on a regular basis.

1 This Little Gadget So You Can Use Bluetooth In Your Car COMSOON Bluetooth 5.0 Receiver Amazon $17 See On Amazon OverthinkingMachine said their best purchase was a "Bluetooth receiver for [their] car's aux port.” If your car isn't equipped with Bluetooth, this little gadget gives you the ability to wirelessly play music from your phone and make hands-free calls through your car's stereo system.

2 These Upright Reusable Grocery Bags Instead Of 17 Plastic Ones Green BD’s Reusable Grocery Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon "Reusable grocery bags. $25. Changed my life," commented jimbad05. "I no longer need to worry about taking plastic bags back for recycling. I live in a 3rd floor walk up, so it's great to carry only 2 or 3 sturdy bags instead of 17 crappy plastic bags. They also stand upright, so less chance of things falling over and sliding around in the trunk." When you're done with your shopping trip, they even fold flat for easy storage.

3 This Sleek Magnetic Car Mount That Clips Onto Your Vent Maxboost Magnetic Phone Car Mount (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon "These magnetic phone holders that you stick in your car's AC vent," trashlikeyourmom said. "People always ask me how my phone 'just sticks like that' because it's so easy to use. The magnet is surprisingly strong, but not OBNOXIOUS. I can pull my phone off easily, and it doesn't fall off when I slam on the brakes hard enough for my purse to fly off the passenger seat."

4 A $6 Mascara That Redditors Call "Amazing" Maybelline New York Snapscara Amazon $6 See On Amazon In terms of the best drugstore makeup money can buy, larmoyant wrote: "god the maybelline snapscara is amazing. i found it the other day and i absolutely love it. its the only mascara that doesn’t smudge under my eyes or on my brow bone towards the end of the day, AND it comes off super easily when i clean it off." Get it in six different colors, all for under $6.

5 This Melancholy Lamp That's Actually Really Practical HAITRAL Swing Arm Desk Lamp Amazon $41 See On Amazon While this lamp may look like a "sad boi" to Reddit users, its design is surprisingly practical — enough to get upwards of 8,000 upvotes on r/ProductPorn. The modern design comes from a company called HAITRAL, and the adjustable bending legs help this lamp perch itself on edges, sit securely on stacks of books, direct the light at various angles, and even hold your phone or notebook upright.

6 These Wool Socks That Are Absolutely Worth It Darn Tough Hiker Socks Amazon $22 See On Amazon Surprisingly, loads of Reddit users say that good-quality socks have genuinely improved their life, and most can't stop raving about one brand in particular: "Never going back from Darn Tough socks. Can't beat that lifetime warranty." They're made from a Merino-wool blend, so they're extremely soft, moisture-wicking, supportive, and warming — and they come in women's sizes, too. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

7 Control Your Devices With Your Phone Or Voice WeMo Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon "Yo man get yourself a wemo or another smart outlet." Since they're Alexa- and Google Home-compatible, JuanPRamirez went on to write, "I have for a lamp that I use near my bed and I just say 'goodnight' and it just powers off." This two-pack is sleek, compact, and comes with an easy-to-use app for setting schedules and controlling your devices remotely.

8 This Bluetooth Shower Speaker With A Long-Lasting Battery Life SoundBot Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon According to babz-, the best purchase is a "Bluetooth shower speaker. Game changer for listening to podcasts, Spotify and radio during my showers." Merkuri22 then recommended the SoundBot, which is water-resistant, has a detachable suction cup, and comes in five colors. "I think I have charged it three times. Maybe four. I am not kidding, this thing lasts forever."

9 The Best Pro Chef Knife For "Price To Quality Ratio" Victorinox Fibrox Pro Chef's Knife Amazon $35 See On Amazon "Get a nice chef knife, keep it sharp and your cooking will be a thousand times more pleasant," kihary said. User hatesthespace then raved about this one: "Did a [ton] of research before buying my first chefs knife, and was prepared to spend up to $150. I ended up getting an 8" Victorinox Fibrox Pro knife that was on sale for $30 [...] I couldn't imagine buying anything else now. Hands-down the best value/price to quality ratio you can get."

10 These Dime-Sized Tablets That Transform Into Wipes Portawipes Compressed Coin Tissues (100-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Reddit user thetiffany buys "these little pods that turn into hand towels when wet. They're the best for the outdoors or anywhere where you need a towel to wipe your hands or clean something." They're also unscented and don't contain any irritating additives — plus, since they're roughly the size of a nickel when dry, they're super travel-friendly, too.

11 This Cult-Favorite Coffee Maker That's Become A Meme AeroPress Coffee and Espresso Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon You likely can't visit a coffee-related subreddit without hearing about the AeroPress — so much so that it's its own meme now. This manual-style system doesn't require any electricity, but it does use a total-immersion brewing process to make low-acidity, non-bitter coffee and espresso. It also has a micro-filter that eliminates grit and is compact and portable for travel and camping. "Without a doubt, this makes the best coffee I have ever had," reviewers rave.

13 This Car Accessory You Didn't Know You Needed — Or Maybe You Did Elbow Friend Amazon $23 See On Amazon "We bought a new car which we loved but after a few weeks my hubby was almost in tears because the arm rest on the drivers left side was so uncomfortable," carymermaidlib said. "I found an 'elbow buddy' on Amazon for around $20 [...] It's a foam cushion with an adhesive that vastly improved the new car. Still going strong after 4 years." Get this Velcro one in six color options and put it on the center console or window ledge.

14 These Ridiculously Affordable Shave Sticks For The Best Shave Ever ARKO Shave Stick (3-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon "Bought an ARKO shave stick on Amazon," wrote WhatIsPants. "Best shave of my entire goddamn life. Gillette can get lost, and so can about a good 95% of 'premium' men's shaving products." When wet, it turns into thick, fluffy foam that protects against nicks and razor burn. Best of all, even though it's apparently as good as leading brands, it costs less than $2 a stick.

15 One Of The Most Recommended Books On Finance Subs I Will Teach You to Be Rich Amazon $8 See On Amazon People on finance subreddits are pretty thrilled about Ramit Sethi's New York Times best-selling book, I Will Teach You to Be Rich. "This is a great book," commented OB1KNO3. "I followed everything in the book and was able to get my finances in order." Instead of BS and skipping your daily latte, Reddit user MelodicPlantain​ says this six-week program contains "a variety of different advice/suggestions rather than the cookie cutter 'save every penny' advice that most personal finance gurus boil down to."

16 This 2-Pound Chair That Supports Up To 250 Tinya Ultralight Backpacking Camping Chair Amazon $27 See On Amazon Darth_Squid said, "I got one of those ultralight folding camping chairs that go for about $30 on Amazon," and even though they weigh roughly 2 pounds, they can support up to 250. "It folds up so compactly that I can toss it in my backpack and carrying it is effortless, it is so nice to be able to have a chair at the park or the beach without having to lug a big heavy cumbersome metal thing around."

17 The Best, Most Comfortable Bra Redditors Have Ever Worn Chantelle Women's C Magnifique Minimizer Amazon $69 See On Amazon "Let me sing you the song of Chantelle bras and my 34Fs," suzepie said. According to Reddit users and hundreds of Amazon reviewers, it's one of the best bra brands out there because it's comfortable, supportive, and available in a huge range of sizes. One of their fan favorites, the Magnifique Seamless Minimizer, is lightly lined with a U-shaped back and comes in over 20 colors. Available sizes: 32D - 44F

18 A Magnetic Knife Strip Made From Wood SimpleUsefulThings Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $17 See On Amazon "My magnetic wall knife rack," because a block "takes up too much space" in PolarsteeleMGB2's tiny kitchen. This one from SimpleUsefulThings is 16 inches long, made from knife-friendly wood, and features strong neodymium magnets that hold various types of tools. "And it's much more sanitary," DrKoob agrees. "The block is just a germ factory. Besides, the magnet makes them easier to get to."

19 These Bear Claw Back Scratchers That Make Great Gifts YIMICOO Telescoping Back Scratcher (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon "Big bear claw back scratcher," awright764 wrote, and several others jumped in to say things like: "Best thing I’ve ever been gifted hands down," and "I cannot think of one other [cheap item] that brought me as much joy and happiness." This multi-pack comes with six different colors, all telescopic, so you can keep one in your car and your work desk — and still have enough to gift to friends.

20 An Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Rolls Up When You're Done Ayuhan Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon This roll-up dish rack is one of the most popular posts on r/INEEEEDIT, and obsolete_filmmaker wrote "I got one because I have zero counter space for a drying rack. Worked out great for my tiny kitchen!" It extends over your sink so excess water goes right down the drain — but when you're done, it's extremely easy to store in almost any cabinet. It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel and has silicone edges to prevent countertop scratches.

21 This Dash Cam That Might Save You Some Serious Headaches Rexing V1-4K Ultra HD Car Dash Cam Amazon $100 See On Amazon According to deathscope, this Rexing dash cam saved them "a lot of headache." It's "worth the purchase" because it's a "reliable and inexpensive" way to monitor and record a view of your car's surroundings — while parked or while driving. It's vibration-sensitive to automatically record accidents or theft, plus it has 4-K resolution, built-in Wi-Fi, a wide-angle lens, and an optional GPS logger.

22 One Of The Most Economical Online Purchases You Can Make Angel Soft Toilet Paper (48-Pack) Amazon $38 See On Amazon "Toilet paper. I'm not joking," wrote Reddit user Anilxe. "I went from buying toilet paper every 2 months to every 4.5 months, for $2 extra. Free 2 day shipping with prime." Angel Soft is a popular choice among the denizens of Amazon, who rate this 48 pack of double rolls an impressive 4.9 stars.

23 This Mesmerizing Projector Light That Buyers Love Aurora Night Light Amazon $28 See On Amazon "One time apparently I was drunk and I placed a late-night Amazon order," ibiblio said. "A few days later, I came home to a package and I had no idea where it came from. It was a swirling colorful party light. I got so stoked and I used it all the time for years. I feel like past me was a bro to present me for that one [...] Seriously changed my life/dance parties." Other buyers say the effect is mesmerizing and the optional color modes are great for personalized mood lighting.

24 This At-Home Kit For Curled Lashes That Last Weeks VASSOUL Eyelash Lift Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon User bedsheetsforsale's sister bought an inexpensive eyelash curler kit on Amazon, and even though "they charge AT LEAST $50" at the salon, the at-home version worked just as well. This perming kit contains everything you need to curl your lashes long-term up to 15 times, including a four-step system, protective eye pads, and various-sized lift pads. It currently has hundreds of reviews and a surprising 4.5-star rating.

25 This Brilliant Way To Organize Bulky Keys KeySmart Amazon $23 See On Amazon Zadye2 suggested a key organizer: "I no longer get stabbed by my keys when sitting down, and since my keys are always in the same order it makes opening my door when I'm drunk easier." The KeySmart organizes up to 14 keys into a sleek, protective aluminum frame. It also comes in five different colors and includes a loop piece attachment.

26 An Automatic Rice Cooker For Countless Affordable Meals Dash Mini Rice Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon The_Golden_Image's best investment was a $20 rice cooker, which saves them tons of money they'd otherwise spend on fast food: "I am a very inept dude when it comes to making rice. Just not patient enough. I've either had crunchy or soupy rice my whole life, until this little baby came along. [...] I eat rice and beans instead of dropping $7 at McDonalds now." Available in five colors, this unit has a space-savvy 2-cup capacity and can also cook oatmeal, soup, stew, quinoa, pasta, and steamed vegetables.

27 The Cult-Favorite Squatty Potty Squatty Potty Amazon $22 See On Amazon From IBS communities to posts about the ketogenic diet, Redditors can't stop raving about the Squatty Potty. This one is a fan-favorite for one reason: It lifts your legs into an ergonomic position, which straightens out your colon so you can poop better with less strain. It's 7 inches high, so it suits most people, and it hugs your toilet bowl to save space.

28 A Keyboard That Pairs With Your Tablet For Effortless Typing Logitech Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard Amazon $35 See On Amazon "Tablet keyboard," Super_Cyan said. "I used to hate tablets and thought that they were useless, but the keyboard changed everything. I like to comment on Reddit and take notes in class, but it was a pain to type on on-screen keyboards. When I got a keyboard, it made everything so much easier, and stopped using my laptop almost altogether." This one from Logitech is lightweight, has a built-in stand, and effortlessly pairs to various devices (including phones and smart TVs) using Bluetooth technology.

29 A Sunrise Alarm Clock That Gently Rouses You With Light JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock Amazon $46 See On Amazon "My sunrise simulating alarm clock," wrote mamyd. "Makes waking up and therefore my whole day so much better." This one has a multicolor light that mimics the sun, plus seven optional natural sounds to rouse you gently from sleep. You can also adjust the brightness levels, program timers, and set up to four alarms from the smart app on your phone.

30 This Book That Teaches You Exactly How To Adult Grow the F*ck Up Amazon $14 See On Amazon This best-selling book is the most upvoted product of all time on r/shutupandtakemymoney. In short, Grow the F*ck Up teaches you all the adulting skills that school and your parents never did — like changing a tire, paying your taxes, and writing a solid resume. One reviewer wrote, "Despite the funny title, this book is actually full of very useful information."

31 A Cordless Waterpik If You Can't Stand Flossing Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $36 See On Amazon "I have the cordless Waterpik and it changed my life!" tetheredtotheleather wrote. This handheld gadget has two different water pressure settings to remove plaque and dislodge food stuck between teeth. (This one runs on batteries, but Waterpik also makes a rechargeable irrigator with an extra pressure setting.)

32 This $25 Bluetooth Speaker That's Audiophile-Approved OontZ Angle 3 Amazon $25 See On Amazon "I bought a portable speaker on Amazon 3 or 4 years ago on Amazon called an 'oonz angle' and i've dragged it through hell. It's loud, sounds incredible (I'm a complete audiophile). You're welcome," wrote undertherainbowz — but according to the 44,000 other reviews, they're not the only one who loves it. This third-generation version has a 100-foot Bluetooth range, water-resistant technology, a 14-hour battery life, and seven color options to choose from.

33 One Of The Best Bronzers For Sensitive Skin Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you're looking for a skin-friendly, nutrient-rich bronzer, look no further. "The Physician's Formula Butter Bronzer is a cult favorite for a reason," pikachen commented. "So blendable and buildable, smells amazing." It's available in a wide range of skin tones and is specifically designed for those with sensitive complexions.

34 This Purchase That Could Change Your Morning Routine Forever PurSteam Garment Steamer Amazon $26 See On Amazon According to Saeta44, "a handheld steamer" makes a huge difference in your day-to-day life. "Bought for $25 — has changed my 'getting ready in the morning' game forever. I cannot think of a reason to own an iron anymore and it just works so damn well." This handheld unit heats up in 90 seconds to remove wrinkles, but it can also sanitize and freshen up bedding, tablecloths, upholstery, and more.

35 This Tortilla Blanket That Makes You Look Like A Burrito CASOFU Burrito Blanket Amazon $26 See On Amazon Wrap yourself up in this burrito blanket, which has 18.9k upvotes on r/INEEEEDIT. It's available in eight different designs (including pizza and waffle, if those are more your speed) and it's made from incredibly soft, warm fleece. "Purrrrfect for me and my cat to cuddle together. His name is taco, and I made him a purrito," one reviewer wrote.

36 A Pull-Up Bar That Turns Your Doorway Into A Gym AmazeFan Pull Up Bar Amazon $40 See On Amazon "A door-frame pull-up bar," said Theungry. "It was cheap and so simple to put together, and use. I don't know why I waited so long to buy one. Now I do pull-ups every other day, and have gotten pretty decent at them." This one installs without screws or damage, works for wider door frames, can support up to 440 pounds, and has a soft foam grip for comfort.

37 Some 6-Foot Braided Charging Cables From Anker Anker 6ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon "This will sound dumb but those 6' iPhone cables," one user wrote, since they're "inexpensive and last forever!" User oceansandplages then commented: "Anker are amazing! Get the braided one for extra time with it." As suggested, this two-pack from Anker features 6-foot long cables and an extra durable braided cord. They're optimized for safe use with Apple products, and they're available in both silver or gray.

38 This Touch-Activated Night Light That Looks Like The Moon CPLA Lighting Night Light Amazon $25 See On Amazon When this moon lamp went viral on Reddit, user JungleLegs commented: "Okay so my gf got me one and I love it. It will stay on for 3 or 4 days on one charge [...] You can switch between white and orange coloring and make it dimmer." Since it's entirely cordless and comes with a wooden stand, it's great for mood lighting or getting you to the bathroom in the dark.

39 A Genius Pan That Gives Every Single Brownie A Chewy Edge Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan Amazon $37 See On Amazon The Baker's Edge brownie pan got over 12,000 upvotes when it was posted to Reddit a year ago, and now it has nearly 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The snake-like design ensures that every single brownie has at least two chewy, dense edges, and the coating is made from durable, non-stick aluminum for easy clean-up.

40 This "Holy Grail" Cleansing Oil That Gently Removes Makeup DHC Deep Cleansing Oil Amazon $27 See On Amazon It may seem counter-intuitive to wash your face with oil, but this Japanese beauty product is now considered a Holy Grail: I’ve used this for yearsss since my first trip to Japan visiting my sister," margheritapizzasonly wrote about DHC deep cleansing oil. "It really gets the make up off and washes off without the feeling of residue left behind. It doesn’t irritate my skin, which can be sensitive at times." This duo comes with a 6.7-ounce pump bottle and a 1-ounce travel bottle.

41 A Universal Socket Attachment That Fits Various Fasteners EFFECTEER Universal Socket Amazon $11 See On Amazon "I use it often out of sheer laziness in not wanting to find the appropriate tool," Frohirrim wrote about this universal socket. It attaches to most standard drills, and then the 54 individually steel pins wrap themselves around bolts, nuts, wings, and other types of fasteners. If you're looking to complete your DIY and fix-it jobs as fast as humanly possible, this is the tool to use.