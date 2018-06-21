35 Buzzy New Products On Amazon That Are Totally Worth The Hype

Most of the time, when I try out a new product I see on Instagram or social media, it doesn't live up to my expectations. I don't know what's worse: wasting $20 on a rainbow highlighter, or the disappointment that comes with it. But sometimes — well, a lot of the time as long as you know where to look — the products trending on Amazon actually live up to the hype.

If you have a deep love for Amazon Prime like I do, you'll be happy to find that nearly the entirety of this slideshow is comprised of practical products that are pretty affordable — like a beauty oil that hydrates your skin with real 24-karat rose gold flakes, socks that are infused with copper to naturally keep unwanted odor at bay, or a travel pillow that keeps you cool. They might all sound different, but they have one thing in common: They're all buzzy products you've probably seen floating around before, but were hesitant to buy. Well, don't be! According to reviewers, these things actually work really well.

Whether you're shopping for someone else or simply just perusing around out of curiosity, these genius products on Amazon are all certainly worth the hype they've received.