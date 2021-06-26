Creating a home that you’re proud of doesn’t have to mean spending a small fortune. Amazon is home to many high-class products with low prices. Small touch-ups here and there can make a big difference without the stress that comes with investing in bigger ticket items. From chic decor to products that are just as pretty as they are practical, I’ve shopped the online superstore to find 43 home upgrades that look expensive but are under $35.

Whether you’re a DIYer, design-challenged, or just cheap — take comfort in knowing that many of these products have been inspired by expensive designer goods, but made for a fraction of the price. If you’re ready for a style makeover, consider the peel-and-stick wallpaper or floating shelves I’ve included on this list. Or maybe your home tends to get disorganized and you’re on the hunt for decorative storage that can conceal your messes while complementing your home decor. Don’t worry, I’ve got you covered.

I’ve also included a handful of modest upgrades to common household products you could probably stand to replace. Shop a rain shower head, velvet pillow covers, satin sheets, and more. It’s not about how much you spend, but how wisely you spend your money. Never fear — these bargains will give your home a revamp without breaking the bank.

1 The Lushest Cotton Turkish Bath Towels Cacala 100% Cotton Turkish Bath Towel Amazon $16 See On Amazon They’re fast-drying, made from the softest 100% cotton, and will make your bathroom look instantly more beautiful — yet they cost less than $20. Add these Turkish bath towels for practical elegance. The striped towels feature tassels at the ends and come in 29 colors.

2 These Elegant Satin Pillowcases In Rich Colors Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of two satin pillowcases are so smooth and soft that you’ll feel like you’ve achieved royalty status simply by sleeping on them every night. The set of two polyester satin pillowcases are machine washable and have envelope closures. They come in four sizes and 24 shades, including rich tones of blue and burgundy.

3 An Outlet Extender With USB Ports POWRUI 6-Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your home will always look more refined when various cords and wires aren’t hanging from every corner. This 6-outlet extender makes it possible by offering enough spots for many of your appliances and lights, as well as two USB ports. The unique three-sided power strip also features a soothing night light that guides your path in the dark.

4 An All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter LINENSPA White Down Quilted Comforter Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only can you rely on this affordable down alternative comforter with each season that passes (it’s not too cooling or too warm), but it also looks crisp, clean, and elegant on beds. This comforter has eight corner and side loops so you can secure it as a duvet and it has a box stitch design that prevents the fill from shifting. It comes in eight mattress sizes and 21 colors and prints like plaid.

5 The Fluffy Hotel-Like Pillows With Gel Filling DreamNorth Premium Gel Pillow Loft (Pack of 2) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Get a better night’s sleep while dressing up your bedroom with these affordable gel pillows. This two-pack is soft to the touch, with a 100% cotton exterior and poly gel fiber inside that’s cushioning and supportive. They hold their shape over time to keep your bedroom looking like an expensive hotel. These breathable pillows are hypoallergenic, resistant to dust mites, and have machine washable covers.

6 The Affordable Storage Solution That’s Versatile ONMIER Multipurpose Wall Mounted Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Upgrade your utility room by installing this mounted mop holder that’s less than you probably think. This $11 fix can make any room feel less cluttered. It has space for five larger tools, like mops and brooms, as well as six hooks for hanging towels, scrubbers, and cleaning supplies. You can install it in minutes, so grab one for your garage to store lawn tools or sports equipment, too.

7 An Eight-Port Socket Shelf With A Thrifty Price Allstar Innovations 8 Port Socket Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Add a little extra counter space right where you need it with these affordable home outlet shelves that double as outlet extenders. They turn any ordinary outlet into a convenient stand for speakers, beauty products, or voice-activated smart devices and boast six AC ports and two USB ports. Use it in the kitchen, bathroom, or office.

8 The Stainless Steel Bag Dispenser That’s A Bargain Utopia Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $21 See On Amazon Be honest: where do your plastic grocery bags really end up? Make it easy to reuse them with this grocery bag dispenser. You can mount it to the wall or inside a cabinet by using the accompanying adhesive tape or screws. The dispenser is made from sturdy stainless steel and allows you to store and neatly retrieve up to 18 bags. When you need one, simply pull it out — the other bags will stay neatly in place.

9 A Low-Priced Pan Rack That Frees Up Cabinet Space Simple Houseware Pantry Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Revamp your kitchen storage and free up some space for cheap with this durable pan rack. The layered unit can be used on its side or standing up to accommodate your cabinet size and store five pans at once. The adjustable design makes it ideal for stashing baking dishes, serving trays, griddles, and more. It’s quick to install and you can’t beat that price.

10 A 3-Pack Of Adhesive Lights For Dark Corners Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing LED Stick-Anywhere Nightlight (3-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you need a little extra light under your cabinets, in your stairwell, or along a dark hallway, these adhesive lights are a much more affordable option than installing expensive custom lighting. They turn on when motion is detected within nine feet and then they turn off after 30 seconds. This pack comes with three lights with LED bulbs that will last up to 50,000 hours. They’ve earned more than 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

11 An Inexpensive Shower Caddy That Looks Sleek KINCMAX Shower Caddy Basket Shelf Amazon $23 See On Amazon Your shower should be an oasis where you start or end your day. Give it a facelift by adding this budget-friendly shower caddy. The stainless steel rack hangs on the wall with a super sticky adhesive that can support up to 15 pounds. It has a deep basket for storing shampoo, conditioner, or bar soap, plus it’s rustproof.

12 This Rainfall Shower Head That’s Luxurious SparkPod High Pressure Rain Shower Head Amazon $24 See On Amazon Rainfall shower heads just feel luxurious, and this Amazon favorite is an affordable option that will make you feel fancy. This high-pressure shower head installs in minutes without any tools and features a sturdy chrome finish. It has rubber nozzles that are easy to clean and, for less than $30, this is an upgrade you’ll want to make to all of your showers.

13 These Flameless Candles That Instantly Add Ambiance Yinuo Candle Flameless LED Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Transform a drab room or patio with these LED flickering candles that are surprisingly low-priced. The wick-less candle lights are remote-controlled, dimmable, and run on AA batteries (which are not included) that will last for up to 150 hours of continuous use. Set the candles on flickering or a steady glow, and set timers to automatically turn off the candles at two, four, six, or eight hours. This three-pack is just $27.

14 A Two-Pack Of Velvet Throw Pillows For $9 PANDATEX Luxury Crushed Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (Pack of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your space is feeling a bit tired, but a full renovation isn’t in the budget, try swapping out your accessories like throw blankets or pillows. This set of throw pillows comes with two velvet covers that fit a 16-by-16-inch insert (which is not included). The hidden zipper (and low price) makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever you get bored again. They come in nine colors.

15 The Privacy Window Clings That Are Inexpensive rabbitgoo Privacy and Anti UV Frosted Window Sticker Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add a little extra privacy to your windows or glass doors while still allowing light to filter in with this window frost film. This film relies on static instead of glue to stick to your windows without mess and residue. These frosted clings block 84% of UVA rays and 99% of UVB rays to protect your family and furniture. Forget blinds — you’ll love how economical and stylish these window clings are.

16 A Fancy Satin Bed Sheet Set That’s Good For Your Hair Decolure Satin Bed Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These satin sheets will make you feel like you’re sleeping in a high-class hotel without the steep price tag. They’re soft yet durable and help to keep your skin and hair moisturized. The set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that has a strong elastic band to stay put on your mattress. Choose among eight wrinkle-free, fade-resistant, and machine washable color options. They come in four mattress sizes: twin, full, queen, and king.

17 This Bamboo Bathtub Tray That Feels Swanky Mind Reader Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom into a swanky spa with just a few budget-friendly accessories like this bamboo bathtub tray. It’s about 27-inches wide, which will fit most standard bathtubs and allows space for everything you need for a relaxing bath. It’s resistant to mildew, so you don’t have to worry about fungi or mold. It also doubles as a shower caddy to hold your shampoos, soaps, and razors.

18 The Bougie Vanity Lights That Only Cost $15 LPHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get ready in style with these lavish vanity lights that are a total steal. The ten-foot, extra bright LED lights are dimmable and have easy-to-use touch controls. Designed with an adhesive backing, you can simply stick them on your wall or mirror to install them. They are waterproof and safe to use in bathrooms, with cords that you can simply snip off to fit your mirror.

19 An Adhesive Wallpaper That Looks Like Marble practicalWs Peel and Stick Marble Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Jazz up any surface in your home with this peel-and-stick marble wallpaper that will make your home look expensive without breaking the bank. Add it to countertops, cabinets, drawers, doors, and, of course, walls for a luxurious and expensive look. The PVC material is self-adhesive and is smooth and easy to clean. Reviewers say it’s simple to install and your wallet will love the price.

20 These Plugs That Make Your Home Smart On A Budget Aoycocr Mini WIFI Smart Socket Switch (4-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Smart homes are all the rage but they don’t come cheap — that’s why shoppers love these Alexa smart plugs. They connect via wifi to your smart home hubs such as Amazon Alexa, Echo, or Google Home, however, they work with a free app if you don’t have a smart home device. You can set timers and connect them to other devices in your home.

21 The Waterproof Solar-Powered Lights For $20 SUNNEST Stainless Steel Outdoor Solar Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Create your dream backyard space with this pack of 12 outdoor solar lights that’s only $20. They’re made of stainless steel so they’re waterproof and can withstand the elements. The LED lights are powered by the sun and turn on once it’s dark. They have stakes on the bottom of each light that easily stick into the ground.

22 This Modern Knife Holder To Replace Bulky Blocks OOU! Universal Knife Block Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Upgrade your old, bulky knife block with this universal knife holder. It’s made of soft and flexible rubber to store more knives (up to 16) while protecting your blades. The holder has drainage holes in the bottom so you can put knives in right from the dishwasher and let them dry.

23 A Swivel Faucet To Update Your Kitchen Sink For Less Hibbent 720° Swivel Faucet Aerator Sink Attachment Amazon $12 See On Amazon This reasonably priced faucet attachment takes any household sink to the next level by creating a 720-angel spray range. That means you can clean your entire sink, fill up buckets, or even drink from it like a water fountain, all by swiveling the attachment. It connects to most standard taps in your kitchen or bathroom and can be installed without tools. It has two sprayer modes: a soft bubble stream or a strong shower.

24 The Shockingly Low-Priced Sunset Lamp That’s Stunning CORATED Sunset Lamp Projector Amazon $26 See On Amazon This unique sunset lamp mimics the ambient light of a sunset, but don’t worry: it’s not a big-ticket item — it's just $26. Choose among 16 colors and three scene modes, which can be changed using a remote control. The projection sunset lamp can be rotated 360 degrees around the body of the lamp and runs on a USB charger.

25 These $30 Magnetic Windows For Curb Appeal Merhoff & Larkin Magnetic Garage Door Windows Amazon $30 See On Amazon Enhance the exterior of your home by adding these faux magnetic windows to your garage without spending a ton of money. You won't need any tools since these magnetic windows are made of lightweight vinyl and adhere to metal doors. Choose packs for two-car or one-car garages so you have enough pieces to spruce up your outdoor space. Consider this one of the easiest and most affordable ways to add character to your home and improve your curb appeal.

26 This Stylish And Supportive Kitchen Mat WiseLife Cushioned Kitchen Floor Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon Upgrade your thin kitchen mat with this thick, anti-fatigue mat that’s designed to reduce stress on your feet, back, and legs. It’s a budget-friendly option, made of premium PVC and thick foam, that combines style and support and it’s perfect for the kitchen, home office, or another workspace. It’s available in gray and brown, in two different lengths. One reviewer noted, “I replaced my old anti-fatigue mat with this one. [...] it doesn't slip or slide out of place on my hardwood floor and the edges are gently beveled so it doesn't create a trip hazard.”

27 These Decorative Vent Covers For An Instant Upgrade Decor Grates Floor Register Amazon $12 See On Amazon Switching out your old, standard vent covers with these decorative grates is a thrifty way to make your home feel more grandiose. The steel-plated grates come in six high-end finishes and eight sizes to instantly elevate your home. They’re simple to install — just drop them into place. This $12 fix has earned more than 13,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

28 The Rustic Floating Shelves With A Low Price Tag Love-KANKEI Wall Mounted Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add these floating shelves to your cart for custom wall decor that won’t bust your budget. The set of three comes with large, medium, and small shelves that can each accommodate up to 40 pounds. They have a rustic look and are available in five wood shades.

29 This Storage Ottoman That’s Stylish Yet Functional Seville Classics Foldable Storage Ottoman Amazon $25 See On Amazon Decorative storage, like this cube ottoman, offers an ideal way to stay organized without sacrificing your home’s style. Store everything from toys to blankets in this small ottoman that has a tufted top. It can support up to 400 pounds and comes in four styles and three colors. Use it as a footstool, bench, and of course, to stash items that don’t have a place to go, without cheapening the look of your home.

30 The Magnetic Garage Accents For Better Curb Appeal Household Essentials Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give your home major curb appeal for less than $20 with this magnetic decorative garage hardware. This pack comes with four hinges and two handles, enough for a one-car garage. They magnetize to your garage door to add custom home character and the hardware is made of UV-protected plastic that makes it resistant to rusting and fading. One reviewer noted, “We purchased these magnets to add just a tiny bit of curb appeal and the new look gave the garage / our home just a little bit of an upgrade.”

31 These Vintage-Inspired String Lights That Cost $13 Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instantly elevate your outdoor space with these globe string lights that have a cult following. With more than 33,000 reviews, these affordable lights come in 25-feet long strands (and are available in 50 and 100 feet as well). They feature 27 Edison bulbs that are waterproof and can withstand extreme rain, wind, or dampness.

32 A Wireless Hub To Replace Your Garage Door Clicker Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener Amazon $17 See On Amazon Installing a new garage door opener can be a pricey update, but this wireless garage hub is simple to use and under budget. It connects to an app on your phone so you can remotely open and shut your garage door. Give the whole family control within the app and even connect it to your Google Home. This hub is compatible with a wide variety of garage door openers.

33 This Secure Tablet Stand That Looks Expensive Lamicall Multi-Angle Tablet Stand Amazon $14 See On Amazon Your tablet can nearly do it all, but depending on where you set it, it can be difficult to view — that’s why reviewers love this multi-angle tablet holder. It’s budget-friendly and can be used horizontally or vertically, at various angles. The durable alloy steel material is lightweight and can securely hold cell phones that measure between 5 and 13 inches, as well as iPad models. It won’t scratch your device and has anti-slip feet to hold it in place, plus it has a keyhole opening to accommodate cables, so you can still use it as it charges.

34 An Extra-Large Rope Basket For Decorative Storage Goodpick XXXLarge Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Store toys, dirty laundry, or linens in this rope basket and instantly make your home feel more put together, without spending a lot of money. This cute accessory is made with durable cotton rope and has two handles so you can carry it around the house or down to the laundry room. It comes in seven colors and is even machine washable. With more than 8,000 reviews, shoppers love its XXX-large size and charming design.

35 This Toilet Paper Holder With A Modern Shelf Bjiotun Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $21 See On Amazon This double toilet paper roll holder and shelf combo is the Amazon product is a low-cost way to make your bathroom more comfortable. The unit holds and dispenses a backup toilet roll and features a shelf with a ledge where you can stash items like your phone, hand sanitizer, or tissues. Made of matte stainless steel, this design is waterproof, rustproof, and resistant to corrosion.

36 The Rotating Organizer For Displaying Beauty Products MISERWE Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon This rotating makeup organizer is an upscale way to store and display your favorite beauty products. It features adjustable shelves that can be positioned to different heights to hold small items like lipstick or larger bottles like face wash. It spins 360-degrees so you can quickly find what you’re looking for. It’s easy to assemble, will revamp your counter space in seconds, and has a 4.7-star rating to back up its amazingness.

37 A Pull-Out Bin That Increases Your Fridge’s Storing Capacity HapiLeap Fridge Pull Out Bins Amazon $20 See On Amazon This low-cost fridge pull-out shelf adds additional storage to your fridge that looks sleek and even blends right in with your current fridge storage. Use it to store produce, cheese, or the kids’ snacks. The drawer slides onto your existing shelf and is adjustable so you can extend its smooth track to fit your deeper shelves. This small drawer is made of food-grade, BPA-free plastic, which is a breeze to clean. And at this price, you’ll want to buy a few.

38 An Oversized Cutting Board For Food Prep And Serving Royal Craft Wood Extra Large Organic Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $16 See On Amazon This extra-large cutting board has earned more than 21,000 reviews for its impressive size and budget-friendly price. It’s made of bamboo, which is strong, yet flexible and nonporous, so you don’t have to worry about it holding onto odors or stains. It even features a groove around the outside of the board that catches juices as you cut into meat or fruit so they don’t get on your countertops. It has built-in handles that make it ideal for both cutting and serving — and it costs less than $20, which is a steal for such a beautiful board.

39 These Inexpensive Sleek Night Lights With Sensors Sycees Plug-in LED Night Light with Sensor (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These are no ordinary night lights — they’re sleek and modern, plus they have dusk-to-dawn sensors. That means they sense when the room is dark and vice versa. Unlike other night lights, this compact design uses one outlet without blocking the other one. The LED bulbs have a long life and come in a warm white color. This six-pack is only $18.

40 A Stainless Steel Sink Caddy That’s Less Than $10 KESOL Adhesive 3-in-1 Sink Caddy Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your countertops clear with this shockingly inexpensive sink caddy. It’s designed to adhere to the inside of your sink, is made of stainless steel, and holds up to 15 pounds, so fill it with sponges and brushes. The open basket allows water to drain from the cleaning utensils so they can dry between uses.