A higher price tag doesn’t always equal more “wow factor” in a home — in fact, Amazon sells plenty of trendy home solutions that cost less than you’d imagine. From decor and functional storage to tech gadgets to bedding, I’ve shopped around to find you the best bang for your buck, without compromising style, of course. If you’re cheap but want your home to look good, you’ll love these 46 things on Amazon.

On this list you’ll find budget-friendly DIY upgrades that won’t involve the additional cost of hiring a professional, so you’ll feel free to add more to your cart without breaking the bank. Products like faux marble wallpaper or a frameless mirror kit you can assemble in any shape are easy to install and affordable.

I’ve added plenty of showstoppers that will grab your guests’ attention when they visit your home. From a beautiful reed diffuser set to a calming salt rock lamp, these low-priced finds are conversation-starters and money-savers. I’ve also found less expensive options for some classic interior design trends, like a luxurious duvet cover that’s under $30 or a $12 pack of pillow covers that are available in 33 colors. These small switches will make your home feel more put together without spending a fortune.

Whoever says a beautiful home can’t be affordable has obviously never shopped at Amazon. Here are some great pieces to inspire you.

1 A Budget Handheld Vacuum To Keep Your Home Clean All Cart Handheld Vacuum Amazon $48 See On Amazon Vacuums can be expensive, but this affordable handheld vacuum sucks up messes without breaking the bank. It picks up dirt and crumbs from carpet, countertops, floors, and even upholstery — plus it comes with a crevice tool for cleaning in tight spaces. It’s bagless, which means less to maintain, which you’ll love. It comes with a rechargeable battery, which fully charges in 2.5 hours and will run for 40 minutes continuously.

2 This Self-Draining Soap Dish That Resists Mildew AIMAIAIMAI Silicone Soap Dish (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Adding these self-draining soap dishes to your bathroom is a cheap upgrade that will make your space feel nicer. The silicone soap dishes have small ridges that guide water out the spout so your soap can dry properly between uses — which will eliminate mold and mildew. You can also use it in the kitchen, and keep it by the sink for brushes and sponges.

3 A Dimmable Smart Switch You Can Control Remotely Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $19 See On Amazon Turn lights on and off, save money on your electric bill, and make your home look better with the help of this affordable smart switch, which can be controlled via an app on your phone. This little switch puts everything about your lights within your control, including the dimness and brightness of your lights, so you can create your desired ambiance.

4 This Rolling Storage Cart For Storage In Small Spaces AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you are frugal, but need some additional storage, check out this rolling three-tier cart. It has more than 5,000 reviews, and many reviewers have raved about how easy the trolley-style cart is to move from room to room, and how the durable wheel brakes keep it from rolling away on its own. It’s made of plastic and stainless steel so it's easy to wipe down, plus its narrow size is perfect for storing in your bathroom, laundry room, or kitchen.

5 The Fancy Toothpaste Dispenser That’s Cheap Lyckatill Wikor Toothbrush Holder and Toothpaste Dispenser Amazon $7 See On Amazon This two-in-one toothbrush holder and toothpaste dispenser feels like a fancy upgrade but is surprisingly cheap. It will keep your brushes clean and even dispense your toothpaste. It can hold four adult, child, or electric toothbrushes at a time, allowing them to hang dry. The sleek design can be mounted to the wall with a self-adhesive to seamlessly integrate into your bathroom decor.

6 A Bedside Magnet To Secure Your Phone Charger Cord Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager Amazon $20 See On Amazon This magnetic cable manager seems like a luxury but it actually has a reasonable price. The magnetic block is perfect to store on your bedside table or desk to keep your cords from falling or becoming tripping hazards. It works will all cords and cables to make them look more organized and easier to locate.

7 The Pack of Two Oven Liners That Are Just $15 Cooks Innovations Non-Stick Oven Liner Amazon $15 See On Amazon Skip hours of scrubbing and cleaning your oven and use this oven liner to keep your appliances clean. The set includes two liners that you can trim it to fit your oven, toaster, or microwave. Place them at the bottom of these appliances to catches any grease drips and food that would normally end up stuck on racks. The affordable liners can withstand temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, plus they are dishwasher safe, so they’re a breeze to clean.

8 These Vacuum Bags That Eliminate Clutter For Less Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If your closets are stuffed to the brim, you’ll flip over these budget-friendly vacuum storage bags. Fill them up with your thick comforters and winter clothes, and use the included hand pump to condense them down to a compact, flat bag that takes up 80% less space than a standard storage container. These cheap bags protect your stored items from dust, odors, mildew, insects, and moisture, plus they’re completely airtight so you can safely store them in your attic, garage, or shed.

9 A Modern Hanging Compost Bin That Is Low-Cost SUBEKYU compost bin Amazon $22 See On Amazon Composting is great for the planet, but it can leave your kitchen feeling messy. This hanging compost bin is a budget-friendly solution. It holds 2.4 gallons and attaches to a drawer or your countertop to catch crumbs or scraps of food while you cook. It’s made of sturdy plastic and features a well-sealed lid to lock odors inside. This bin is versatile enough to use for trash in your bathroom, office, or car.

10 These LED Strip Lights For Behind Your TV PANGTON VILLA Led Strip Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon These easy-to-install strip lights add a whole new element to your movie-watching experience without spending a ton of money. They wrap around the back of your television (or computer) and feature 16 color options, four different dynamic modes, and a dimmer. Use the included adhesive backings to install them — and they even come with a remote control so you can set the mood from your couch.

11 The Smart Light With Millions Of Custom Options LUMIMAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon They look like ordinary lightbulbs but these smart light bulbs sync to an app or your smart home hub, like Amazon Alexa, so you can turn them on and off with the sound of your voice. Depending on the vibe you’re aiming to achieve, you can choose among 16 million colors and a number of customized brightness levels and they can be conveniently controlled via a remote. They’ve earned the praise of nearly 23,000 reviewers and are super affordable — a pack of two bulbs costs just $20.

12 A Smart Outlet That Connects Your Home For Less Kasa Smart Plug Amazon $15 See On Amazon This smart home Wi-Fi outlet plug works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to connect your home for just $15. Plug anything into these outlets and control lights, appliances, or fans using just your voice or the free accompanying Kasa app. You can automatically turn electronics on and off or set appliances and lights on specific schedules to save money. Even if you don’t have a smart home hub, you can still use this app-controlled outlet to greatly improve your living situation.

13 The Salt Lamp That’s Beautiful And Calming Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Himalayan salt lamp is a work of art, sure to capture the attention of guests and add soothing amber warmth to any room, and guess what? It’s only $20. This lamp is made of natural Himalayan salt to give off a unique glow and comes with a beautiful natural Neem wooden base. It includes a 15-watt warm light bulb that adds ambiance to any room.

14 This Bougie-Looking Wallpaper That Resembles Marble PracticalWs Marble Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon Have you been saving up for a kitchen renovation? If you’re feeling impatient, this budget-friendly marble contact paper will completely transform your space. Add it to countertops, cabinets, drawers, doors, and, of course, walls for a luxurious and expensive look. The PVC material is self-adhesive, feels smooth, and is easy to clean. You can trim the wallpaper to any size, it goes on easily, according to reviewers, and it makes a much smaller dent in your wallet.

15 A Budget Magnetic Knife Bar That’s Versatile Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does this magnetic knife bar keep your knives (and family) safe, but it just looks better than those bulking knife blocks that take up precious counter space. This stainless steel bar is easy to install in your kitchen to hold metal knives and kitchen tools. It measures 16-inches long and can also be used to safely secure and store tools or crafts of various sizes, thanks to its ultra-strong magnet. This simple switch will make your home look good without spending a fortune.

16 This Wood Polish To Inexpensively Renew Furniture Howard Feed-n-Wax Wood Polish & Conditioner (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Transform your tired, old wood furniture or decor with this wood polish and conditioner. The formula is made with beeswax, carnauba wax, orange oil, and more to help renew the appearance of wooden surfaces. But that's not all it does: This polish also acts as a conditioner that prevents furniture from easily drying out in the future. This two-pack is just $22.

17 An Affordable, Double-Sided Letter Board Little Hippo Double Sided Letter Board Amazon $15 See On Amazon Customize your home by leaving sweet (or funny) notes for your family on this double-sided letter board. The 12-by-12-inch letter board comes with more than 690 pre-cut letters and cursive words to use in photos, as decor, or for special occasions — like a wedding or birthday party. This one comes with a wooden sorting tray that makes it easy to keep track of all of the letters. It also includes a wooden stand that allows you to read both sides.

18 The Duvet Cover Set That’s Luxurious Yet Cheap BBANGD Duvet Cover (Queen) Amazon $29 See On Amazon There’s nothing more inviting than a crisp, white bed — but quality bedding can cost a pretty penny. Not this duvet cover option, though. At just $33, the machine-washable cover has a zipper closure and corner ties, which make it easy to remove and put back on. The set comes with one duvet cover and two pillow shams — each made of 120gsm washed microfiber that’s luxurious, ultra-soft, and skin-friendly. The cover comes in three mattress sizes and six colors.

19 These Fancy Flameless Candles That Are Under $30 HANZIM Battery-Operated Flameless Candles (9-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Set the mood at your next dinner party with this pack of battery-operated flameless candles. The flickering faux flames are LEDs that use two AA batteries (not included) that last for up to 150 hours. Plus, you get instant ambiance without smoke or dripping wax, and they come with two remote controls.

20 A Grout Pen That Makes Tile Look Brand New For $9 Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your bathroom an instant facelift for less than you think with this inexpensive grout pen. The easy-to-use tool allows you to simply "color in” the grout between your tiles to make them look brand new. It only takes 30 minutes to dry and your grout will look super fresh. Choose among 11 grout colors and two pen sizes (5 or 15 millimeters) for different jobs.

21 This Retro-Looking Speaker That’s A Bargain SEVIZ Four Retro Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $36 See On Amazon Every gathering needs music and this retro wireless speaker will seamlessly fit in any home decor. It has four speakers that connect to Bluetooth and delivers stereo sound quality with a deep bass. The rechargeable speaker will run for five hours before it needs to be plugged in. Aside from Bluetooth, it also includes an aux input and FM radio — and it’s so cute you will be fielding questions left and right from guests who want inside information about the vintage shop in which you scored it.

22 The Metal Tea Light Candle Holders That Cost Less SUJUN Black Metal Wire Tea Light Candle Holders Amazon $25 See On Amazon These metal tea light candle holders look like something out of a designer magazine — but they only cost $25 for a set of two. The black iron look works well inside or out and offers a safer way to add ambient lighting to your space. This pack is available in small and large sizes but does not come with candles. These unscented candles burn for 15 hours.

23 A 20-Piece Gold Utensil Set That’s Less Than $20 Homikit Silverware Flatware Set (20-Piece) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Do you cringe whenever you set the table with your tired, scratched-up, or rusted utensils? Replace your old set with this $14 stainless steel flatware set. It comes with 20-pieces: four dinner forks, four salad forks, four dinner spoons, four teaspoons, and four dinner knives. Not only do they look good, but they’re easy to take care of. They have a rust-resistant finish and are dishwasher safe, plus they come in packs of 20, 30, 40, or 60, in five different finishes.

24 These Cheap Throw Pillow Covers That Come In 33 Colors MIULEE Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Throw pillows can really pull a space together, but they can also get pretty pricey. These throw pillow covers, however, are a steal — and totally adorable. The set comes with two velvet covers that fit an 18-by-18-inch insert (which is not included). The hidden zipper makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever it’s time to toss them in the washing machine. Choose from 33 different colors and nine different sizes.

25 A Vintage-Looking Rug With A Low Price Unique Loom Traditional Vintage Area Rug Amazon $35 See On Amazon One of the easiest ways to spruce up your space is to change its decor with a unique rug, but most will cost you an arm and a leg. This vintage area rug is an exception, with a reasonable price tag and a traditional-style design that will work in many rooms. The low-pile rug comes in different shapes including rectangle, runner, octagonal, or oval, as well as a variety of sizes and colors. It’s easy to clean and the material is even stain resistant.

26 This Sleek Shower Caddy With A Thirfty Price Meangood Minggoo Shower Caddy Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s no reason that bathroom storage can’t be stylish, functional, and under budget — just take a look at this shower caddy. It’s made of durable metal and has an anti-rust coating to keep it looking modern and sleek for years. This caddy features two shelf baskets for storing shampoo, conditioner, body wash, or face wash. It has non-slip collars and durable suction cups that secure the caddy to the wall. It includes three removable S-hooks for razors, loofahs, and washcloths.

27 The Fancy Shower Head That Filters Water For $19 Nosame Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon This shower head is unlike any other — it uses a multi-layer filtration system to remove impurities and soften hard water, for a more spa-like experience that costs so much less than you’d think. The shower head has three pressure modes: rainfall, massage, and jetting. It attaches to most standard showers and comes in a variety of colors to match your bathroom.

28 These Stick-On Shelves For Additional Cheap Storage JDGOOMA Stick On Wall Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you just need a little extra storage by your bed, at your desk, or near the door, these adhesive shelves are a quick, budget-friendly fix. They won’t take up too much space, however, they’re perfect for stashing items you like to have nearby, such as your phone, reading glasses, and a book. The shelves are made of sturdy plastic and come with a durable double-sided adhesive that sticks to any smooth surface, or the option to mount them to the wall.

29 This 80-Foot Long Faux Ivy For Plant Decor You Can’t Kill DearHouse Artificial Ivy Leaf Vine Hanging Wall Decor Amazon $11 See On Amazon Plants bring warmth and light into a room, but if you have a black thumb — try these faux ones., which are also so affordable. This artificial ivy vine is over 80 feet long and can be used in a ton of different ways. Hang them on the wall to use as a photo backdrop, or fill in your window boxes or planters with greenery you can’t kill. It’s earned more than 24,000 reviews, including a five-star review that noted, “They look great! We have them hanging off the corner of a bookcase in the bedroom and they look very nice and provide a good scene of greenery without the risk of killing a real plant. A good decor choice.”

30 A DIY Kit To Construct A Cheap, Custom Mirror EDGEWOOD Parkwood Wall Frameless Mirrors Amazon $26 See On Amazon Full-length mirrors are a major investment, sometimes costing upwards of $1,000, but this $25 option is a bargain that won’t disappoint. You save money by assembling the mirror yourself in any configuration that you feel fits your space well. It comes in a four-piece set, each with adhesive backings so you can configure the mirror in any shape. The frameless mirror squares are chic and feature a thin beveled edge that’s timeless.

31 An Inexpensive Stand To Display Your Jewelry Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your jewelry safe and on display with this inexpensive three-tier necklace holder. It is designed with bars in three different heights upon which you can store necklaces and bracelets to keep them from tangling. The base of the organizer serves as a jewelry tray for rings, earrings, or bracelets. It has a padded base that keeps it in place without damaging your furniture.

32 These Cheap Drawer Dividers For Custom Storage Simple Underwear Drawer Divider (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Custom closet and drawer storage can make your home feel more complete, but it can also rack up a ton of debt. This set of drawer dividers offers an affordable alternative that will still increase the functionality of any dresser or closet. The four bins include a six-cell option for scarves or ties, an eight-cell option for underwear, a seven-cell box for bras, and a 24-cell option for socks.

33 The Utensil Organizer That Holds 24 Pieces For $10 Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Giving your utensils a proper home will make your kitchen feel nicer, but if you’re trying to save money, this simple and compact cutlery organizer is for you. This kitchen drawer organizer saves space by stacking your cutlery and keeping it orderly. It holds 24 pieces despite its slim design; however, your drawer will need to be at least 3.25 inches in height to accommodate both the organizer and the cutlery that goes in it, so be sure to measure before ordering this tray.

34 This Rotating Organizer For Displaying Makeup Masirs 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your bathroom should be an oasis where you begin and end your day, but bathroom upgrades can cost a fortune. Small tools like this rotating makeup organizer will transform your bathroom without busting your budget. It features adjustable shelves, at varying heights, that can accommodate small items like nail polish or larger bottles like face wash. The 360-degree rotation makes it easy to find your favorite products since they’re beautifully displayed and it comes in black or white.

35 A Floor Cabinet For Storage With A Thrifty Price AOJEZOR Storage Corner Floor Cabinet Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bathrooms can be tricky when it comes to finding storage that will fit and conceal your mess, but this cheap floor cabinet does both, has earned more than 16,000 reviews, and was named the #1 Best Seller in toilet paper storage. The top section of the cabinet dispenses toilet paper, while the remainder of the 31-inch tall cabinet has room for bulk cleaning supplies. It’s narrow enough to fit next to a toilet and comes in three colors.

36 These $9 Cotton Dispensers That Look Nicer SheeChung Qtip Dispenser Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Store your Q-tips or cotton balls in these transparent containers to make your bathroom feel more elevated. Ditching the mismatched boxes will make the whole space more organized and clean, and for less than you think. This set of two comes with a 15-ounce jar and a 20-ounce jar, both made of acrylic, which is easy to clean. The $9 deal has earned more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

37 The Can Rack That Eliminates Pantry Messes Simple Trending Can Rack Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon This three-tier can rack will make your pantry look good without costing a lot of money. It can easily store up to 36 cans in a variety of sizes. If you need more storage, you can even stack multiple organizers on top of each other to make one large rack. They come in four colors to match your other storage solutions.

38 A 6-Cube Organizer That’s Cheaper Than IKEA Puroma Cube Storage Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you have a smaller space, but desperately need storage, this cube storage system is compact and low-cost. The organizer includes six cubes, which can be arranged in any configuration. The plastic panels and metal frame are water and rust-proof, plus they have elevated feet connectors to avoid moisture or dust piling up under the organizer. Choose among five colors.

39 These Food Containers For Storing Snacks Neatly Airtight Food Storage Container Set (7-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Storing your snacks in uniform containers will make your pantry Instagram-worthy, and this set of seven airtight storage containers is a low-cost option. The set comes with several sizes of jars to accommodate all your favorite snacks fresh — from coffee beans to noodles or candy. Their BPA-free plastic design won’t break and the set includes labels and a liquid chalk marker so you can organize your kitchen.

40 The Flexible Store Containers That Hide Messes SONGMICS Storage Boxes (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These soft storage cubes are perfect for concealing messes by blending into your decor. Each bin is collapsible, so you can lay them flat when they’re not in use. This set comes with six, non-woven fabric bins (with handles) that are ideal for holding kid’s clothes, toys, blankets, and more. One reviewer noted, “These are perfect! Beautiful color, material, and quality. They look great on my Target bookshelf in my son's nursery closet. Highly recommend!”

41 A Reed Diffuser Set For Your Bathroom Craft & Kin Reed Diffuser Sticks Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you love essential oils but hate the look of clunky diffusers, you’ll love this beautiful reed diffuser. The reed sticks come in a stunning amber glass that’s perfect for decorating a console table or nightstand. This $20 option includes eight rattan sticks and three mixtures of orange blossom and lotus essential oils (each one lasts up to 120 days). When the scent begins to weaken, just flip the reeds over.

42 The Mini Brush And Dustpan Set For Small Messes Mini Dustpan and Brush Set Amazon $11 See On Amazon Quickly clean up any lingering crumbs with this cheap brush and dustpan set. The bamboo brush fits into the dustpan and has a circle handle, which makes it easy to store. Sweep up messes from snack time, pets, or crafts to ensure your home is tidy and clean — without breaking a sweat (or your budget).

43 These Bargain Tiles That Stick To Your Walls Art3d Peel and Stick Backsplash (10 Sheets) Amazon $32 See On Amazon These peel-and-stick subway tiles are an economical way to upgrade your kitchen or bathroom. All you have to do is clean the flat surface where you’re placing the tiles and then cut them into the shape you want. Simply peel and stick the tiles and you’re good to go. Compared to expensive individual tiles or hiring a professional, this DIY option is just $32 and covers about 120 square feet.

44 This Wooden Wine Rack For Up To 10 Bottles Ferfil Wine Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Display your wine collection with this stackable wooden rack. It can hold up to 10 bottles of wine so you can stay fully stocked without running out of space. The solid wood rack is sturdy and folds down flat when you’re not using it. It’s beautiful enough to display on a counter, but compact enough to fit in your pantry or cabinet. Best of all? The rack probably costs less than your favorite wine. Win-win.

45 A Modern Charging Station For Up To 6 Devices Marshon Watt Fast Charging Station Amazon $30 See On Amazon This charging station can hold up to six devices at one time while keeping cords organized. It has strong dividers that hold a variety of devices in place — even those with bulky covers. A helpful LED light glows when devices are charging and turns off when your phone or iPad is ready to be used. This modern design looks good on any countertop or side table and eliminates the clutter of seeing cords everywhere you look in your home.