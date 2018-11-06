43 Smart Inventions On Amazon That Help You Organize Your Whole Damn Life

Life is hard enough when you aren't opening your bathroom cabinet to grab your hair dryer while simultaneously watching 50 products and tools fall to your feet. But, you can make things a lot easier on yourself with these smart inventions on Amazon that help you organize your whole damn life. Because, seriously, organization is (along with sleep, good food, and maybe some meditation) the key to a peaceful existence.

But what seems so simple is actually really difficult. Most of us have accumulated lots and lots of stuff — and all of it piles up fast. Unless you have cabinet space and closets for days, you're going to need a few genius organizational products to keep your life in order. Lucky for you, Amazon has tons of random, smart inventions that will free up both your space and time.

If your necklaces, bracelets, and earrings are in a tangled ball on the bottom of your drawer, there's a solution for that. If all of your pots and pans are in a pile, threatening to scratch each other to bits, there's a product for that, too. And if you're tired of sorting through socks and always losing a dozen pairs in the process, you'll be delighted to know someone invented a genius tool that stores them in an orderly fashion.

Your home and life are about to become a million times more organized, thanks to these amazing products and tools

1 An Eco-Friendly Bamboo Knife Holder That Takes Up Less Space On Your Kitchen Counter Coninx Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $53.59 $26.95 See On Amazon Traditional knife holders are blocky and can take up way more space on your kitchen counter than necessary. Free up more room for cooking prep with this eco-friendly bamboo magnetic knife holder, which has hidden magnets built into the block. You can organize your knives however you deem most helpful and thanks to the rubber grips, the block won't slip and slide on counters.

2 Strong Hooks For Your Car Headrest That Hold Grocery Bags And Heavy Coats IPELY Universal Vehicle Back Seat Headrest Hanger Holder Hook Amazon $5.95 See On Amazon Keep your car tidy with the help of this headrest hook, which is sturdy enough to be used to hold groceries, coats, baby supplies, and more. Each hook can hold up to 18 pounds and will finally free up your car floor space so it isn't a total mess.

3 A Pan And Lid Organizer That Brings Order To Kitchen Cabinets Simple Houseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack Holder Amazon $24.99 $13.87 See On Amazon Rummaging through your cabinets to find a pan or the right pot lid is not only cumbersome, but it can also cause quite a bit of noise in the process. Enter: this pan organizer. It holds up to five pans (or pot lids) and you can use it as a free-standing vertical or horizontal rack depending on the size and dimensions of your cabinet. Reviewers say the assembly is easy (and requires just one screw) and that this rack fits into compact kitchen cabinets with no problem.

4 A Motivational Weekly Planner That Keeps You On Track Cupcakes & Kisses Weekly Desk Calendar and Planner Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon For some of us, daily journals aren't helpful when it comes to organizing our lives because they fail to provide a bigger picture look at everything that needs to be done. But this weekly desk calendar and planner lets you see your entire week on one page, and it includes ample space to list daily duties, goals, and shopping needs. It even features motivational reminders on each page to help keep you on task.

5 A Hanging Mesh Shower Organizer With Enough Pockets For All Of Your Bathroom Toiletries Misslo Hanging Mesh Pockets Shower Organizer, Amazon $8.99 See On Amazon If showering also means knocking down several bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and shaving cream — or if your bathroom cabinet is threatening to collapse from the weight of your hair tools, you need better bathroom organization. Enter: This hanging shower organizer that takes up little space and boasts tons of pockets for toiletries. With four large mesh pockets, four smaller pockets, and a mesh design that allows for airflow and prevents mold and mildew, this is an excellent storage solution that provides one space for your most important bath tools and products.

6 Colorful Caps That Make It Way Easier To Identify Keys Lucky Line Products Key Cap Amazon $2.80 See On Amazon Be honest: you have no idea what doors half of the keys on your keychain actually open — and most people are in the same boat. But these colorful key caps attach to keys and come in a variety of shades that make it easier to identify them. The caps are made from durable vinyl and stretch to fit over most keys.

7 A Rotating Makeup Organizer That Has A Slot For Every Skin Care Product And Cosmetic You Own Jerrybox Makeup Organizer Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Unlike a lot of makeup organizers that are flat, have drawers, and don't allow you to actually see all of your cosmetics, this 360-degree rotating makeup organizer gives you access to all of your makeup and skin care products with one quick spin. It features seven layers with adjustable trays that fit a variety of products, from lipsticks to toners and cleansers.

8 A Passport Wallet With RFID Blocking Technology To Keep Your ID Safe Zoppen Multipurpose RFID Blocking Travel Passport Wallet Amazon $28 $13.99 See On Amazon This RFID-blocking passport wallet is equipped with technology that keeps thieves from electronically stealing your identification info through your wallet. It's designed from eco-friendly PU leather and has a passport compartment, a boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, one ID slot, one SIM card pouch, one coupon ticket slot, one smartphone pouch, space for money, a key holder, pen holder, and one slim pocket. It even comes in more than 25 colors like baby green, orange, and carnation pink.

9 A Sock Organizer That Makes It Possible To Never Lose Another Sock Again SockDock Sock Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Thanks to this sock organizer, you'll never have to fold socks again. This tool holds nine pairs of socks on a foot-shaped hanger that fits in your closet or on a doorknob, making it possible to never, ever lose a sock again. Even better: you get a two-pack sock organizer so that you can use one for clean socks and the other for dirty ones.

10 A Travel-Friendly Toiletry Bag With Plenty Of Mesh Compartments Freegrace Hanging Toiletry Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only is this hanging toiletry bag huge, but it also has 10 mesh pockets to help you keep all of your toiletries organized and offers the added benefit of preventing cross-contamination between things like your toothbrush and foundation brush. Plus, it's made of durable nylon, which is easy to wipe down and clean.

11 A Strap That Holds Your Bed Sheets Down So They Don't Scrunch Up Bed Band (4 bands) Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon These Bed Bands are durable, stretchy cords that attach to the corners of your flat sheet and then tuck under your mattress to keep your sheet from sliding and coming undone. Each band has a cord-lock button that lets you determine the amount of tension you need so that your sheets always fit perfectly.

12 Chrome Steel Dividers That Keep Folded Clothing And Towels In Place Spectrum Diversified Over-The-Shelf Divider Amazon $6.64 See On Amazon Don't just fold sweaters and jeans, keep them separated and prevent them from falling all over one another (and the floor) with these shelf dividers. The chrome steel dividers clamp onto both wide and tight mesh wire shelves and can be used in your closet for clothing or your linen closet for towels.

13 A Spice And Vitamin Organizer With Pull-Out Drawers YouCopia MiniStack 12-Bottle Spice And Vitamin Organizer Amazon $24.90 $17.99 See On Amazon If your spice and vitamin cabinet doesn't allow you to actually see your spices and vitamins, what's the point of trying to organize them? This bottle organizer fits 12 full-size or 24 half-size bottles and features three drawers that pull out and can be lowered to choose the spice you want. Just insert it into your cabinet and benefit from the additional space it gives back

14 A three-Tiered Rack That Holds Up To 36 Cans Chrome Stackable Can Organizer Amazon $19.99 $16.99 See On Amazon All of those cans of food you stock up on can create one disorganized mess in a pantry or kitchen cabinet. This chrome stackable can organizer stores up to 36 cans, is super sturdy, and is simple to assemble.

15 Shoe Organizers That Keep Your Favorite Pairs Together Shoe Slotz Space Saver (6 Piece Set) Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon When opening your closet leads to an avalanche of heels and boots that come falling from out of nowhere, you need these shoe space savers in your life. They keep heels, ankle boots, flats, and sneakers together in pairs and allow you to stack them, which saves a ton of closet space.

16 A Rotating Turntable That Fits Inside Of Kitchen Cabinets YouCopia Two-Tier Crazy Susan Kitchen Cabinet Turntable Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Whether you use this cabinet turntable to organize your spices or teas, oil bottles, and other kitchen essentials, it saves major space, thanks to its two-tier design. The rotating piece can be adjusted to suit three heights (great for bigger bottles), it fits inside of standard cabinets, and absolutely no installation is required.

17 A Tablet Case That Keeps All Your Odds And Ends Organized Cocoon Innovations GRID-IT! Wrap Case Amazon $29.80 See On Amazon The genius of this tablet case isn't just its protective neoprene cover; The really unique feature is the grid of elastic bands that organizes all your other odds and ends. Endlessly customizable, each band stretches to hold small, large, and awkwardly shaped items so whether you're carrying a lip balm, tablet charger, or smartphone, this case has you covered.

18 A Tool That Folds Clothing Perfectly In Just Three Steps BoxLegend Clothes Folder Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon If you fold your clothes properly, you will gain a tremendous amount of space in your drawer — but how many of us have the time and patience for all of that? This clothes folder requires nothing more from you than three steps: lay down your T-shirt (or trousers, shorts, or pajamas), fold the contraption a few times, and voila — a perfect fold.

19 Stackable Magnetic Spice Tins With Labels Talented Kitchen Magnetic Spice Tins (Set of 12) Amazon $18.50 Stop wasting valuable cabinet space on spice jars and try out these magnetic spice tins that can be attached to any metal surface, including appliances (like your fridge) or a grill. This set of 12 come with 113 spice labels and they all have clear lids, both of which will help you identify them in a pinch. They also feature a smart sift and pour design to prevent spills.

20 A Best-Selling Workbook That Teaches You To De-Clutter Your Home And Life Cluttered Mess to Organized Success Workbook Amazon $19.95 $16.99 See On Amazon There are a lot of products out there that can help you organize your home, but if you need even more than mere storage containers — like solid tips on how to de-clutter your life — this best-selling organization self-help book and workbook belongs on your bedside. This book provides great tips on tidying up and offers 100 organizational tools. It can also be used as a daily planner, goal tracker, financial planner, and more.

21 A Surge Protector With Rotatable Outlets CyberPower Surge Protector Amazon $24.95 $16.62 See On Amazon Turn your standard outlet into a charging hub for all of your households smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches with this surge protector swivel outlet. It features two USB ports and two sets of rotatable outlets — three on either side — to provide more angles for your equipment.

22 A Container That Makes Produce Last 80 Percent Longer Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Amazon $15.99 $8.48 See On Amazon This large produce container holds an amazing 17.3 cups of fruits or veggies and has the superpower of keeping produce fresh up to 80 percent longer. Designed with a CrispTray that keeps moisture away from food and FreshVent technology to ensure there is enough airflow to maintain freshness, this storage solution also gives you a reason to finally organize your produce drawer — which you have to admit is better off without onions, spinach, and cilantro bunching up together in a heap.

23 An Underwear Organizer That Protects Your Bras Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider Amazon $14.97 See On Amazon Thanks to this handy divider, your underwear drawer won't just be more organized — it'll prevent your bras from becoming misshapen and your socks from becoming mismatched, too. It has four bins each, with plenty of cells to store undergarments or any other accessories.

24 A Seven-Piece Luggage Organizer That Helps You Find Everything You Need Mossio 7 Set Packing Cubes Amazon $29.99 $15.99 See On Amazon Organize your suitcase before you head off and you'll experience a much smoother transition once you arrive at your final destination. This seven-piece set of packing cubes, which also comes with a shoe bag, provides three packing cubes for clothing and three laundry pouches. Each cube is water-resistant, foldable, and fits easily in luggage.

25 An Adjustable Storage Rack For Baggies Baggy Rack Amazon $12.99 $11.38 See On Amazon You've gone through all the trouble of bagging your produce and other foods to keep them organized and fresh — why stop there in terms of organization? This baggy rack has a non-slip rubber base and adjustable racks that can be made wider for bigger bags. The rack can also be used as a drying rack for washed storage bags that you want to recycle.

26 An Expandable Utensil Organizer That Fits All Utensil Shapes And Sizes OXO Good Grips Expandable Utensil Organizer Amazon $21.47 See On Amazon Since we don't all own the same types of utensils, it makes total sense to have an expandable utensil organizer that adjusts to accommodate the utensil shapes and sizes you do have. Remove the dividers completely if you prefer a free space and behold: There are actual grips for utensils that keep them stacked no matter how many times you open and close your kitchen drawer.

27 A Toothpaste Dispenser And Toothbrush Holder That Mounts To The Wall Automatic Toothpaste Dispenser With Wall Mount Amazon $15.99 See On Amazon No more fumbling around the medicine cabinet in search of a tube of toothpaste — this space-saving, wall-mounted toothpaste dispenser makes dispensing toothpaste as easy as pushing a button. The mount even provides a more hygienic place to store up to five toothbrushes, beneath a dust-proof cover that's simple to detach and clean.

28 An Organizer For Your Bedside Table Smilesun Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $5.90 See On Amazon Got magazines, books, and remotes piling up on your bedside table? Organize them all and keep your side table clear with this bedside storage organizer, which has one main compartment and three mesh pockets that hold all of the bedtime necessities you can't live without. Thanks to its foldable design, it can also be used as an armrest organizer and chair caddy.

29 A Seven-Day Pill Organizer With Compartments For Daytime And Nighttimes Dosages Sagely Smart Weekly Pill Organizer Amazon $34.99 See On Amazon Too many pill and medication organizers fail at providing enough space for all of your needs. This pill organizer is perfect because it has color-coded compartments for daytime and nighttime dosages and comes with seven containers that adhere to a magnetic base. The lids are secure enough for you to travel with, and each order comes with a free Sagely Pill Reminder app.

30 A Collapsible Hanger With 16 Clips For Air Drying Clothes Whitmor Clip and Drip Hanger With 16 Clips Amazon $5.82 Air dry your delicate lingerie or garments and fit more clothing in one place with this clip and drip hanger with 16 rust-resistant clips. You can hang this on a shower curtain, clothing line, or garment rack and it's sturdy enough to stay in place. When you're not using it, the hanger collapses so you can store it anywhere.

31 Collapsible Food Containers In Different Sizes That You Can Store Anywhere Vremni Collapsible Food Storage Containers (4 pack) Amazon $19.99 $14.99 See On Amazon With tight-fitting snap-on lids and a variety of size options, these silicone food storage containers are great for transporting lunch back and forth from work or storing leftovers in your fridge or freezer. But, unlike most food containers, they're not a royal pain to store when you aren't using them, thanks to their collapsible design. They're made from FDA-approved silicone and are safe in the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher.

32 Self-Adhesive Clips That Keep Wires And Cables Organized Blue Key World Cable Clips Amazon $5.99 See On Amazon Keep your workspace free from clutter and prevent cables and wires from becoming a tangled mess with these adhesive cable clips, which provide a secure place to rest cables. Just peel and stick the cables to any surface and use them for phones and chargers, power cords, headphones, and more.

33 A Jewelry Organizer That You Can Hang In Your Closet Misslo Jewelry Hanging Organizer Amazon $6.99 See On Amazon Organize all of your jewelry in one place with this hanging organizer. It features 32 pockets and 18 hook and loops that can be used for earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, and brooches (strong necklace velcro tabs keep heavier pieces secure). Attach an ordinary hanger to the organizer and store it in your closet, where you'll be able to easily view your accessories at one time.

34 An Insert For Backpacks And Bags That Lets You Organize Everything You Need To Take With You Bes Chan Bag In Bag Backpack Insert Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Things tend to disappear into the depths of your backpack almost as soon as you place them there. Enter: this backpack insert organizer. It has multiple compartments that are designed to fit items like books, wallets, sunglasses, keys, phones, and more. The back of the insert is made from a PVC board that keeps it standing vertical so that your items stay in place.

35 A Mountable Key Box With A Dry Erase Board Metro Decor mDesign Key Rack Holder With Dry Erase Board Amazon $12 See On Amazon When you need to find your car keys, it's almost always in the middle of a rush to get out the door. But you can solve your missing-key problem by storing all of yours in this mountable key box, which includes four storage hooks and a hinged dry erase board and marker to jot down important reminders. All of the wall mounting hardware is included and it's a breeze to put up.

36 A Hair Dryer Holder And Organizer That Attaches To Your Bathroom Cabinet Home Basics Over The Cabinet Hairdryer Holder & Organizer Amazon $17.95 See On Amazon Keep hair dryers and brushes in one place with this over the cabinet hairdryer holder and organizer that is made from rust-resistant steel and fits over most standard size cabinet doors. The holder can be used for dryers, brushes, and even a shampoo bottle or two.

37 Nifty Pockets That Fill In The Gaps Between Car Seats Power Tiger Car Accessories Car Seat Pockets Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Never lose important items in that infuriating space between car seats again with this two-pack of pockets, which can be used to fill in seat gaps and accommodates phones, keys, loose change, and more. They're made from PU leather, clean easily with a little water, and can be slipped in between seats without installation.

38 Stackable Steel Shelves For Your Kitchen Cabinet Or Counter SimpleHouseware Expandable Stackable Kitchen Cabinet And Counter Shelf Organizer Amazon $13.87 See On Amazon If you need more space in your kitchen cabinet or on your counter, this expandable and stackable cabinet and shelf organizer delivers. Each order includes two shelves — one medium and one large — that can be stacked or placed side by side to help you better organize items like mugs, spices, condiments, and small plates without taking up a ton of space. The shelves are made from perforated steel and come in silver or bronze.

39 A Wall-Mountable Organizer That Holds Up To 11 Cleaning Tools Champ Grip Mop Broom Holders Amazon $10.99 See On Amazon Store your mops and brooms so that they're off your floor and out of the way with this mop/broom wall mount organizer. With five ball slots and six hooks, you can organize up to 11 cleaning items in the same place. You'll get everything you need to mount this organizer, including additional screws and anchors, as well as installation instructions (reviewers say it takes about 10 minutes to put up and that it then stays in place for the long haul).

40 A Hanging Laundry Hamper That Frees Up Floor Space The Fine Living Company Space Saving Hanging Laundry Hamper Bag Amazon $22.97 $18.97 See On Amazon There's no way around needing a place to store your dirty laundry until laundry day, but that place doesn't have to be valuable floor space. Use this hanging laundry hamper bag instead and hang laundry behind your bedroom or bathroom door. The bag is made from thick PU material and has a zipper bottom so clothing can be unloaded directly into your machine.

41 Reusable Rubber Twist Ties That Keep Ugly Cables And Wires Out Of Sight Nite Ize Gear Tie ProPack Reusable Rubber Twist Tie (24 Pack) Amazon $15.44 See On Amazon These soft, reusable twist ties are perfect for keeping cables, headphones, and even flower stems gathered together. They come in a variety of colors and are water and UV resistant so you can use them inside or outside of your home. Plus, with 24 in a pack you'll have plenty to go around.

42 A Stainless Steel Hanger That Fits Up To 5 Pairs Of Pants Star-Fly Multi Pants Hangers Amazon $27.99 $14.89 See On Amazon Whip your closet into better shape with the help of these multi pants hangers that can fit up to five pairs at once, without bending or falling apart under the weight of your clothing like wire hangers. Made of stainless steel, these hangers have a non-slip cap that keeps clothing from wrinkling and slipping off. Use them for trousers, jeans, scarves, ties, skirts, or dresses.