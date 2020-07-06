45 Cheap Things On Amazon That Are Fly As Hell

It’s perfectly understandable that there are times when you may not want to spend lavishly. But when you feel the need to treat yourself, an inexpensive and helpful purchase can really help boost your mood. And being the frugalista that I am, I just so happen to be well versed in hunting down cheap and brilliant products on Amazon. Believe me when I say it's something of a game that I have now mastered. The trick? Finding products that are cheap but don't look or feel cheap. And in fact, you'd be surprised at the number of high quality items out there that are essentially a steal.

There are more than a few products I'm currently in love with, including this mini oil diffuser. It doesn't take up a bunch of space, and it keeps the air smelling fresh while I indulge in a little aromatherapy. Likewise, this lavender and Epsom salt blend for the bath is also a winner. For less than the price of a cappuccino, I can soak in my tub for hours (with a glass of wine, of course) and feel totally relaxed.

Keep scrolling for more cheap and downright fly as hell products below.

1 The Trash Can That Keeps Your Car Clean EPAuto Waterproof Car Trash Can Amazon $10 See On Amazon The beauty of having a trash can for your car is that it allows you to actually keep your (usually messy) vehicle totally clean. It hooks around your center console or car seat back, and since it's completely waterproof, you don't have to worry about leaks. The can also features additional storage space, thanks to its exterior mesh pockets.

2 This Gel That Cleans Vents, Keyboards, And Other Tight Spaces Sendida Car Cleaner Gel Detailing Putty Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cleaning gel is the answer you've been looking for when it comes to cleaning those hard-to-reach spaces. It molds to the shape of vents, keyboards, and other items with nooks and crannies, to remove dust and grime with ease. The gel doesn't leave behind any residue, and you can continue to use it until it changes from blue to a dark hue.

3 A Foaming Bath Solution That'll Help You Unwind In The Tub Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon Master the art of relaxation with this lavender epsom salt foaming bath solution. The Epsom salts work to soothe sore muscles while the lavender essential oil works to calm your mind. The blend creates long-lasting foaming bubbles, so you don't have to get out of the bath for a very long time.

4 This Treatment That Will Make Damaged Hair Shiny Again Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use this K-beauty hair mask to repair hair that's been severely damaged by heat styling or too much time spent in the sun. (Yes, UV rays can harm your hair.) The collagen protein treatment coats your strands, adding deep hydration and building strength. Simply work into your strands and leave on for 20 minutes before rinsing.

5 A Lotion Applicator That Helps You Get To Hard-To-Reach Spots Vive Back Lotion Applicator Amazon $10 See On Amazon I know I can't be the only one who struggles to moisturize their back after a long shower. Luckily, this lotion applicator is here to put an end to that struggle. Just fill the reservoir with lotion, and the 17-inch handle will help you apply it to any part of your body that's hard to reach.

6 The Exfoliating Sponge That's Gentle On Skin Buf-Puf Gentle Facial Sponge Amazon $5 See On Amazon I'm a huge fan of this gentle exfoliating facial sponge because it gets the job done without being too harsh on the skin. When used with a little cleanser, it removes oil, dirt, and makeup while buffing away the top layer of skin for a brighter, smoother complexion.

7 A Plant-Based Makeup Brush Cleanser That's Hypoallergenic Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo Amazon $5 See On Amazon It's important to wash your face and equally important to wash the makeup brushes that go on your face. With this makeup brush shampoo, you can do a thorough job of it. The eco-friendly solution is made with plant-based ingredients, and it's cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and dermatologist-tested.

8 This Charger That Lets You Wirelessly Power Your Devices Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon Having a bunch of cords hanging loose can be a hazard, not to mention unpleasing to the eye. So instead of your usual charger, opt for this wireless charger. It's engineered with a high-efficiency chipset that charges up to 10% faster than standard models on the market, and all you have to do to charge is set your phone on top.

9 The Adaptor That Turns Your Car Radio Into A Bluetooth System Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter Audio Adapter Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your car's not outfitted with Bluetooth technology, you can turn to this Bluetooth FM radio adapter for hands-free calling while on the move. Just tune the Bluetooth and your radio to the same frequency, and you're good to go. The large LCD screen is easy to see, and the adapter is designed with advanced noise reduction that provides crisp sound each and every time.

10 These Glasses That Help Prevent Eye Fatigue Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These blue light-blocking glasses help protect against the eye fatigue that can result from looking at a computer or phone screen for extended periods of time. The glasses can even help you get a better night's sleep, since blue light can mess with your body's natural circadian rhythm. The set comes with two, so you don't have to stress if you misplace a pair.

11 A Slim Wallet That Can Help Protect Your Identity Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet Amazon $9 See On Amazon I'm always on board for fashion that's married to practicality. This slim minimalist wallet meets that criteria, as it boasts a sleek design and also contains RFID-blocking features that helps to protect against identity theft. The wallet comes in 49 color and style options, and has four credit card slots, an ID window, and a cash compartment.

12 These Packing Cubes That Will Keep Your Luggage Organized Bagail Packing Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Packing for trips tends to be the least fun part of the entire vacation experience, but you can lighten that load with these packing cubes. Made with durable yet lightweight nylon, the multi-sized cubes can organize your toiletries, underwear, pants, and tops. Even better — the cubes compress your clothes, so you can fit more into your suitcase.

13 An Umbrella That Is Resistant To The Wind Umbrella Windproof Travel Umbrella Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ditch those flimsy umbrellas that flip up in the slightest breeze, and opt for this windproof travel umbrella instead. It's also got this clever feature: It collapses inward when you're not using it, which keeps your floors and car from getting drenched. The umbrella is extra compact, so you can stash it in your bag and have it on hand in case of stormy weather.

14 A Tool That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Of Product The Spatty, Last Drop Spatula, 6" Amazon $5 See On Amazon Don't you just hate when you're about to run out of your favorite foundation and can't quite shake out the last bit from the bottle? Use this last drop spatula to save the day. The BPA-free, 6-inch long tool gets into narrow jar openings and scrapes out any remaining contents in seconds. Use it with moisturizers, hair products, and more.

15 These Clips That Keep Your Cables Tucked Away OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon As a person who thrives in organized spaces, I can't get enough of these cable clips. They adhere to any flat surface and neatly secure your cables in place. The multi-sized 16-pack is enough for you to neatly store all the cords overwhelming your living and working spaces, and you can use them as pen or toothbrush holders, too.

16 The Silent Essential Oil Diffuser That's Sized For Small Spaces TaoTronics Mini Oil Diffuser, 120ml Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep the air in small spaces fresh with this mini essential oil diffuser. The lightweight diffuser operates silently and features LED lights that can switch between 5 soothing colors at the touch of a button. On continuous misting mode, the diffuser provides four hours of aromatherapy, while the intermittent misting mode gives you up to eight.

17 These Simple Massage Balls That Relieve Muscle Tension Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls Amazon $10 See On Amazon Heightened stress often shows up as aches and pains in your body. Relieve some of that tension with these massage lacrosse balls. Pressing your weight against the sturdy rubber balls will help trigger myofascial release, while loosening knots, easing soreness, and stimulating blood flow.

18 A Deep Massager That Provides Full-Body Relief Wahl Deep Tissue Percussion Massager Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you're looking for a massage option with a few more bells and whistles, this deep tissue percussion massager is a great option. The handheld device is equipped with a speed dial that allows you to choose the intensity of the massage, and it comes with four attachment heads: a flat disc for extra wide coverage, a four-finger attachment, an acupoint for trigger points, and a deep muscle ball.

19 The Organizer That Will Keep All Your Shoes In One Place SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Forget searching for pairs of shoes at the bottom of your closet and store them all in one place with this over-the-door organizer. It has 24 clear pockets that allow you to easily spot your ankle boots or ballet flats at a moment's notice. You can also use the organizer to store small accessories and children's toys.

20 This Sink Caddy That Stores Your Scrub Brush Umbra Sling Flexible Sink Caddy Amazon $11 See On Amazon It can be super easy to overlook the necessity of properly (and hygienically) storing your kitchen cleaning tools, but this sink caddy is a great reminder. It holds your sponge or scrub brush, allowing it to drain and dry, which helps eliminate the spread of bacteria. And the hook is flexible — loop it around the faucet or fit it around the sink divider.

21 A Steamer That Gets Wrinkles Out Of Your Clothes Fast OGHom Clothes Steamer Amazon $20 See On Amazon A handheld steamer is a great way to get out wrinkles out of clothes quickly and safely without ruining delicate fabrics. The handheld device heats up within two minutes and provides 15 minutes of continuous steam. Plus, it's outfitted with a 9-foot cord that makes maneuverability a breeze.

22 An Ironing Board Holder That Doubles As An Organizer Simple Houseware Over-The-Door/Wall-Mount Ironing Board Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of having having your ironing board fall over time and time again because it's leaned up against a wall? Securely hang it up with this over-the-door ironing board holder. The holder — which can also be mounted to the wall — also features a bonus basket at the top for storing your iron and other laundry essentials.

23 This Cooking Oil Spray Bottle That Gives You Superior Control Misto Brushed Aluminum Oil Sprayer Amazon $8 See On Amazon Why pour olive oil directly into your salad bowel or on top of your veggies when you can get more precise control with this cooking oil spray bottle? It makes it easy to mist your food or pans with oil without overdoing it. The eco-friendly mister is free of chemical propellants and can be reused again and again.

24 A Measuring Cup That Gives You An Accurate Reading Without You Having To Crouch Down OXO Good Grips 1-Cup Angled Measuring Cup Amazon $8 See On Amazon While cooking and especially baking, you might want to make sure you're following the recipe exactly. This angled measuring cup makes that easier, since you can read the measurement markings from up above, instead of having to crouch down to counter level. It has a 1-cup capacity and features a soft, non-slip handle for a firm grip.

25 The Chopper That Saves Time On Food Prep Ninja Food Chopper Express Chop Amazon $20 See On Amazon Chopping all your vegetables and herbs by hand can be incredibly time consuming. Instead, try this food chopper. The sharp blades mince, chop, and grind faster than your hands ever could. The 200-watt device chops up to 2 cups of food at a time, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Use it for nuts, salsa, pesto, chopping onions, and more.

26 These Resistance Bands That Are Great For Home Workouts Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands Amazon $13 See On Amazon Can't make it to the gym? Don't sweat it. Just try incorporating these resistance bands into your next at-home workout. The set of five comes with bands of varying resistance levels, and you can work them into your yoga and pilates routine, or use them for squats, and any other muscle training.

27 A Cooking Utensil Rest That Keeps The Countertop Clean Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad Amazon $10 See On Amazon You're going to have to forgive me for how ecstatic I am about this utensil rest. It's essentially like a spoon rest but with notches for four utensils, plus a drip pad to catch sauce. It's a great way to keep the countertops clean while cooking and dishing up food. Made from BPA-free, food-grade silicone, it's heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe. Choose from four colors.

28 This Screen That Prevents Grease From Splattering In Your Kitchen 11" Silicone Splatter Screen Pan Cover with Folding Handle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep splattered oil off your stove and backsplash by using this splatter screen while frying and sautéing. Made from food-silicone that's heat resistant up to 446 degrees, the screen works with pans up to 11 inches and features a sturdy handle that folds in for storage. You can also use this as a trivet or strainer.

29 A Holder That Provides Sturdy Storage For Your Phone Lamicall Phone Stand Amazon $7 See On Amazon Use this sturdy phone stand to keep your smartphone viewable, even when you don't want to use your hands. The stand's rubber cushions prevent scratching, and it holds phones in both horizontal and vertical positions at the perfect angle. Choose between black and silver finishes.

30 This Memory Foam Pillow That Makes Traveling Much More Comfortable ZOYLEE Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $18 See On Amazon A good memory foam travel pillow can make all the difference when you're traveling and need to get some rest, and this particular pillow has some very unique benefits. You can twist it into any position to get support while leaning against the window, or you can snap it together in front to use it as a neck pillow. The velour cover is removable and machine washable.

31 The Bluetooth Speaker That's Completely Waterproof VicTsing SoundHot C6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $19 See On Amazon Play your favorite tunes and podcasts while in the shower with this Bluetooth speaker. The speaker is water-resistant, so you don't have to worry about splashing while you shampoo, and the strong suction cup keeps it securely attached to the wall as it pumps out high-quality sound. It packs a lot of punch considering its size, and can be used as a portable speaker, too.

32 A Water Bottle That Collapses For Easy Storage Quoova5 Collapsible Silicone Water Bottle Amazon $10 See On Amazon Looking to conserve space in your backpack? This collapsible water bottle can help you out. Made from flexible silicone, the bottle flattens to about half its size for easy storage. It's outfitted with a carrying handle and leakproof lid, and comes in three colors: pink, gray, and royal blue.

33 The Heated Eyelash Curler That Gives You An All-Day Curl Qinner Electric Eyelash Curler Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get a curl that actually lasts with this electric eyelash curler. Instead of clamping your lashes, you brush the heated wand through your lashes to create a long-lasting curl. It's USB-chargeable and features two heat settings (that, ahem, aren't too hot). This reviewer wrote, "This eyelash curler heats up super fast and is very easy to use. It gives your lashes a great curl which lasts forever. I can attest that it even works miracles on eyelashes that are short and straight."

34 This Foot Spa That Delivers At-Home Pedicure Bliss Conair Foot Spa Amazon $25 See On Amazon Skip the pricey treatments at the salon and get down with an at-home pedicure with this foot spa. It vibrates to soothe tired, aching feet while they're fully submerged in water, and the massage attachment lets you give your feet a good rub. The basin also maintains your desired water temperature as well —whether you like it hot or cold.

35 A Blender That You Can Take On The Road Zjj-Home Portable Blender Amazon $21 See On Amazon Before your morning neighborhood walk, try making a smoothie to go with this portable blender that doubles as a sports bottle. The USB-chargeable blender is designed with a stainless steel blades and a powerful copper motor, and it comes in two colors: pink and blue. After blending, sling the carrying loop around your wrist and set out for your walk.

36 This Mug That Has A Built-In Tea Infuser Sweese 201.107 Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid Amazon $19 See On Amazon Get a tea cup and infuser all in one, with this tea infuser mug. Just fill the mug with hot water, add your tea leaves to the extra-fine stainless steel mesh infuser, then place the lid on top while it brews. The 15-ounce porcelain mug is dishwasher-safe and comes in nine colors, like mint green, yellow, and lilac.

37 A Bamboo Cutting Board That's Eco-Friendly Large Organic Bamboo Cutting Board Amazon $19 See On Amazon Get your chopping on with this cutting board made from eco-sustainable bamboo. The cutting board is extra large and features a groove for runoff juices and separate compartments for you to store chopped food as you prep. I also love that you can use this as a cheese board for those evenings when you're entertaining family and friends.

38 This Brilliant Way To Stretch Your New Shoes FootMatters Professional Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Brand new leather shoes usually need a little time to be properly broken in. But with this boot and shoe stretch spray, you can speed up that process. Simply spray a few pumps onto your shoe and it will soften and stretch the material as you walk. It's totally clear, won't cause damage, and is safe to use on leather, suede, canvas, linen, and nubuck.

39 These Fridge Mats That Are Totally Waterproof AKINLY 9 Pack Refrigerator Mats Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your fridge considerably cleaner with these refrigerator mats. They're waterproof and will keep liquids from spilling onto your fridge shelves. And they easily wipe clean — which is so much easier than cleaning out your whole fridge. Each order comes with three BPA-free mats that can be trimmed to size.

40 A Neck And Shoulder Pillow That Alleviates Neck, Shoulder, and TMJ Pain Accutrig TMJ Relief Pillow Best Neck and Shoulder Muscle Relaxer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you find yourself with TMJ or chronic neck and shoulder pain, try using this neck and shoulder relaxer. It elevates your head and gently stretches your neck, which helps eliminate pressure and realigns the spine. For best results, use while lying down and resting the pillow a flat surface. This reviewer wrote, "This pillow has been wonderful. I sleep better, I chew better and the reduction in pain has been amazing....absolutely amazing. I treat that pillow like gold."

41 These Wool Balls That Help Soften Laundry OHOCO Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Looking for an eco-friendly alternative to regular fabric softeners? These wool dryer balls do the trick. And they don't just soften your laundry, they also cut down on drying time by up to 25% — a great way to save on your energy bills. Made from 100% New Zealand wool, they're safe for sensitive skin and last for 1,000 loads.

42 The Silicone Brush That Can Clean All Bottles Kitchiny Silicone Bottle Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon This long and skinny bottle brush features soft silicone bristles that are able to get into every nook and corner of bottles, decanters, and vases, to give them a deep clean. It won't scratch delicate surfaces, and since it's made from silicone, it's resistant to odor and bacterial growth.

43 The LED Strip Lights That You Can Control With Your Phone Or Voice Govee Smart WiFi LED Strip Lights Amazon $28 See On Amazon Add some fun ambiance to your home with these LED strip lights. The Wi-Fi enabled lights are compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can control them with your voice or an app on your phone; switch up the colors or set them to sync with any music being played. They attach with 3M adhesive, and since they're waterproof, you can use them indoors or outdoors.

44 A Little Digital Notebook That You Can Reuse Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $11 See On Amazon This reusable digital notebook is a great way to stop dropping cash on paper notebooks. It has a total of 48 dotted pages that you can wipe clean after being scribbled on, but you still get to keep those pages by creating a digital version of them — just scan the QR code at the bottom of the page to blast them to your favorite cloud service.