A few years ago, I made a life-changing decision regarding my wardrobe: if it’s not comfortable, I simply will not wear it. While this may seem like an extreme approach to fashion, it turns out that it’s super easy to put together incredible outfits for every season while adhering to my personal motto of “stay cozy.”

Comfort means different things to different people, and below, I’ve pulled together 45 of the most comfortable pieces on Amazon, from wireless bras to maxi dresses you can wear to a wedding and not want to tear off your body as soon as you get home at the end of the night. You’ll also find essential loungewear pieces, workout sets, and even comfy shoes — all for $30 or less.

I’m not the only one who is totally obsessed with these cheap, comfortable outfits, because Amazon shoppers have left thousands of rave reviews for these pieces. Most of these items are made from super soft fabrics that drape and stretch in all the right ways, so in addition to being cozy and saving money, you’ll also look amazing.

Lucky for you, I love finding cult-favorite Amazon clothing items, so keep scrolling to find your new favorite comfy outfits.

1 A 3-Pack Of Seamless Sports Bras AKAMC Medium Support Cross Back Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’ve given up on underwire, these seamless sports bras are a great everyday option. They’re made from a stretchy nylon and spandex blend that offers medium support, and the cross back design will look cute under tops or dresses with an open back. Available options: 16

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

2 A Pair Of Mid-Rise Capri Leggings That Are Super Versatile SATINA High Waisted Capri Leggings Amazon $15 These basic capri leggings are made from a polyester and spandex blend that gives enough support for workouts, but are comfy enough for lounging. They have a wide, mid-rise waistband, and they come in 16 different colors and patterns. Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

3 This Dress That Feels Like Your Favorite T-Shirt Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Scoopneck A-line Shirt Dress Ammazon $22 See On Amazon A cute and comfy T-shirt dress is a wardrobe essential, and this one boasts over 2,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it’s “SUPER comfy & stretchy.” This one has a scoop neck, and is made from a blend of viscose and elastane that fans say drapes well. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 Some Cozy Plus Size Leggings Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Capri Legging Amazon $9 See On Amazon These plus size capri leggings are wildly popular on Amazon, and have earned nearly 7,000 five-star ratings from fans who say they’re incredibly comfortable. Made from a blend of cotton and spandex, they have a stretchy, tag-free waistband, and come in both black and charcoal heather colors. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

5 This Cute Swing Dress You’ll Want To Live In Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon A sleeveless swing dress can be easily dressed up for the office or a night out, but is still comfortable enough for working from home or a casual picnic. This one is made from a lightweight rayon and elastane blend that creates a flowy silhouette, and it comes in 20 different colors and patterns. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A V-Neck Dress That’s So Soft Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon When you want something that’s cozy but still feels a little more dressed up, reach for this surplice dress. It has a V-neck, short sleeves, and a hemline that hits just above the knee for a look that’s easy to dress up or down. It’s made from a viscose and elastane blend, and comes in eight colors and patterns. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

7 This Pack Of Wildly Popular Underwear Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon When it comes to underwear, comfort is key, and over 55,000 Amazon shoppers have given these cotton bikini panties a five-star rating. They’re made from 95% cotton with 5% elastane for added stretch, and reviewers are particularly fond of this fabric blend. They come in a pack of five, and are available in a variety of colors and patterns. Available options: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

8 A Stretchy, Jersey Dress With Long Sleeves For A T-Shirt Vibe Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 This scoop neck dress is perfect for those days when you want a little more coverage, but still want a breezy look and feel. This midi dress features side slits and a wide scoop neck as well as sleeves that hit at the elbow for a look that's both comfy and elegant. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

9 A Cute Romper That’s Perfect For Parties Angashion V Neck Spaghetti Strap Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re going out or having a cozy night at home, you’ll probably want to wear this adorable romper. It has a V-neck and spaghetti straps, and the billowy shorts make it perfect for warmer weather. It comes in 12 fun patterns, and has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

10 These Breathable Cotton Thongs ANZERMIX Women's Breathable Cotton Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these cotton thongs, which are super soft and breathable. They’re sold in a pack of six, and have a low-rise silhouette that disappears under most clothing. They’ve earned over 29,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they’re the perfect blend of cute and functional. Available options: 7

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 A Pair Of Super Comfy Palazzo Pants Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These wide-leg pants are perfect for lounging, since they have a comfortable high rise waistband and are made from soft, stretchy polyester spandex blend. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given these pants a five-star rating, including one who says they’re “life-changing.” They have a pull on closure and faux back pockets, and come in 25 colors and patterns. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 A Pack Of Seamless, Strapless Bras Boao womens Seamless Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fans love these strapless bras, which have a seamless design and removable pads. They have over 7,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they’re surprisingly supportive, especially for larger cup sizes. They’re sold in a pack of three, and come in both neutral and jewel-toned colors that will go with any outfit. Available options: 3

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 A Mini Dress That’s As Comfy As Your Favorite T-Shirt BTFBM Casual Crew Neck Bodycon Mini Dresses Amazon $25 See On Amazon For an instantly put-together look that’s still super comfy, this mini dress is a great option. It’s made from a polyester and rayon blend fabric that Amazon reviewers say feels like as cozy as a worn-in T-shirt. The sleeveless design and crewneck style make it easy to dress up or down, and it comes in tons of colors. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 Some Wildly Popular Skinny Jeans Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These classic skinny jeans have over 27,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say they’re the perfect combination of sturdy and stretchy. They’re made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane and come in three different inseams, tons of colors, and a wide range of sizes. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 2 — 28

15 This Vintage-Inspired Beach Cover Up SweatyRocks Kimono Vintage Floral Beach Cover Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wear this beach cover up over your favorite bathing suit, or style it with shorts and crop tops or dresses for a breezy layered look. Made from lightweight rayon that drapes beautifully, this kimono-style cover up comes in dozens of colors and patterns, and has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A Skort You Can Wear On A Hike Ekouaer Active Performance Skort Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you love being active but also love wearing skirts, you should get this performance skort. Made from lightweight athletic fabric, it features built-in shorts, and a wide, comfortable waistband. It comes in dozens of colors and patterns, and boasts over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 These Fan-Favorite Sports Bras Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti strap Pullover Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These spaghetti strap sports bras are made from a super breathable blend of 95% cotton with 5% spandex for stretch. Each three-pack of bras comes with one set of removable pads, and they have a pull-on style that offers light support for low-impact workouts and casual everyday wear. Available options: 1

Available sizes: one size

18 Some Super Comfy Waterproof Slides FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Slides Double Buckle Amazon $18 See On Amazon These comfortable slides are made from waterproof EVA foam, so they’re perfect for beach days, hanging by the pool, theme parks, and beyond. They have two adjustable buckles, and come in tons of colors and patterns. Over 21,000 Amazon shoppers have given these sandals a perfect five-star rating. Available options: 51

Available sizes: 6 — 11

19 A Pair Of Athletic Shoes With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon TIOSEBON Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon These slip-on athletic shoes are perfect for long walks or casual gym sessions. They have a breathable mesh-like upper and a slip-resistant outsole that makes them great for everyday wear. Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given these shoes a five-star rating, and they come in a wide variety of color options. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: 5 — 13

20 A Flowy Jumpsuit That’s Great For Warm Weather BUENOS NINOS V Neck Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon For an outfit that’s easy to throw on and walk out the door, this V-neck jumpsuit is a great pick. It comes in both wide-leg jumpsuit and maxi dress styles, as well as tons of colors and patterns, so there’s one for just about every aesthetic. It features adjustable spaghetti straps, a loose fit, and has over 6,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available options: 45

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

21 A Strapless Maxi Dress With Pockets GRACE KARIN Strapless Casual Maxi Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This loose fit maxi dress has a strapless bodice with subtle ruching that makes it a great option for both dressier occasions as well as a casual coffee date. It has two front pockets so you can keep your essentials on hand, and it comes in dozens of colors and patterns. Available colors: 49

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 Some Loose Fit Yoga Pants THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $28 See On Amazon These yoga capris have a loose bootleg fit that’s great for warmer weather. They have a wide waistband and two front pockets, and reviewers say that the quick-drying, stretchy fabric can stand up to regular wear and washing. They come in three chic neutral colors, and have over 1,200 five-star ratings. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

23 This Rib-Knit Crop Top You’ll Want To Wear With Everything Meladyan Round Neck Camisole Amazon $15 See On Amazon This ribbed crop top is made from a stretchy cotton blend that’s breathable and soft, so it’s great for warmer weather or as a layering piece when it’s cooler out. It has a high, round neck and a racerback style, and it comes in tons of colors and styles, including on-trend tie dyes. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

24 A Pair Of Bike Shorts You’ll Practically Live In Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $8 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these comfortable bike shorts, which are made from a blend of 90% cotton and 10% spandex. They have a tagless waistband that won’t cause irritation, and reviewers say that the fabric is high-quality and opaque. They come in black and charcoal heather, and boast thousands of five-star ratings. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 A Basic 100% Cotton Tee Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt Amazon $7 See On Amazon This Hanes T-shirt is made from 100% cotton, so it’s soft, breathable, and will continue to get even more comfortable with regular washing and wear. It comes in dozens of basic colors from pastels to bright hues, and it comes pre-shrunk for a perfect fit. It also boasts over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

26 An On-Trend Coordinated Workout Set HAODIAN Yoga Outfit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This yoga outfit comes with both pants and a sports bra in coordinating colors. The fabric is a blend of nylon and spandex, and the high-waisted yoga pants have ribbing on the waistband. “I get soooo many compliments on this set and people are always so surprised when I tell them how cheap it was,” wrote one reviewer. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — Large

27 This Loose Fitting Tank With A Funky Button Up Trend On The Front Casual Sleeveless Buttons Tunic Flowy Tank Amazon $20 This V-neck tank top is made from a polyester and spandex blend that’s soft against the skin and has a nice drape. One defining fashion feature is the diagonal strip of buttons across the front. It’s nontraditional style and buttery soft material are quickly making this a fan favorite for Amazon customers. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Cute Workout Tank With A Built-In Bra icyzone Yoga Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This workout tank top has a built-in bra with criss cross straps you’ll want to show off. Perfect for sweaty workouts or running errands after a yoga class, it comes in 19 different colors and patterns, and has over 4,800 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who are obsessed with how cute it is. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 A Multipack Of No Show Socks IDEGG No Show Socks Amazon $13 See On Amazon These no show socks have grippy silicone strips inside the heels, so they won’t slip or slide around. Perfect for wearing with flats, loafers, and low top sneakers, they come in a variety pack of neutral colors that will go with everything. Wildly popular on Amazon, they boast an overall rating of 4.8 stars from over 25,000 shoppers. Available options: 8

Available sizes: Small — Large

30 A Pair Of Soft Plus Size Bike Shorts Just My Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $10 See On Amazon These popular plus size bike shorts are made from a soft, breathable fabric that’s made from a blend of 90% cotton and 10% spandex, so it moves with you. Perfect for lounging, streetwear, and low-impact workouts, they come in two colors and have over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

31 A Stretchy Plus Size Bra Just My Size Pure Comfort Plus Size Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon The perfect blend of comfort and support, this plus size bra has a design with minimal seams, and is made from a super stretchy nylon blend fabric. It offers shaping and support without wires, and is available in a wide variety of colors and sizes, as well as multipack options. Available options: 15

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

32 Some Chic Leopard Print Shorts Kafeimali Leopard Beach Shorts Amazon $14 See On Amazon Animal prints are the new neutrals, and these leopard print shorts will quickly become your new go-to. They’re comfy enough for beach days and lounging, but can also be paired with dressier tops for a night out. “These Jersey knit shorts are to swoon over!” wrote one fan on Amazon. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 This Popular Sports Bra That Doubles As A Tank Top Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Over 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given this sports bra a five-star rating, which is pretty impressive. It has camisole-style spaghetti straps and a longline silhouette, so you can wear it for workouts or as a tank top, and reviewers say it’s especially great for those with smaller frames and larger busts. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Maxi Dress With Side Slits And Pockets MakeMeChic Boho Maxi Short Sleeve Split Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress has everything you want in a comfy summer dress — pockets, side slits, and a breezy silhouette that will keep you cool but covered up. It has a V-neck and short sleeves, and is made from a soft polyester and spandex blend fabric. It comes in lots of colors and patterns, and has thousands of rave reviews on Amazon. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

35 The Perfect Cropped Tee MakeMeChic Summer Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This cute cropped tee has a twist front design that pairs perfectly with high waisted bottoms for an effortlessly stylish look. It has a round neckline, and is made from a super stretchy fabric. This top comes in over 40 colors and prints, and has over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 A Pair Of Flat Sandals That Go With Everything Rekayla Flat Elastic Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These flat sandals have stretchy elastic straps that will automatically adjust to your foot’s natural shape. “If these aren't the most comfortable sandals I have ever bought!!!!,” raved one fan on Amazon who says they’re especially good for those with wider feet. They have nonslip outsoles, and come in 12 colors. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 5— 11

37 These Cropped Athletic Tops With A Cult Following On Amazon Boao Basic Crop Tank Tops (4-Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given these cropped tank tops a perfect five-star rating, and at just $27 for a pack of four tops, they’re a steal, too. A versatile layering piece, these spandex-blend tanks are available in six different multipack options, each with four colors. Available options: 7

Available sizes: Small — Large

38 A Dress That’s Perfect For Lounging Or Going Out POPYOUNG Casual Tshirt Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is made from a soft, lightweight rayon and spandex blend, and it’s a great stand alone piece for warm weather that can also be layered when temperatures start to drop. It comes in dozens of colors and patterns, from florals and plaids to bright solid colors, and boasts over 11,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

39 This Chic Off The Shoulder Jumpsuit PRETTYGARDEN Loose Solid Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon You’ll never want to take this casual jumpsuit off, since it’s made from soft and stretchy fabric, and has a comfortable loose fit. It has a wide, off the shoulder neckline, a drawstring waist, and jogger-style bottoms, and comes in so many colors and patters. Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

40 Some Incredibly Comfortable Sandals You Can Wear Anywhere Giway Shower Sandal Slippers Amazon $19 See On Amazon These waterproof sandals might be meant for the shower, but you can also wear them to the beach, out for errands, and pretty much wherever else you want. They’re made from lightweight EVA foam, and come in 10 on-trend colors. Note that some color options have drainage holes in the rubber outsoles to let water flow through, while others do not. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5.5-7 Women/4.5-6 Men — 12-13 Women/11-12 Men

41 A Pair Of Comfortable Loose Fit Lounge Shorts Hanes Women's Jersey Short Amazon $6 See On Amazon These tagless jersey shorts from Hanes have a loose fit and a longer 7-inch inseam that makes them perfect for lounging. Made from 100% cotton, these shorts are super breathable, and they have a wide drawstring waistband and two side pockets. They come in four chic neutral colors, and have over 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 This Lightweight Tunic Dress With Stylish Bell Sleeves Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $33 If you love a loose-fitting dress with small pops of fashion, then you’ll want to snag one of these tunic-length dresses. You’ll absolutely love the stylish bell sleeves and the tiny polka dots all over the material. It’s made from a breathable cotton fabric with a touch of spandex for added comfort and stretch, and comes in eight basic colors. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

43 A Wireless Bra With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Banish underwire from your underwear drawer and get this comfortable wireless bra instead. It offers the support and shaping of a more traditional bra with a hook and eye closure in the back and adjustable straps. The fabric is a soft and stretchy nylon and spandex blend, and this bra has over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

44 A Pair Of Canvas Sneakers That Add A Pop Of Color To Your Wardrobe FRACORA Low Top Lace Up Canvas Sneakers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Choose some classic black and white kicks or go for a pop of bright color with these low top canvas sneakers. They have a round toe and a lace-up design, and the upper is made from breathable, washable canvas that’s easy to maintain. They come in 14 different colors and patterns, and have over 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5 — 11

45 This Simple Maxi Dress THANTH Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Wear this maxi dress to the beach and then out for dinner and drinks the same night. It’s made from a lightweight blend of rayon and spandex, and the off the shoulder design has a statement-making ruffle. There are also two pockets and side slits, so you’ll stay comfortable while you look chic. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: x-Small — X-Large