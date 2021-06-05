42 Comfy Pieces Of Clothing That Also Make You Look So Damn Good

While there’s something to be said for stiletto heels and a power blazer, the ultimate style hack is a comfortable outfit that looks good. These ‘fits are usually built over time by stumbling upon the rare perfect item — leggings that look like pants or a wrap top in supernaturally soft fabric — and then holding on to it for years and hoping it lasts for as long as possible before you have to start the hunt all over again. With comfort dressing on the rise, though, designers are churning out wearable pieces like never before. You don’t need to wait for fate to send the perfect going-out top your way, because I’ve rounded them up for you.

What you’ll notice are easy fits and plenty of stretch fabric, but not at the expense of shape. Dresses come in Mad Men shift cuts for roomy comfort, or they get their definition through a chic (yet stretchy) cinched waist. Tops may feature twist fronts and wrap or pleated necklines in jersey knits and Pima cotton, while pants will be sure to skew stylish and flowing or provide a high-kicking degree of stretch. You’ll also find some really great basics to level-up your dresser drawers, from sharp racerback tank tops to seamless underwear (as well as leggings with a ridiculous number of rave reviews). And, if it all gets to be too much, a matching workout set or two will make the outfit for you.

These cute, comfortable pieces hit every dress code — so you’ll never have to hoard your favorites again. They’re about to become your new normal.

1 A Collared Sweatshirt That’s *So* Soft Daily Ritual Terry Cotton & Modal Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s hard to improve upon the sweatshirt, but Daily Ritual somehow managed to upgrade the athleisure staple. The cotton and modal terry has a downy interior finish that’s baby-soft, while a scaled-up fit and collar dresses up this cozy layer. Get the matching joggers in the same listing for a luxe loungewear set. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 This Animal Print T-Shirt That Goes With Pretty Much Anything BMJL Leopard Print T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon You know a T-shirt has to be pretty amazing when there are nearly 14,000 ratings behind it. This leopard tee adds luxe pattern in a soft poly knit that feels like cotton to the touch. Its fit is boxy (but not baggy), and it knots so well. The sleeves are longer than usual — which are a welcome break from cap-style cuts — and a contrast ribbed neckline creates a nicely finished look. Tired of leopard? Get some tiger stripes or snakeskin for a different look. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

3 A Matching Workout Set That’s Super On-Trend JNINTH Seamless Sports Bra & High Waist Shorts Amazon $29 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more comfortable than an outfit that amounts to leggings and a sports bra. This coordinated workout set will have you looking like you’re off to the gym even if the only marathon you plan on running is Netflix. The yoga bra features removal pads and adjustable shoulder straps that pair with seamless high-waisted bike shorts in the softest performance fabric. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 Some Pretty Lace Underwear That’s Actually Comfortable Amazon Essentials Lace Hipster Underwear (4 Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon The Amazon Essentials lace hipster underwear was designed to look good and stay super-comfy all day. The nylon lace is sheer all over, with a smooth finish under clothes and against your skin with a 100% cotton lining in the crotch. Each pack of four is surprisingly well-coordinated, so you can find a set that will likely work with all your bras. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 A Tiered Miniskirt That’s Soft And Swingy Alelly High Waist Ruffle Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This bestselling skirt nails the intersection of comfort and style. Its smocked elastic waist is plenty stretchy, yet provides just enough definition. Meanwhile, the full ruffled hemline is shirred and tiered to flirty effect for a thoroughly easy fit. In a cotton and polyester blend, it’s light and airy in the summer with room for leggings when the temperatures dip. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 A Modern Shift Dress With Just Enough Drape Amazon Essentials Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This breezy swing dress has an A-line cut through the body that’s loose and comfortable, yet not at all baggy. In a soft, fluid viscose, it skims the body without clinging and is comfortable enough to sleep in, according to many fans. Best of all, the knee-length hem is perfectly versatile and the knit belts incredibly well whether you want to dress it up or down. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

7 A Colorblock Babydoll That’s Fresh And Bright LANISEN Babydoll Swing Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sweet dress features a pastel color-block style with shirred trims throughout. Not a fan of pastels? You might love their floral or leopard print options instead. It’s fitted through the shoulders and floats to the mid-thigh with plenty of swing in that tiered skirt, and the poly-cotton blend makes it easy to care for. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 A Chic Culotte That Feels Like Sweatpants Daily Ritual Knit Culotte Amazon $30 See On Amazon These culottes make a stylish alternative to joggers without sacrificing their lounge-worthy comfort. They share an elastic drawstring waist with a coordinated ribbon, this time in a wide leg that offers even greater ease. The cotton-blend knit is brushed for double the softness when you’re running errands or running a Zoom meeting in a put-together style you won’t mind streaming if you get up. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 A Dramatic Full-Length Kimono That’s An Instant Outfit-Maker ChainJoy Kimono Amazon $23 See On Amazon You won’t want to keep this swimsuit cover-up at the beach. It’s perfect for dressing up your basics, too: Throw it on over a tank and some shorts or a casual dress to inject some drama into staple pieces. In a featherweight chiffon it’s going to feel light and comfortable (plus quick-drying if used for the intended purpose). This one comes in the best variety of prints whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist at heart — and more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given it the nod. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — 3X-large

10 A One-Piece Swimsuit That Looks Really Expensive Hilor Crossover One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This cute swimsuit is chic AF and comfy to boot. The high crossover neck is paired with full-coverage bottoms and fully lined so it feels incredibly secure. Meanwhile, sophisticated details create a cabana-worthy style. Delicate straps are layered over fine mesh for a sheer look that never twists or tangles. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: 4 — 16

11 A Sexy Wrap Top (That Feels Like A Tee) IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Wrap Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Reach for this wrap top on days you want to feel put-together and pretty yet laidback and comfortable. (So, like, every day.) It’s made from a soft rayon knit for that pajama-soft feel with elbow-length dolman sleeves and wrap neckline that elevate the style. The neckline is tacked in place for security, and the ruched hips give you the option of pulling it down to legging length. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: 16 — 32

12 These High-Rise Jeans With A Cult Following Gloria Vanderbilt High Rise Tapered Jeans Amazon $8 See On Amazon With 35,000 ratings and counting, these Gloria Vanderbilt jeans are a sleeper hit you won’t want to miss. They have a high-rise and straight tapered leg that works with just about every heel height for maximum wearability, and the high-stretch denim comes in a really fun selection of colors outside of classic indigo. Available in sizes up to 24 with three different inseams, they’re also one of the most inclusive pairs on Amazon. Available colors: 39

Available sizes: 4 — 24 (short, regular, and long)

13 The Ruffled Smock Dress That’s Having A Moment FANCYINN Ruffle Shift Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This smock dress is artsy-chic and largely unstructured, but a tiered ruffle hem and short sleeves give the easy fit some shape. The polyester weave has a gauzy finish, and lighter shades are thoughtfully lined for opacity. Wear it in the summer with strappy sandals and a straw bag, then add leggings and boots for the colder months. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 This Bestselling Sweater Dress In A Four-Seasons Knit R.Vivimos Tie Waist Sweater Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sweater dress has racked up nearly 7,000 five-star ratings from raving fans. The classic sheath dress comes with lantern sleeves and a tie-front waist for a trend-conscious silhouette that won’t look dated, and the cotton-based knit is thick and breathable without feeling heavy. Wear it for holiday dinners, date nights, and everything in between. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Flowy Tank Dress With A Twist Front Locryz T-Shirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Basic, but make it fashion. This V-neck tank dress is fitted through the shoulders and has a relaxed fit that ends to the knee, with a unique front twist detail. Shoppers loved the ability to add a belt or a jean jacket, and it can even be worn as a swimsuit cover-up — all thanks to a soft, quick-drying rayon and spandex knit. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Seamless Bra You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Just My Size Pure Comfort Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon The Just My Size Pure Comfort bra doesn’t have an underwire or foam cup in sight. It’s sewn from a single layer of fabric with wider straps and a long bottom band, while the silky knit has woven panels for lightweight support with four-way stretch. It’s even moisture-wicking so you’ll stay cool and dry on the stickiest days. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

17 Some High-Quality Hipsters That Disappear Under Your Clingiest Clothes Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Underwear Amazon $25 See On Amazon In my opinion, sometimes looking good is about what you can’t see. These Calvin Klein seamless hipsters banish visible (yet, often unavoidable) panty lines with laser-cut edges for a totally smooth look under clothes. The only seams are tucked aside on each hip, and a cotton crotch gusset ensures you’re comfy all day. Make sure your set ships from Amazon to ensure an authentic CK product. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18 This Mesh Workout Tank With Subtle Detail Core 10 Jacquard Mesh Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon The microfine mesh in this workout tank top creates a subtle pointillism pattern that only pops when you layer a contrasting sports bra underneath. Open armholes and a cutaway back keep everything super light and airy through even brutal sweat sessions, and it’s moisture-wicking so you dry off fast. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

19 The Infamous Tik Tok Leggings You Can *Finally* Score As Shorts SEASUM Scrunched Legging Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon These workout shorts have all the love of the original scrunch leggings in a cropped format. From their super high waist to strategic ruching — plus, of course, that signature textured fabric — they’ll be the pair you reach for when your leggings are in the hamper so you never have to miss out on that body-friendly fit. Available colors: 55

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

20 A Strappy Sports Bra With Enhanced Breathability icyzone Strappy Workout Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This sports bra combines traditional support with a focus on airflow. The open strappy back keeps you cool, of course, and the bra itself is lined with mesh fabric so it feels extra light. There are removable pads if you want even fewer layers, while the front has thicker straps and a classic scoop for a secure feel. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 The Razor-Sharp Tank Tops Worth Buying In Triplicate Boao Racerback Crop Tank Tops (3 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon A skinny racer front and long crop gives these tanks the Y2K edge that’s trending right now — proof that wardrobe basics don’t have to mean boring. In 95% cotton with spandex, they’ll hold their shape for long-running wear — because a basic may not be boring, but it should definitely last. Pick your favorite color-coordinated trio in staple shades you can wear on repeat. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — Large

22 A ‘70s-Chic Jumpsuit With Spaghetti Straps Wild Meadow Knit Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Fluid and fabulous, this knit jumpsuit looks a lot dressier than it feels in a soft rayon blend. Spaghetti straps and a square neckline conceal a ladder-style tie-back that’s open without being exposed, and cropped legs add a bit of playfulness to the overall look. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

23 An Easy Crop Tee You’ll Want In Every Color MakeMeChic Twist Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon A twist-front gives just enough shape to this boxy cropped tee, which has amassed a minor fan following from Amazon shoppers who praise it for being pretty dang cheap but cute and good quality. The polyester knit feels surprisingly like cotton and even the lighter colors are nicely opaque; I own this in white and skin-toned bras disappear underneath. Wear it for spin class or pair with a textured pencil skirt — it’s that versatile. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

24 A Matching Workout Set That’s Equally Cozy And Stylish OLCHEE Seamless Leggings And Sports Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Workout sets have become fashion’s new darling from statement suits to workout wear. This leggings and sports bra duo toes the line between lockerroom and loungewear in a four-way knit that’s moisture-wicking with a ribbed sweater finish. The bra includes removable foam cups, while their leggings feature a gusseted crotch for movement if you’re doing cardio. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This Hippie-Chic Shirt Dress In Moody Florals Milumia Button Up Flowy Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Paging Stevie Nicks: this easy shirt dress is anything but buttoned-up. Its artsy silhouette gets indie-style credit from the muted floral prints and elbow-length kimono sleeves with a shirred waist. It’s the kind of dress that looks pretty with wedges but lends itself equally well to Converse and ankle boots — and nearly 5,000 shoppers signed off on this pick in reviews. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 This Gorgeous Vintage Nap Dress R.Vivimos Vintage Flowy Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This vintage maxi dress is a true cottagecore vision. A square neckline and on-trend puff sleeves top the stretchy smocked bodice that lets you wear it off the shoulder for even more romance to your look. The clip-dot fabric adds subtle texture in an airy cotton blend that’s partially lined for a full, flowing skirt. “Obsessed doesn't even begin to describe how I feel about this dress,” one fan declared. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27 The T-Shirt Dress With Statement Sleeves Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon The swing dress wears like a nightgown but looks infinitely more stylish. This spin on the style adds ruffled bell sleeves for a contemporary look with excellent pockets hidden on each side. It’s the kind of dress you’ll reach for when you need a comfortable party look, but it isn’t too precious to throw on some cute sneakers for shopping. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

28 A Floaty Tank Top With Embellished Straps MANER Chiffon Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon If going-out tops are making a comeback, you’ll want to add this chiffon tank top to your wardrobe ASAP so you can be prepared. It’s wickedly comfortable with an airy pleated bodice and beaded straps that dress it up an extra notch. Wear it under a blazer at the office before heading to happy hour or pair with some denim on the weekend. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

29 A Pretty Yet Comfortable Dress Shoppers Dubbed “Magical” VOTEPRETTY V-Neck Surplice Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This is the kind of dress that totally transforms when you put it on, and it’s as comfortable as a tank top. The surplice bodice drapes from adjustable spaghetti straps and is stitched in place at the elastic waist over a flared knee-length skirt. The style is ideal for dressing up, which it does so easily — but in 95% cotton, it’s pretty yet casual under a cardigan as well. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Halter Maxi Dress With Major Impact PRETTYGARDEN Halter Maxi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon This halter maxi dress was made to turn heads. It has a tie waist and is tiered for a romantic look. In soft viscose, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by just how comfy this showstopper is and it comes in a number of prints like polka dot and florals as well as solid shades. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 This Laser-Cut Bralette With A Strappy Back Mae High Neck Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon Half sports bra, half bralette, all style: The Mae high-neck bralette has intricate cutouts and an unlined build for total ease that’s a lot more fun than most casual bras. Shoppers noted the racerback and neckline were good for yoga inversions thanks to a stretch synthetic blend, but especially liked it for layering. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

32 This Luxe Cropped Tee With An Open Front Zerlar Crop Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This crop top is made from a blend that features moisture-wicking nylon and spandex for unbelievable softness and stretch. That alone would be enough to seal the deal, but then they added a twist — a sexy peek-a-boo front — to create a stylish top that you can wear to the gym and out to lunch. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 This Breezy Tunic With A Handkerchief Hem LARACE Loose Fit Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon This soft tunic tee is the kind of piece you can dress up with trousers, but it has the kind of gentle ease and length that makes it a natural over leggings. The handkerchief hem creates asymmetrical lines that draw the eye without being obvious, while a clean crew neck and short sleeves balance it out with their classic cut. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — 6X

34 These *Iconic* Denim Leggings With Over 37,000 Five-Star Ratings Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Skinny jeans may come and go, but denim leggings will always be a life hack. These Levi’s jeggings have a cult following for their universal mid rise and targeted stretch panels in a comfortable pull-on style. One customer wrote, “Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these.” Levi’s jeans for only $25? Better stock up along with them. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, and long)

35 A Cotton Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Floral Prints YESNO Beach Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This floral maxi dress is perhaps the easiest piece out of everything on the list — just look at that flowing skirt! The fully tiered hem billows out from an empire waist topped with thick adjustable spaghetti straps in cottage-core floral prints that practically beg for a sun hat and sandals. In 100% cotton, it’s going to be wildly comfortable and will only get softer with time. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

36 The Strapless Maxi That Feels Like A Garden Party ZESICA Strapless Maxi Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This strapless maxi is so easy to dress up or down, which may contribute to its reputation as a rising star on Amazon. The smocked bodice is surprisingly supportive and stays in place without squeezing over an ankle-grazing ruffle hem that’s perfect for framing a statement shoe. Wear it poolside with sandals, and then swap out flats and a swimsuit for wedges and statement jewelry and immediately head to dinner. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 This Sweater-Knit Tank For A Cozy Twist Zeciblo Knit Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon In a sheer shaker stitch, this sweater camisole has a less expected finish that makes the basic tank feel elevated. The acrylic knit’s drape is especially nice for transitional looks, but is soft and lightweight to wear year-round. Swap it out for a plain cotton cami and be amazed at the difference it makes. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 A Comfortable Maxi Dress That Looks So Fancy WOOSEA Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Scores of Amazon fans raved that the material on this elegant maxi dress was “so soft,” echoing that it was a “great dress” and “super comfortable.” It’s perfect for beach weddings or simply lounging at home in high style, featuring a low sweetheart neckline and wide waistband with a full-coverage back. There are also bra-friendly straps in polyester and rayon knits that max out the comfort. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 This Midi Sundress With A Stretchy Back Goodthreads Georgette Midi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Hidden smocked panels on either side of the back zipper gives this sundress a fitted bodice with tons of ease. The camisole top has adjustable spaghetti straps and princess seams for a tailored look set over a generous midi skirt that leaves room for two good pockets. “Every time I leave the house in it, I am flooded with compliments,” one shopper wrote. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 A Crop Top Sports Bra That Looks *Just* Like Pricier Options Lemedy Tank Top Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon The Lemedy sports bra has gained the attention of Amazon shoppers for its striking resemblance to iconic (and pricey) workout brands. They share wide straps and a longline bodice with removable pads — it looks more like a tank than a bra — and the wicking fabric even has a cotton-like finish so you can easily wear this versatile pick to the gym or with some high-waisted mom jeans for an everyday outfit. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

41 This Soft Workout Tank With A Sporty Mesh Back Mippo Workout Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Business in the front, party in the back: This workout top combines a classic tank-style front and breathable mesh cutouts in the back for a cardio-friendly top with adjustable ties that can handle inversions if you head to a yoga class. Made from a blend of modal with spandex, it’s absorbent yet quick-drying after a workout — and soft enough to wear in your downtime. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large