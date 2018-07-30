45 Random Amazon Products That Thousands Of Reviewers Say Changed Their Lives

Life isn’t without its frustrations — and sometimes you need special products to help you solve those little problems that always seem to pop up. Whether you're looking to stay on top of goals or you just want something that makes everyday tasks less complicated to do, there are random Amazon products that reviewers say actually changed their lives. Don’t take my word for it, though. You can read from reviewers who back up everything the product claims it can do, and then some.

Getting more inspired about your direction and choices in life can seem scary and overwhelming — but a great approach, if you want to start overcoming the uncertain, is to start small, which is where some of the products on this list can really come to the rescue.

From yearly planners that give you a great opportunity to commit your goals to paper and map them out to cooking tools that can help make meal-planning so much easier, the clever items featured here are all about helping you gain focus and waste less time. And because each of these products has a cult following on Amazon, all you have to do is check out what people are saying on the site to see just how amazing these things really are in real life.

1 This Soothing Tea Tree Shampoo That's Great For Itchy Scalps Maple Holistics Pure Tea Tree Oil Shampoo Amazon $10.95 $9.95 See On Amazon Reviewers on Amazon can't get enough of this highly popular shampoo, raving that it helps treat dry, itchy scalps like nothing else — and even works to facilitate hair growth. Packed with nourishing vitamins and minerals, this shampoo delivers a pleasant cooling sensation that'll leave your head feeling tingly, but in a good way. Completely sulfate- and paraben-free, this shampoo is great for people of all ages and is formulated to leave hair looking vibrant and oh-so-radiant.

2 These Sporty Headphones That Are Tangle-Free SENSO Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $19.97 See On Amazon For incredible sound even when you're at the gym, you'll love these Bluetooth headphones. Made with state-of-the-art technology, these portable headphones come with flexible silicone earbuds to ensure they always stay in place, plus tangle-free cords so they won't get knotted and hard to unwind. These battery-powered headphones come with a lithium polymer battery that's built to last up to eight hours and 240 hours on standby. Best of all, because they're Bluetooth enabled, you can connect with devices up to 30 feet away, and block out outside noise to focus in on your favorite jams or answer calls without distraction.

3 An Aromatherapy Diffuser For The Best Kind Of Vibes Aromacare Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon This color-changing diffuser is perfect for anyone looking to take their aromatherapy experience to the next level. It lights up in seven different shades and emits aromatic mist, which can populate your room with the relaxing scent of any kind of essential oil you prefer. Because this diffuser has a large water capacity, it can also run continuously for 13 hours, and it has two different settings. This can also be used as a cool-mist humidifier to keep the air, hair, and skin hydrated.

4 A Deep Cleansing Mud Mask That Makes Self-Care Days Even Better Aria Starr Dead Sea Mud Mask Amazon $19.95 $14.95 See On Amazon Want to minimize the look of your pores, cleanse your skin, or just get a deeper clean? If so, this mineral-rich face mask made from Dead Sea mud could give your skin an amazing boost, especially when you're looking to pamper yourself. One reviewer wrote, "After a week and a half of using this product, the flaws are harder and harder to notice. I can certainly tell it works!" It can also help to heal and prevent acne, and is also made with soothing, hydrating ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and jojoba oil.

5 This Seven-In-One Multi-Cooker That Will Seriously Blow Your Mind Instant Pot Amazon $79.95 $59.92 See On Amazon This sensational product has over 25,000 reviews on Amazon and is easily one of the best investments you can make for your kitchen — and your cooking — this year. This combination multi-cooker is seven different appliances in one, functioning as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, skillet, yogurt maker, and warmer in one. Ideal for busy folks or anyone on a strict timetable, this programmable digital device can do pretty much anything, once you start using it. "[...] This little pot does the same incredible job as it's bigger brother and sisters. Great for making the side dishes or smaller main dishes. If you haven't gotten on board the Instant Pot train, do not hesitate! This mini pot even makes yogurt. The benefits to pressure cooking are numerous, using the Instant Pot makes it incredibly easy. Can you tell I'm completely smitten with this little appliance?! [...]" wrote one reviewer.

6 A Sprayer Designed To Add Just Enough Olive Oil To Food Misto Olive Oil Sprayer Amazon $8.89 See On Amazon This reusable mister and spray bottle is a convenient and stylish way to get the perfect spritz, each and every time. You can also fill this sprayer, which is made from brushed aluminum, with your other favorite oils, vinegars, and citrus juices. Because this non-aerosol sprayer doesn't use chemical propellants, it's also safe to use and a slam-dunk for eco-conscious buyers. Refillable and featuring an easy pump-style cap, this sprayer is a great little thing to have around to make meals tastier while using less oil.

7 A Flat Iron That Works (For Real) On Seriously Any Type Of Hair HSI PROFESSIONAL Hair Straightener Amazon $49 See On Amazon This hair straightener will deliver dramatic results no matter what kind of texture your hair is, and can straighten, flip, or curl hair with minimal effort in just a few motions. That's because this straightener, which heats up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, comes with micro-sensors that regulate temperature and evenly distribute heat so you only need to pass through a couple times, at most. The plates on this are also made of ceramic and tourmaline crystal ions, so you'll get a silkier look each time you use it.

8 A Leave-In Conditioner That Can Make Beards Fuller And Stronger Honest Amish Beard Balm Amazon $19.50 $11.43 See On Amazon Handcrafted in the U.S., this beard balm is made with a nourishing blend of fruit and nut butters that help soften out coarse beard hairs. The formulated base of virgin argan, avocado, almond, virgin pumpkin seed, and apricot kernel oils in this balm can also repair dry and splitting hairs, while also reducing the itching that can be triggered by new hair growth and renewal. Best of all, because these ingredients are totally organic, this balm is ideal for vegans and consumers who want to avoid using chemical-based products.

9 This Unique Massaging Tool That Releases Tension From Problem Zones Body Back Massage Tool Amazon $31 See On Amazon For aches you just can't get away from any other way, you'll definitely want to try this flexible self-massage tool. It comes with 11 therapy knobs, which access virtually every pressure point on your body and help to relieve spasms, muscle knots, and general discomfort unlike anything you've ever known.

10 A Pack Of Wool Dryer Balls That'll Help You Save A Ton On Laundry Cosy House Collection Dryer Balls (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Wrinkles aren't going to happen with these wool dryer balls at your disposal, but that's only one reason to love these balls, which are made from premium New Zealand sheep wool. When used in the dryer, these completely chemical and synthetic-free balls can soften laundry naturally and won't be harmful to sensitive skin. If you want to shorten your dryer time, these balls can also help in a big way. Another reason to love them is that each pack can last for up to a thousand loads, meaning you won't spend big money on dryer sheets or liquid fabric softeners.

11 A Travel Dryer That You Can Take With You Around The World BaBylissPRO Travel Dryer Amazon $32.99 See On Amazon Compact, lightweight, and build for travel, this dryer allows for worldwide usage and can ensure that no matter where you go, your hairstyle always stays on point. This intense 1000-watt is designed with nano-titanium technology, which helps emit natural ions and static electricity, so hair stays shiny. Because this is a dual-voltage dryer, you don't have to worry about an adapter when you're living out of a suitcase anyway, and because this comes with a foldable handle and removable filter cover with stand, it packs away nicely.

12 An Acupressure Mat That Helps Support Better Relaxation ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you've been feeling in dire need of relaxation, this acupressure mat and pillow set can help you really achieve a more rejuvenating state. Made with thousands of acupressure points (aka those little plastic needles you see above), this mat and pillow penetrate but ultimately can lead to relief from back, neck, shoulder, and sciatic pain, while also helping to relieve mild or chronic headaches.

13 A Lavender Essential Oil That Soothes The Seriously Stressed-Out Handcraft Blends Lavender Essential Oil Amazon $17 See On Amazon This therapeutic-grade oil has the rich scent of lavender, which is known to have a soothing and mellowing effect on both the mind and body when used in aromatherapy. It’s also considered a great natural insect repellent and energy booster, so you may want to pack it along for camping trips or times where your vital energies are dropping down.

14 A Fiber Lash Mascara That Goes On In Five Minutes And Amplifies Your Lashes By 300 Simply Naked Beauty, Smudgeproof Fiber Lash Mascara Amazon $19.94 See On Amazon Unlike similar products that require tons of different layers, this simple fiber lash mascara goes on in a few quick coats. Made with hypoallergenic green tea fibers suitable for sensitive eyes, you can amplify your lashes by 300 times the thickness in five short minutes. The final result looks natural and not caked-on, giving you the same length you’d get from false eyelashes without the bulk and glue. On top of that, the mascara is waterproof and smudge-proof so you won’t have to worry about looking in the mirror at lunch and seeing black smears under your eyes.

15 A Tee Tree Oil Soak That Will Give Tired, Aching Feet A Reason To Feel Good Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak With Epsom Salt Amazon $19.95 $14.95 See On Amazon Sore feet can get incredible relief with this therapeutic foot soak, which is made with Epsom salt and tea tree oil, plus a blend of other essential oils, including peppermint, camphor, rosemary, eucalyptus, and lavender. Just sink your aching feet into a tub with this salty soak at any time of day and experience the relaxation at your toes. This soak, according to Amazon reviewers, is also great to maintain healthy skin, and can be a terrific way to wash away fungus and bacteria.

16 A Natural Spray Shoe Deodorizer That Smells Like Mint Rocket, Pure Natural Mint Shoe Deodorizer Amazon $13.95 See On Amazon Keep your feet, sneakers, and shoes free from odors and dry from sweat with a few quick spritzes of this natural mint shoe deodorizer. The spray, which can be used directly on feet, in shoes, and even in gym bags, is completely free of chemicals and toxins. Substituting instead a blend of essential oils like eucalyptus, antibacterial tea tree oil, peppermint, and thyme, this deodorizer is safe on leather shoes and heels, and holds hundreds of spritzes in each bottle.

17 A Tea Tree Oil Acne Treatment That Shows Results In Just Days Keeva Organics Acne Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon When you have acne that you want out of your life (like, yesterday), it feels like most treatments take forever to start working. And that’s why this tea tree oil acne treatment is so fantastic at treating pimples, blackheads, and whiteheads: results are visible within days. Apply this cream the way you would a moisturizer and allow ingredients like tea tree oil and white willow to eliminate bacteria and help heal acne. And here’s the real reason why this is a winning formula: it also moisturizes your skin — instead of feeling tight or dry, your skin will glow.

18 This Activated Charcoal Powder For Totally All-Natural Teeth Whitening Active Wow Teeth Whitening Powder Amazon $19.89 See On Amazon Over 14,000 reviewers have talked up this life-changing powder on Amazon, and for one really great reason. By harnessing the purifying power of coconut charcoal, this powder really helps to whiten teeth. Those looking for a peroxide-free solution to a brighter smile should consider this powder, which isn't as harsh as dental-grade whitening peroxides, to remove set-in stains on enamel from everything from soda to coffee. This powder is also made with bentonite, which helps absorb toxins naturally and cleans gums gently.

19 This Specialty Tool That Guacamole Lovers Will Love OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon Avocados are a pain at times to split into, but this three-in-one multi-functional tool can split, pit, and slice though avocados in seconds. This tool is also top-rack dishwasher safe, the stainless steel pitter won't rust, and the handle is comfortable to hold.

20 This Hair Remover That Removes Hair All The Way Down To The Root R.E.M. Spring Facial Hair Remover Amazon $19.95 See On Amazon If hair removal is part of your grooming routine, this weird spring is going to be a game-changer. Simply twist the handles outwards and inwards while gliding the spring back and forth to remove hair with this spring facial hair remover. Super portable and safe for all skin types, you can tell this hair remover is quality since it's made from 100 percent professional stainless steel.

21 This Toilet Bowl Light For Those Late-Night Bathroom Trips LumiLux LED Toilet Bowl Light Amazon $14.95 See On Amazon When you've gotta go, you gotta go — but sometimes fumbling your way in the dark can lead to accidents and mishaps. Not about to happen with this toilet bowl light, which comes with a built-in sensor that detects body heat and will automatically illuminate the room whenever you enter (plus shut off when you go). You can choose one LED light to switch on depending on your mood, or you can cycle through a carousel of shades depending on your mood, because this light comes equipped with 16 unique shades plus a dimmer that adjusts to five different levels of brightness.

22 A Magnetic Wallet Pouch That Connects To Your Waistband Running Buddy, Running “Buddy Pouch" Amazon $21.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re an avid runner, cyclist, or simply always on the go, it’s important to have a secure pouch where you can store necessities like keys, credit cards, and your phone. This magnetic, waterproof pouch connects to your waistband and has a side zipper headphone port. It stays in place by your side without bouncing and has a waterproof lining, as well. Available in black or pink, this “buddy pouch,” is the perfect addition to your active lifestyle.

23 A Memory Foam Cushion That Seemingly Absorbs Back And Tailbone Pain Completely Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion Amazon $29.95 $25.45 See On Amazon This memory foam seat cushion can give you that extra boost of comfort when you're feeling sore, especially due to tailbone, spine, hip, or lower back discomfort. The advanced memory foam responds to body heat, molding to fit the perfect shape of your body. Recommended by orthopedics because of its ergonomic U-shape, this pillow may be a great way to relieve arthritis pain or discomfort stemming from sciatica or general backaches. The exterior also is soft and comes with a nonslip rubber bottom, so this cushion will still in place whether you're at your chair or driving in the car.

24 These Compression Socks That Totally Wick Away Moisture Physix Gear Compression Socks Amazon $18.64 See On Amazon Designed with gradient compression, these durable and long-lasting compression socks are perfect for any physical activity where your legs may be strained. Double-stitched with fabric that's antibacterial, these comfortable socks can make everything from cycling to skiing better, and can also help increase blood circulation on long plane rides. Because these socks are machine-washable and also wick away moisture, they can dry in a few hours and won't be smelly or moldy after athletic activity, even if you hang them out to air dry.

25 This Travel Pillow That's A Must-Have On Camping Trips Therm-a-Rest Travel Pillow Amazon $22.88 See On Amazon If you're backpacking or camping outdoors, making sure you have a travel pillow like this polyester option can be essential. What makes this ultralight pillow — which is filled with soft foam — such a good travel addition is that it actually compresses so you can pack it conveniently in a duffle, tote, suitcase, or backpack. The pillow can expand to 4-inches thick, providing critical head, neck, and back support, while the polyester on this pillow feels soft against skin. Machine-washable and available with a drawstring and cord lock to keep the pillow in place when not in use, this is a terrific option when you're on the road.

26 These Hypoallergenic Sheets That'll Help Sensitive Sleepers Rest Easy Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Amazon $29.70 See On Amazon Smooth and soft to the touch, these 100 percent microfiber polyester sheets have a rabid following on Amazon, with reviewers saying they absolutely love how gentle these sheets are on skin. Each set comes with three pieces — a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and a pillowcase. The deep pocket fitted sheet can fit most mattresses, regardless of thickness. Because these sheets are also hypoallergenic, they're resistant to dust mites and great for sensitive sleepers. These sheets are also wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable, and they won't fade or shrink over time.

27 A Hydrating Toner That Works Really Well For Combination Skin Mario Badescu Facial Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon Formulated with herbal extracts, this facial spray comes with a great blend of aloe, herbs, and rosewater, and can give dehydrated skin a perfect pick-me-up — without disturbing makeup. Also, although this spray is effective for all complexion types, it can work especially well on combination skin. "I have combination skin," wrote one reviewer. "However after using this spray, my skin is much healthier looking and has a dewy, fresh look. It even helped calm down the redness. I haven't had this for a full week yet and I'm head over heels in love and can't wait to order more of this stuff. Holy grail in my skincare routine now!"

28 These Makeup Brushes For A Silky-Smooth Blend BS-MALL(TM) Makeup Brushes Amazon $39.99 $7.99 See On Amazon Blending powders seamlessly isn't any challenge with these premium Kabuki makeup brushes, which are durable yet still really luxurious. Made with synthetic fibers, the high-density bristles on this brush won't shed and deliver an ultra silky, soft blend that's safe for sensitive skin. This set comes with 10 brushes, including an angled brush, flat brushes, round brushes, and more. Reviewers on Amazon love them because they're so affordable and also help ensure even coverage every time.

29 These Silk Pillowcases That Are Actually Great For Your Complexion ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $29.99 See On Amazon Cool to the touch and incredibly breathable, these silk pillowcases are the beauty secret that tons of Amazon reviewers swear by. These 600-thread count pillowcases are made from Mulberry silk and can not only make your bed seem cozier and more inviting, but are actually known to help prevent dry skin, hair breakage, acne, and even frizz. Because each pillowcase comes with a hidden side zipper, is naturally dyed and chemical-free, these pillowcases won't cause any irritation on your skin.

30 A Soothing Toner That'll Make Your Skin Feel Fresher Than Ever THAYERS Facial Toner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you have troubled skin or you're just looking for a chemical-free way to remove your makeup, Thayers witch hazel is a great toner to have in your beauty bag. This rose water and aloe vera blend is soft on sensitive skin and completely alcohol- and paraben-free, so it won't dry out your complexion like other toners might.

31 An Eyebrow Pencil That Gives You A More Natural-Shaped Brow Etude House, Drawing Eye Brow Amazon $7 See On Amazon There may be a million eyebrow products on the market, but they’re not all created equal. In order to draw a more natural-looking brow, the shape of your pencil matters. And this eyebrow pencil, with its triangular head on one side and convenient spoolie on the other, makes it easy to draw light strokes that appear more natural. It comes in several highly-pigmented shades and is formulated with vitamin E for hydration.

32 This Vitamin C Serum That Helps Boost Collagen Production TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Proven to help firm the skin while also boosting collagen production, this natural serum is a great, refreshing treat for your complexion. Formulated to help shrink pores, reduce acne, lift breakouts, and even reduce the look of acne scars, this serum can help make your complexion feel more radiant than ever. It's gentle on all skin types, too.

33 These Exercise Bands That Can Help For Strength Training Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands Amazon $8.95 See On Amazon These exercise bands have multiple uses, but can be a great addition to Yoga, pilates, and a variety of other workouts. This pack of five comes in varying resistance levels, so they're great for people of all skill levels. The extra-heavy exercise bands included here can help people looking for more advanced strength training get extra support. These durable and heavy-duty resistance bands can also help those with leg, knee, and back injuries get a boost in recovery, and can be good when paired with a physical therapy regimen.

34 A Set Of No-Tie Shoelaces So You Don't Trip Over Laces LOCK LACES Amazon $7.99 See On Amazon Always tripping and stumbling over laces? With these no-tie elastic bands you can lock your laces in place and get comfortable relief in the process. These elastic bands conform to the shape of your foot, giving you a custom-fit feel, and are simple to install in your favorite shoes. These laces work on everything from tennis shoes to slip-on sneakers, and help add compression, which reduces pressure on sensitive feet so you can move freely and comfortably throughout the day. These laces make a great gift for those with arthritis or trouble keeping laces ties, and can be totally life-changing.

35 A Handy Pedicure Tool That Removes Calluses With An Electric Motor LANVIER Electric Callus Remover Amazon $13 See On Amazon This awesomely convenient electric callus remover features a powerful motor that quickly exfoliates away rough skin. The powerful, long-lasting battery provides up to 45 minutes of continuous use with each charge. It is designed with two speed functions so you can vigorously remove tough calluses or go gentler on softer patches. Plus, it’s waterproof so that you can use it in the shower.

36 A Concealer That Makes Dark Circles And Blemishes Vanish L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer Amazon $3.85 See On Amazon Looking to even out skin imperfections and dark circles? With this concealer, you can blend perfectly with your skin tone and camouflage the look of blemishes and other unwanted spots. This concealer glides on smooth and won't cake up or crease over time — and comes in a variety of colors for every skin tone. Because this concealer delivers opaque coverage, it gives a long-lasting, natural look that will keep you feeling radiant throughout the day.

37 A Nail Clipper Set That Will Keep Your Nails Looking Fresh Between Manis And Pedis Harperton Nail Clipper Set Amazon $39.99 $13.99 See On Amazon While manicures and pedicures are amazing, they can be a costly habit that you can’t always find room in the budget to pay for. But, in between salon appointments, trimming and clipping your nails is a super easy (and highly-hygienic) habit to get into. These nail clippers are some of the best on the market, and are strong enough to clean up even the most untended-to nails. With stainless steel blades and an ergonomic design, these trimmers are a great investment. You’ll never have to suffer from poorly manicured nails ever again.

38 This Watch That Tracks Your Exercise, Sleep, And Heart Rate Amazfit Fitness Tracker Amazon $31 See On Amazon It’s never been so easy to track your activities – whether that be sleep, exercise or 24 hours spent on the couch marathoning Netflix (hey, we’ve been there too). This fitness tracking watch has it all: a real-time heart rate monitor that tracks your beats per minute; a display that will show you notifications from your phone as they come through; and a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to two weeks. This fitness tracker will seriously change your life.

39 This Book That Helps Anyone Live Their Best Life The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck Amazon $24.99 $14.99 See On Amazon This self-help guide can give you the boost you might need to quit trying to be positive for the sake of others and instead embrace a different kind of outlook. Penned by blogger Mark Manson, this guide bills itself as the "antidote to the coddling, let’s-all-feel-good mindset that has infected modern society and spoiled a generation, rewarding them with gold medals just for showing up." Filled with advice on how to embrace limitations and fears, while also potentially confronting harsh truths, this book may give you the guidance you need to start making bigger life changes and working toward more actionable goals.

40 A Hypoallergenic Pillow That Totally Adjusts To Your Comfort Level Coop Home Goods Pillow Amazon $59.99 See On Amazon This adjustable memory foam pillow comes with a bamboo cover and is really comfortable to sleep on. With over 14,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this pillow is a great buy because it offers superior ventilation, breathability, and helps promote proper alignment while allowing you to get a deeper sleep throughout the night. The dust-mite resistant and hypoallergenic bamboo covered included here means that allergy sufferers will rest easy, and because the cover is machine washable, it's easy to clean and maintain.

41 A Rug Gripper That Stops You From Slipping On Rugs StepNGrip Rig Gripper Amazon $11.95 See On Amazon If you’re slipping and sliding on your rug every time you walk fast down your hallway, you’ve got yourself a potentially dangerous problem. Luckily, it’s one that can be easily remedied with these rug grippers, which are V-shaped corner pieces that flatten the corners of rugs that tend to curl up. They have renewable sticky gel bottoms that adhere to floors, and they work on all rugs, no matter how thick or thin. If you no longer need your rug, simply wipe down the sticky area on your floor with rubbing alcohol and it will vanish.

42 These Sheet Face Masks That Can Help Make Your Skin Feel Clearer And More Elastic Dermal Korea Facial Mask Sheet Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon This set of 16 face masks has a little something for everyone and can definitely be a great way to give your skin a healthy, much-needed boost. Enriched with vitamin E and collagen that'll keep your skin feeling lively and ultra-shiny, each mask can have a restorative effect on your complexion that leaves you feeling pampered and radiant. This one comes in variations like gold, pearl, and royal jelly.

43 The Toilet Stool That Makes It Easier To Use The Bathroom StrongTek Toilet Stool Amazon $42 See On Amazon This toilet stool adjusts the position of your colon to simulate like you're squatting, which in turn makes using the bathroom easier. Why bother with expensive medications that might not work? Not only is it a cheaper and natural alternative to laxatives, but it's even made out of stylish wood — not plastic.

44 Containers That Provide Airtight Protection So That Your Favorite Foods Don’t Spoil OXO Airtight POP Container Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your favorite foods are only as good as the storage containers you use to keep them fresh. And these pop containers, which boast airtight lids, ensure no air gets into your food, which can spoil produce and items like bread and muffins much faster. These containers have rounded corners for easier pouring, and a button pops up at the top of the lid that can double as a handle. They’re also stackable and take up less room in your pantry. Choose among more than 20 containers that vary in size and can accommodate cereal, herbs and spices, flour, tea bags, and more.