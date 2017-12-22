These 62 Clever Products On Amazon Are Basically Life-Changing Magic

Always scrambling to find a pair of pants in a pile of clothes, or the right knife to chop up all the veggies you need for the perfect stew? There are all kinds of life-changing products that can solve problems just like this, and make ordinary tasks easier (and way less annoying) to get through. All you have to do is know where to look, and Amazon is usually a pretty good place to start.

Products that can help you organize around the house or at work can do a few things. For starters, they can make whatever chore you've been putting off - like cleaning a bathtub drain, for instance - simpler and quicker to finish, which is huge. But they can also be incredibly eye-opening, because if one product can help you breeze through all your chores in just a matter of minutes, it'll make you realize just how much time you might have saved if you'd just picked up one of these products sooner.

Not all the products on this list will necessarily help you get organized. In fact, some of them — like a set of silicone wine glasses or heated butter knife — will just make you more excited to entertain and dirty your dishes. But what all of the items on this list have in common is that each and every one of them has the power to make everyday life just a little easier and stress-free, and who doesn't want that?