45 Things That Make Your Home Seem WAY Nicer & Are Under $35 On Amazon

Why spend several paychecks on redecorating when a world of totally affordable home goods is available right on your smartphone? With these brilliant (but relatively cheap) Amazon home products, it's easy to make your pad look expensive without ever having to venture into a fancy boutique, where you run the risk of knocking over a $700 vase.

This list is packed with products that'll add an opulent touch to every room, transforming your home into a quasi-luxury hotel in no time, thanks to Amazon's two-day shipping guarantee.

In just two days, you can update your duvet game with a luxurious pinch pleated version that's made from (arguably) the softest microfiber on the planet, or add a pop of color to your living room with a high-pile shag rug that's so cushiony, you might just find yourself wanting to take a nap on the floor.

Of course, good lighting is essential when it comes to making a home look expensive, which is why we've picked out some unique lighting options that'll make every room look like an art gallery.

The best part? You can get all these luxury hotel-grade products at wallet-happy, budget motel prices... and you'll never even have to check out.

1 These Under-Bed Lights That Automatically Turn On When They Sense Motion Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon Illuminate the underside of your bed with this motion-activated LED lights that automatically turn on when they detect motion within a range of 12 feet. They're easy to install, and since they give off a subtle glow, they won't wake others in the room when they turn on. Use them to light up shelves, cabinets, and stairways too.

2 A Japanese Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Looks Like A Piece Of ARt ZERO JAPAN Ceramic Coffee Dripper Amazon $23 See On Amazon For a truly artisanal coffee brewing experience, this unique pour-over coffee maker from Japan is just the ticket. Made from premium porcelain, it works with standard filters and is dishwasher-safe. Available in four colors, the coffee maker is beautiful enough to display on a kitchen shelf or counter when not in use.

3 A Latticework Umbrella Stand With A Removable Drip Tray To Keep Floors Dry SONGMICS Square Metal Umbrella Stand Amazon $33 See On Amazon Stash wet umbrellas in this umbrella stand that's outfitted with a removable drip tray on the bottom to keep floors protected from water. Made from durable metal and featuring stylish latticework cutouts, the stand also features two hooks that are perfect for hanging smaller travel umbrellas.

4 This Shag Rug That Has A Spongy Layer For Extra Softness Andecor Soft Bedroom Rug Amazon $27 See On Amazon Almost soft enough to cuddle up with, this high-pile shag rug features a spongy layer that's a delight for feet. The 4-by-6-foot rug is perfectly sized for bedrooms and living rooms, and the anti-slip grips on the bottom keep it firmly in place. Choose from neutrals like gray and black or opt for funkier colors like teal, baby pink, and psychedelic rainbow.

5 This Stainless Steel Spice Rack That Comes With Free Spice Refills For 5 Years Kamenstein Heritage Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon What could possibly be more luxurious than having your very own spice concierge in the form of this spice rack that comes with free refills for five years? This the rotating stainless steel rack comes with 16 jars pre-filled with an assortment of spices, and each one is labeled for easy identification.

6 These Movie Theater-Worthy TV Backlights That Also Help Prevent Eyestrain Nexillumi TV Backlights Amazon $23 See On Amazon Turn your TV into a media center with this USB-powered TV backlight kit that has color-changing options in every shade of the rainbow. Sized for televisions between 55 and 70 inches, the strips adhere directly to the back of your TV and can be controlled by an app on your phone. And it doesn't just look cool — those backlights can also help prevent TV-induced eyestrain.

7 These Luxurious Soy Wax Candles That Will Make Your Home Smell So Good YINUO MIRROR Scented Candle Gift Set (Set of 4) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Make your home smell heavenly with this set of four scented candles in rose, lavender, vanilla, and lemon. Crafted with smokeless soy wax, they burn for up to 30 hours and are set in mirrored, cracked glass mosaic jars that can be repurposed as tea light holders once the candles burn down.

8 The Duvet Cover Set That Will Make Your Bedroom Look Like A 5-Star Hotel Vailge 3 Piece Pinch Pleated Duvet Cover Set (Sizes Twin-California King) Amazon $25 See On Amazon The pinch pleats on this duvet give it an elegant touch that'll make you feel like you're going to bed in a luxury hotel. Made from 100 percent microfiber, the soft-as-a-feather duvet is designed for year-round comfort and features fixed corner belts and a zipper closure. Available in both white and gray, the duvet is machine-washable and comes with two pillow shams.

9 An Air-Purifying Himalayan Salt Lamp That Gives Off A Welcoming Glow LEVOIT Kana Himalayan Sea Salt Rock Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ideal for any relaxation space, this Himalayan salt lamp doesn't just give off a cozy glow, it also releases negative ions that purify the air and reduce airborne allergens, while promoting a happy, peaceful mood. The brightness-adjustable lamp is hand-carved from pure salt crystals and sits atop a polished wooden base.

10 A Wall-Mounted Analog Timer That Syncs With Your Echo Device Echo Wall Clock Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sync this Echo wall clock to your existing Echo device and it'll display the amount of time elapsed as well as a 60-second animated countdown whenever you set a timer via voice control. It's battery-operated and has the capability to track multiple timers at once. The best part? The clock's spare style and analog face give it a classic aesthetic that'll look great mounted on any wall.

11 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That's More Sanitary Than Manual Dispensers HAYI Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $33 See On Amazon So much more hygienic than regular soap dispensers or dish detergent bottles, this automatic soap dispenser doles out the perfect amount of soap anytime it detects the presence of your hand or a cleaning sponge. Made from leak-proof stainless steel, it boasts an architectural design and can also be used for hand sanitizer or body lotion.

12 This Cordless Pleated Shade You Can Install Yourself Easy Trim Cordless Pleated Shade Amazon $27 See On Amazon Get an upscale window treatment at a wallet-friendly price with this cordless pleated shade. The lift mechanism lets you push up and pull down the shade without the use of a cord, and it’s easy to install with the included adhesive (no professional required). Available in white and khaki, it comes in three sizes — and you can trim each one to a perfect fit for your window.

13 These Flamless Candles That Do Away With Fire Risk Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Use these flameless candles to set the mood without having to worry about blowing each one out at the end of the night. Made from real ivory wax, the set includes nine candles in various sizes that can be turned on and off or set on a timer with the included remote control.

14 This Under Cabinet Light That Makes Any Closet Or Shelf Look Fancy AF RXWLKJ Stick-on Anywhere Portable Little Light (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give any shelf or closet museum-grade lighting with these under cabinet lights. The ultra-strong adhesive makes installation simple, but the lights detach easily anytime they need to be recharged via USB. They're equipped with three-way switches, so you can set them to always-on, always-off, or motion sensor mode.

15 These Tasseled Turkish Hand Towels That Get Softer After Every Wash Clotho Turkish Hand Towels (Set Of 4) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Woven from 100% pure Turkish cotton, these hand towels are remarkably absorbent, lightweight, and fast-drying. Available in three color options, the oversized towels feature cream-colored striping and tassels for a rustic-chic look. They're fade-resistant, won't leave lint or fuzz behind, and, according to this reviewer, "get softer after each washing." Use them in both the bathroom and the kitchen.

16 These Airtight Food Storage Canisters That'll Streamline The Look Of Your Pantry ComSaf Airtight Canisters (Set Of 3) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Replace the cardboard boxes and glossy snack bags in your pantry with these minimalist food storage canisters. Made from durable borosilicate glass, they feature bamboo lids with silicone seals to lock out moisture and ensure freshness. Each set comes with three: a 17-, 22-, and 43-ounce canister.

17 This Electric Kettle Made From Stainless Steel For Optimal Performance Veken Electric Kettle Amazon $23 See On Amazon The double-walled stainless steel interior of this electric kettle provides even heat conduction for rapid boiling and maximum temperature retention. The industrial-style kettle boils up to 12 cups of water in three to eight minutes and features a cool-touch exterior to keep hands safe and an auto-shutoff function to prevent scalding. Choose from black and white color options.

18 These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Your Appliances With An App Or Voice Control TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Lite (2 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Control your lights and appliances from an app on your phone with these genius smart plugs. With these installed, you can turn lamps, fans, and televisions on and off at home — even when you're away from home. You can also set them on a schedule or sync them to Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana to utilize voice control.

19 A Stainless Steel Utensil Caddy That Resists Smudging And Fingerprints Laxinis World Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your spatula, whisk, and mixing spoon at your fingertips with this super sleek utensil holder. Roomy enough for at least eight utensils, it features a tall body and weighted base to prevent it from tipping over when you reach for that ladle. It's made from smudge- and fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, so it'll always look polished sitting on your countertop.

20 This Adjustable Tablet Holder That Can Even Be Mounted To A Wall CTA Digital Desk and Wall Mount for Tablets and Smartphones Amazon $17 See On Amazon Use your tablet or smartphone hands-free with this tablet holder that can be placed on a desk or table or even mounted to a wall. The mount has a spring to securely hold your device, is angle-adjustable, and has extendable arms, so you can get the best view possible. It's compatible with most smart devices in both portrait and landscape orientations.

21 This Pull-Out Organizer So You Can Always Reach What's In The Back Of The Cabinet Seville Classics Pull-Out Cabinet Organizer Amazon $32 See On Amazon Use this slide-out cabinet organizer and you'll always find exactly what you're looking for, even if it's hiding all the way in the back of the cupboard. Made from stainless steel wires with a rust-resistant chrome finish, the sliding basket sits on commercial-grade ball bearings for reliably smooth movements. Use it in the kitchen, bathroom, office, or garage storage cabinets.

22 This Wall-Mounted Outlet Extender That Replaces The Power Strip Cluttering Up The Floor POWRUI USB Wall Charger and Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon So much more streamlined than that power strip just hanging out on the floor, this outlet extender sits flush with the wall and features six standard AC outlets along with two fast-charging USB ports. It's surge-protected, and — as a bonus — has a built-in LED nightlight that features an automatic dusk-to-dawn sensor.

23 A Bamboo Cheese Board With A Built-In Drawer For Cheese Knives Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crafted from sustainably-harvested bamboo, this cheese board is spacious enough for several cheeses and features compartments around the perimeter for crackers, fruit, nuts, or charcuterie. There's even a built-in pull-out tray in the base that stores three cheese knives and a fork. The board is naturally antimicrobial, water-resistant, and easy to clean.

24 This Tea Box That Displays Your Tea In The Most Gourmet Way Possible Bambüsi Bamboo Tea Storage Box Amazon $29 See On Amazon Tea aficionados will love this tea box that organizes and displays up to 96 packets of tea. Made from renewable bamboo, it features eight compartments, a magnetic closure, and a glass top, so you can see exactly what's inside. And there's a built-in drawer, too — use it to store sugar packets and spoons.

25 These Smart Light Bulbs You Can Control From Anywhere In The World Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs (2 Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Manageable from anywhere in the world via the phone app, these LED smart bulbs let you customize lighting schedules and turn the lights on and off no matter where you are — a great way to deter potential intruders while you're traveling. They're Bluetooth-compatible, so they work with your favorite smart home assistant too. Each bulb delivers up to 25,000 hours of illumination.

26 This Glossy Coffee Table Book Packed With Stunning Photographs Of Peonies Peonies: Beautiful Varieties for Home & Garden Amazon $16 See On Amazon The perfect finishing touch to any living room, this coffee table book pays homage to peonies with lush, large-format photographs accompanied by commentary. It details over 60 varieties, highlighting those that give off the best scent, those that are easiest to grow, those that make for the best cuttings, and more.

27 A Movie Star-Worthy Silk Pillowcase That's Good For Your Hair And Skin Ravmix Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sleeping on a silk pillowcase will make you feel like a 1950s screen goddess, and it can even make you look like one too. Silk can actually help reduce hair breakage and you It also helps regulate skin temperature, so you get a cool, comfortable night's sleep. Available in 31 colors, this case is finished with a hidden zipper closure.

28 These Plush Pillow Inserts For An Ultra-Luxurious Bed LunarTex Pillow Inserts (Set Of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pump up the luxury on your bed with these pillow inserts that'll look great propped up against your sleeping pillows. The 20x20-inch pillows are filled with down and covered in 100 percent cotton. Best of all, these inserts are machine washable for easy cleaning. Pair them with these velvety pillow covers that feature adorable pom poms in 20 color options.

29 A Crystal Wine Decanter That Will Majorly Impress Everyone At Your Next Dinner Party USBOQO Crystal Wine Decanter Amazon $40 See On Amazon A ridiculously elegant way to aerate your wine for extra flavor and aroma, this decanter is made from 100% lead-free crystal and features a swirly, snail-shaped design that a.) looks cool, and b.) does a better job of aerating since it maximizes oxygen exposure. It decants up to two bottles of wine at a time and the contoured spout prevents drips while you pour.

30 This Toilet Paper Holder That Somehow Manages To Be Refined iDesign Kent Toilet Tissue Roll Reserve Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon The frosted bronze-like finish of this toilet paper holder adds a little refinement to this humble bathroom staple. Made from sturdy, splash-proof plastic with a lid on top, it stores up to three extra rolls and the narrow profile means it fits neatly in the corner of the bathroom or right next to the toilet.

31 A Sleek Diffuser To Condition Your Indoor Air InnoGear Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Enjoy the comfort of aromatherapy-on demand with diffuser that features multiple timer settings, adjustable mist output, and an LED display that can be set to one of seven colors. The unit is BPA-free, safe for use in nurseries or kids' rooms, and can be run with just water as a simple humidifier. Plus, the attractive wood look blends with most decorating styles.

32 These Tailored Pillow Covers That Look Stylish And Are Durable, Too Home Brilliant Striped Corduroy Velvet Pillow Covers (Set Of 2) Amazon $13 Available in a myriad of sizes and colors, these pillow covers are ideal for carrying out a tailored, monochromatic look throughout your home. Crafted from durable polyester, they're velvety soft to the touch but incredibly long-lasting, and are finished with a hidden zipper. These pillow covers can also be machine washed and dried for easy care and upkeep.

33 A Picture Frame Kit That Helps You Create A Gallery Wall Giftgarden Gallery Wall Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wealthy people on TV always have that one gallery wall that looks like it was curated by the Met. These picture frames replicate that look without any pricey art consultants. The set comes with two 8x10-inch frames, four 4x6-inch frames, and four 5x7-inch frames, plus all the mounting hardware. The frames are also fitted with easel backs for tabletop display.

34 These Bathtub Splash Guards That Prevent Wet Floors Qualihome Bathtub Splash Guards (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you step out of the shower or bath onto a floor that’s soaking wet, these bathtub splash guards are a great fix — and they can help prevent damage to your tile. They keep water from escaping through the gaps between the shower curtain and walls, and the curved design directs water back into the tub. Just stock up on some sealant or tub adhesive, and stick on.

35 A Tray So You Can Enjoy Breakfast In Bed While Using Your Tablet Like A Pro LapGear Media Bed Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon With this bed tray, it's not as much about your home looking a lot more expensive as it is about your home feeling a lot more expensive — like, footmen serving you in bed expensive. Crafted from renewable and sustainably harvested bamboo, the tray has plenty of space for food, plus a holder that keeps your tablet or smartphone upright while you scroll through your social.

36 A Faux Leather Organizer So You Can Find Your Phone, Glasses, And Keys Baoyun Mens Valet Tray Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Empty out your pockets at the end of the day — and find everything the next morning — with this faux leather organizing tray that has five compartments. More refined than scattering things everywhere, it's perfect for eyeglasses, loose change, and the keys you can never find when you're trying to head out the door.

37 These Kate Spade Food Storage Bowls That Make Leftovers Chic Kate Spade New York Deco Dot Round Dishes (4-Piece Set) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of using utilitarian plastic, stash your leftovers in these chic glass food storage bowls from Kate Spade The set includes one 32-ounce bowl and one 13.5-ounce bowl, each with an airtight locking lid. The dishwasher-safe bowls are accented by adorable black polka dots that will completely make you forget you're eating last night's dinner.

38 A Cool Basket That Will Turn Your Clutter Into A Design Element CherryNow Small Woven Storage Basket Amazon $16 See On Amazon Fashioned from woven cotton rope and with a nautical knot handle, this storage basket is an ideal way to transform clutter into a textural design element. The organic materials used in the basket are ultra-durable to corral books, toys, and other items with ease, and the neutral color coordinates with a variety of decorative schemes.

39 These Fluffy Towels That Are The Ultimate In Bath Time Luxury Cotton Craft Oversized Bath Towels (4-Pack) Amazon $31 See On Amazon There's nothing quite like the sensation of wrapping yourself up in one of these fluffy bath towels after a luxurious bath. Crafted from ring-spun cotton, the towels are not only soft, but super absorbent as well. Available in 10 colors, the vibrant hues hold up well after repeated washings, and they're large enough to double as beach towels.

40 A Modern Way To Organize That Mess Of Cables Behind Your TV DMoose Cable Management Box Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you've got an eyesore of cables on your desk or by your TV, this cable organizer is an easy way to banish it. Big enough for bulkier items like adaptors, the organizer has openings on either side for threading cords and cables through. The organizer comes in three color combinations to coordinate with your space.

41 A Colorful Ottoman Shell That You Can Stuff With Towels Or Other Soft Goods Comfortland Decorative Round Pouf Amazon $24 See On Amazon The whimsical shape and vibrant color of this ottoman shell is the perfect complement to any room and also adds extra seating in a pinch. Crafted from faux leather, the shell is designed to be filled with whatever soft goods you have lying around, like towels, old clothing, or even stuffed animals that are no longer in use. Choose from seven colors.

42 This Easy Way To Charge And Organize All Your Electronic Devices Ocim 6 Port USB Charging Station Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep all your electronics accessories powered up the neat and tidy way with this charging station. It has slots for up to three smartphones or tablets, plus a space for your AirPods and smartwatch. Its quick-charging capabilities also get you out the door in the morning faster, even when you're charging up to six devices at the same time.

43 A Plush, Furry Blanket Is Extravagant And Soothing Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its plush feel, this throw blanket is just the accent you need to make your living room or bedroom feel luxe. Available in 21 colors and five sizes, the cuddly blanket is crafted from ultra-soft and machine-washable microfiber. Trust me — this is the one blanket that everyone in the house will always seek out.

44 These Sturdy Glass Mugs That Are Great For Hot Drinks *And* Fancy Desserts Anchor Hocking Café Glass Coffee Mugs (Set Of 6) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Sip your coffee, tea, and cocoa in these oversized mugs made from sturdy glass and shaped with a heavy base and thick handle. But don't stop there — the dishwasher-safe mugs are also great for desserts since the clear design shows off parfaits and other layered treats.