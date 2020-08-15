"Home" means so much more these days. It’s not just where you lay your head at night — it's also your office, movie theatre, Zoom conference room, and spa. And since you’re spending so much time there, it might be worth investing in a few of these 43 products that make your home nicer.

Take your couch, for example. This heretofore humble piece of furniture has become something of a workhorse, acting as a breakfast nook, “desk”, and, of course, your nap pod. Give it an upgrade with some faux fur throw pillow covers that feel super luxe (and so cozy) and this throw blanket that you’ll want to wrap up in at the end of a stressful day. I’ve also included some practical solutions, like a computer monitor stand that elevates the screen so your neck isn’t crunched over in your home office (ouch) and sleek storage bins that help keep everything organized. (Clutter becomes so much more obvious when you’re at home looking at it all the time.)

From your first cup of coffee in the morning (check out these cool glass espresso mugs) to the time you go to bed at night (these soft satin sheets — sigh), this list is about to make your home so much nicer.

1 The Motion Lights For Your Kitchen & Closet VYANLIGHT LED Motion Activated Lights (Set of 3) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These motion sensor light bars are a perfect way to illuminate the underside of your kitchen cabinets or bookshelves, and they're also great for lighting up your closet or hallway. The battery-operated lights turn on when they detect motion within 10 feet, and then turn off again after 20 seconds of inactivity. They're wireless and adhere to any surface without tools or installation.

2 The Easy Solution To Hiding All Your Cables KASOLUTION Cable Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether it's behind your computer, printer, or TV setup, there's surely at least one nest of tangled cords in your home. These cable organizers hide everything away but have cutouts on both ends for threading cords through. With attractive bamboo lids, the kit comes with cable clips and a roll of Velcro tape for ultimate tidiness. The set comes with one small box and one large box.

3 These Jewelry TraysThat Keep Everything Neat & Organized Mebbay Stackable Velvet Jewelry Trays (Set of 3) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Too often, I take my jewelry off at night and put it on my nightstand only to wake up in the morning to find it tangled or — worse — missing. (Under the bed again.) These jewelry trays, though are a great solution: The set of three comes with different-sized compartments for earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces, and the soft velvet material keeps everything well protected.

4 These Furniture Markers That Erase Imperfections Ram-Pro Furniture Markers (Set of 12) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Conceal scratches, rings, water spots, and other marks on your fine wood furniture with this set of ingenious furniture markers. Just use the felt tip marker to draw over scratches or discoloration, then follow up with the wax stick to buff it in. The set comes with six shades: walnut, cherry, black, maple, oak, and mahogany,

5 This Bath Tub Caddy That's Perfect For A Spa Night Mind Reader Bathroom Bath Caddy Amazon $17 See On Amazon You deserve an indulgent night of unwinding in the bath, and this bath tub caddy can help you do just that. Made from bamboo, it extends over your tub and gives you a spot for your body wash, loofah, and (ahem) bottle of wine. It's water-resistant, and the slatted design allows any water to drain through.

6 A Computer Memo Board For Sticky Note Reminders Varipos Monitor Memo Board Amazon $13 See On Amazon Talk about the ultimate assistant — this memo board affixes to the side of your computer monitor, so you can keep sticky note reminders where you can see them. It also features a compartment for your smartphone at the bottom, so it's nearby when you need it. Made from durable yet lightweight acrylic, it attaches easily with strong 3M adhesive and even has a cutout at the bottom, so you can thread your phone charging cable through.

7 The Gadget That Turns Your Outlet Into A Nightlight SnapPower Outlet Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Make any standard outlet into a convenient nightlight to guide your way in the dark with these snap-on outlet covers. They feature tiny motion sensor lights that turn on automatically when they detect activity. Quick and easy to install without any tools, these are a great way to illuminate hallways, bathrooms, and kitchens for late night trips.

8 The Pillow Covers That Make Any Space Look Luxe Uhomy Faux Fur Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These luxurious faux fur pillow covers are an instant way to add some plush, cozy style to any space. Soft enough to nap with, they're available in six colors like gray, burgundy, and ombré pink, as well as a variety of shapes and sizes. Plus, they're machine-washable for totally effortless cleaning.

9 The Basket You'll Find So Many Other Uses For OLLVIA Woven Laundry Basket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Woven from a blend of cotton and hemp rope, this laundry hamper is a chic way to catch your dirty clothes when you're ready to peel them off at night. However, it's also stylish enough for home storage; use it to store extra blankets, collect toys at the end of the day, or store extra linens in the bathroom.

10 The Smart Plugs That You Can Voice Control Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can voice control these smart plugs after syncing them to your smart home assistant, but you can also use the accompanying app to set appliances to go on and off from anywhere in the world, or create custom lighting schedules. Set the lights to automatically brighten in the morning and then have them begin to soften in the late afternoon.

11 The Elegant Aromatherapy Diffuser That Runs For More Than 24 Hours On One Fill Hathaspace Marble Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon You may fall in love with essential oil diffuser because of the cool, marble-like look, but you'll truly appreciate the fact that the spacious tank means it can run for more than 24 hours on just one fill. You can also set it on a timer for one, three, or six hours, and even set it to light up in one of seven colors. Add a few drops of lavender and get ready to unwind.

12 This Bamboo Bath Mat That Has A Natural Aesthetic Bambusi Luxury Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $28 See On Amazon Crafted from sustainably harvested bamboo, this bath mat is a natural beauty and soft and smooth on the feet, as well. Suitable for your bathroom or outdoor use, it's sturdy and provides great drainage and air circulation. The six non-slip pads on the bottom keep it securely in place, and when you're not using it, it folds away for easy storage.

13 The Hooks That Will Finally Get Those Towels And Coats Off The Floor KES Brushed Brass Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Boasting a cool, understated style, these brushed brass hooks will finally motivate you to get your towel, robe or pajamas off the floor. The set of two hooks are available in four finishes: polished silver, matte black, brushed silver, and brushed brass.Made from premium, rust-proof stainless steel, they're easy to hang on the wall and come with all the necessary hardware.

14 The Spice Rack That Helps You Locate The Coriander DecoBros Spice Rack Stand Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you're doing a bit more cooking lately, you'll want to check out this spice rack made from sturdy steel with an attractive chrome finish. The space-saving rack comes with 18 empty jars, along with labels that can be affixed to the lids, so you can actually find the rosemary, coriander, or paprika when you need it.

15 This Magnetic Knife Block That Displays Your Blades Msbenick Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crafted from renewable and sustainably harvested bamboo, this knife holder is outfitted with super-strong interior magnets that instantly secure all your knives and kitchen shears. The attractive holder boasts a narrow profile, so it takes up minimal counter space, and features an anti-slip bottom to keep it in place.

16 The Shelf Dividers That Finally Get Your Closet In Shape Cq acrylic Multifunction Acrylic Shelf Dividers (4 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Use these shelf dividers to finally get your handbags, sweaters, and off-season clothes neatly arranged on your closet shelves just like you've always wanted. Made from heavy-duty acrylic, they hook right onto your shelves (no installation required), and the clear design offer maximum visibility. Great for towels and linens, too.

17 This Handbag Stand That Keeps It In Good Shape Generic Metal Bag Display Rack Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your prized purse in mint condition with this handbag stand that keeps it from getting scrunched or dirty. Just like the stands in luxury department stores, the sturdy stand features a mirrored finish and it's height-adjustable to accommodate bags with longer handles, too.

18 The Temporary Wallpaper That Looks Like Marble Homein Marble Paper Contact Paper Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you're jonesing for a design pick-me-up, check out this peel and stick wallpaper that you can apply to walls, countertops, backsplashes, and just about anything else. The marble print wallpaper is waterproof, fade-resistant, and available in several widths. It's easy to apply too — if you make a mistake while applying, just use a hair dryer to warm it up and make an adjustment. And with little extra heat from that dryer, you can also remove the wallpaper if you change your mind a few months or years down the road.

19 This Tablet Holder That Attaches To The Wall Matone Tablet Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon The powerful suction cup on the back of this tablet holder means you can affix to any flat surface for easy video watching, Zoom conferencing, or just viewing a recipe while you're in the kitchen. It can accommodate most tablets up to 11 inches and features 360-degree rotating joints, so you can view the tablet at any angle. Plus, the bracket holder is padded, so it won't damage your delicate device.

20 These Satin Sheets That'll Make You Feel Like Royalty Vonty Queen-Size Satin Sheet Set See on Amazon $28 See On Amazon What more could you ask for than a set of satin sheets to slip into at night? Not only do they feel utterly luxurious, but they're totally affordable and machine wash and dry like a dream. Available in 10 colors like ivory, aqua, and silver, they'll keep you cool in summer and warm in winter, and reviewers say they're "soft" and "the best satin sheets on Amazon." Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king, California king

21 A Dimmer Switch That Can Be Voice Controlled Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch Amazon $20 See On Amazon Control the lighting in any room with just your voice by using this smart dimmer switch. Compatible with any smart home assistant, you can also download an app to set schedules or turn it on and off from anywhere in the world. Use the dimming powers of this little guy to set a romantic mood before dinner.

22 A Surge Protector With A Rotating Plug That Fits In Tight Spaces Belkin Flat Plug Surge Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon The plug on this power strip rotates 360 degrees, so it fits in even the most crammed of spaces, without twisting or fraying. Equipped with six outlets and a 6-foot cord, it also protects against power surges and lightning strikes, so you can rest assured your electronics are in good hands.

23 These Trays That Are A Perfect Rustic Accent Besti Rustic Food Serving Trays (Set of 2) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These farmhouse chic trays are perfect for breakfast in bed, lunch on the back patio, or just as a design accent on your dresser or coffee table. Crafted from reclaimed wood, the charmingly distressed trays feature utilitarian handles, and each set comes with a large tray and a small tray.

24 The Hanging Planters That Add A Dash Of Modern Elegance To Any Room Umbra Wall Planters (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add a hint of modern style to any room — and some greenery, too — with these geometric wall planters. Made from ceramic and plated metal wire, they're sturdy and easy to hang. They come in two size options and several ceramic colors and wire finishes, like brass, nickel, and copper.

25 This Computer Stand That Makes It Easier To Look At Your Screen Hemudu Computer Monitor Stand Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you have a constant crick in your neck because you're looking down at your computer, this super highly-rated monitor stand is about to make a difference. Made from durable tempered glass with rounded edges, it elevates your screen by 3.4 inches, so you can look straight at it and keep your neck properly aligned.

26 A Key Holder That Keeps You Organized ChasBete Rustic Key Holder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Crafted from attractive wood, this key holder has three hooks, a shelf for your phone, and a mail slot, so you have a place for everything that's in your hands when you come in the door — and you'll actually know where it is the next time you're looking for it. (No more lost time looking for the keys or wondering where you put your phone when you came in from your walk.) Choose from from light and dark wood finishes.

27 This Cool Organizer For All Your Glasses Mooca Eyewear Display Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you're an eyewear aficionado and have multiple pairs of sunnies or prescription glasses, you'll definitely want to check out this glasses organizer. It's made from durable acrylic and features five shelves for all your favorite pairs. The organizer can be wall-mounted, but you can also just set it on your dresser.

28 The Sun Shade That''ll Transform Your Backyard For The Better LOVE STORY Triangle Sun Shade Amazon $26 See On Amazon Available in a variety of sizes and styles, this sun shade is exactly what you need to transform your backyard area into a cool oasis on the most blazing hot days. The triangular-shaped canopy attaches at three points and provides 95% UV protection while still allowing the breeze to pass through. Choose from colors like sand, terra cotta, or green and white stripes.

29 These Organizers That Will Bring Order To Your Drawers Criusia Underwear Drawer Organizers (Set of 6) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Now you can finally attack that project you've been meaning to get to: organizing your dresser drawers. These drawer organizers. Made from a durable non-woven fabric, the set comes with six compartments that form a modular system, so you can sort and store underwear, bras, tops, and all your other garments. This is the perfect way to keep your drawers from becoming a jumbled mess.

30 A Bathroom Caddy That Gets Everything Off The Counter BHeadCat Bathroom Space Saver Amazon $29 See On Amazon Consolidate all your toiletries and get them off the counter with this bathroom caddy. It pulls out all the stops, with covered toothbrush holders, an automatic toothpaste dispenser, a towel rack, and compartments for creams and skin care products. It mounts to your wall with ultra-strong suction cups and even features a little cupboard with four rinsing cups.

31 This Tabletop Waterfall Turns Your Home Into A Spa Alpine Corporation Tabletop Fountain Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add a relaxing, spa-like touch to any room with this tabletop fountain. With real river stones at the base, the three-tier fountain also features three tea light holders for ultimate mood setting. It plugs right into the wall and is an amazing way to add some soothing, meditative atmosphere to your home.

32 A Charging Station To Organize All Your Electronics While They Power Up Pezin & Hulin Bamboo Charging Station Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep your electronics organized while they power up with this bamboo charging station. The station houses a charging port (not included) and has space for up to four phones and tablets, and has a holder to specifically accommodate your AirPods and smartwatch. Plus, it comes with three Apple charging cables and two micro-USB cables.

33 An Infusion Pitcher For Making Spa Water Every Day MAMI WATA Fruit & Tea Infusion Water Pitcher See on Amazon $25 See On Amazon Enjoy refreshing, fruit-flavored water every day with this infusion pitcher. Simply slice up your favorite fruit and stick it in the infusion core to give your water a little extra punch. Just as good — the 2-liter pitcher is totally heat-resistant, so you can use it to make big batches of loose leaf, as well. It's shatterproof and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

34 This Bucket That Keeps Wine Much Colder Enoluxe Wine Chiller Bucket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only does wine chiller look sleek and modern on your dinner table, but it'll also help your vino retain its cool temperature for up to two hours. It's condensation-resistant and sized to fit all standard 75-milliliter bottles, including sparkling wine. Made with double-walled, insulated stainless steel, it comes in three polished finishes: silver, gold, and the copper pictured here.

35 This Makeup Organizer That Makes It Easier To Find Your Favorite Eyeliner Maxkim Makeup Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon When you're trying to get ready in the morning, the last thing you want to be doing is fumbling around for that one eyeliner that you really like (the one that doesn't smudge). This makeup organizer displays everything in a nice, orderly fashion, thanks to multiple compartments and a slide-out drawer. Plus, it's super cute, will look great on any dresser, and can also be used for office or craft supplies.

36 This Mounted Holder For All Your Remotes TotalMount Remote Control Holder See on Amazon $15 See On Amazon Does your remote control tend to disappear all the time? Mount this sturdy remote control holder right next to your TV or couch, so you never have to search through the cushions again (or worse — contact the electronics company for a replacement.) It mounts easily with strong but removable 3M Command adhesive, so you don't have to worry about drilling or hardware.

37 This Chip-And-Dip Set That's Perfect For Snacking On The Couch Roe & Moe Chip and Dip Bowl Amazon $23 See On Amazon This chip-and-dip set is a sleek, modern take on an old classic. The spacious bowl has plenty of room for your tortilla or potato chip of choice, while the two attached side bowls give you dipping options, so you can can switch off between the guacamole and the salsa (or the ranch and the onion dip).

38 A Frosted Window Film That Gives You Easy Privacy Coavas Window Privacy Film Amazon $15 See On Amazon This window privacy film allows soft light to filter into your home, while still giving you the privacy you want. Plus, it blocks 96% of the sun's harmful UV rays to prevent furniture from fading. Available in three shades and a variety of sizes, the frosted film uses static cling to adhere to your windows, so it's easy to apply and remove.

39 The Ottoman That Gives You Just That Extra Bit Of Storage SONGMICS Storage Ottoman Amazon $28 See On Amazon This storage ottoman is empty inside, so it's perfect for stowing away books, magazines, toys, throw blankets, and more. And of course — it doubles as extra seating too, or can be used to prop up your feet when you're ready to kick back and relax. It's available in black and brown, but you can also up for a larger version in tufted, upholstered gray.

40 This Over-The-Sink Dish Rack That Rolls Up For Storage Ahyuan Over-the-Sink Dish Rack Amazon $19 See On Amazon For small kitchens (or any kitchen, for that matter), this over-the-sink dish rack is a space-saving godsend. Made from stainless steel, it fits right over your sink, giving you plenty of counter space to meal prep. t has silicone grips that keep it in place, and it's also a great way to rinse fruits and veggies. And when you're done, simply roll it up and stash it in a drawer or under the sink.

41 This Cozy Throw Blanket That Scores Style Points Bourina Throw Blanket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Available in 20 pretty colors, this throw blanket is soft, cozy, and exactly what you want to snuggle up with when you're settling in for a relaxing night of TV watching. A great all-weather weight, it features a subtle zig-zag pattern and fringe for a little extra texture and style. It comes in two size options and is machine-washable for easy care.

42 The Minimalist Tissue Holder That Fits In With Any Décor HBlife Acrylic Tissue Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Until tissue boxes get a design upgrade, keep yours in this clean, minimalist tissue holder. Made from clear acrylic, it'll blend in with any aesthetic and has a cutout on top for grabbing tissues. Choose from square and rectangle versions.

43 A Utensil Organizer That Expands To Fit Your Drawer Royal Craftwood Drawer Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this drawer organizer has nine slots for utensils, but expands sideways to give you two extra compartments that are great for serving spoons, whisk, and spatulas. It's a great way to ensure the organizer actually fits in your drawer (no guesswork!). It also comes in smaller versions if you're really squeezed for space.

44 These Espresso Cups That Have A Cool Design JoyJolt Insulated Espresso Mugs (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Get your morning jolt of caffeine by sipping from these cool espresso mugs that make it look like your coffee is floating inside. Made from shatter-proof, double-wall insulated glass, the 5.4-ounce cups stay warm for a long time — in case it takes you a minute to get to your coffee. Each set comes with two.