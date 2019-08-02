41 Extremely Affordable Amazon Finds For Your Home That Are Flying Off The Shelves

The great thing about Amazon is that it's always there — literally any day or time is a great time to stock up on your favorites. I mean, I love my local, independent retailers as much as the next person — but when I really need to shop at odd hours, it's these affordable Amazon finds that are always available.

Take advantage of that availability to invest in amazing buys for your home — like this Amazon Basics Dutch oven that I could write a love letter to. Not only does it have all the features of the fancy French name brand, but it costs literally less than a quarter of the price than you'd pay for that version. I'd also break out the heart-eye emojis for this lid organizer that might just bring order to the chaos of my storage container cabinet. If I could actually find a lid and a container that match without swearing like a sailor, that would verge on the miraculous. And lest you think this shopping list doesn't include anything beauty-related, consider these eco-friendly makeup remover pads that are crafted from bamboo fibers. They're durable and machine-washable, too.

So, whether you're shopping in the dead of night or in the midst of a mid-afternoon work slump, don't sleep on these must-have Amazon bestsellers. Instead, Add to Cart — you'll be glad you did.

1. The Salad Spinner That Will Revolutionize The Way You Get Your Greens On Cuisinart Salad Spinner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With a non-skid base and a lock-in-place lid that features an easy-to-turn spin knob for quick and efficient operation, this salad spinner will give your greens new life — whether you're getting ready to toss them, making kale chips, or rinsing and drying a bag of spinach for your morning smoothie. Two additional features make this spinner a winner: You can drain the water off without removing the lid, and the clear base doubles as the simply stylish salad bowl of your dreams.

2. A Natural Deodorizer For Your Shoes Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon A blend of lemongrass, mint, and tea tree essential oils, this spray is a potent odor eliminator that will banish the smells that generate in your shoes by odor-causing bacteria. This extra-strength spray naturally neutralizes those bacteria and leaves behind a fresh lemon and eucalyptus scent which is appropriate to deodorize any clothing. Bonus: it can also be used as a room spray to quickly spruce up your home's smell, too.

3. An Award-Winning Face Scrub That Will Leave You Radiant And Glowing Acure Brightening Facial Scrub $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Suitable for all skin types, this scrub is formulated to gently exfoliate and detoxify the skin, leaving behind a radiant complexion that is significantly brightened thanks to ingredients including a host of nourishing antioxidants, cleansers like lemon peel and French green clay — plus, super-nutrients from sea kelp. Chock-full of the good stuff, it's also completely free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, petroleum, and silicone, and it's vegan and cruelty-free, too.

4. These Pocket-Size Reusable Silicone Bags Are Great For Your Daily Must-Haves Stasher Reusable Silicone Bags (Set Of 2) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon BPA- and PVC-free, these little bags are the perfect size to fit your pocket for a handful of snacks for you — or to contain those basics you just have to have with you all the time, like a lipstick, your ID and debit card, and more. When you're carrying a nosh, its air-tight seal — so impervious the bag can be used for sous-vide — will ensure that your nibbles stay fresh, and of course protects other items from dirt and water.

5. A Beautiful Dutch Oven That Costs Much Less Than The Name-Brand Version Amazon Basics Dutch Oven $30 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm going to guess that when I say "name brand cast-iron enameled cookware," if you spend any time at all in the kitchen, you know the brand of which I speak of, right? It's the one that comes with price tags in the hundreds and colorful enameled finishes that look just like the finish on this Dutch oven from Amazon Basics that runs for just $30 — and is Prime eligible. It comes in four colors and two additional larger sizes, so do yourself a favor and Add (at least one) to Cart right now.

6. These Blackout Drapes That Actually Look Stylish NICETOWN Blackout Drapes $29 | Amazon See On Amazon With three-ply construction that includes a middle blackout layer incorporated within two stylish layers in one of your choice of 16 designer colors, these blackout drapes truly mean business when it comes to bringing the shade. Each set of panels is guaranteed to block between 85 to 99 percent of light from the window in front of which they're hung, and their oversized silver grommet rings both add a casual design element and make them easy to deploy.

7. The Corner Wall Shelves That Are Perfect For Design And Organization Greenco Corner Shelves $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in five finishes, this corner shelf almost has the appearance of sculpture, guaranteed to add an attractive, bold, and graphic design element to any room — but it's more than just statement-making, it's also a great organization tool, perfect for putting important items on display and getting loose items up and out of the way. The tiers are made from durable laminate and are sturdy enough to accommodate books, pictures, vases, and other design elements.

8. A Best-Selling Air Fryer For Crispy Foods With Next To No Oil Dash Compact Air Fryer $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This air fryer is the incredibly easy way to enjoy crispy fried chicken, French fries, and other fried favorites without using a pot of oil — thanks to its circulating air convection heat technology. Its 1.6-quart capacity can churn out a dozen chicken wings or 1-pound of fries in just minutes, and with its lightweight construction and small footprint, this unit is perfect for use in small kitchens, dorm rooms, or even in your RV or camper.

9. An Inhaler That Delivers The Healing Benefits Of Himalayan Salt Natural Solution Himalayan Pink Salt Inhaler $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Even physician reviewers on Amazon rave about this inhaler that's great for respiratory ailments, allergies, sinus issues, and snoring, and can even help with skin conditions. The effective ingredient is Himalayan pink salt, which comes included with the unit, and which inhaled for 10 to 15 minutes daily can possibly impact a myriad of bronchial- and sinus-related conditions.

10. The Electric Griddle With Removable Handles Presto Electric Griddle With Removable Handles $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Cook up a whole breakfast on this convenient electric griddle then store it away in next to no space at all thanks to the convenient removable handles. With a non-stick surface that makes cooking easy and a master heat control that has three settings to enable mastery of a wide variety of items, it's a truly versatile aid in the kitchen when all your burners are occupied, it's too hot to turn on the stove, or you don't have a cooktop to rely on.

11. These Reusable Makeup Remover Pads That Are Eco-Friendly Drop Of Diviniti Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (18 Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from renewable, sustainably-harvested bamboo, these reusable makeup remover pads provide an eco-friendly way to get those cosmetics off at the end of the day — and the fluffy pads provide gentle exfoliation for your face as well. They're perfect for travel and come with their own zippered bag that's ideal for stashing in your luggage or throwing in the washing machine, too. Bonus: Their multi-purpose uses extend to cleaning your camera lenses and wiping your phone and computer screens clean.

12. The Callus Remover Gel That Works Salon-Like Miracles At Home Love, Lori Callus Remover Gel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated to eliminate dead skin in just three to five minutes, this callus remover gel is a quick and easy favorite for a salon-quality pedicure treatment right at home. Its blend of powerful ingredients are designed for a short soak that will then allow you to slough corns, calluses, and other dead skin right off with your favorite scrubber or pumice stone, providing an inexpensive substitute for a professional pedicure or the perfect way to maintain baby-soft feet in between trips to the nail tech.

13. A Lid Organizer That Saves You Serious Space YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This lid organizer truly gives me hope: It's the kind of thing that could make me feel like a truly organized person, or at least I'd appear to be a truly organized person. The secret is in its simplicity — it's basically just a BPA-free plastic rack that's adjustable and allows for the upright storage of lids of different sizes, streamlining your drawers and keeping everything visible and available.

14. A Door Stopper That Prevents Dirt And Dust From Getting In Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $10 | Amazon See On Amazon You know that faulty construction of your outside doors lets in cold air in the winter and hot air in the summer, jacking up your heating and cooling costs — but of course, that little gap underneath your door also lets in all the elements as well as dust and dirt. This door draft stopper puts an end to all of that with its heavy-duty three layer construction, and it stops noise leakage, too. With sturdy silicone construction, it's easy to customize to your door, and installs in just minutes by affixing the adhesive backing to your door.

15. A Top-Rated Unicorn Onesie Emolly Unicorn Onesie $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Who says you can't have a good time when you're cleaning and organizing your house or when you're lounging around catching up on your favorite shows? This onesie makes even the most drab days a prance in the park, fashioned, as it is, like a you-sized unicorn. Available sizes: S-XL

16. A Game-Changing Purse Hanger HEROCLIP Purse Hanging Clip $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Recently, on the drive to a week-long vacation, the necessity to keep stopping (and stopping, and stopping) at debatably-mopped truck stops and oversized gas stations made me so glad I had this clip with me. It really is a hero, because it keeps your purse up and off the floor wherever you are: Of course in said mega-truck-stop bathroom, as well as out in the eating area when you stop to get some soft serve. Its slim and tailored profile is at home in the most high-end restaurants, too, as well as fitting rooms, and a million other places.

17. The Car Organizer With Plenty Of Pockets To Whip Your Trunk Right Into Shape jiatushuma Car Organizer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With a combination of mesh pockets, open pockets, and envelope-style pockets, this car organizer has everything you need to straighten up even the most unruly car trunk in a hurry. You'll get tons of room back in your trunk and enjoy the sounds of silence without all those weird noises that come from your stuff bumping around back there as you drive.

18. A Pan Organizer Rack That Can Be Used Vertically Or Horizontally To Get The Most Out Of Your Space VDOMUS Pan Organizer Rack $30 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll get the ultimate in versatility when you opt for this rack that's crafted from specially-coated, corrosion-resistant thick steel wires: Its shelves are specially-designed to accommodate cookware of all shapes and sizes, and in fact, it can be used either horizontally or vertically. Also, it can be used as one rack that expands or separated into two racks of 13 inches each, and its design ensures that your pots, pans, and cookware won't be scratched when you're getting them in and out of storage. It's equipped with silicone feet that install easily to prevent the unit from slipping around while you're retrieving your items.

19. The Travel Umbrella That Will Always Be Waiting For You In Your Car Drive Auto Products Car Umbrella $13 | Amazon See On Amazon With a unique holder that attaches to your car seat, this umbrella can ride along unnoticed — and yet it's always there when a sudden rainstorm strikes while you're out running errands. The umbrella itself is great quality, with a lightweight aluminum frame that's equipped with a "fail safe" operation mode for high winds and harsh rain. Plus, it can also attach to the visor or in many other places, and no matter where you put it, the pull-tab easily deploys it so you're quickly singin' in the rain.

20. These Compression Bags Will Revolutionize The Way You Pack The Chestnut Travel Storage Compression Bags (Set Of 12) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Great for packing for a long trip or making sure everything you need for your three-day meeting fits in your carry-on, you don't need a vacuum or a pump with these compression bags — all you need is a little elbow grease. Simply insert your clothes into a bag, zip it up, then start rolling, creating the tightest rolls possible. Air is expelled through the tiny valves at the bottom. At the end of the roll, push down as hard as possible to rid the package of any last air. The bags can then lay flat or remain rolled, as you chose.

21. A Travel Bag That's Absolutely Genius Chomeiu Professional Cosmetic Makeup Bag Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon How awesome is this travel makeup case that has room for all your makeup supplies and has room left over for all of your adapters, cords, and chargers, too? It has adjustable partitions to create your own perfect fit, and the bag is also made of waterproof nylon.

22. A Lazy Susan That Makes Any Crowded Cabinet Easy To Manage Copco Lazy Susan Turntable $12 | Amaozn See On Amazon When I was little, I thought built-in lazy Susans were the height of ritziness. Now you don't need a carpenter to get your own lazy Susan with this convenient countertop unit that has two shelves for condiments, a coffee and tea service, or whatever you'd like to have easy access to. Best of all, you can easily use it inside your cabinets, too, to keep frequently-used oils, unguents, and spices where you can get at them quickly and easily.

23. Your Junk Drawer Is No Match For These Affordable Drawer Organizers Berry Ave Drawer Organizer and Dividers (4 Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon To keep tidy, everything should have a place, and these drawer dividers help you do just that. They can be used in so many different places and in so many different ways that they're like the ultimate utility players in the battle against chaos. The package of four are all adjustable and can be deployed all in one drawer or be used in varying combinations in different drawers.

24. These Hanging Shelves Are Great Space-Savers Simple Houseware Hanging Shelves $14 | Amazon See On Amazon I love this hanging unit for handbags, sweaters, and shoes. It's also super-handy, however, for dress shirts when they come bag from the cleaners freshly-pressed, to prep your weekday go-to outfits to save time when you're getting ready in the morning, or in your hall closet for gloves, mittens, scarves, and hats. Use it in the garage, too, if you have a hanging rod there, for gardening items like your clogs, gloves, and small tools so they're ready to go when you need them.

25. A Hanger For Tank Tops Or Bras Magicool Cami Hanger (2 Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon There's nothing worse than clothing ending up on the floor of your closet just because it's strappy. These hangers put an end to that mess with their no-slip hooks — while also saving space in your closet thanks to their layering design that fits up to eight garments. They're made with sturdy stainless steel, so they're built to last and can hold heavier items like belts with ease. Plus, the smooth, polished finish and rounded design of the hooks makes slipping clothes on and off a breeze.

26. The Adorable Measuring Cups That Tuck Into One Another To Save Countertop Or Drawer Space Fred Matryoshka Dry Measuring Cups (Set Of 6) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon I could write about these measuring cups every week and not get tired of them — because not only are they adorable, they're absolutely genius if you're dealing with a pint-sized galley kitchen. Designed for dry measuring and crafted from BPA-free materials, they're styled to look like nesting Russian matryoshka dolls, and the set includes six different measurements from 1/4-cup up to the largest 1-cup size. Both the bottoms and the tops of each doll are flattened to stand upright for ease of use.

27. This Bedside Shelf Will Actually Give You Your Bed Back BedShelfie Bedside Shelf $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Get all that Absolutely Necessary Stuff up and off your bed and onto this amazing bedside shelf so you don't have to sleep with books, notebooks, your laptop, and all your paperwork around, underneath, and poking into you all the time. It installs effortlessly without tools and won't scratch or mar your bed frame and can hold up to 15 pounds of your stuff while you (okay, and your dog) get your bed back.

28. The Portable Light And Fan Combo That's Unbeatable On Hot Summer Nights Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This fan and light combo is perfect if you enjoy camping or just hanging out reading on the back deck when it gets humid in the evening. The fan has two speeds for delightful cooling whenever you need it and the unit's military-grade construction mean's you'll enjoy those breezes for years. Meanwhile, flip up the lighting ring with its 18 super-bright LED bulbs and the super-bright will shine for up to 37 hours straight. Hooks are included for overhead mounting for hands-free use, too.

29. This French Press Coffee Maker That Brews Up A Smooth Cup O' Joe Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Who doesn't love a delicious cup of coffee? Crafted with shatter-proof borosilicate glass, a stainless steel mechanism, and four levels of filtration, this French press is a quick and easy way to brew up a smooth cup of coffee that you can be confident is totally pure. It's small and sturdy enough to be carried along in a backpack or a carry-on.

30. A Laundry Cart That Fits Into The Space Between Your Washer And Your Dryer Whitmor 3-Tier Rolling Laundry Cart $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Why not make the most out of that dead space collecting lint between your washer and your dryer with this laundry cart that fits right in — and will not only prevent it from collecting dust but also gives you storage space for all your laundry detergent, dryer sheets, and other necessary items? This cart provides the ideal storage solution for everything you need to get your clothes clean and dry, as well as a place to put all the random things you find in the washer after running a load. It's easy to assemble, and its four wheels roll ultra-smoothly so that it's there when you need it and conveniently out of the way when you don't.

31. A Fascinating Natural "Cookbook" With Herbal Remedies For Whatever Ails You Alchemy Of Herbs $20 | Amazon Herbal treatments and remedies are all the rage right now, and this book is a great introduction to some cold-busting recipes, immune-boosting foods, or teas that help you relax or fall asleep. "There's a whole powerful herbal medicine chest in your kitchen," and she unlocks the power to use it, while cooking up tasty cakes, teas, and soups, and preparing salves that even little ones won't turn up their noses at.

32. A Rolling Laundry Hamper That You'll Love Simple Houseware 3-Bag Rolling Laundry Sorter $35 | Amazon See On Amazon Hands-down one of my favorite Amazon buys ever, this laundry cart is functional and gorgeous. The fact that it allows you to sort your dirty clothes while stowing them is so helpful — and the generous 13-gallon capacity per bag will enable you to fit a ton of stuff.

33. A Pleather Tote That Comes In So Many Lovely Colors Dreubea Soft Pleather Tote $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This tote is crafted from pleather rather than real leather, comes in lovely colors, and stores everything you need for your commute to work. The tassel is a welcome finishing touch that's so on trend, and this even has thousands of reviews.

34. This Rice Cooker Makes Delicious, Fluffy Rice In The Microwave Sistema Microwave Collection Rice Cooker $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Just the right size for the microwave and crafted in a spritely and adorable red, this rice cooker is phthalate- and BPA-free and produces fluffy, perfectly cooked rice in just minutes. Also ideal for cooking up quick couscous and polenta, the lid on the unit features vent holes to guarantee splatter-free cooking, and it comes with a paddle for fluffing up the finished product.

35. A Sleek and Stylish New Version Of An Old Favorite Dash Express Electric Hot Pot $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This electric hot pot can cook noodles, rice, or pasta — and just boil water — which makes them a great little kitchen tool for a small space or for someone who isn't that great at cooking. There's temperature control so it'll never burn, has a cool-touch handle, can reheat your food, and even comes in four colors.

36. A Pepper Mill For The Taste Of Fresh Ground Pepper Without A Sore Hand OXO Good Grips Lewis Pepper Mill $12 | Amazon See On Amazon With a free-moving arm grinding mechanism that's topped with a non-slip knob for ease of grip, the designers at OXO prove once again that they've thought of everything in the design of this simple yet effective pepper mill. The front loader is also easy to use, and the ceramic grinder mechanism can be set to provide either a coarse or fine grind for your seasoning. This grinder works great for everyone but is particularly well-suited for those with hand strength difficulties.

37. The Step Stool That Makes A Perfect Extra Seat And Folds Nearly Flat For Carrying Or Storage Acko Super Strong Folding Step Stool $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're using it to reach the shelf where you keep your camping supplies or to pull up a seat to the campfire, this step stool has so many uses, you'll be glad you have one — or a bunch — on hand. Available in seven color variations, they're perfect for tailgating, too, and since they fold down to almost flat for carrying and storage, you could keep one or two in your trunk at all times.

38. A Folding Board For Your Shirts And Pants Pet Ode Shirt Folding Board $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you hate folding your laundry, hope is on the way — I promise — in the shape of this folding board. This is an easy way to streamline your drawers — and folds pants, shirts, and even sweaters to a uniform size to keep your things organized.

39. A Set Of Storage Containers That Will Make You Truly Proud Of Your Pantry Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (Set of 7) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon I aspire to a pantry full of these containers crafted from shatterproof, BPA-free plastic. I'd just pour my granola, pasta, rice, and the like into this seven-piece set, then use the included marker and my best block handwriting on the chalkboard labels — also included — to keep things organized.

40. These Eco-Friendly Storage Bags Are Ultra-Useful All Over The House Tiblue Resuable Storage Bags $18 | Amazon See On Amazon One inexpensive and eco-friendly way to achieve optimal organization is with these silicone storage bags. Since this set of 10 PEVA bags includes is food-grade and includes six sandwich-size and four snack-size bags, they're of course, naturals for packing lunches and for food storage. But don't just stop there — use them to collect up all the little stuff in the junk drawer in your kitchen as well as packaging all the little stuff in all the other drawers all over the rest of your house.