There are products that are quick to rise to fame and then slowly burn out. Whether they cost too much, don’t live up to the hype, or simply stop being necessary, their time comes and goes. Other times, products come out of nowhere and gain enough momentum to earn a huge following, like all these 47 cheap products that have suddenly become huge hits on Amazon.

All these affordable and effective products have built a customer base that’s willing to go to war for them, like the fabric de-fuzzer that saves your favorite sweater for only $12, the portable razor with a built-in moisturizing bar so you can shave on-the-go, or the mini steam iron that's lightweight enough for your carry-on. You'll also find plenty of products that make you feel better. From the essential oil rollers that help you relax anywhere, to the light therapy lamp that makes winter days bearable, to the wraparound ice pack that helps relieve headache pain — there are tons of items that have become big sensations just by improving the quality of life of thousands of people.

With their low prices and extreme usefulness, these trendy items aren't one-hit wonders — they're here to stay. So go ahead and check out these products and get ready to join the fan club.

1 A Portable Razor With A Built-In Moisturizing Bar Sphynx Portable Razor for Women Amazon $10 See on Amazon This portable travel razor is perfect for touching up spots you missed in your morning shower. The three-in-one razor features a refillable spritzer to wet your skin, a moisturizing bar, and two razors to gentle shave away stubble and strays. The small, discreet design is ideal for keeping in your purse — and it’s even airport friendly.

2 These Grooming Gloves That Gently Remove Pet Hair DELOMO Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $14 See on Amazon Gently and efficiently get rid of your pet's extra hair with this pair of grooming gloves. The five-finger design slips on easily, and the silicone grooming tips massage your pet while collecting hair and making it easy to throw out. They're made from elastic spandex fabric and feature adjustable velcro wrist straps to fit anyone. Perfect for use on both dogs and cats.

3 The Silicone Face Brushes That Cleanse Deep INNERNEED Silicone Face Cleansing Brushes (4-pack) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Give your skin a deeper clean with these silicone cleansing brushes. The small size slips over your fingers, giving you control while you cleanse and massage your skin. Non-abrasive and safe for sensitive skin, each brush features two types of bristles to exfoliate and cleanse while improving blood circulation to make skin glow.

4 A Wraparound Ice Pack Wrap For Migraine Relief Headache Hat Amazon $40 See on Amazon Reduce pain caused by migraines and headaches with this odd — but effective — headache hat. Made with soft, comfortable material, the flexible 'hat' blocks out light and is packed with individually wrapped ice cubes that provide cooling therapy wherever they're applied. Use around your neck or anywhere else you need pain relief, too.

5 These Mask Brushes For An Even Application Opiqcey Silicone Face Mask Applicators (2-Pack) Amazon $4 See on Amazon Apply your favorite face mask easily with these silicone mask brushes. The soft and hygienic brushes are safe for sensitive skin and evenly spread face masks, peels, serum, or other products. The wide and strong brush heads hold their shape over time, and since they're made from silicone, they won't harbor bacteria.

6 A Waterproof Nose Trimmer You Can Use In The Shower Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Amazon $10 See on Amazon This waterproof nose and ear hair trimmer that you can use in the shower is a customer favorite. The dual-edge blades safely remove hair in your ears or nose without any pain, and the washable and removable head makes for a clean, close trim. It's lightweight and low-sound, so it's perfect for travel.

7 These Toe Stretchers That Relieve Foot Pain Yoga Toes Gel Toe Stretchers Amazon $30 See on Amazon If you suffer from bunions, hammertoes, or other feet ailments, these toe stretchers are here to help. Wearing the stretchers helps align your feet, straighten crooked toes, increase flexibility, and alleviate pain. They're doctor-approved and can be used for just 15 minutes a day to achieve effective pain relief.

8 A Foot Spa That Feels Great At The End Of A Long Day Conair Active Life Waterfall Foot Spa Amazon $40 See on Amazon Give yourself the spa treatment right at home — and at a fraction of the price you'd pay at a pedicure spot — with this foot spa. It features bubble action to heat and soothe aching feet, a flowing waterfall, and several attachments: a brush scrubber to deeply cleanse, a pumice to smooth rough skin, and a massager to help feet relax.

9 An Outlet Shelf That's Perfect For Phones And Speakers BeraTek Industries Outlet Shelf Amazon $10 See on Amazon Charge your devices and keep them safe with this wall outlet shelf. The shelf fits over any wall outlet to provide a storage space for your phone, toothbrush, or music players. Plus, there’s a hole for threading through cables, so they don't dangle off the side. The shelf is easy to install and holds up to ten pounds.

10 A Comfy Down Alternative Comforter For All Seasons LINENSPA All-Season Quilted Comforter Amazon $59 See on Amazon Dress up your bed with this all-season down alternative comforter. The plush, hypoallergenic comforter is box-stitched to hold the filling in place and features side loops in case you'd like to add a duvet. It's machine-washable and you can choose from multiple colors and patterns like charcoal, mocha, or the classic white pictured here.

11 A Scalp Massager That Deep Cleans While You Relax Maxsoft Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See on Amazon Enjoy a relaxing massage while deep cleaning your scalp with this shampoo brush. It features an easy-to-grip handle and silicone bristles that work to exfoliate your scalp, remove excess oil, and help improve blood flow. Plus — it feels amazing. Just use to massage shampoo into your hair and let your stress melt away.

12 This White Noise Machine That'll Help You Stay Asleep Adaptive Sound Technologies White Noise Machines Amazon $39 See on Amazon Sleep well with this white noise machine that drowns out any environmental sounds to help you (or your little ones) sleep through the night. It has two sound settings — fan or white noise — and a large speaker that faces upwards for improved sound quality. And since it's small, it won’t take up your entire nightstand.

13 A Bath Pillow That Won't Slip While You Soak GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $17 See on Amazon Take your bath experience to the next level with this spa bath pillow. With seven strong suction cups to hold it firmly place, this slip-resistant design allows you to relax and enjoy your bath without worrying about the pillow slipping or moving. It's made with extra thick foam to support your neck, and since its waterproof, it dries quickly

14 This Mini Steam Iron That's A Must For Any Business Trip Mini Steam Iron by Steamfast Amazon $23 See on Amazon Never stress about wrinkled clothes again with this mini steam iron that's compact enough for travel and even comes with a travel bag. It has three temperature settings and one-touch steam control, so ironing your clothes is simple. And with the 7-foot power cord, you can easily iron anywhere.

15 A Facial Steamer That Uses Ions To Clear Your Skin Pure Daily Care Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon $40 See on Amazon Give yourself a top-notch facial with this ionic facial steamer. The secret is in the specific technology of this steamer, it produces negative ionic particles which can be more effective at getting deep into your skin, helping to open up pores. The steamer will run for up to 30 minutes at a time and comes with five stainless steel extractors to remove blackheads.

16 This Heat-Resistant Mat That Prevents Hot Hair Tool Burns OXO Good Grips Heat Resistant Silicone Travel Mat Amazon $11 See on Amazon Avoid burn marks on your bathroom counter with this hot tool mat for your curling iron or straightener. The heat-resistant silicone mat can withstand temperatures of up to 450-degrees and, after you do your hair, can be used to wrap your styling tool safely without having to wait for it to cool down.

17 These Spatulas That Get Every Last Drop Of Your Favorite Products Spatty Last Drop Spatula Amazon $12 See on Amazon Never leave jelly, ketchup, moisturizer, or other liquid products unused, thanks to these flexible spatulas. The extra skinny spatulas are designed to fit into any bottle or container, no matter how narrow the opening, so you can get every last drop. The spatulas are BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and each pack comes with two different sizes.

18 This Portable Humidifier That You Can Use In Your Car Epoch Making USB Car Humidifier Amazon $16 See on Amazon Breathe easy with this USB-chargeable portable humidifier that can be used in your car or on your desk at work. It releases a gentle mist, features colorful night light options, and is quiet enough to use without bothering anyone else. The humidifier runs continuously for over four hours and intermittently for up to nine.

19 These Shower Bombs That Use Essential Oils To Relax You Cleverfy Shower Bombs Amazon $28 See on Amazon Enjoy the stress relief and aromatherapy benefits of these shower bombs while you suds up. This set of six shower bombs are uniquely scented with essential oils, and can help relieve sinus pressure, reduce stress, boost your immune system, and promote overall relaxation. And since they're enriched with actual flower seeds, they're particularly fragrant and delightful.

20 A Blackhead Vacuum That Removes Excess Sebum POPPYO Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $27 See on Amazon Quickly and painlessly remove blackheads and impurities from your skin with this pore vacuum. It comes with four unique suction heads to extract blackheads and remove dirt, oil, and old skin cells. There are five levels of intensity and an on/off switch that makes operation a breeze. Just charge it via USB and you're ready to go.

21 These Foot Pads That Fight Odor Natural Cleansing Foot Pads by BON'TIME Amazon $25 See on Amazon These detoxifying foot pads don't just combat foot odor — they help relax your entire body. Made with natural ingredients like lavender, vinegar, and vitamins, they promote restful sleep, help you sleep better, relieve fatigue, boost your metabolism, and keep smelliness at bay. Just stick them on the bottom of your feet before hitting the hay.

22 A Pair Of High-Waisted Leggings That Are Squat-Proof IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants (Sizes XS-3XL) Amazon $20 See on Amazon These high-waisted leggings are ultra stretchy and oh so comfy. They’re designed with interlocking seams — so they won’t rub or chafe — and they’re thick enough so no one can see through them. They also have a hidden pocket that's perfect for holding your house key while you work out. Wear them to the gym or while you run errands.

23 These Compression Socks That Can Prevent Swelling Thirty48 Plantar Fasciitis Compression Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $20 See on Amazon These compression socks will help relieve pain from plantar fasciitis or injuries. They have the highest level of compression while still being comfortable, and work to increase blood circulation, reduce swelling, and get rid of any arch pain. Plus, they'll even help realign your feet and ankles to reduce the chances of future injury.

24 The Reusable Cotton Rounds That Are Better For The Planet Weegreco Reusuable Cotton Rounds (16 Pieces) Amazon $11 See on Amazon These reusable cotton rounds work just like regular cotton swabs but are less harmful to the planet — and better for your skin. Made from highly-absorbent and soft bamboo velour, they can be used to remove makeup and apply toner. Just throw the used facial pads into the included mesh laundry bag and wash in the washing machine to use again.

25 A Wraparound Travel Pillow That Offers Full Support BCOZZY Chin Supporting Travel Pillow Amazon $30 See on Amazon This travel pillow is designed to support your head, neck, and chin in whatever position you fall asleep, thanks to its flat back and overlapping arms that keep your head from falling forward. Even better — the pillow has a cooling side and a warming side, so it's comfy no matter the airplane temperature.

26 A Discreet Facial Hair Remover That's Painless Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $16 See on Amazon Gently remove any unwanted hair on the cheeks, upper lip, or chin with this facial hair trimmer. The horizontal cutting head is gentle and won’t pull on hair (ouch!), and the built-in LED light makes it easier to spot any stray hairs you might have missed. The trimmer is waterproof so you can even use it in the shower.

27 This Foot Roller That Stretches And Massages Feet Theraband Foot Roller Amazon $13 See on Amazon Simply roll your feet along this foot roller to stretch, massage, and ease chronic and acute pain. You can even put the roller in the freezer to provide a cooling therapy that helps reduce swelling. The roller is easy to clean and made of latex to conform to the shape of anyone’s foot.

28 An Ab Wheel That'll Challenge Your Workout Elite Sportz Equipment Ab Wheel Rollers Amazon $17 See on Amazon Use this ab wheel to get a significantly more demanding workout at home. It features soft foam handles that are easy to grip and a sturdy wheel that rolls smoothly, allowing you to focus on your workout and activate your abs, shoulders, arms, and back. And assembly is easy, so you can get to working out sooner.

29 These Outlet Covers That Provide A Night Light SnapPower Night Light Amazon $9 See on Amazon Free up outlet space while still providing soft light with these LED outlet wall plates. The plates fit over your outlets, leaving both plugs available, while a small, soft LED light illuminates the area below the outlet, creating a safe and comfortable night light. They’re safe for children and energy-efficient.

30 This Shake Maker That Makes Frozen Drinks Zoku Slush and Shake Maker Amazon $17 See on Amazon Make your favorite frozen drink in less than seven minutes with this slushy maker. Freeze the removable inner core and place it inside the cup, then pour your favorite drink mix in and watch it turn to slush before your eyes. It holds eight ounces and can make blended drinks like margaritas and piña coladas without a blender.

31 These Shot Glasses Made With Salt To Enhance Tequila The Spice Lab Pink Himalayan Salt Tequila Shot Glasses Amazon $20 See on Amazon These Himalayan salt shot glasses are perfect for your next gathering. Each shot glass is carved out of pink Himalayan salt to add just the right amount of punch to your tequila shot... so you don't have to salt your wrist. Use them to serve small appetizers and gazpacho shooters, too.

32 This Milk Frother That Makes You An Instant Barista Zulay High Powered Milk Frother Amazon $13 See on Amazon Be your own barista with this milk frother. The small, handheld gadget makes smooth and frothy foam for lattes, cappuccinos, and even hot chocolate. The one-button control operates the stainless steel whisk, making it supremely easy to operate. Use it to aerate eggs or mix protein powder into your drinks, too.

33 A Flexible Phone Holder That Frees Up Your Hands B-Land Cell Phone Holder Amazon $19 See on Amazon Keep your device in clear view with this phone holder. The flexible phone stand holds any phone horizontally or vertically and rotates 360 degrees to cover all viewing angles. Use it to watch movies in bed or on a long car ride or use it as a holder in your car, so you can keep an eye on your GPS.

34 The Weighted Blanket That Can Relieve Stress ZonLi Adult Weighted Blanket Amazon $60 See on Amazon This adult-weighted blanket is made to improve your sleep since it helps reduce restlessness, promotes feelings of relaxation, and makes you feel like you're being hugged all night long. The box stitching ensures even weight distribution, and since it's made from 100% cotton, you won't get too hot or too cold in any weather.

35 A Veggie Spiralizer That Makes Different Types Of Pasta Brieftons Vegetable Spiralizer Amazon $25 See on Amazon This spiralizer turns your favorite veggies into pasta. Just place the veggie into the spiralizer and use the interchangeable blades and spinning handle to cut it into any kind of pasta, from angel hair to pappardelle. It’s BPA-free, easy to use, and the small suction cups keep it firmly in place.

36 This Defuzzer That Gives New Life To Sweaters and Sofas ir Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $12 See on Amazon Give your favorite sweater a new life with this fabric defuzzer. The honeycomb mesh design removes fuzz, links, and pilling from all kinds of materials, and you can even use it on furniture upholstery. It features a large, two-inch shaving surface and three settings to control how “deep” of a shave you get.

37 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Promotes At-Home Wellness Pure Enrichment Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $30 See on Amazon Enjoy the benefits of essential oils in your home with this color-changing diffuser. The BPA-free diffuser runs for up to seven hours and is lightweight enough to easily move around the house. Pick your favorite essential oil blend, add water, then set the LED light to your favorite color and unwind.

38 A Light That Is Designed To Mimic The Sun During Cold, Dark Days Verilux Compact Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $30 See on Amazon This therapy lamp will give you a daily dose of sunlight to boost your mood on rainy or cold days, and it'll even help reset your circadian rhythm if you're stuck in a bout of insomnia. The lamp provides moderate UV-free light that's safe for skin and eyes, and it's small enough to set up anywhere.

39 These Travel-Friendly Essential Oil Rollers For Stress Relief UpNature Essential Oil Roll On Set Amazon $23 See on Amazon These essential oil rollers use 100% pure, therapeutic-grade oils to address all kinds of concerns, like anxiety, allergies, focus, digestion, and fatigue. Mixed with carrier oils, the rollers glide easily onto your wrist, chest, feet, forehead, or temples, and the small bottles make them easy to travel with.

40 A Motion-Activated Light That Attaches To Your Toilet Toliet Night Light by Chunace Amazon $12 See on Amazon This motion-activated toilet night light makes bathroom breaks in the middle of the night so much easier since you can see where you're going without having to turn on the overhead lights, potentially waking up other people. Just clip onto the side of any toilet, choose from the many color options, and it'll light up the next time you enter the bathroom.

41 This Device That Turns Any Toilet Into A Bidet LUXE Bidet Amazon $35 See on Amazon Enjoy the luxury of having a bidet without the price tag with this mechanical bidet that attaches to any standard toilet. It features a nozzle guard gate and various water pressure options so you can choose your style of clean. The bidet also has a self-cleaning mode that ensures everything remains hygienic between uses.

42 This Cheese Board That Steps Up Your Charcuterie Game Unique Bamboo Cheese Board by ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Amazon $20 See on Amazon Make a stunning and delicious charcuterie board for your guests on this unique bamboo cheese board. It’s made from 100% bamboo, which is knife-friendly and resistant to water and bacterial growth. The board features two trays for accompaniments like nuts and fruit, as well as side handles for easy serving.

43 A Duffel That Makes For The Perfect Weekend Bag Canway Travel Duffle Bag Amazon $26 See on Amazon This duffel bag is perfect for a weekend getaway. It features a big main compartment, multiple pockets for electronics and books, and a space for shoes so that those dirty soles don't touch your clean clothes. The duffel is waterproof, tear-resistant, and can be carried comfortably in your hand, over your shoulder, or attached to a suitcase. Choose from seven colors.

44 This Finger Massager That's Good For Carpal Tunnel Gaiam Restore Hand Therapy Kit Amazon $10 See on Amazon This hand massager works to improve circulation, decrease stress, and ease pain from arthritis or carpal tunnel. With two unique sides, you can choose which massage you need: an individual finger massage or a roller that targets pressure points for relief. It’s easy to grip and won’t slip out of your hands while you use it.

45 A Cooling Band That You Can Wear 12 Different Ways Chill Pal Multi Style Cooling Band Amazon $10 See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to beat the heat, this cooling band that can be worn in 12 different ways around your head and neck can help you do just that. Just rinse the band in cool water, wring out and wear — it stays cold for hours longer than your standard towel.

46 These Wool Dryer Balls That Cut Down On Drying Time Wool Dryer Balls by Smart Sheep Amazon $17 See on Amazon Eliminate your use of dryer sheets and opt for these wool dryer balls instead. Just toss these in the dryer for softer fabric that dries faster and without static. You can even add some essential oils to the wool balls for an extra fresh scent. Each ball lasts up to four years and can even help promote better airflow in your dryer.