49 Cool Things Shooting Up The Bestseller Charts On Amazon

Have you ever wondered which products are more than worth your money? It's always a safe bet to check out the ones that are flying up the bestseller charts. Not only are the best-selling items on Amazon generally pretty affordable, but the list is always diverse — and there's almost always a little something on there for everybody.

If you're into technology, I've made sure to include a gadget that helps you locate your lost items — it's practically a must-have if you frequently misplace your keys. Or maybe you enjoy photography? In that case, I've added a smartphone camera lens that helps you take professional-looking photos. And if you love music, you'll definitely want to check out the wireless earbuds I've put on this list. Not only can they play music for up to 24 hours, but they're a fraction of the cost of AirPods. Besides — who can resist an essential oil diffuser that doubles as a humidifier? Because I know I can't.

Whether you're in the market for an electric egg cooker, or if you've been eyeing that miniature waffle maker for a few weeks now, you're almost guaranteed to find a great deal when shopping through all the popular products available on Amazon.

1 This Camera Lens That Attaches To Your Smartphone Kaisers Phone Camera Lens Amazon $24 See On Amazon Take professional-looking photos on your smartphone with the help of this smartphone lens. It's compatible with iPhones, Androids, as well as tablets, plus it can even help minimize flare, reflections, and ghosting so that your photos come out gorgeous.

2 The Tile Tracker That Helps You Find Your Lost Keys Tile Mate Amazon $20 See On Amazon Track lost items and save tons of time on busy mornings with this tile mate tracker. Attach the tile to things you’re constantly losing — like your keys or wallet — then use your smartphone to find them. It's able to locate your items from up to 200 feet away, and the battery is designed to last for at least one year.

3 The Lash-Boosting Mascara That's Cruelty-Free Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon With over 5,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it's clear that this lash-boosting mascara is a hit with Amazon shoppers. The cruelty-free formula separates and lifts lashes for a more voluminous look, plus it's even fade- as well as flake-resistant.

4 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Doubles As A Cool Mist Humidifier InnoGear Aromatherapy Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon This ultra-quiet aromatherapy diffuser fills your home with the comforting scent of your favorite essential oils, and can also be used as a cool mist humidifier to moisten stale, dry air. It features seven color-changing LED lights so that you can also use it as a nightlight, plus it automatically turns off when the water reservoir runs dry.

5 A Miniature Waffle Maker That Can Also Make Paninis Dash Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $18 See On Amazon Weighing in at less than 1 pound, this miniature waffle maker barely takes up any space, and is the perfect gadget for whipping up personalized waffles, paninis, hash browns, pizzas, and more. It has a non-stick surface that’s easy to clean, plus it comes in 11 fun colors.

6 The Air Fryer That Keeps Your Skin Safe From Hot Oil Ninja Air Fryer Amazon $100 See On Amazon Make crispy French fries and other “fried” foods in this innovative air fryer — without the risk of hot oil splattering onto your skin. The temperature is adjustable from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, plus you can also use it as a traditional toaster oven to make pizza bagels, chicken nuggets, and more.

7 A Time-Saving Brush That Dries And Styles Your Hair Revlon Volumizing Hot Air Brush Amazon $36 See On Amazon Cut your styling time down on busy mornings with this volumizing hot air brush. There are three heat settings to choose from so that you can use it on all types of hair, and the ceramic coating on the exterior helps distribute heat evenly to prevent breakage.

8 The Device That Whips Up Deliciously Frothed Milk Zulay Milk Frother Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add foam to lattes, cappuccinos, hot cocoa, and other drinks with this milk frother. The stainless steel whisk is rust-resistant, and you can even use it as a miniature immersion blender for eggs, milkshakes, sauces, marinades, and more.

9 These Baking Mats Made From Non-Stick Silicone AmazonBasics Silicone Macaron Baking Mat (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from non-stick silicone, cookies and other baked goods easily slide right off of these baking mats. They're heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit so you won't have to worry about them melting in the oven, and they eliminate the need for wasteful parchment paper, sprays, or oil.

10 A Device That Can Cook Up To 6 Eggs At The Same Time Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of dirtying up your stove and a frying pan, use this electric egg cooker. It's able to hard and soft boil up to six eggs, plus it can even poach up to two eggs at a time, or even cook omelettes as well as scrambled eggs.

11 The Tripod Light That Helps Illuminate Your Selfies Ubeesize Selfie Ring Tripod Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon Great photos are all about good lighting, and this selfie tripod light provides white, warm yellow, as well as warm white light to help give you the most flattering illumination possible. The brightness is adjustable depending on how dark your room is, and the tripod legs are also flexible.

12 These Wireless Earbuds That Can Play Music For Up To 24 Hours SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds Amazon $37 See On Amazon You don't have to spend a ton of money to score wireless earbuds that work as well as the big-name competitors. These earbuds are compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, and will run for a full 24 hours when used in conjunction with the charging case.

13 A Reusable Food Bag Made From Antibacterial Silicone Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon This food bag is not only reusable, but it's also made from antibacterial silicone that's mold- and mildew-resistant. It's safe to heat in the microwave as well as use in sous vides, plus it's available in five different sizes.

14 These Bath Bombs That Help Moisturize Dry Skin LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-Piece Set) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to relax after a long day, why not try these moisturizing bath bombs? Each order comes with scents including lemongrass, mango papaya, black raspberry vanilla, and more, plus they're an easy way to help hydrate dry skin.

15 The Soft Headphones You Can Comfortably Wear To Bed Winonly Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fall asleep to music, podcasts, or soothing meditation sounds with these Bluetooth sleep headphones. They're able to provide up to 10 hours of continuous playtime, and the speakers are removable so that you can easily wash the band.

16 A Personal Water Filter That Removes 99.99% Of Bacteria LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Filter up to 1,000 liters of contaminated water and remove 99.99% percent of waterborne bacteria with this personal water filter. This compact filter is perfect for hiking, camping, or even emergency situations, and there's no iodine or chlorine required.

17 A Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp While You Bathe Heeta Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $6 See On Amazon This stimulating shampoo brush has silicone bristles that gently massage away dirt, oil, and product buildup from your scalp. There are no batteries or electricity required, and the ergonomic design helps you maintain a firm grip while your hands are wet.

18 This Fitness Tracker That Monitors Your Heart Rate, Steps, And More Letscom Fitness Tracker Amazon $29 See On Amazon Keep track of your exercise goals with this affordable fitness tracker. It keeps track of your heart rate, steps, distance traveled, and more, plus it even shows you incoming calls and messages — all for a fraction of the leading competitor's price.

19 An Acupressure Mat That Can Help Alleviate Joint Pain ProSourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Boasting thousands of raised acupressure points that target the trigger points in your muscles, this acupressure mat and pillow set can help alleviate pain from sore muscles and joints. The set is made from thick cotton as well as plant-based foam, plus it can even help stimulate blood circulation.

20 The Eco-Friendly Reusable Food Wraps Made From Beeswax Bee's Wrap Beeswax Food Wraps (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Wrap up leftovers without worrying about your impact on the planet using these reusable food wraps. This eco-friendly pack of wraps comes with one small, one medium, and one large wrap, plus each one is made from planet-friendly ingredients like beeswax, organic cotton, and jojoba oil.

21 This Delicious Condiment That You Can Add To Practically Anything Mike's Hot Honey Amazon $9 See On Amazon There's just something special about the spicy, hot, and sweet blend of ingredients in this hot honey sauce. Reviewers say that they use it as a topping on practically everything — from pizza and cheese platters, to even cocktails. It's also gluten-free, as well as paleo-friendly.

22 A Pack Of Sheet Masks That Are Safe For Sensitive Skin Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you suffer from dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin — this pack of sheet masks is practically a must-have. Each one is packed with natural ingredients like shea butter, avocado, oatmeal, lemon, pomegranate, and more, plus they're also cruelty-free.

23 The Power Brick That Features 2 USB Ports Anker USB Charger (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Compatible with any USB cable, these power bricks feature two USB ports that allow you to charge multiple devices at the same time. One Amazon reviewer even raved about how the prongs fold inwards, making them extra-portable.

24 An Adult Party Game Where You Create Hilarious Memes What Do You Meme? Party Game Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take turns creating funny memes when you play this adult party game. This hilarious (and sometimes raunchy) game has more than 6,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, and one reviewer even raved that they "literally couldn’t stop playing, and didn’t end up quitting until we had exhausted every single meme in the stack"

25 These Deodorizing Balls That Help Keep Your Shoes Smelling Fresh Sneaker Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Help keep your sneakers and shoes smelling fresh with these sneaker balls. This set of six balls help neutralize unwanted odors without adding any masking fragrances to the mix, plus you can also use them in gym bags or lockers.

26 The LED Light Bulbs That Look Like A Warm Flame LED Flame Effect Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Boasting the coziness of a torch light as well as the longevity of energy-efficient LEDs, these light bulbs feature four modes: flame emulation, breathing, general light, and gravity. They can be used indoors as well as outdoors, plus they're an easy way to set a romantic mood in any home.

27 This Dead Sea Mud Mask That Helps Detoxify Your Pores New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made with real mud from the Dead Sea, aloe, calendula, sunflower oil, and other natural ingredients, this mud mask helps absorb excess oil in order to help detoxify your pores. It can also help soften and soothe dry or irritated skin, plus it's safe for all skin types.

28 These Velvet Scrunchies That Come In A Ton Of Fun Colors Chloven Scrunchies (45-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Need a scrunchy? You'll always have one on hand — in every color of the rainbow — when you order this pack of 45. These comfortable, luxurious-looking scrunchies won't pull or cause breakage in your hair, plus they're made with soft velvet.

29 A Stainless Steel Bar That Absorbs Unwanted Odors Amco Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Amazon $8 See On Amazon It can take forever to wash away the scent of garlic and onions from your hands, whereas this odor-absorbing stainless steel bar works super-fast. You can use it with or without water, and it's great for home cooks as well as outdoor DIY-ers.

30 These LED Strip Lights Made With Built-In Motion Sensors LightBiz LED Closet Light (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These LED strip lights can be installed in dark closets and corners to provide a guiding light when you need one — without running up your electric bill. They're made with built-in motion sensors so that they only turn on when someone is in the room, and turn off after 15 seconds to help conserve the battery.

31 A Wireless Camera That Lets You Monitor Your Home While You're Away Wyze Cam Amazon $24 See On Amazon Monitor your home — and your pet's activities — even when you're miles away by using this wireless smart home camera. It features night vision so that you can easily see what's going on when your home is dark, and it's compatible with Alexa as well as Google Assistant.

32 This Digital Thermometer That Helps You Cook Your Meat Thoroughly ThermoPro Meat Thermometer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This accurate meat thermometer registers temperatures ranging all the way from -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a must-have tool when it comes to cooking meat. The stainless steel probe is rust-resistant, and one AAA battery comes included with each order.

33 The Must-Have Trio Of Facial Serums For Glowing Skin Flawless Vitamin C Serum (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A glowing complexion begins with this affordable trio of vitamin C serums. They're great for helping to neutralize free radicals, and the added hyaluronic acid delivers a nourishing dose of hydration to your skin. One Amazon reviewer even raved that she was able to see results after just one month.

34 A Fire TV Stick That Lets You Stream Hulu, Netflix, And More Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon $35 See On Amazon Even if you don't have a smart television, this fire TV stick will let you stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It's compatible with Alexa, plus you can also use voice commands to make searching for specific titles easier.

35 A Spin Mop That Comes With A Hands-Free Wringing Bucket O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $30 See On Amazon Everyday clean-up jobs are fuss-free when you're using this spin mop. The included bucket has a hands-free wringer so that you don't have to get your hands dirty, plus the mop is designed with a triangular head that easily gets into tight corners and crevices.

36 The Miniature Microwave That Works With Voice Commands AmazonBasics Microwave Amazon $60 See On Amazon Defrosting a chicken or popping a bag of popcorn is as a easy as saying, "Alexa, make popcorn!" This small microwave can be controlled using voice commands when paired with Alexa, and you can even program your own cooking presets.

37 A Facial Steamer That Comes With A Blackhead Removal Kit Pure Daily Care Nano Steamer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Great for helping to open up your pores before you apply a cleansing serum, this nano facial steamer can also be used as a humidifier. It's able to provide up to 30 minutes of continuous steam, plus each order comes with a set of blackhead extraction tools made from stainless steel.

38 This Supportive Pillow That Helps Keep Your Spine Properly Aligned Core Products D-Core Cervical Support Pillow Amazon $35 See On Amazon This supportive cervical pillow has a D-shaped center that helps you maintain proper spine alignment, which in turn can alleviate lower back pain. It's available in two sizes: full, or medium.

39 This Pack Of Underwear Made From Breathable Cotton Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon On days where lace and satin just aren't in the cards, this pack of cotton underwear is practically a must-have. They don't have any tags so you won't have to worry about random itches, plus they're available in a variety of colors. Available sizes: x-small — xx-large

40 The Water Flosser That's Completely Waterproof Mospro Water Flosser Amazon $40 See On Amazon More gentle than traditional string floss, this water flosser flushes out food debris without irritating your gums and teeth. It's waterproof so that you can save yourself some time by using it in the shower, and there are three flossing modes to choose from: normal, gentle, or pulse.

41 A Serum That Can Help Fortify Your Brows And Lashes PURA D'OR Castor Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon It's the ingredient you'll most likely find at the top of every label list on popular eyelash serums: castor oil. You can use this castor oil kit to help fortify your eyebrows as well as your eyelashes, and it's 100% USDA organic.

42 This Soothing Rose Quartz Roller That Can Help Reduce Puffiness roselynboutique Gua Sha Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from natural rose quartz, using this gua sha and roller set can help reduce puffiness in your face. You can keep it in the fridge as an easy way to cool down after a long, hot day, plus it's safe to use with your favorite creams and lotions.

43 The Bluetooth Speaker That Can Play Music For Up To 8 Hours AmazonBasics Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon This portable speaker has a rechargeable battery that's able to play music for up to eight hours, and the built-in microphone lets you answer calls hands-free. It's available in three fun colors, plus the Bluetooth has a range of up to 33 feet.

44 A Weighted Blanket That Can Help You Fall Asleep At Night HomeSmart Products Weighted Blanket Amazon $50 See on Amazon If you have trouble drifting off to sleep, try snoozing underneath this weighted blanket. The cover is made from breathable bamboo that won't leave you feeling overheated, and it works great as a throw blanket on twin or queen beds.

45 An Instant Pot Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Instant Pot Duo Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon $79 See on Amazon If you're short on time before dinner, try using this instant pot to make your next meal. It works as a slow cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, pressure cooker, and more, plus the 14 cooking presets take the work out of whipping up classic meals.

46 These Packing Cubes That Help Keep Your Luggage Organized AmazonBasics Travel Organizer Cubes (4-Piece Set) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Separate and organize pants, sweaters, lingerie, or even toiletries by using these packing cubes. They're made with soft mesh that allows you to see what's inside without having to unpack them, and each set comes with four cubes: one small, two medium, as well as one large.

47 The Massage Stick That Targets The Trigger Points In Your Muscles Body Back Massager Amazon $30 See On Amazon This handheld massage stick is outfitted with 11 knobs that target a variety of trigger points in your muscles, helping to alleviate pain and tension. You can use it all over your body, and it's made from medical-grade resin that's extra-durable.

48 This Set Of Resistance Bands That Help You Tone Muscles At Home Black Mountain Products Resistance Bands (7-Piece Set) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Building muscle strength doesn't have to mean spending money on expensive weights — just use this set of affordable resistance bands. Each order comes with a door anchor, ankle strap, exercise chart, as well as a travel bag so that you can get a quick workout practically anywhere, plus there's even an exercise chart to help get you started.