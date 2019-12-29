40 Things That Are Super Popular On Amazon Because They're Actually Helpful AF

Have you ever found yourself wishing there was a magical product that could make your daily chores easier? You're not alone. It doesn't matter if you're a chronically messy person who has trouble staying organized, or even if you're simply tired of scrubbing your humidifier tank clean —there are tons of super-helpful products on Amazon that can help you get the job done.

There's only one catch — it's not always easy to find these life-changing products. Sometimes you hear about a particularly great handbag hanger through the grapevine. Other times, you might stumble across a clever nail polish holder that you just need to have. But if you're not a fan of window shopping, or if you're not the sort of person who gets lucky with great bargain finds, don't worry — I've come up with this list that's chock-full of awesome products.

Not only are these products incredibly helpful, but they also won't break the bank. So whether you've heard your friends and family raving about their infinity scarves with built-in pockets, or you're looking for an easy, stress-free way to prepare avocados, there are tons of brilliant products you can buy on Amazon that are actually helpful.

1. This USB Wall Charger That Doubles As A Night Light POWRUI USB Wall Charger $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This USB wall charger is made to take the place of a standard electrical outlet, and it's ridiculously easy to install. Just remove your standard wall socket cover, install this one, and you're done. You can plug in two USB cords at a time, and it even features a soft glow so that it doubles as a night light.

2. These Headrest Hooks That Help Keep Your Car Organized IPELY Universal Headrest Hanger (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Few things are worse than your bags spilling all over your car, but these headrest hooks are the perfect solution. They come in a set of two, and easily snap onto each metal peg of your headrest. Each hook holds up to 18 pounds, allowing them to hold your heaviest purses and shopping bags without a hitch.

3. This Textured Glove That Helps Exfoliate Your Skin The Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Hundreds of people are so passionate about this exfoliating glove that they hopped onto Amazon to write rave reviews. It's made from a unique crepe fabric that's super-effective at sloughing off dead skin — no intense scrubbing necessary. It's also made from all-natural materials, and it's an easy way to help leave your skin glowing without using any masks, mud, or chemicals.

4. This Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Shelves sanipoe Rotating Makeup Organizer $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a chic way store your beauty products, this makeup organizer is practically a must. It rotates 360 degrees so you can easily locate any of your products, and you can adjust the shelves depending on how tall your bottles are.

5. This Humidifier Cleaner That Literally Swims Through Your Tank KAZ PC1F Humidifier Tank Cleaner $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of scrubbing down your steamer and humidifier tanks when they get slimy, this little fish-shaped cleaner does the work for you. It's filled with the same antimicrobial that's used to purify drinking water, and it works continuously to keep your tanks mold- as well as mildew-free. Just drop it into a tank and let it "swim" inside for up to 30 days — it's that easy.

6. These Stretchy Laces That You'll Never Have To Tie Lock Laces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 12,000 positive four- and five-star reviewers can't say enough good things about these elastic shoelaces. They're designed to fit practically any standard-sized shoe, plus each one is made from a blend of super-stretchy elastic and silicone. Once you snap the stopper into place, it's almost impossible for them to work themselves loose.

7. This Travel Scarf That Features A Convenient Secret Pocket WAYPOINT GOODS Travel Scarf $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this infinity scarf adorable, but it's also a game-changer for frequent travelers. At first glance, it just looks like a gorgeous scarf, but it also features a secret pocket where you can easily store your iPhone, passport, wallet, cash, and more.

8. These Durable Claws That Help You Shred Your Meat Cave Tools Shredder Claws $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These paw-shaped meat claws are just as powerful as they look, and they'll shred your meat in half the time of standard knives and forks. They're made from heavy-duty, BPA-free materials, and the ergonomic design lets you hold on tight as you tear into your turkey, roast, brisket, and more.

9. This Magnetic Ironing Pad That Snaps Onto Your Dryer Houseables Magnetic Mat Laundry Pad $11 | Amazon See On Amazon It's easier than ever to save precious space in your laundry room with this brilliant ironing pad. Unlike traditional ironing boards, this mat is made with a web of ultra-strong magnets that snap to the top of your dryer to keep it in place. You can keep this pad there all the time and take clothes straight from the dryer to iron them, or you can easily roll it up and store it just about anywhere.

10. These Magnetic Gems That Help You Keep Track Of Wine Glasses Swarovski Crystal Magnetic Wine Glass Charms (12-Pack) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these magnetic gems add a little sparkle to your wine glasses, but they also make it easy to keep track of which glass belongs to which guest at dinner parties. One Amazon reviewer even raved that the "very strong magnet won't fall off."

11. This Silicone Ring That Holds Onto Your Nail Polish Bottle tweexy Wearable Nail Polish Bottle Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon How many times could you have prevented a major spill if you'd had this genius nail polish holder? It's made from durable, flexible silicone so that it can fit fingers and bottles of practically any shape or size. Just press your favorite polish into the holder until it feels secure, slip it on over your fingers, then enjoy giving yourself a mess-free manicure.

12. This LED Light Bar That Fits Practically Anywhere Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Light Bar $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of dealing with dark closets, hallways, and more, this LED bar gives you the light you need without the stress of a complicated installation process. The four bright LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, and they're all attached to a super-thin bar that can easily fit into tight spaces. It's also completely wireless, and each order also comes with adhesive so that there are no tools required to install it.

13. This Miniature Humidifier That You Can Take Practically Anywhere MADETEC Mini Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $16 | Amazon See On Amazon You can give your nasal passages some major relief from dry, winter air with this portable humidifier. It's lightweight and easy to tuck into almost any bag or purse without taking up much space — just tap the power button to turn it on for immediate cool mist relief. It even has a color-changing LED light, as well as an automatic shut-off function in case the water tank runs dry.

14. This Tool That Gets Rid Of Lint And Pills From Your Sweaters Gleener Ultimate Fabric Shaver $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to ditch your favorite sweaters after you use this shaving tool to help clean them up. It doesn't require any electricity or batteries to operate, plus it's small enough that you can even take it with you while you're traveling. And the best part? It comes with three interchangeable heads so that you can use it on practically any type of fabric.

15. This Smart Speaker That Can Do Almost Anything Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Owning a smart speaker like Amazon's incredibly popular Echo Dot can be truly life-changing. It can do everything from making phone calls, creating music playlists, to even giving you the daily weather report. You can also use it to set cooking timers, as well as make shopping lists — it's almost like having a personal assistant, but way more affordable.

16. This Gadget That Cooks Your Eggs In 12 Minutes Or Less Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love eggs, this might just be the most perfect egg cooker on the market. Just place six eggs into the individual holders, snap on the lid, then let it work its magic. In just 12 minutes or less it'll create soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus each order also comes with an omelette pan so you can also scramble your eggs.

17. This Tool That Splits, Pits, And Peels Your Avocados OXO Avocado Slicer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon With this special avocado knife, the hardest part of preparing guacamole is finding a ripe avocado. This knife does all the rest, including opening the skin, pitting, and slicing it into equal sections. The pitter is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the non-slip handle helps you maintain a firm grip.

18. This Digital Thermometer That Gives An Instant Reading ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 10,000 positive four- and five-star reviewers agree that this is one of the best meat thermometers out there. Just insert the probe into your steaks or roasts, and in five seconds or less you'll have an accurate temperature reading. It folds down compact so that it's easy to tuck away into storage, and the magnetic hook at the base means you can hang it on your fridge, oven, or practically any other metal surface.

19. This Makeup Mirror That Sticks To Practically Any Surface Vimdiff Magnifying Makeup Mirror $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This LED makeup mirror is so helpful, you'll want to take it with you anywhere. It features a powerful suction cup on the base that can stick to marble, glass, granite, and more, plus it even folds down so that it's easy to travel with. The mirror itself offers 10-times magnification, and the ring of ultra-bright LED lights make it easy to do your makeup practically anywhere.

20. These Dryer Balls That Help Make Your Clothes Softer Smart SheepWool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You can ditch the dryer sheets and fabric softeners for good with these wool dryer balls. They're made from 100% premium New Zealand wool, and they help your laundry dry faster since they aerate your clothes as they tumble. Reusable for over 1,000 loads, they even work to soften your garments, as well as eliminate static.

21. This Foot Massager That Can Help Alleviate Pain TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This dual foot massager looks at a little intense at first, but thousands of reviewers swear it's the only tool that's actually helped relieve their foot pain. It's made with 10 massage rollers that move independently, and each roller features tons of raised nodules that press deep into your muscles to help trigger a much-needed release.

22. This Portable Charger That Comes With A Convenient Travel Pouch Anker PowerCore 10000 $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're constantly on-the-go, this portable charger can save you from the dreaded dead battery sign on your screen. It's powerful enough that it can charge your iPhone three times, or your Samsung Galaxy twice, plus each order also comes with a convenient travel pouch. It's also very lightweight and compact, which means you can easily slip it into your purse when you're heading out.

23. This Device That Charges Your Smartphone Wirelessly Anker Wireless Charger $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for speed over power, this slanted wireless charger is definitely your best bet. It charges your phone through practically any case, and you never even have to plug it in — just place it on top and you're ready to go. The slanted design makes it easy to watch videos while your phone powers up, and it can even charge your smartphone up to one hour faster than competing wired chargers.

24. This Appliance That Makes Delicious Breakfast Sandwiches Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $25 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to grab breakfast on your way to work anymore with this genius breakfast sandwich maker. It features two hot plates for your bread of choice, a plate for potatoes, veggies, or meat, as well as a central plate for eggs. The plates are non-stick as well as removable so that they're easy to clean, and it only takes about five minutes for your sandwich to cook all the way through.

25. These Metal Straws That Easily Attach Onto Your Keys Doboli Reusable Metal Straws $9 | Amazon See On Amazon These metal straws instantly solve the problem of remembering to bring your eco-friendly products along with you. They come with their own protective case that hooks right onto your keyring so you'll never leave them behind again, and each order also comes with a miniature brush that you can use to keep them clean between uses.

26. This Wine Opener That Doesn't Require Electricity Or Batteries Wine Ziz Air Pressure Bottle Opener $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll be ready to toss all your old openers in the trash once you give this brilliant wine opener a try. Just position it directly over the bottle opening, pierce through the cork, then pump a few times — the change in air pressure will easily force the cork up and out.

27. These Stones That Help Keep Your Cocktails Cool Quiseen Grey Beverage Chilling Stones (9-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these chilling stones look super-unique hanging out in your glasses, but they won't melt and dilute your beverages like regular ice cubes. They're reusable for thousands of drinks, and each order also comes with a velvet travel pouch.

28. This USB Flash Drive That's Compatible With Your Smartphone Kimiandy USB Flash Drive $35 | Amazon See On Amazon It's not always easy to backup your phone, but this smartphone flash drive makes it simpler than ever. You can use it with Androids, iPhones, as well as iPads, and it's able to hold up to 128 gigabytes of data. There's also bonus security measures to help keep your data safe (including thumbprint identification) so you can feel secure carrying it around.

29. This Jewelry Organizer That'll Fit Into Practically Any Bag bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek jewelry organizer saves your favorite earrings and necklaces from becoming tangled, jumbled messes while you travel. There are tons of pockets where you can stash small accessories, plus it even has four necklace straps so you can keep your necklaces separated, along with a panel for earrings, and mesh pockets for your bracelets.

30. This Tripod That You Can Bend Into Practically Any Shape UBeesize Smartphone Tripod $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Easily capture a picture practically anywhere with this super- flexible smartphone tripod. You can bend the legs into almost any shape in order to snap the perfect photo, or you can even wrap them around poles and branches to help keep your phone stable. Each order also comes with a remote so that you can snap your photos from afar, without having to race against a timer.

31. This Insert That Helps Keep Your Purse Organized ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll never have to search through your bag for your stuff again with this convenient organizer insert. It's made from super-soft felt that won't damage the inside of your bag, and features 13 pockets where you can store everything from keys and makeup, to pens and lotions.

32. This Sturdy Umbrella That Won't Invert In The Wind Owen Kyne Windproof Inverted Umbrella $23 | Amazon See On Amazon If it always seems like you're battling the wind when you pop open your umbrella, this inverted option is practically a must-have. Not only is it completely windproof, but this umbrella also turns inside-out when you close it so that you won't wind up with any messy drips on your floors.

33. This Miniature Shelf That Attaches To The Side Of Your Bed BedShelfie Original Bedside Shelf $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This miniature shelf makes it even easier to hang out in bed. It attaches to practically any type of bed frame or boxspring, and it's made from ultra-durable bamboo that won't warp over time. You can use it to hold your drinks, books, laptop, or even candles, as it's able to securely hold up to 15 pounds.

34. This Super-Soft Microfiber Cloth That Erases Your Makeup Miracle Face Erase Makeup Remover (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, this microfiber cloth feels amazing on your skin, but it's also great for effectively removing your makeup at the end of a long day. There are zero harsh chemicals or oily serums required since all it needs is a little water, and it's even safe for people who have sensitive skin.

35. This Smart Plug That Can Turn Off Your Lights For You Amazon Smart Plug $25 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll never have to worry about leaving your lights on again when you're using this smart plug. It wirelessly connects with your Amazon Echo, Alexa, or other compatible smart device so that you can control your electronics using voice commands, and if you aren't home, you can even control it remotely from your phone using the free downloadable app.

36. These Baking Cups That You Can Use Again And Again AmazonBasics Reusable Baking Cups (12-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Hundreds of reviewers insist they'll never go back to wasteful paper liners after using these baking cups. They're the exact same shape and size of the paper version, only these ones are made from flexible, food-grade silicone that you can reuse over and over. Each one is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're also non-stick so that they're easy to clean.

37. This Tub Insert That Helps Keeps Your Pipes Clean And Clear TubShroom Drain Protector $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll almost never have to buy another bottle of drain cleaner as long as you're using this innovative TubShroom. Just pop this little silicone insert into any standard tub drain, and it'll collect any stray hairs or debris before they get into your pipes. Unlike other drain protectors, this one won't impede the flow of water down your drain, plus it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth.

38. This Facial Roller That Can Help Reduce Puffiness ESARORA Ice Roller $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This facial roller has thousands of positive reviews for a reason: it works amazingly well on puffy, inflamed skin. Just pop the roller head into the freezer for a few minutes, then slip it back onto the ergonomic handle and gently roll it all over your face. It's great for soothing stressed-out skin, and some reviewers say it can even help relieve pain from headaches.

39. This Strainer That Snaps Onto The Edge Of Your Pots And Pans Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Whoever came up with the idea for this snap-on strainer deserves a raise. Instead of dealing with a big, bulky colander, this strainer easily attaches on the lip of practically any pot or pan. It features a "wall" that helps prevent your noodles from falling out, and it's so compact that you can easily store it in practically any drawer.

40. These Magnetic Pins That Help Keep Your Duvet In Place Pins PinionPins Magnetic Duvet Clips $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These magnetic pins are a total lifesavers when it comes to keeping your blankets and duvets in place. Just press the pins into any fabric you want to keep from slipping, then attach the heavy-duty magnetic topper. And if you ever want to change your covers, just use the included remover tool to take out the pins without tearing the fabric.