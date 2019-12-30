An initiative of charity Alcohol Change UK, Dry January is now a wide-spread social media phenomenon that refers to a month without alcohol. Some people use this month for a yearly reset, while for others Dry January is one of 11 other similarly dry months. Whether this January marks your first annual, first in a long time, seventeenth, or seventieth month without drinking, there are sobriety apps that can help track your Dry January progress.
These apps aim to play a role in creating a positive sense of community around sobriety, which may be especially important when so much of adult social bonding is centered around bars and other places and events where alcohol dominates.
Still, according to a 2018 study published in the journal Current Psychiatry, there haven’t yet been enough studies about the effectiveness of smartphone apps aimed at improving people’s mental well-being, including sobriety apps meant to help people avoid alcohol. However, the study acknowledged that as technology and smartphone innovation improves, apps will likely only become more effective and useful, especially when used in conjunction with professional medical and mental health care. So no matter your motivations, if you’re heading into Dry January, this year these free apps can be helpful for tracking your progress and building support around yourself.