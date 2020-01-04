51 Products That Are So Amazing We're Seeing Them In Homes Everywhere

As I enter the new decade, I'm beginning to enter a new phase of adulthood. This "new phase" essentially consists of making my home as comfortable and functional as possible. It has since warranted countless jaunts to the depths of Amazon that've proven to be fruitful. Throughout this journey so far, I've come across some of the most amazing Amazon products for houses. To be honest, it's opened my eyes to a world of genius products that I had no idea existed.

The utter joy I've received while unearthing some of these amazing items is almost unreal. But these game-changing products have begun popping up in homes everywhere, so they're more than worthy of the hype. Did you know you can get cozy on your couch while wrapped in a sherpa blanket with a hood? It literally provides warmth from head-to-toe. I'm also entirely in awe of this rainfall shower head that's designed with LED lights. It switches between three different colors based on the water temperature. The only thing missing is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker, which is readily available.

With that being said, I highly (like... highly) recommend treating yourself to some of the products on this list. They'll give your home a much-needed boost.

1 A Stainless Steel Milk Frother To Make Coffee Drinks At Home Aerolatte 005 Milk, Original Steam-Free Frother Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stainless steel milk frother is just what you need to whip up your frothy beverage of choice. The best part is that it doesn't require electricity and can be used anywhere. The BPA-free tool can be powered with the push of a single button, and it produces froth in 30 to 60 seconds.

2 The Handheld Hot Pot With Temperature Controls Dezin Electric Hot Pot Amazon $29 See On Amazon A hot pot is a great way to prepare quick and delicious meals in one container. This one has a non-stick coating that's designed to sauté vegetables, cool noodles, prepare steaks, and more. The pot also has easy-to-use temperature controls, so you can adjust the heat as you're cooking or warming your food.

3 These LED String Lights That Add Warmth To Your Space Twinkle Star 300 LED String Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon I'm a huge fan of creating ambiance on the cheap, and starry string lights tick that box. For less than $20, you'll get eight modes of light that can switch between glistening waves and slow fades. They're perfectly safe to use inside and outside (since they're waterproof). Simply plug them in and operate them with the included controller.

4 A Fun Card Game From The Makers Of What Do You Meme? New Phone, Who Dis? - Adult Party Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon What better way to spice up game night than with an adult round of New Phone, Who Dis? All the players will compete to create the funniest offline text message thread. One player will pull a "Sent" card while the rest have to pull a funny response before the judge decides who had the most hilarious combination.

5 The Outlet Extender That Doubles As A Night Light Multi Plug Outlet Extender with USB Wall Charger and Night Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Let's face it: With as many devices as you may own, power outlets can become scarce. The solution can come in the form of a multi-plug outlet extender. This one can detect charged items and has USB ports, which can prove to be super helpful in a pinch. The extender is outfitted with a night light that'll only be activated once the room is dark enough.

6 This Stylish LED Cube That Lights Up In 16 Different Colors Mr. Go LED Light Up Cube Amazon $59 See On Amazon Are you looking to take the minimalist approach to lighting? If so, give this LED light-up cube a go. It's sleek on the outside with all the hardware on the inside. The rechargeable battery-operated device can alternate between 16 different colors and four unique modes. Depending on your mood, you can set it to flashing, strobe, or fade. You can also just keep on it smooth.

7 The Sherpa Blanket That Comes With A Built-In Hood Tirrinia Sherpa Hooded Blanket Amazon $37 See On Amazon A hooded sherpa blanket gives off the ultimate cozy vibes. It's essentially a wearable throw that keeps you really warm — and it's irresistibly soft on the skin. The one-size-fits-all blanket makes lounging around more convenient than ever before. I'd also recommend bringing it with you for outdoor activities during the cooler months and evenings.

8 A Free-Standing Wine Rack For Your Fridge Or Kitchen Table mDesign Plastic Free-Standing Water Bottle and Wine Rack Amazon $15 See On Amazon This free-standing wine rack allows you to store your favorite bottles of wine without interfering with the rest of the decor in your space. It's see-through and made from BPA-free, shatterproof plastic — so you won't have to worry about it breaking over time. The bottles will be stored horizontally, making it easy to grab them at a moment's notice.

9 This Electric Toothbrush That Uses 40,000 Pulses Per Minute 7am2m Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 6 Brush Heads Amazon $27 See On Amazon Get a thorough oral cleansing with an electric toothbrush. This one produces up to 31,000 micro-brushes per minute, aiming to get to every corner of your mouth. It's designed with a two-minute timer that pauses every 30 seconds to encourage proper cleaning habits.

10 A Green Tea Clay Mask That's Made With Activated Charcoal Tree to Tub Activated Charcoal Clay Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon The benefits of a ginseng green tea clay mask deserve a round of applause. Yes, this one uses activated charcoal, clay, green tea, and ginseng to work. The incredible mixture comes together to pull out unwanted impurities from your skin while soothing inflammation and other ailments. The mask also features hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, which both restore moisture to dry skin.

11 The Memory Foam Pillow With A Refreshing Gel Side PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon While a great mattress is crucial to a good night's sleep, a memory foam pillow can also elevate the experience. This one's equipped with cooling gel technology that works to diffuse heat and has holes to improve air circulation.

12 The Popular Drain Protector That Prevents Clogging TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon In my opinion, nothing is worse than getting in the shower, running the water, and realizing your drain is clogged. You can prevent this mishap by using a tub drain protector. It's designed to fit directly into the drain and collect hair around its cylindrical base. I mean, why use a snake or use a harsh chemicals when you can add this to your bathroom and prevent the clog from occurring in the first place?

13 A Coffee Grinder That's Quieter Than Most Hamilton Beach Fresh Grind 4.5oz Electric Coffee Grinder Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're at all familiar with coffee grinders, you probably know how incredibly noisy they can be. Thankfully, this electric coffee grinder works on the quieter side. It has a removable grinding chamber that's really easy to fill, and it was designed with a hidden compartment to store the cord. You can grind up to nine tablespoons at once — enough for 12 cups of coffee.

14 This Swirly Essential Oil Diffuser That Adds Color To Your Space 100ml Glass Aromatic Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $30 See On Amazon It doesn't get cooler than this glass essential oil diffuser that's designed with swirls. The diffuser also works as a humidifier, providing much-needed moisture to spaces with dry air. It includes seven different lighting settings and a timer that allows the item to power down at your desired hour.

15 A Vanity Mirror With Attachable Light Bulbs Waneway DIY Hollywood Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon A DIY lighted vanity mirror is just the item you need to easily apply makeup (regardless of how much natural light is available). It provides color-corrected lighting that evenly and naturally illuminates your face. The LED bulbs can be placed on the mirror by peeling back the stickers and allowing the strong adhesives to take hold.

16 This Adjustable Makeup Organizer That Fully Rotates sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon This rotating makeup organizer is a vanity essential. It's made from high-quality acrylic that's durable enough to hold your heavier cosmetics, and it can be cleaned easily. The structure includes various trays that can be adjusted to store up to 30 makeup brushes, 20 skincare items, tons of lipstick, and different nail polishes.

17 A Weatherproof Bluetooth Speaker That You Can Take Anywhere Cambridge Soundworks Bluetooth Portable Speaker Amazon $22 See On Amazon I love this portable Bluetooth speaker, which is engineered with dual-precision acoustic stereo drivers and an enhanced base system. The speaker is also compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices within a 100-foot radius. Plus, its volume can steadily be increased without the fear of warping the sound. It's even weatherproof and water-resistant, so you can use it outside.

18 This Unique Container That Dispenses Tea From The Bottom Adagio Teas 16 oz. ingenuiTEA Bottom-Dispensing Teapot Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a busy schedule, convenience is absolutely crucial. This bottom-dispensing teapot basically personifies convenience, allowing you to brew a cup of tea and then quickly pour it without the hassle. It infuses the tea directly into the cup and allows the tea to drain from the bottom. The mesh filter then stores the actual tea leaves.

19 The Vertical Hangers That Help You Store Even More Clothes Meetu Space Saving Hangers Amazon $18 See On Amazon In my opinion, it seems like there's never enough closet space. One way to optimize a small storage area is to opt for these space-saving hangers. The stainless steel units can hold up to 10 pieces of clothing on a single hanger (or five pieces vertically), and they can withstand up to 40 pounds each. Their curved designs ensure that clothing won't slip off after being hung.

20 These 24-Karat Gold Eye Masks That Rejuvenate Tired Eyes BrightJungle Under Eye Collagen Patch Amazon $15 See On Amazon I love a good collagen eye mask every now and then. These ones — which are formulated with 24-karat gold — are imbued with hyaluronic acid to help refresh and moisturize tired eyes. They're also meant to address any unwanted puffiness throughout the process. These mask also work to protect your skin from environmental pollutants.

21 These Organic Beeswax Lip Balms That Come In 6 Flavors USDA Organic Lip Balm by Sky Organics (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your lips fully moisturized with a six-pack of organic lip balms. You'll be treated to a selection of delicious flavors that include vanilla, coconut, eucalyptus mint, cherry, citrus, and strawberry. The cruelty-free balms are made using a mix of beeswax, coconut oil, organic rosemary extract, and more that nourish a dry, cracked pout.

22 A Grooved Foam Roller That Helps Stretch Tired Muscles 321 STRONG Foam Roller Amazon $22 See On Amazon The beauty of this foam roller is that it can be used for many purposes. It's great for stretching your tired and aching muscles — but you can use it to address pain in your lower back, feet, and more. The roller can also be used to enhance your workout routine, and it's covered in protruding trigger points. It's available in many colors.

23 This Weighted Blanket That Will Change Your Life Hiseeme Minky Weighted Blanket Amazon $38 See On Amazon A weighted blanket is key to a full night's rest and the secret cozy item you've been looking for. Coming in at various weights, this breathable option gives you that extra bit of snugness with its glass-bead filling and microfiber lining. The cotton blanket also provides soft warmth that feels as comforting as a hug.

24 The Slicer That Helps You Cut Tiny Veggies (Like Cherry Tomatoes) Rapid Slicer Food Cutter Amazon $13 See On Amazon I love that this rapid slicer allows you to cut produce while keeping your fingers out of harm's way. With a single pass of a knife, you can slice a slew of cherry tomatoes, grapes, and a couple of chicken breasts. The BPA-free device is also okay to clean in the dishwasher.

25 These Vertical Chillers That Keep Your Beer Bottles Cold Corkcicle Chillsner Beer Chiller (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon I'm a stickler for cold beverages — and that's why I've been eyeing out these beer chillers like a hawk. This pack includes two "corkcicles" that you have to freeze before inserting into the bottles of long-neck beers. They're able to keep your drinks perfectly chilled from the first sip down to the very last drop.

26 A Soothing Shower Head With Colorful LED Lights DreamSpa All Chrome Water Temperature Controlled Color Changing 5-Setting LED Shower-Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon Shower time can become party time with an LED shower head. Built to last, this bath device works without batteries and requires zero tools for installation. The three light colors — red, blue, and green — will change depending on the temperature of the water that's coming through.

27 The Motion-Activated Strip Lights That Add Ambiance Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $22 See On Amazon This motion-activated bed light not only gives your room a warm ambiance, but it also saves you energy. That's because it only turns on once it senses movement, and it'll shut off when the room grows still again. If you want, you can set the timer on anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes, and it'll power down the lights for you.

28 This Activated Charcoal Cube That Keeps Your Fridge Smelling Fresh Fridge-It Cube Naturally Activated Charcoal Deodorizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Opening a smelly fridge is usually a bummer. By using this activated charcoal deodorizing cube, you'll be able to ward off unwanted scents left behind from old food. It doesn't contain any artificial fragrances and chemicals, and it can be used for up to six months. Hang it on any shelf in the fridge or freezer and allow it to work its magic.

29 An Ultra-Popular Clay Face Mask That's Super Effective Aztec Secret - Indian Healing Clay Amazon $13 See On Amazon I've learned that some of the best beauty products won't cost you an arm and a leg. Take this Indian Healing Clay, for example. For less than $15, you'll get a treatment that helps reduce the appearance of your pores while leaving your skin looking refreshed. All you have to do is mix the pure calcium bentonite clay with water or apple cider, and then let it sink in for 15 minutes before rinsing.

30 The Coziest Bed That Your Furry Friend Truly Deserves Furhaven Pet Dog Bed Amazon $38 See On Amazon Give your pet the ultimate gift of luxury with a cozy dog bed. The L-shape design is ideal for allowing your dog to sleep in a variety of positions. Its faux fur and silken suede fabrics go easy on their paws and noses, ensuring that they get quality rest without causing harm to their bodies.

31 This Set Of Colorful Kitchen Knives With Blade Guards Cuisinart Color Knife Set with Blade Guards (12 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Forget monochromatic kitchen knives and give this colorful knife set a go. The included utensils are made with a non-stick coating which allows you to quickly and easily slice food items. The knives also include blade guards that are great for safe storage once you're done using them.

32 The Pillow That Holds Your Beverages And TV Remotes Cup Cozy Pillow Amazon $26 See On Amazon Fully embrace the cozy life — and by "fully embrace," I mean purchase a pillow for your beverages. (I promise it's not just for vanity purposes either.) This plush cup holder actually keeps your beverages colder and warmer for longer periods of time, as it keeps them fully insulated. You can also remove the cover and wash it when it's dirty.

33 A Makeup Brush Pouch That You'll Love Traveling With Relavel Makeup Brush Rolling Case Pouch Amazon $10 See On Amazon Are you looking for a way to save some space in your makeup bag? If so, try this rolling case that's designed for makeup brushes. It can hold up to 18 different brushes and be rolled up for easy transportation. You can toss it into your day-to-day bag without worrying about it bulking up the interior.

34 A Memory Foam Bath Rug, Because Bathrooms Can Be Cozy Gorilla Grip Original Thick Memory Foam Bath Rug Amazon $10 See On Amazon I highly recommend this memory foam bath rug by Gorilla Grip. It contours to the shape of your feet once you step onto it, all while alleviating pain throughout your entire body. This rug is thick and cushiony, which is what allows it to provide that extra bit of comfort when you step out of your tub. It's available in different sizes and colors to fit your specific bathroom.

35 A Phone Stand For Cooking That Looks Like A Spatula Cestari Recipe Holder Stand for Smartphones and Tablets Amazon $18 See On Amazon I wish I could tell you how many times I have had to stop in the middle of meal prep to unlock my phone and reference a recipe. Thankfully, this smartphone and tablet holder just changed the entire game. It's able to securely contain your device and display recipes with ease. It also folds up easily and can be stored with your other kitchen tools. It even looks like a spatula when it's not being used, so it'll blend in.

36 This Chopping Board That Comes With Built-In Catch Trays WORTHYEAH Bamboo Cutting Board with Trays, Lids and Graters Amazon $39 See On Amazon Chopping produce just got a whole lot easier, thanks to this wood cutting board. It's designed with drawers at its base that allows you to store food that needs slicing (or catch slices as you go). It also comes with graters that lay right on the drop zone so you can grate right into one of the trays.

37 A Bamboo Bath Caddy That Will Transform Your Tub ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $47 See On Amazon Why head to an overpriced spa when you can enjoy a fantastic evening lounging in your own tub? Pack every you need for your soak into this bamboo bath caddy It's great for storing your latest novel, a glass of wine, and your go-to products. You can even expand or retract the sides as needed. Upon purchase, you'll also receive a complimentary soap holder.

38 The LED Disco Ball For Funky Dance Parties At Home Kicko 1 Disco Ball LED Strobe Light Amazon $27 See On Amazon Lighting can make or break a party. Set the mood for your next celebration using this disco ball with strobe lights. All you have to do is plug it in and set it down in your desired location. Then, the ball will rotate between two LED lights — and the mirrors will add extra-fun vibes to the room.

39 A Color-Coded Key Rack To Keep Them All In Order Uniclife Key Tag Rack Amazon $6 See On Amazon Mount this plastic key rack to your wall, and you'll never have to worry about losing your keys again. It includes color-coded labels that allow you to mark each set of keys for easy identification. Those labels also fit into the mount for easy finding. You can use this unit at home or set it up in your office.

40 This Activated Charcoal Toothpaste That Whitens Teeth Cali White Activated Charcoal & Organic Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of exposing your teeth to harsh chemicals, try an activated charcoal toothpaste. With its mix of organic coconut oil, baking soda, activated charcoal, and more, it detoxifies your mouth and leaves your teeth whiter with each use. It's free of fluoride, parabens, and peroxide — and the pacific mint flavor helps eliminate unwanted odor.

41 These Reusable Storage Bags That Will Save You Money Wohome Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Save leftover food and money by opting for these reusable storage bags. Made with food-grade silicone, they don't contain any harmful chemicals and are absolutely tasteless. The bags are also temperature-resistant and can be safely used in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher. They each have an airtight, leakproof seal, so you won't have to worry about accidental spills.

42 The Handheld Spiralizer That Makes Meal Prep Easier Than Ever Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sometimes, the motivation to chop veggies is hard to come by. That won't be the case once you have this handheld vegetable spiralizer in your kitchen. The BPA-free tool includes several inserts that allow you to create veggie noodles of various sizes — and it can even be used to juice fruits. It's also designed with a container to catch all the liquids and noodles, so you won't be left with a mess.

43 A Stainless Steel Coffee Mug That Keeps Your Beverage Hot AVITO Stainless Steel Coffee Mugs with Lids (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This set of stainless steel mugs have welded handles that are durable and great for traveling. They're designed to last after years of use, and they're super easy to clean. The fully insulated mugs are also double-walled, making them capable of keeping beverages warm and cold for extended periods of time.

44 The Multipurpose Coffee Warmer That Comes In Different Colors BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer Amazon $32 See On Amazon As it turns out, a coffee warmer can actually serve multiple purposes. You can use this one to warm up a baby's bottle, heat up tea, or to melt wax. It has a built-in gravity induction switch, so it'll automatically turn on once an item is placed on its surface. The plate also has a thermal conductive glass layer that allows it to be fully waterproof.

45 This Herbal Balm For Easing Stress And Migraines Wild Thera Headache Migraine Relief Balm Amazon $17 See On Amazon Are you feeling a little out of sorts? Give this migraine relief balm a try. The herbal rub contains organic chamomile, lavender, eucalyptus, rosemary, and more to ease tension. For relief, you can massage a dollop on your temples, forehead, and neck every five to 15 minutes as needed. It's recommended to begin using the balm at the initial onset of your symptoms.

46 The Crock Pot Lunch Box For Fresh Meals At Work Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Prepare a meal for one by using this crock food warmer. The 20-ounce container is truly ideal for single portions, and it's compact enough to carry around with you. It has a spill-proof cover and won't be too hot to touch while it's in use. Just take it to your daily destination, plug it in, and await lunchtime. Then, remove the inner container and enjoy.

47 This Bathroom Spray That's Made With Essential Oils Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, Royal Flush Scent Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can place this discreet bottle of toilet spray in your bathroom to keep your space smelling delightful. The non-toxic freshener is a mixture of eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils that work together to eliminate odors before they reach the air. Spray some spritzes into the toilet bowl before it's used, and you'll be all set.

48 A Foldable Mirror That Will Upgrade Your Vanity Space WEILY Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon $24 See On Amazon This trifold vanity mirror is great for vanity tops. It's engineered with over 20 LED lights that give you the ability to apply makeup in the darkest of rooms. It also includes different magnifications that help while applying cosmetics in fine areas. This countertop unit also neatly folds shut when it's not being used.

49 These Funnels That Make Liquid Transfers Less Messy Smart Funnel (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Have you ever found yourself frustrated while trying to transfer slow liquids from one container to another? What you need is a Smart Funnel that makes the entire process smoother and less messy. This double-tired system actually holds one bottle upside down as its contents are emptied into a bottle that's sitting below. The funnel can also be quickly attached and detached after usage.

50 A Device That Spins Your Makeup Brushes Clean DOTSOG Electric Automatic Cosmetic Brushes Cleaner Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cleaning your makeup brushes no longer has to be a daunting chore, all thanks to this electric brush cleaner. The included spindle helps keep your cosmetic tool in place as it's spun around in a cleaning liquid. You can also use the device to spin your brush dry by pulling it above the water. The entire process only takes a few short minutes.