The definition of "genius" is always going to differ from shopper to shopper. For instance, a techie or a chef may not appreciate the newest innovations in beauty or self-care, and vice versa — but the most genius AF products on Amazon all have one thing in common: No matter your favorite shopping subcategory, they're all designed to make your life significantly easier.

Think about all the products you already own that you couldn't live without: If you use and appreciate them on a daily basis, they're likely made for practicality above all else. (You probably wouldn't call a product "genius" if it sat on your shelf and didn't do anything — no matter how pretty it was to look at.)

For the most part, Amazon reviewers think similarly; when something streamlines their routine, enhances their quality of life, or genuinely improves their living space, they're the most likely to refer to it one of the most brilliant products they own.

So whether you're in the market for life-changing household essentials, the newest, coolest technology, or the current front-runners in health and beauty, reviewers say these 52 products are some of the most brilliant buys — all because they genuinely improve their lives on a regular basis.

1 This iPhone 11 Case That Doubles As A Crossbody Wallet LAMEEKU iPhone 11 Wallet Case Amazon $20 See On Amazon Available in solid green and three floral patterns, the LAMEEKU leather case doubles as an adjustable cross-body wallet for hands-free convenience. It protects the iPhone 11 while allowing access to the camera and side buttons, but also offers enough room for your cards, cash, coins, and ID within the zippered pocket. (If you're not a fan of the shoulder wallet, it also comes with a wrist strap, too.)

2 A Brilliant Reusable Alternative To Blotting Papers REVLON Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re tired of carrying around blotting papers everywhere you go, try this brilliant volcanic face roller instead. The natural volcanic stone roller instantly absorbs oil, and it’s both easy to clean and reusable, so you don’t have to toss it. A true fan-favorite on Amazon, it has over 15,000 five-star ratings from fans who say it’s a must-have item.

3 This Damage-Free Car Mount That Fits Almost Any Phone Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Finally, something that iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy users can all agree on: the Beam Electronics car mount is "sturdy, reliable, and just plain WORKS." This genius mount attaches to your car's vent slats, so you can position your phone at an eye-friendly angle without damaging your interior. It also has a quick-release button and a 360-degree rotation, plus it universally fits most major smartphone models.

4 This Callus-Softening Cream That Reviewers Are Obsessed With O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $7.29 See On Amazon "Obsessed. I'm blown away by how quickly this stuff works. I just got it on Saturday," one reviewer wrote. "Today is Wednesday and already my feet are feeling so much softer." Unlike competing creams, O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet uses a non-greasy, Allantoin-rich formula that penetrates skin to heal, relieve pain, and repair — but it also creates a protective moisture-locking barrier to prevent against future damage.

5 This Scalp Massager That Deeply Cleanses & Encourages Growth Maxsoft Scalp Massager Brush Amazon $7.98 See On Amazon Using its flexible silicone bristles, this massager brush from Maxsoft both removes product residue while shampooing and stimulates circulation in the scalp. As a result, reviewers not only report "great volume" and "way more shine," but also "stimulated hair growth." Additionally, it's handheld, waterproof, and feels amazing, so what's not to love?

6 These Wool Dryer Balls For Soft, Chemical-Free Laundry Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $29.95 $16.95 See On Amazon Instead of single-use sheets that are laden with synthetic chemicals, thousands of people have made the switch to these dryer balls from Smart Sheep. The genuine New Zealand wool not only softens fabric and cuts down on static, but it also breaks up clothing to speed up drying time and reduce energy-usage. They're also especially gentle on sensitive skin.

7 A Brilliant Brush Pen To Polish Your Jewelry Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik Amazon $8.31 See On Amazon Polish diamonds, gemstones, gold, or silver with this travel-friendly Dazzle Stik from Connoisseurs. It's filled with a formula that consists of micro-fine cleansers and polishing agents, which dispense through the built-in brush when you twist the top. "This little wonder-pen miracle device literally annihilated the gunk and dirt from every single nook and cranny," said one reviewer who used it on their engagement ring.

8 This Heat-Free Way To Curl Your Hair Overnight Tifara Beauty Flexible Curling Rods (42-Pack) Amazon $12.99 See On Amazon On the inside, these Tifara Beauty rods have flexible metal, and on the outside, there's a cushioning, absorbent foam that's comfortable to sleep on. They also come in six different sizes to suit all hair types and curl varieties. "I have hair to my knees," one buyer wrote. "These really worked to curl my hair and last all day. The best part is no frying my hair with heat."

9 This Cream That Strengthens Nails & Softens Cuticles Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $7.94 See On Amazon Because it's infused with jojoba oil, calcium, and vitamins, Hard As Hoof cream aims to strengthen and grow nails while softening cuticles — all in a non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula. People say their nails have "NEVER been this healthy looking and strong," plus the coconut scent "smells wonderful."

10 A Powerful Portable Charger With A Built-In Flashlight INIU Portable Charger Amazon $32.99 $18.68 See On Amazon Ensure that your phone always has juice with this $20 portable charger from INIU. In addition to its 10,000mAh battery (which charges four times faster than the average charger and can power the iPhone 8 three times over), it also has a built-in LED flashlight for emergencies. Since it's lightweight and slim, it fits effortlessly in a pocket, bag, or glove compartment.

11 If You're Trying To Grow Your Lashes Or Brows, Try This Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash Amazon $29.99 See On Amazon Thousands and thousands of reviewers swear by the Proxena Hairgenics Lavish Lash serum, and have said things like "this stuff works" and "I can't believe the difference it has made!" Simply apply the nourishing formula with the included thin brush; ingredients like biotin and ginseng extract then encourage new follicle growth, and buyers say their lashes or brows looked "thicker and longer" within a few weeks.

12 This Peel And Serum Duo That Has Reviewers Asking, "Where Has This Been All My Life?" The Ordinary Peeling Solution and Hyaluronic Face Serum Amazon $24 See On Amazon "It hasn’t even been a week of me using this product," one reviewer raved, but their pores, blemishes, and acne scars are all reduced. The Ordinary peeling solution uses AHA and BHA for powerful chemical exfoliation, which boosts cell turnover and aims to improve texture. It's not for sensitive skin, but those who have used countless acid peels say "this is the holy grail of masks." It’s sold in a set with the brand’s cult-favorite Hyaluronic serum.

13 A Best-Selling Straightener With Over 31,000 Reviews HSI Professional Glider Straightener Amazon $39.89 See On Amazon This number-one best-selling HSI flat iron has all the most effective features: 1-inch ceramic tourmaline plates that both straighten and curl, micro-sensors that evenly distribute heat to prevent damage, a wide temperature range that goes from 140 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and dual voltage for easy traveling. And that doesn't even include the freebies: a temperature-safe glove, a silky travel pouch, and a package of smoothing argan oil.

14 This Revolutionary Organizer That'll Transform Your Utensils Drawer Joseph Joseph Drawer Organizer Amazon $9.99 See On Amazon For especially narrow drawers or those who are looking to conserve space, there's the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore. Unlike your average utensils organizer, this one stacks your cutlery so it's overlapping — that way, you can fit more things in less space. It's suitable for drawers that are at least 3.25 high and it's available in gray or white/green.

15 A Friction-Reducing, Fast-Absorbing Towel For Your Hair DuraComfort Essentials Hair Towel Amazon $29.99 $10.99 See On Amazon Forget rough cotton towels — buyers say the DuraComfort hair towel will "transform [your] hair washing routine" by seriously "cutting down blow-dry time and damage." The microfiber material is not only extremely soft, but shockingly absorbent, so hair air-dries more thoroughly and with less frizz for an easier time styling. It's also lightweight and stays put on your head for comfortable wear.

16 This Liquid Clog Remover That Works In Any Drain Green Gobbler Dissolve Liquid Clog Remover Amazon $14.99 $11.97 See On Amazon Hair, toilet paper, grease, soap scum — whatever's clogging your pipes, reviewers say this liquid dissolver is safer and faster than other leading brands. "I used other products all to no avail and was to the point of calling a plumber when I came across this product," one buyer wrote. The high-density formula clings to and dissolves blockages, so you can use it in sinks, tubs, showers, and toilets.

17 This Super Versatile Clay For All Your Beauty Needs Indian Healing Clay Aztec Secret Amazon $12.95 See On Amazon Since it's comprised of only 100% pure Bentonite clay, Indian Healing Clay powder can cleanse pores when used in a facial recipe, purify and strengthen strands when incorporated into a hair mask, and soothe rashes and blemishes when made into a balm. This updated version is monitored for authenticity and freshness, and those with all different skin types have called it a "miracle."

18 These Compression Socks That Are Actually Cute Charmking Compression Socks (8-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you have foot or ankle pain, a job that keeps you on your feet all day, or like having extra support on long plane rides, these compression socks are a great buy. They offer graduated compression throughout the foot, ankle, and lower. leg, and come in so many cute colors and patterns that no one will know these socks are as functional as they are fashionable.

19 A Unique Pillow To Cushion Your Knees ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $27.95 See On Amazon The ComfiLife orthopedic pillow was designed to cushion the knees of side sleepers in order to align the spine and relieve lower back strain — but reviewers have found countless uses for this little memory foam wedge. "I have also used this for my neck," one said, while another wrote, "[my wife] puts it on her stomach and uses it to hold her iPad while reading before she goes to sleep."

20 This Popular Weighted Blanket For A Great Price Hypnoser Weighted Blanket Amazon $149.99 $37.99 See On Amazon Typically, weighted blankets are pretty expensive, but this one from Hypnoser is surprisingly affordable — even though it's filled with evenly distributed glass beads and has a soft, breathable exterior fabric. You can get it in various sizes and weight options, and reviewers rave that the blanket "offers the body a sense of calmness and relaxes you in your sleep."

21 A Cult-Favorite Pillow That's Entirely Customizable Coop Home Goods Adjustable Loft Pillow Amazon $59.99 See On Amazon If you've tried just about every pillow under the sun, buyers urge you to try just one more: "After years, make that decades, of searching for a pillow that would not contribute to neck pain and subsequent migraines, I think I’ve finally found the one." The Coop Home Goods adjustable pillow is hypoallergenic, breathable, and soft — but most importantly, it comes with additional shredded memory foam that you can add or remove depending on your preferred loft and density.

22 These Scent-Free Air Purifying Bags That Actually Work Infinit USA Air Purifying Bag (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Absorb odors in your car, minimize moisture in your bathroom or basement, or ensure that your shoes smell extra fresh before each wear. These air purifying bags come in two different sizes and are filled with toxin-free activated charcoal. As a result, they effortlessly soak up smells and moisture — without unwanted chemicals or overpowering scents. They even last up to two years if you regularly bathe them in sunlight.

23 A Personal Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $19.95 See On Amazon Make your smoothies or nutrition drinks in the same jar you use to drink them. The Hamilton Beach personal blender cuts down on hassle, prep time, and the amount of dishes you need to wash. That's because the 14-ounce, BPA-free blender jar doubles as a to-go cup with an easy-sip lid — and it's dishwasher-safe. Buy it in black, blue, pink, white, or red.

24 "The Best Product" Buyers Have "Bought In Years" Gaiam Restore Cold Therapy Roller Ball Amazon $20 See On Amazon "This makes life much easier at the end of a long day," one reviewer wrote about this cold massage roller. It’s perfect for those who experience muscle tension, post-gym recovery, and painful knots. When placed inside the ergonomic handle, the steel ball effortlessly rolls over any body part — and it can be stored in the freezer to better soothe inflammation.

25 This Genuine Silk Pillowcase To Pamper Hair & Skin ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase Amazon $23.99 See on Amazon Because it's woven from genuine 19-momme mulberry silk, this Alaska Bear pillowcase is so much easier on skin and hair. The ultra-smooth fibers minimize friction, prevent unnecessary pressure, and help to evenly distribute moisture, which is why buyers call it "the luxury you never knew you needed." It's available in seven sizes and literally dozens of colors and patterns.

26 A Luxurious Cheese Board Set With All The Tools You Need MaxMoxie Cheese Board Set Amazon $69.99 $42.99 See On Amazon Cut, display, and serve your appetizers — all on one impressive charcuterie board. This set from MaxMoxie comes with two ceramic dip bowls, a 100% bamboo cutting board with cracker grooves, and a slide-out drawer that includes four stainless steel utensils, two slate labels, and two pieces of chalk. "We received so many compliments from our guests," one buyer wrote, while another said, "[makes] a great gift for house warming, weddings, etc.."

27 This Automatic Egg Cooker That Does All The Work For You Hamilton Beach Electric Egg Cooker Amazon $19.99 $16.99 See on Amazon Egg salad, eggs Benedict, deviled eggs, or just a quick hard-boiled egg for breakfast — all of the aforementioned have never been easier thanks to the Hamilton Beach electric egg cooker. This little appliance takes just six to eight minutes to prepare all different styles in various interchangeable trays, and it beeps when your eggs are cooked so using it is a no-brainer.

28 This Filter That Ionizes, Alkalizes, & Adds Electrolytes To Any Water Bottle GOFILTR Alkaline Amazon $34 $29.97 See On Amazon Slip the alkaline GOFILTR into nearly any water bottle, and it'll transform its contents into ionized, mineralized, electrolyte-rich water with a 9.5-pH — all while simultaneously filtering out heavy metals. It works for up to 750 refills and isn't impacted by light-colored flavor additions. "After learning about the multiple health benefits of alkaline water I've been searching for something that works and is also cost-effective," one buyer wrote. "Honestly I couldn't be happier with these filters, as they're high quality, effective and most importantly reusable."

29 An Aromatherapy Balm For Better Sleep Badger Sleep Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're having trouble sleeping, this skin-friendly balm is filled with lavender and bergamot essential oils to help soothe your body and mind. Apply it on your hands, lips, or pulse points for near-instant relaxation and better, calmer sleep.

30 This Oversized Hoodie That's Basically A Blanket THE COMFY Oversized Sweatshirt Amazon $40 $34.99 See On Amazon This number-one best seller is called THE COMFY, and if its name wasn't enough of a tip-off, reviewers rave: "Incredibly soft and cozy [...] I never want to take it off — no exaggeration." Thanks to the oversized design paired with the fuzzy fleece cotton, it fits like a hoodie but functions as a blanket. You can get it in a wide selection of colors and patterns, all of which are washable and low-maintenance.

31 "The Best Travel Pillow," According To Reviewers Ostrichpillow Go Luxury Travel Pillow Amazon $60 See On Amazon "I travel quite a bit and I have had several travel pillows," one buyer said, but the Ostrichpillow Go is "the best travel pillow [I’ve] ever had." That's because, instead of air, it supports your head, neck, and spine using a reinforced, adjustable memory foam interior that rolls up for portability.

32 This Virtual Assistant That Does More Than Ever Before 3rd Generation Echo Dot Amazon $49.99 $29.99 See On Amazon Judging by its 182,000 reviews, the Echo Dot is a fan-favorite when it comes to playing music, controlling smart devices, answering questions, reading the news, setting alarms, and checking the weather. That said, this 3rd generation unit has a louder, crisper speaker, a sleek fabric design, more privacy settings, and four color options to choose from. Needless to say, if you don't yet have a virtual assistant, it may be time to pounce.

33 This Streaming Stick That Turns Any TV Into A Smart TV Fire TV Stick 4K Amazon $49.99 See On Amazon If your television has an HDMI port, you can turn it into a smart TV with the Fire TV stick. This plug and remote duo gives you access to all your favorite streaming services, plus apps, games, and live channels, and all of them are voice-activated with the built-in Alexa skill. It currently has over 110,000 reviews, and some say it's the "best thing [they've] ever purchased."

34 An Ergonomic Memory Foam Pillow That Cradles Your Head Coisum Orthopedic Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $56.99 See On Amazon Whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper, the Coisum ergonomic pillow has a very unique design to help cradle your neck and head. The memory foam is molded into a butterfly shape, which keeps your head steady and your spine straight — plus there's a cut-out for your arm. It's also hypoallergenic and comes with a washable, breathable cover.

35 This Brilliant Tip-Resistant Mug With A Suction-Cup Base Mighty Mug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Maybe you've got a bad habit of knocking over your coffee — or maybe it hasn't happened yet, but your laptop is always a little too nearby for comfort. The Mighty Mug has a smart-grip suction cup on the bottom, which (when combined with the BPA-free flip-lid) helps to prevent accidental spills and leaks.

36 These Light Bulbs That Are Filled With Purifying Himalayan Salt Himalayan Glow Pink Salt Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Upgrade from a Himalayan rock lamp and opt for these brilliant, modern-looking bulbs instead. They're filled with real Himalayan salt crystals, which purify the air with negative ions while simultaneously casting a soothing orange glow. You can put them in any standard screw-in bases, from traditional lamps to Edison-style string lights.

37 A Must-Have Accessory For Avid Readers The PagePal Page-Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Hold your book with a single hand — and keep the pages flat for easy reading. The PagePal is a sleek accessory that slips onto your thumb for use with paperbacks and hardcovers alike. It's hand-crafted from domestic walnut, and buyers said, "I love everything about this page holder, from the mesh bag it came in to the smell of freshly stained wood!"

38 This Plug-In Shelf To Hold Your Amazon Echo ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Free up additional counter space with this convenient shelf that’s designed to hold an Amazon Echo device. It plugs into any standard outlet, and comes with integrated cable management storage, so you can also contain messy wires. It boasts an overall 4.6-star rating from thousands of Amazon shoppers.

39 This Reusable Smart Notebook To Organize Your Whole Life Rocketbook Fusion Amazon $35 See On Amazon There are three reasons why the Rocketbook Fusion notebook is so genius: For one, the eco-friendly pages wipe clean so you can reuse them over and over again. For another, the smart codes on the pages allow you to instantly upload your notes and doodles to various cloud services, so you can reference them whenever. And finally, it comes with seven different kinds of pages, including lists, dot grids, weekly planners, and lines. Get it in eight colors, each with a pen and cleaning cloth.

40 A Sleek Deodorizer So Your Fridge Smells Fresh NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This compact, leak-proof deodorizer fits effortlessly on your fridge door and absorbs unwanted odors for up to six months. It also helps to extend the life of your produce, keeping it crisp and fresh by removing excess moisture from the air. "We had fish in our fridge" one buyer wrote. "Within hours [of using this] the smell was completely gone."

41 These Aromatherapy Tablets That Turn Your Shower Into A Spa Cleverfy Shower Steamers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Even if you don’t have a bathtub, you can still have a luxurious bathing experience thanks to these genius shower steamers. Simply pop one of the scented tablets on the floor of your shower, out of the direct spray of water, and wait for their therapeutic benefits to take effect. They come in soothing scents like lavender and mint, and have thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon.

42 A Hoodie That Magically Transforms Into A Backpack Quikflip 2-in-1 Hoodie Backpack Amazon $55 See On Amazon Buyers call this one a "must have" for travelers, athletes, hikers, and minimalists. The Quikflip two-in-one hoodie effortlessly converts into a functional backpack, so when you start getting hot, you can sling it over your shoulder — along with your other essentials. It's available in three sizes, and features pockets, medium-weight ring-spun cotton, and a drawstring hood. Available sizes: Medium - 4X-Large

43 This Tracker That Rings & Locates Your Item On A Map Cube Pro Key Finder Amazon $29.95 See On Amazon Lost your keys, wallet, or luggage? The Cube Pro finder rings loudly when prompted from your phone — and it has a GPS tracker so you can locate your lost item on a map. In the event you misplace your phone, you can press the button on the tracker to make it ring, vibrate, or flash. It even has a replaceable battery and a separation alarm to prevent you from leaving things behind.

44 These 2-In-1 Spatula Tongs That Grip While You Flip Clever Tongs 2-in-1 Spatula Tong Amazon $15 See On Amazon This brilliant tool combines a spatula with tongs, so you can grip whatever it is you're flipping. They’re non-scratch, dishwasher, safe, and heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re sold in a multipack, and Amazon shoppers are obsessed.

45 A Bee Propolis Throat Spray That Boosts Your Immune System Beekeeper's Naturals Throat Spray Amazon $13.99 $12.49 See On Amazon This sweet-tasting spray from Beekeeper's Naturals has only three ingredients, the most important of which is high-grade bee propolis extract. It's extremely rich in antioxidants and healing compounds, so it coats your throat, tackles bacteria, and boosts your immune system — that way you can get over a cold fast, ease your allergies, or stop yourself from getting sick in the first place.

46 This Rechargeable Hand Mixer Is Completely Cordless Pinky Max Cordless Hand Mixer Amazon $26 See on Amazon Whipping up eggs and batter can get your muscles burning in just a few minutes, whereas this hand mixer will do all the work for you. Unlike some mixers, this one is completely cordless — and the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 80 minutes. “I make pancakes all the time, and it is perfect for the bananas,” one reviewer wrote.

47 A Bluetooth Speaker That's "Incredible" For Its Size Anker Soundcore Mini Amazon $29.99 $21.99 See On Amazon Don't be fooled by its size. Even though the Anker Soundcore Mini fits in the palm of your hand (and costs just $22), thousands of buyers love it for its robust sound, deep bass, and 15 hours of rechargeable playback time. "It's an incredible speaker for the size. Solid, very stable, quick to connect, and terrific sound," one wrote. Use it to boost your laptop speakers or listen to music on the go.

48 This Precision Cutter For Stubborn Packaging Slice Store Mini Box Cutter Amazon $10 See on Amazon The Slice mini box cutter fits in the palm of your hand and has a micro-ceramic blade that stays sharp, never rusts, and works well against thick plastic. As a result, it's great for opening tough clamshell packaging, cardboard boxes, or even wrapping gifts and scrapbooking. Plus, the blade retracts to help prevent snags.

49 A Bar Of Soap That Exfoliates While It Cleanses MARLOWE Exfoliating Soap Amazon $9 See On Amazon Since it's made with incredible ingredients like green tea extract, deep sea algae, and willow bark, reviewers say MARLOWE soap "leaves [their] skin feeling soft and smooth" — but that's not all it does. This brilliant bar has natural exfoliating grains built right in, so when you rub it over your body, it automatically sloughs off old, rough skin in one single step. "My legs and back have never been so clear," another buyer wrote.

50 These Bluetooth Buttons For Your Shower, Wrist, Or Bike Chubby Buttons Bluetooth Remote Amazon $79.99 $54.99 See On Amazon Maybe you're wearing bulky ski gloves. Maybe your phone is buried deep in your motorcycle pants, or maybe you're already in the shower. Either way, Chubby Buttons syncs up to your device via Bluetooth so you can control the song, volume, and play button without taking out your phone. It comes with an adjustable wrist band, but it's also made with a brilliant nanosuction backing that sticks to all smooth surfaces.

51 A 10-Can Cooler With A Super Portable Design ZeeCoolers Slim Cooler Amazon $44.99 See On Amazon If you're heading to a beach, park, or tailgating party, you probably have enough to carry. Luckily, the ZeeCooler is extremely lightweight and shaped like a laptop case for easy portability. It can hold 10 cans or six bottles, but it's way less clunky than your average cooler all thanks to the flat freezer packs it comes with.