Guess These Holiday Songs Written Only in Emojis

When the time comes where radio stations are only playing holiday music, or your Spotify slowly makes its way to the "Christmas Pop" station, you are officially in the holiday spirit — whether it is against your will or not. And what better way to celebrate the season with sending your friends holiday inspired emojis declaring your love for all things Britney Spears' "My Only Wish (This Year)?" Between your boozy holiday parties and being "ironic" with your ugly sweaters, send one of the following emoji texts to a loved one to spread holiday cheer (because as we all know, "the best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear" —Buddy the Elf).

Or, if you're feeling mysterious, play a guessing game with friends and see if they can guess these Christmas songs in emojis. Sure, some of them are easier than others — and some take a dark, dark turn (more on that in a bit) — but this is 2021, and if you're not playing iPhone (or Android, or whatever) Pictionary with holiday songs, you're not living up to your fullest potential (Santa said that one year, I think).

Can you guess these 11 Christmas songs from only emojis inspired by the songs' titles or lyrics?

Round 1

We'll start out with an easy one. Can you guess it? Hint: It's the Plastics' favorite holiday song.

Answer: "Jingle Bell Rock"

Round 2

The first two emojis should be your biggest clue. Shame on iPhones for not having more luxurious ocean cruisers.

Answer: "Santa Baby" (Lyrics: "Santa baby, I want a yacht... (and really that's not a lot)")

Round 3

Another easy one, I promise they get more abstract.

Answer: "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

Round 4

Difficulty level: easy-ish. This one is more of the concept of the lyrics.

Answer: "Baby It's Cold Outside" (Get it? Because the tent is outside.)

Round 5

This might be your newest favorite holiday song, thanks to technology.

Answer: "Text Me Merry Christmas"

Round 6

This is if you could only speak in nouns.

Answer: "Blue Christmas" (Lyrics: "I’ll have a blue Christmas without you")

Round 7

I know this one, do you know... what I know?

Answer: "Do You Hear What I Hear?" The girl at the end is to evoke a question, because she's information desk lady!

Round 8

I know, I know, this is where the game gets a little dark, since I am sure this song never intended for a smoking pun to be paired with it.

Answer: "Angels We Have Heard On High"

Round 9

These are becoming increasingly more difficult. If you don’t guess this, good luck on the next few!

Answer: “White Christmas” (Lyrics: "I’m dreaming of a white Christmas")

Round 10

A radio button emoji is going to have to make do for this set of lyrics. Emoji has yet to come out with an actual button.

Answer: “Frosty The Snowman” (Lyrics: “Frosty the Snowman/Was a jolly happy soul/With a corncob pipe and a button nose”)

Round 11

I’d say these emojis get the job done. Did you guess it?

Answer: “Winter Wonderland” (Lyrics: “Sleigh bells ring, are you listening?”)

Images: Emojipedia (9)

Additional reporting by Siena Gagliano.