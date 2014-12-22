Which Type Of Alcohol Goes Best With Eggnog? We Did A Taste Test

With the holidays right around the corner, you’re going want to have a festive drink with you at all times — and it doesn’t get more festive than delicious spiked eggnog. As end-of-year stress combines with holiday madness, rich and creamy cup of eggnog has just the support we all need. It's also the perfect conversation distraction. What will you say when your aunt asks you about your love life over Zoom? Deflect and ask if she needs a good eggnog recipe. How will you respond when your parents question your career? Tell them eggnog is your job now.

It's no secret or surprise that eggnog and alcohol go together like milk and cookies, but which pairing is the best? Eggnog is already a fairly contentious holiday drink — you either love it or you hate it, and if you do love it, you don’t want one bad alcohol experience ruining it for you forever. So to prevent you from that fate, I graciously volunteered myself a la Katniss Everdeen to take the plunge and sample them all.

And because I wanted to make sure that these alcohol pairings were actual crowd-pleasers and not just my personal preference, I enlisted two of my friends (against their will) to help with my taste test. I don't really understand why they wouldn't enthusiastically participate, though. Who doesn't want to drink glass after glass of dairy?

Here are my results.

Peppermint Schnapps

Corinne Caputo/Bustle

For my first pairing, I decided to add a splash of peppermint schnapps to my 'nog. If you think this would be the ultimate holiday drink, you would be correct. Oh my god, I loved it. I wanted to drink 15 more, but I had the rest of this taste test to get through.

Taste: 9/10 (nothing’s perfect)

Holiday spirit-ness: 9/10. Peppermint and eggnog — it’s Christmas in a cup!

Crowd-pleaser: Yes, my two guests were totally on board with this drink.

Overall score: 9/10

Kraken Spiced Rum

Corinne Caputo/Bustle

This rum altered the consistency of the eggnog, so I was hesitant to try it, but the flavor was actually great. Whatever spices are in the rum paired well with this eggnog.

Taste: 8/10

Holiday spirit-ness: 5/10. Besides the eggnog, nothing about this drink is especially holiday-esque.

Crowd-pleaser: We only had enough for my drink, so my crowd was definitely not pleased.

Overall score: 7/10

Silver Patron

Corinne Caputo/Bustle

This smells exactly like a margarita, but it is most definitely not a margarita. I immediately gagged after sipping this.

Taste: 2/10. Not. Good.

Holiday spirit-ness: 2/10

Crowd-pleaser: No one was on board with this one, which I guess is understandable. It's basically a summer margarita but with dairy — yuck.

Overall: 2/10. I gave this two points in case there are people who actually like to drink margaritas on Christmas, you weirdos.

Evan Williams Bourbon

Corinne Caputo/Bustle

I thought this one might be good, since I was drinking Southern Comfort (non-alcoholic) eggnog. I was wrong. Whiskey is for elderly writers, not for me.

Taste: 2/10. Really. Not. Good.

Holiday spirit-ness: 2/10

Crowd-pleaser: We were split on this drink. I hated it, and my guests thought it was just OK.

Overall: 4/10

(ri) Whiskey

Corinne Caputo/Bustle

This is almost the same as above but in a prettier bottle. It was slightly better than Evan Williams, but not by much.

Taste: 4/10. Not. Good.

Holiday spirit-ness: 4/10. The bottle, you guys. I want to give it as a present, it's so cute.

Crowd-pleaser: We all thought this one was just meh.

Overall: 4/10

Applejack

Corinne Caputo/Bustle

I like apples, and I like people named Jack, so it's no surprise that I like Applejack. That's how it works, right? It paired pretty nicely with eggnog. It probably would be better as a fall drink, though. A nice mulled cider, perhaps?

Taste: 6/10. Good, but not great.

Holiday spirit-ness: 5/10

Crowd-pleaser: We all agreed it would have been nice to have this around back in October.

Overall: 6/10

Four Roses Bourbon

Corinne Caputo/Bustle

This one kind of tasted like a hangover waiting to happen.

Taste: 4/10. Not great, but not the worst.

Holiday spirit-ness: 3/10

Crowd-pleaser: My crowd thought this one was just not good. I think I spiked it a little too much.

Overall: 4/10

Midnight Moon: Apple Pie

Corinne Caputo/Bustle

I was really hoping this one would be the greatest, if only because I have all of this apple pie moonshine and no use for it. But the results were similar to that of the Applejack. It would make a better fall drink. I guess I'll just have to keep it around until next year.

Taste: 5/10

Holiday spirit-ness: 6/10. This was definitely seasonal... we're just in the wrong season.

Crowd-pleaser: We were split on this drink. I didn't like it, and my guests thought it was just OK.

Overall: 5/10

And the winner is...

Corinne Caputo/Bustle

It's the hap-happiest season of all (when you have this drink in tow)!

If you are going to spike your eggnog, go all the way with peppermint schnapps. It's the ultimate holiday drink.