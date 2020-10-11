68 Clever Solutions To Your Dumb Problems

While some issues don't need to be fixed ASAP, resolving them will make your life will be so much easier, and you'll wonder why you didn't do it sooner. Take, for example, the many months I spent trying to organize pots and pans in a too-small kitchen — one simple storage rack was all it took to get things in order. (Easy.) That storage rack is just one of many clever products on Amazon that can help you solve whatever dumb problems are plaguing you.

Since pesky problems often call for clever solutions, this list has lots of products that are chock full of ingenuity. Think: organizational products like a set of adhesive clips that keep charging cables neat and tidy on your desk, collapsible storage bins, and a tiered rack that makes pantry items easy to find. Beyond that, you'll also find products to simplify cleaning, upgrade the comfort of your home, and improve your skin care and beauty routine. Even if there's nothing nagging you at the moment, you might discover a solution to a problem you didn't even know you had.

Best of all, these products have already been vetted by Amazon reviewers, so you can get their take on each item's problem-solving capabilities. So no matter which area of your life you want to upgrade, read on for some of the most brilliant products you'll wish you'd thought of years ago.

1 These Adhesive Clips That Keep Cords Organized Baskiss Cable Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep messy cords under control with these adhesive cable clips that have slots for cords up to 6 millimeters in diameter. The durable silicone clips have self-adhesive backing that sticks to any surface, so you can place them on your desk, nightstand, or entertainment center for instant organization. You'll get a three-pack of clips with three, five, and seven slots each.

2 A Folding Foam Mat That'll Keep You Comfy Outdoors AceCamp Waterproof Folding Mat Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get comfy during picnics, camping, and outdoor activities with this lightweight folding mat. The egg-crate foam mat cushions you on rough terrain while you lounge, and it folds into a compact carrying case for easy portability. It's waterproof, reversible and you can opt for a two-pack if you're hanging with a friend.

3 This Retractable Keyboard Tray That's Ergonomically Designed Stand Up Desk Store Retractable Keyboard Tray Amazon $54 See On Amazon Improve ergonomics and free up some desk space with this retractable keyboard tray that installs easily with the included thumb clamps. It's height-adjustable, so you can find the most comfortable typing position, and it slides under your desk when you're not using it. The tray fits most keyboards and clamps onto any desk up to 1.5 inches thick.

4 A Waterproof Notepad, So You Can Capture Great Ideas In The Shower Aqua Love Notes Waterproof Notepad Amazon $10 See On Amazon If inspiration strikes while you're in the shower, capture your great idea with this waterproof notepad and pencil set. The set includes a pad of 40 waterproof, perforated sheets of paper, and two waterproof pencils, all with suction cups on back, so you can stick everything to the shower wall. Best of all, the paper is eco-friendly and recyclable.

5 The Essential Oil Diffuser With A Built-In Alarm Clock ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser with Alarm Clock Amazon $35 See On Amazon This essential oil diffuser with a built-in alarm clock helps you drift off to sleep with your favorite aromatherapy scent at night, and then helps you wake up on time in the morning. The diffuser has three mist settings, 12 timers, and eight optional LED lights with different color and brightness settings — and it also works as a cool mist humidifier. Plus, the touch screen display has 12- or 24-hour clock options.

6 An Expandable Drawer Organizer With Roomy Compartments Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep your cutlery drawer tidy with this expandable drawer organizer that widens on both sides for the perfect fit. The durable organizer is made from water-resistant bamboo, has deep compartments to fit all your kitchen utensils, and the slip-resistant tabs on the back keep it in place. Choose from organizers with five, seven, or nine slots in natural, black, gray, and white.

7 These Hair Bun Makers For Easy Updos Styla Hair Bun Makers (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Create a quick and easy updo with these hair bun makers that come in black or brown to match your mane. The flexible sponges can be used for various hairstyles, from messy buns to smooth chignons — just loop your ponytail through the gap in the bun maker, roll towards the top of your head, and bend to secure the bun.

8 These Lightweight Lint Removers You Can Stash In Your Bag CHARMINER Lint Removers (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Keep your clothes looking fresh with these portable lint removers that are small enough to stash in your bag and take anywhere. The lightweight tools have pure copper heads and easy-to-grip handles, and they remove fuzz, pet hair, crumbs, and more without the use of sticky tape or batteries. Sold in a two-pack, the lint removers come in yellow and bronze.

9 A 3-Tier Organizer For Spices & More Copco 3-Tier Spice Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This three-tier spice organizer can make the most of the space in your pantry — and it's also great for organizing cosmetics, crafts, and other small items. The organizer features a durable, non-slip lining, and each shelf measures 2.75 inches deep. It's available in gray, blue, and aqua, in 10- and 15-inch sizes.

10 These Oven Rack Shields That Help Protect Your Hands While Cooking DanziX Oven Rack Shields (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even when you're wearing oven mitts, you can still burn your arms when taking hot pans out of the oven. To help guard your skin, these BPA-free, heat-resistant silicone oven shields can be fit over the outer edges of each rack, offering another layer of protection while cooking. Four shields and two mini oven mitts are included.

11 These Easy-To-Install Locks For Horizontal Sliding Windows Defender Security Sliding Window Lock Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your horizontal sliding windows securely closed with these sliding vinyl window locks. Installation is quick with no tools required, and once installed, the window can still be opened a few inches to allow for ventilation — it's a great way to get fresh air while making sure kids stay safe and intruders stay out. And while it's designed for horizontal windows, this lock will also work on some vertical windows.

12 This Dog Paw Cleaner For A Quick Post-Walk Rinse Dexas MudBuster Dog Paw Cleaner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cleaning your pup's paws has never been easier, thanks to this silicone dog paw cleaner. Just add water to the cleaning cup, insert a dirty paw, and twist — the flexible bristles will remove all the mud and dirt leftover from your outdoor adventures. The BPA-free cleaner is easy to rinse off when you're done, and it comes in six colors, including blue, fuchsia, and green. Choose from styles with or without a lid. Available sizes: Small - Large

13 These Dog Waste Bag Dispensers With Built-In Flashlights Blulu Dog Waste Bags Dispensers with Flashlight (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These dog waste bag dispensers have built-in flashlights that make it easy to clean up after your pup during nighttime walks. The two dispensers come outfitted with carabiners, so you can place them on a leashes, collars, or bags for easy access. Leakproof waste bags and button cell batteries are included.

14 A Jar Opener That Twists The Lid For You EZ Off Jar Opener Amazon $13 See On Amazon Open canned goods with a simple twist, thanks to this jar opener that installs on the underside of your kitchen cabinet or island with the included adhesive and screws. The simple-to-use opener works with jars of of most sizes, and it makes the whole process a breeze (no more cramped hands).

15 This Pod That Keeps Herbs Fresh For Weeks Prepara Herb Savor Pod Amazon $16 See On Amazon Extend the life of fresh basil, parsley, mint, and more with this herb-saving pod. To use, place rinsed and dried herbs inside and add water through the filler cap to keep the herbs hydrated. Empty and refill the water every few days to keep herbs fresh for up to three weeks. The BPA-free pod has a clear window, so it's easy to see what's inside, and it's compact enough to fit in most fridge doors.

16 An Airtight Storage Container For Coffee Beans, Pasta & More Prepara Airtight Storage Container Amazon $19 See On Amazon The lid on this airtight storage container acts as a plunger, removing air to keep your food, coffee beans, or tea fresh. The odor-resistant container is made from durable borosilicate glass with a stainless steel lid, and the glass is dishwasher-safe. The handles come in four styles: soft touch black, white gloss, black gloss, and dark chrome. Available sizes: Mini, Medium, Large

17 A Deodorizing Shoe Spray That's Safe For Leather, Suede & More Sof Sole Fresh Fogger Shoe Amazon $9 See On Amazon Eliminate unpleasant odors in shoes, gym bags, and other stinky areas with this deodorizing spray. The nozzle provides a concentrated spray that won't leave behind residue, so it's safe to use on all materials, including leather, canvas, and suede. All it'll leave behind is a fresh, clean scent.

18 These Motion Sensor LED Lights You Can Stick Anywhere Amagle LED Motion Night Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon These self-adhesive LED strip lights are super easy to install, and they have built-in motion sensors, so they turn on when they detect activity. They can be trimmed to your desired length, and the 3M adhesive backing allows you to mount the lights under the bed, in closets, or on stairways. There are five light colors to choose from, in battery-powered and USB-rechargeable versions.

19 A Bamboo Lazy Susan That Keeps Condiments Within Reach TB Home Bamboo Lazy Susan Amazon $17 See On Amazon With this bamboo Lazy Susan, condiments and spices are always within reach — whether you're hosting a dinner party or just organizing the pantry. Available in 10-inch and 14-inch sizes, the lightweight turntable offers 360-degree rotation, so you always have easy access to the salt, pepper, or soy sauce.

20 The Laptop Cooling Pad That Keeps Your Computer From Overheating havit Laptop Cooling Pad Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you're working, gaming, or watching TV, this laptop cooling pad can help prevent your computer from overheating. The three high-speed fans under the mesh surface optimize airflow, and the two adjustable height settings keep you comfy while you work. Plus, there are two built-in USB ports and 15 colored side lights if you want a little futuristic mood lighting.

21 These Collapsible Bins For Stylish Storage GRANNY SAYS Open Storage Bins (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These collapsible storage bins make organizing clothes, towels, crafts, and more a breeze, and the angled design makes it easy to quickly find and grab exactly what you need. They'e sold in a set of three, and there are six stylish colors and patterns to choose from, including solid gray, chevron, and a cute star print.

22 A Silicone Lid That Stops Boiling Water From Overflowing QTECLOR Spill Stopper Lid Amazon $10 See On Amazon Cleaning stuck-on food spills off the stove is not fun — but luckily, this spill stopper lid can stop messes from happening in the first place. The BPA-free, heat-resistant silicone lid fits over pots and pans with diameters of 6 to 10.5 inches, and the concave design prevents boiling soup, rice, and pasta from overflowing. Plus, the lid is dishwasher-safe for super easy cleanup.

23 This T-Shirt Organizer That Keeps Shirts Folded & Easy To Find BoxLegend T Shirt Organizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Say goodbye to disorganized drawers with this handy T-shirt organizer. The durable magnetic trays can keep up to 10 tees neatly folded and separated, so all you have to do is lift the handle and grab the shirt you want. Mounting hardware and double-sided tape are included for easy installation in closets or in deep dresser drawers.

24 A Sturdy Rack For Organizing Pots & Pans cuisinel Heavy Duty Pan Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your pots and pans are jumbled together in the cabinet, this pan organizer is a must-have. The heavy-duty, five-tier rack has enough room for a Dutch oven, and it's sturdy enough to hold cast iron cookware. It can be placed vertically or horizontally on your countertop, and you have six color options, including green, red, and basic black.

25 This Cooling Mattress Pad That Protects Against Spills & Allergens Safe and Sound Waterproof Mattress Pad Amazon $39 See On Amazon This waterproof mattress pad protects your bed from spills, dust mites, allergens, and dirt, and because it's also super soft and breathable, it'll upgrade the comfort factor, too. Even better, it's designed to be cooling, so you won't overheat — even when sleeping on memory foam. And when it's time to do laundry, the deep-pocketed mattress pad is easy to care for by machine washing and drying on low heat. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

26 A Facial Scrubber That Cleans Skin & Removes Blackheads Miserwe Blackhead Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get spa-quality facials at home with this easy-to-use, rechargeable skin scrubber that has four modes to exfoliate, massage, remove blackheads, and open pores for better absorption of serums and creams. The gentle, USB-rechargeable scrubber has a stainless steel cleaning head and comes with two silicone sleeves you can use while cleansing. It automatically turns off after five minutes, so you get a perfectly timed facial.

27 The Mesh Organizer That Adds Storage Space To Your Car eing Car Storage Amazon $15 See On Amazon This car storage organizer provides a convenient place to stash phones, wallets, and other small items, while still keeping them within reach. The durable mesh bag has two pockets that offer easy access for everyone in the car, and it installs quickly — just use the adjustable straps to place the bag in the gap between the front seats. It's available in two styles with black or red trim.

28 This Automatic Cleaner For Your Makeup Brushes CHOee-Chen Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon When it's time to clean your cosmetic brushes, this automatic makeup brush cleaner can make the process quick and easy. Just fill the bowl with your favorite cleaning solution, then spin to wash, and spin to dry. A set of four beauty blenders is included, but you'll need to purchase AAA batteries separately. Choose from black and white.

29 An Adorable Facial Brush That Exfoliates & Massages ETUDE HOUSE Jellyfish Silicon Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon This cute three-in-one facial cleansing brush works with your favorite foaming cleanser to create a rich lather. It fits comfortably in the palm of your hand, and has silicone bristles on the top and bottom; use the smaller top bristles to gently cleanse and exfoliate and the larger bottom bristles for a relaxing facial massage.

30 A Razor Extender That Helps You Shave Hard-To-Reach Areas Ape Scrape Razor Extender Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want to shave without having to bend over or balance on one foot, you can add this razor extender to your grooming routine. The lightweight tool works with most shavers, including disposable, electric, and safety razors, and it extends up to 16 inches to easily shave those hard-to-reach areas.

31 This Spray That Stretches Out New Leather Shoes FootMatters Professional Boot & Shoe Stretch Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon Break in your new kicks faster with this shoe stretch spray that softens and conditions tight-fitting footwear. The easy-to-use spray is clear and won't cause any discoloration, so you can use it on a variety of shoe types, from leather cowboy boots to suede ballerina flats to canvas slip-ons.

32 The Super Grippy Shower Mat That's Machine-Washable Gorilla Grip Anitbacterial Shower Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon With 324 suction cups, this BPA-free antibacterial shower mat is designed to stay put. The extra-large mat comes in 23 colors — from clear to hot pink — and there are small holes throughout to allow for water drainage. And best of all, the mat is machine-washable, so keeping it clean is a breeze. You can purchase a single mat or a two-pack.

33 A Silicone Egg Poacher You Can Use In The Microwave Norpro Microwave Egg Poacher Amazon $10 See On Amazon Up your breakfast game with this double egg poacher that can be used in the microwave or in a covered skillet. The egg poacher is made from heat-resistant silicone and comes with a clear, steam-releasing lid for microwave cooking, and it's top rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

34 This Stainless Steel Dispenser That Holds Up To 30 Grocery Bags simplehuman Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon To reduce plastic waste and create clutter-free storage, mount this grocery bag dispenser on the wall or inside a cabinet. The brushed stainless steel dispenser has enough storage space for up to 30 bags, so you can easily grab and reuse them as needed, and it comes with screws or adhesive tape for easy installation.

35 A Natural Shoe Deodorizer Made With Essential Oils Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made with a blend of lemongrass, eucalyptus, peppermint, and tea tree oils, this shoe deodorizer spray offers a natural way to freshen up smelly footwear. Just add a few spritzes to your shoes to eliminate odors, and you're good to go. You can even use it around the house to deodorize the kitchen, bathroom, and other areas too.

36 These Cascading Hangers That Maximize Closet Space HOUSE DAY Space Saving Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you're short on closet space, these space-saving hangers are a must. Each hanger has room for up to five garments, and you can hang them horizontally to space each garment out, or vertically to maximize the room you have in your closet. They're available in black and white, and you can opt for a 10-pack or 16-pack.

37 A Door Stopper That Blocks Drafts, Light, & More Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Block drafts, light, noise, and odors with this door draft stopper that's easy to trim to the perfect length. The self-adhesive stopper covers gaps up to 1 inch, and it comes in white, black, brown, or gray so you can find the best match for your decor.

38 These Adhesive Vanity Lights That Instantly Upgrade Your Makeup Table Waneway Vanity Lights for Mirror Amazon $27 See On Amazon Take your makeup table to the next level with these adhesive vanity lights that are easy to install on most mirrors in minutes. The 14 bulbs create even, natural lighting so you can flawlessly perform your skincare and makeup routine, and you can adjust the brightness with an easy-to-use dimmer. They stick right onto the mirror, and the wires can be neatly hidden behind.

39 A Travel Power Strip For Charging Up To 6 Devices At Once NTONPOWER Travel Power Strip Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you're traveling, conveniently-placed wall outlets can be scarce — but you can solve that problem with this travel power strip. The palm-sized power strip has three AC plugs, three USB ports, and a 15-inch cord, so you can charge your laptop, phone, and other devices with just one wall outlet. Plus, the donut shape means you can plug in from all directions, without damaging cables.

40 These Silicone Lids That Stretch To Cover Leftovers Be-one Silicone Stretch Food Covers (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you'd rather not use plastic wrap when storing leftovers, these silicone food covers are the perfect solution. The 12 lids (in different sizes) stretch to cover cups, bowls, plates, and food storage containers of various shapes, ranging in size from 2.6 to 8.3 inches in diameter. Plus, they're refrigerator- and microwave-safe.

41 A Set Of Silicone Covers That Prevent Clogged Drains Gotega Durable Drain Covers (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Prevent clogged drains in the bathroom and kitchen sinks with this five-pack of silicone drain covers. The durable covers have a raised design and small holes that allow water to flow freely while blocking debris, and they're easy to rinse clean as needed. They come in a collection of pretty colors, like sage green and lavender.

42 This Silicone Scraper That's Great For Baking Macute Silicone Spatula and Scraper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get every last bit of cake batter out of the bowl with this handy silicone scraper spatula. The firm but flexible scraper has an ergonomic handle, and the double-ended design means you can use either side to scrape bowls, mix ingredients, frost cakes, and even serve.

43 These Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillows For Hot Sleepers Qutool Cooling Bed Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you're a hot sleeper, these cooling bed pillows can help keep you comfy. Made from shredded memory foam that's infused with cooling gel, the pillows offers support and temperature regulation, and you can add or remove the foam filling for personalized comfort. Plus, the breathable bamboo covers are removable and machine-washable. You can purchase a single pillow or a two-pack.

44 These Reusable Storage Bags That Keep Food Fresh Qinline Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These reusable storage bags are an eco-friendly and budget-conscious way to keep food fresh, so you can bid farewell to plastic wrap and one-use baggies. They're leakproof, freezer-safe, and easy to clean, and the 10-pack includes two 2-gallon, four sandwich, and four snack-size bags, and you can also opt for other sizes in colorful or clear designs.

45 An Adjustable Stand That Lets You Use Your Phone Hands-Free LISEN Cell Phone Stand Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you're cooking from an online recipe or watching Netflix, this phone and tablet stand makes it easy to view and use your device hands-free. The height-adjustable stand tilts to the perfect angle and has a stable weighted base that supports devices up to 10 inches. Plus, it allows full access to your device's charging port, so you can keep it plugged in during use.

46 This Double-Sided Tape That Keep Plunging Necklines In Place HILINGBORA Fashion Beauty Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon This double-sided fashion tape helps keep low-cut tops, bra straps, and other elements of your outfit secure, so you don't have to worry about making adjustments all night. The portable tin contains 72 strips, which you can trim to the perfect length — then just peel off the liner and stick on as needed. Choose from a single tin, a two-pack, or a four-pack.

47 The Container That Keeps Your Salad From Getting Soggy Freshmage Salad Lunch Container Amazon $8 See On Amazon To prevent your homemade salad from getting soggy, pack everything in this bento-style lunch container with a leakproof lid. Made from BPA-free plastic, the container features a salad bowl, compartment tray, and dressing container, so you can keep ingredients separate until you're ready to eat. The bowl is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and it comes with a salad spork. Choose from blue, green, and pink.

48 A Nail Polish Holder That Keeps The Bottle Steady Grip and Tip Nail Polish Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon This nail polish holder keeps the bottle steady during at-home manicures, so you're free to focus on perfectly polished nails. The holder has a sturdy, anti-slip base, and it adjusts to multiple angles so you can get every drop of polish from the bottle. It also folds up for easy storage and portability.

49 These Under-Bed Lights With Built-In Motion Sensors Vansky Motion-Activated Under Bed Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only do these under-bed lights upgrade the ambiance in your bedroom, but they're also super easy to trim and install. The adhesive lights have a built-in motion sensor, so they'll turn on automatically when you get out bed, and you can set them to go off again after 30 seconds, 10 minutes, or anywhere in between. Use them under kitchen cabinets or the bathroom counter too.

50 A Dermaplaner That Exfoliates & Removes Fine Hairs On Your Face Kitsch Pro Facial Hair Removal Tool Set (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Sold in a 12-pack, these dermaplaning tools exfoliate skin, remove any unwanted fine hairs, and shape brows for smooth makeup application and better absorption of serums and lotions. The dermaplaners feature stainless steel blades to gently lift away dead skin and hair — use every three or four weeks to help keep skin feeling fresh.

51 A Sink Caddy Organizer That Clamps Onto The Faucet KMEIVOL Sink Caddy Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This stainless steel sink caddy organizer clamps onto most faucets and pipes and provides the perfect place to store a sponge and dish detergent in the kitchen, or soap and hand lotion in the bathroom. The basket design allows items to drain, so your sponge will stay fresh for longer, and it's rustproof and scratch-resistant to boot.

52 A Storage Mat That Keeps Knives Sharp madesmart In-Drawer Knife Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Knives stay sharp (and easy to find when cooking), thanks to this in-drawer knife mat. It features a grippy, non-slip base to keep it in place and separate storage slots for each knife, so they won't slide around (and dull) when you open and close the drawer. The large size holds 11 knives, while the small holds five.

53 A Smooth Silk Pillowcase That Prevents Bed Head Ravmix Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only does this silk pillowcase feel super smooth and luxurious, but it also helps prevent bed head and sleep lines on your face. The breathable, hypoallergenic pillowcase is made from 100% silk that's temperature-regulating, so you can use it year-round. It's available in 28 colors and five sizes, and there's a hidden zipper to keep it in place on your pillow.

54 This Dog Paw Wax That Protects Against Hot Pavement & More Musher's Secret Dog Paw Wax Amazon $15 See On Amazon Shield your pup's paws against hot pavement, sand, snow, and salt with this dog paw wax. Made with natural ingredients like beeswax and vitamin E, the wax creates a breathable barrier that's fast-drying and non-staining, so it won't ruin your furniture if the dog jumps on the couch.

55 A Slim Travel Case That Keeps Your Masks Clean Boao Face Mask Storage Cases (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Instead of tucking your mask in your pocket or purse, you can keep it clean and protected from germs with one of these face mask storage cases. The cases snap shut and are thin enough to stash in your purse or glove box. They're made from plastic — which is easy to sanitize and wipe clean — and each pack comes with six.

56 These Tools For Contactless Door Opening & Button Pressing RGOSME No-Touch Door Openers (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you want to avoid touching door handles and elevator buttons, take one of these handy no-touch door openers wherever you go. They attach to your keyring for easy portability, and you just place your finger inside the loop and use the tool to turn door handles and press buttons. The opener comes in a pack of two, three, four, and five.

57 An Organizer For Mops, Brooms, & Cleaning Supplies ONMIER Mop and Broom Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This mop and broom holder features five clamps and six hooks to keep cleaning supplies organized and ready to go when you need them. The durable plastic organizer installs easily with the included mounting hardware, holds up to 22 pounds, and is durable enough to be used indoors or outdoors. Choose from a one-pack or two-pack.

58 These Racks That Keep Pot Lids Organized Simple Houseware Pot Lid Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Take your kitchen storage to the next level with this two-pack of pot lid organizers, which hold three lids each. The easy-to-install racks can be mounted inside a cabinet door or on the wall using the included hardware, and they're compatible with various handles, including rounded and ear knob styles. Choose from chrome and bronze.

59 A Compact Water Flosser That's Great For Traveling YaFex Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $33 See On Amazon This cordless water flosser folds up to the size of a smartphone, so it's great for keeping up with dental hygiene while you're traveling or on the go. The rechargeable flosser has four pressure settings — normal, soft, pulse, and sinus rinse — and comes with five jet tips for cleaning teeth, massaging gums, and removing food debris. The easy-to-use flosser comes in blue and pink.

60 A UV Toothbrush Sanitizer That Tackles Germs SHUKAN UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon While you should replace your toothbrush every three to four months, this UV toothbrush sanitizer can help keep your brush germ-free in the meantime. The USB-rechargeable sanitizer comes in dark green and pink and features an LED timer display and double-sided adhesive for easy wall mounting. It can sterilize up to four toothbrushes at once and is compatible with both manual and electric versions.

61 These Storage Hooks That Clip Onto The Air Vents In Your Car Randconcept Air Vent Storage Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you need a convenient place to store sunglasses, charging cables, and more while driving, these air vent organizers can help. Sold in an eight-pack, the holders clip onto the air vents in your car to create storage hooks for your essential items. They're available in black, white, and a black-and-white combo pack.

62 These Soft Door Handle Covers That Keep Your Fridge Fingerprint-Free Miracle.M Refrigerator Door Handle Covers (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These kitchen door handle covers prevent your stainless steel appliances from getting smudged with fingerprints. The set of five covers includes four for the fridge door and one for the microwave, and they're made from soft, machine-washable fabric. There are nine colors to choose from (some styles are reversible), and there are four- and six-piece sets available too.

63 An Under-Cabinet Organizer That Instantly Adds Storage Space SimpleTrending Under Cabinet Organizer Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon This easy-to-install under-cabinet shelf instantly adds storage space — just slide it into place and you're good to go. The durable metal storage basket comes in white or silver, and you can use it to store lots of stuff, from dishes and pantry items to books and office supplies.

64 An Over-The-Door Organizer With 4 Roomy Pockets Simplehouseware Over Door Pocket Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon With four large pockets, this over-the-door organizer provides plenty of storage space in any room. The organizer hangs on standard doors and closet rods and features clear windows, so it's easy to see what's inside each pocket. There are seven colors to choose from, including beige, black, and pink.

65 These Flip Cap Lids That'll Fit Your Mason Jars SOLIGT Flip Cap Mason Jar Amazon $14 See On Amazon These flip-cap mason jar lids with spouts make it easy to store and pour food and beverages, from cold brew to cereal and beyond. The BPA-free lids are leakproof and airtight, and there's also a flip-up handle for portability. They're dishwasher-safe and you can choose from a four-pack of wide mouth lids or a six-pack of standard lids.

66 A Microwave Cooker For Rice, Pasta & Veggies Prep Solutions Microwaveable Rice and Pasta Cooker Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cook and reheat meals quickly with this microwaveable rice and pasta cooker, which has a 12-cup capacity and comes with inserts to drain pasta and steam vegetables. The BPA-free cooker has a locking lid to prevent spills and also includes measuring cups, spoons, and a rice paddle. This is so much easier than firing up the stove.

67 These Slim Spatulas That Fit Into Narrow Containers The Spatty & Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatulas (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These super-slim spatulas are perfect for getting the last drop out of condiment jars, cosmetic bottles, and more. The two-pack includes one medium and one large spatula, and they're flexible to fit into narrow openings on most containers. Plus, the sturdy spatulas are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.