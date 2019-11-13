65 Ridiculously Awesome Gifts On Amazon Even Picky People Will Love

Trying to find the perfect Amazon gift for a picky person can be difficult. Whether it's someone who prefers shopping for themselves or a friend who just can't decide what they actually want, buying a present for them is difficult task. Before giving up and accepting defeat, you should know that there is a solution, all thanks to some of the awesome gifts on Amazon that tons of people — yes, even the picky ones — will love.

Before you start shopping, it might be helpful to take a moment to examine the lifestyle and habits of the person you're buying for. Perhaps, you have a friend who loves cooking and could use a miniature food chopper for quick-and-easy meal prep. Or maybe, there's a family member with a stressful job who could benefit from a relaxing set of aromatherapy oils. Even though they may be difficult to shop for, leaning into who that person truly is could be a beneficial step in making a thoughtful decision about what to buy for them.

To make your shopping experience a bit easier, I've created a list of the most awesome Amazon gifts that your finicky loved ones never knew they needed.

1 A Water Bottle That Encourages You To Stay Hydrated QuiFit Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $21 See on Amazon Give the gift of hydration with this water bottle that motivates users to drink up. The gallon-sized container comes with a removable straw and motivational time markings that are sure to help you increase your daily water intake. This food-safe, plastic bottle is totally BPA-free — and its loop grip makes it extremely easy to carry everywhere you go.

2 This Electric Kettle That Boils Water Quickly And Easily Electric Kettle Amazon $25 See on Amazon Tea lovers will be able to heat water quickly and easily with this electric kettle, which is made of borosilicate glass. This BPA-free pot has a full swivel base that's made with stainless steel — and it features an auto shut-off function. There's also an LED indicator bulb that signals when the water is being boiled.

3 An Electric Foot File For Your Home Pedicures UTILYZE Most Powerful Rechargeable Electronic Foot File Amazon $30 See on Amazon Your feet will instantly feel softer and smoother with the use of this rechargeable foot file. Its powerful motor assists in the removal of tough calluses, helping you get a salon-quality pedicure right in the comfort of your own home. The rechargeable device is both cordless and water-resistant, making to easier than ever to care for your feet wherever go.

4 A Sink Caddy That Organizes Your Kitchen Items Kitchen Sink Caddy Amazon $11 See on Amazon This plastic kitchen sink caddy is an extra-convenient option for any home. Made to be placed neatly in a sink corner, it will help free up a tons of space by holding all of your sink tools — including sponges, brushes, dish soap, and more — in one optimized location.

5 The TSA-Approved Containers That Will Make Traveling A Breeze Cehomi TSA Travel Containers (14-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Going though airport security will be a breeze with these leakproof, TSA-approved travel containers. This 14-piece kit comes with four silicone bottles, two spray bottles, three jars, one miniature spatula, and a funnel that will fit neatly into your carry-on or checked bag. Each container meets TSA's liquids rule — coming in at less than 3.4 ounces — while the clear bag keeps it all together for a simple and streamlined screening process.

6 A Heavy-Duty Garment Bag With Pockets For Your Shoes Heavy Duty Garment Bag Amazon $9 See on Amazon This heavy-duty garment bag is sure to be a big hit with any avid traveler. Its extra-long sizing is great for suits, gowns, and coats — and its dual handles allow for easy transport. It also comes with two extra-large pockets that are large enough to fit a pair of shoes, making it a great all-in-one travel item for people on the go.

7 This Food Chopper That's Perfect For Easy Meal Prep Cuisinart Food Chopper Amazon $17 See on Amazon Meal prep will be simpler than ever before with this food chopper. The blades are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and it's great for mincing or chopping items such as onions, celery, peppers, tomatoes, and garlic. Many Amazon reviewers even raved about how easy it is to use.

8 These Moisturizing Gloves And Socks With Touchscreen Capabilities Gel Moisturizing Gloves and Socks Amazon $17 See on Amazon These gel gloves and socks will help keep your feet moisturized and feeling great, because they're designed to be paired with your favorite lotion or cream. They also come with touchscreen capabilities, so you won't have to worry about any downtime when it comes to using your phone.

9 This Non-Abrasive Exfoliant That Moisturizes Your Skin Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles, Fine Lines Amazon $10 See on Amazon Keep acne and blackheads at bay with this non-abrasive exfoliant. It works with all skin types to unclog pores, slough off unwanted skin cells, and brighten skin tone with the help of beta hydroxy acid. Simply apply the formula daily after cleansing to reap all of its wonderful benefits.

10 A Rose Quartz Roller Set That Vibrates Rose Quartz Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager (Set of 2) Amazon $20 See on Amazon This vibrating facial massager set features two genuine rose quartz attachments that work to smooth and soothe your skin. The main roller head helps stimulate circulation and relaxation, while the under-eye press works to keep puffiness and dark circles at bay.

11 A Personal Blender That Makes Smoothies On-The-Go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $18 See on Amazon Perfect for the smoothie lover in your life, this personal blender has the ability to create shakes and smoothies on-the-go. The device's one-touch blending allows you to mix and drink your favorite beverages directly from the jar, making it a great gift for anyone with a busy lifestyle.

12 A Popcorn Popper That Comes With A Butter-Melting Cup Dash Hot Air Popper Amazon $20 See on Amazon Enjoy freshly-popped popcorn while watching your favorite show or movie with this hot air popper. It has the ability to quickly pop up to 16 cups of popcorn, and it also comes with measuring scoop that doubles as a butter melter.

13 This Sherpa-Lined Wearable Blanket THE COMFY Original Oversized Wearable Blanket Amazon $45 $34 See on Amazon It may seem silly, but this cozy wearable blanket is a fantastic gift, and is an oversized unisex style perfect if you’re not sure the size of who you’re shopping for. With a warm sherpa lining and a soft microfiber exterior, this cozy sweatshirt even has a hood and a functional pocket. Over 58,000 Amazon users have invested in this as a gift for friends, family, and themselves.

14 A Frasier-Fir Scented Candle That Is Beloved Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle, 6.5 Oz. Amazon $30 See on Amazon This classic candle makes for a fantastic present, and is designed to smell like evergreen trees. The chic glass container has Frasier fir needle designs on the side, and it even comes in a gift box ready to gift. Crisp, woodsy, and festive, this is a popular scent that has won over thousands of Amazon reviewers. One fan says, “The candles arrived in great shape and they smelled so amazing! I included these into gift bags for my friend’s wives and they absolutely loved the scent!”

15 This Essential Oil Set That's Great For Aromatherapy Lovers Pure Aroma Essential Oil Gift Set (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Sit back, relax, and release with this set of great-smelling essential oils. The collection includes six bottles of fragrant aromatherapy scents including lemongrass, peppermint, sweet orange, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree. It makes a great gift for anyone who enjoys diffusing them throughout their home and beyond.

16 A One-Step Hair Dryer And Brush That Cuts Styling Time In Half Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $41 See on Amazon Cut your hairstyling time in half with this one-step, ceramic-coated hair dryer that also acts like a brush. It features three heat and speed settings that help customize the drying process — and its curved design helps create volume. Choose from four colors: black, blue, mint, and turquoise.

17 These Silicone Oven Mitts That Can Also Protect Your Forearms Silicone Oven Mitt Amazon $15 See on Amazon These oven mitts are perfect for the baker or cook in your family. Thanks to their elongated design, they'll help to protect your hands, wrists, and forearms from burns and heat damage. Made of BPA-free silicone, they're textured and non-slip, which makes them great tools for gripping hot items that come straight from the oven, grill, stovetop, and more.

18 An Ergonomic Travel Pillow That Wraps Around Your Neck BCOZZY Chin Supporting Travel Pillow Amazon $50 $27 See on Amazon Sleep comfortably and soundly on buses, planes, trains, and more with this travel pillow. Made to wrap around the neck, this pillow supports your head while you're sitting up — and it’s even fully machine washable. This soft and supportive pillow would make a fantastic gift for anyone in your life who travels or struggles with neck pain.

19 This Moldable Glue That Turns Into Durable Silicone Sugru Moldable Multi-Purpose Glue Amazon $14 See on Amazon Great for builders, crafters, and more, this moldable glue magically sets as silicone rubber within 48 hours of use. It gives you the ability to mend, fix, and create just about anything under the sun. Made for use with many projects, this glue effortlessly bonds to a myriad of surfaces including glass, plastic, wood, metal, and more.

20 A Set Of Lightbulbs That Can Be Controlled Remotely Smart Lightbulb Amazon $44 See on Amazon You'll never have to come home to a dark house again, all thanks to this pack of smart light bulbs. Designed to be voice-controlled through your Alexa or Google Home device (or managed remotely from your cellphone or tablet), these bulbs offer unlimited, hand-free access to your home's lighting system. They have an estimated lifespan of 15,000 hours, which will give you the ability to control your lights and adjust their brightness for a very long time to come.

21 This USB-Powered Himalayan Salt Lamp Pure Enrichment PureGlow USB Salt Lamp Amazon $30 $20 See on Amazon This USB-powered Himalayan salt lamp makes for an amazing desk accessory, and has five different light intensities so you can customize it to your space. It also has a 5-foot cord that can plug into any USB outlet. One fan of this lamp says, “These add a lovely warm glow to any room and the touch controls work very well. Great gift!”

22 A Car Mount That's Designed To Fit Practically Any Smartphone Beam Electronics Smartphone Car Mount Amazon $15 See on Amazon Designed to fit practically any smartphone, this car mount is great for anyone who wants to use their phone without their hands while driving. It's able to rotate a full 360 degrees so that you can easily adjust the viewing angle, and the padded clamps help prevent accidental scratches on your phone.

23 This Warm Beanie With A Built-In LED Flashlight YunTuo LED Beanie Hat With Light Amazon $14 $13 See on Amazon This beanie pulls double duty: keeping you warm and shining a bright light in front of you when you’re out in the dark. The unisex fit will fit any-sized head (so it’s a great gift for White Elephant or Yankee Swap games), and the LED light lasts for up to four hours of continuous use. When the battery dies, you can pop the light out of the hat and plug it into a computer since it is USB rechargeable.

24 This Smart Plug That Lets You Control Electronics Remotely Kasa Smart Plug Mini Amazon $22 See on Amazon This mini smart plug allows you to control your plugged-in devices from afar. It can be paired with Alexa, Google Home, and Microsoft Cortana — or it can be easily managed through your smartphone with the advised app. If you opt for the apt, you can even set timers for your plug to work.

25 An LED Light Bar That's Great For Cabinets, Closets, And More RXWLKJ LED Light Bar Amazon $20 See on Amazon Put it in a dark closet, or put this LED light bar underneath your cabinets as an inexpensive kitchen upgrade. The LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours so you don't have to worry about changing them, and there's also a built-in magnet so that you can easily stick it to metal surfaces.

26 The Handheld Steamer That's Perfect For Traveling Hilife Handheld Steamer Amazon $19 See on Amazon It's easy for your clothes to get wrinkles as they tumble around in a suitcase, so the next time you're traveling, make sure to take this handheld steamer with you. It's able to provide up to 15 minutes of continuous steam when the water tank is full, and many Amazon reviewers noted how it "heats up quickly."

27 A Ceramic Space Heater With Added Safety Features Ceramic Space Heater Amazon $32 See on Amazon This ceramic heater will keep small spaces nice and toasty on chilly nights. It features a top handle that makes it easy to transport, and it comes with three modes so you can adjust the temperature to keep things at a comfortable level. Designed for maximum safety, this heater also has an automatic shut-off system that will activate if it happens to overheat or tip over.

28 This Foam Roller That Relieves Tight Muscles 321 STRONG Foam Roller Amazon $45 $27 See on Amazon Relax your tired and overstressed muscles with this medium-density foam roller. This roller features an EVA tread that helps dig into your body as your roll over it, releasing tension and loosening tight muscles. Over 25,000 Amazon users have purchased this foam roller, with one saying, “I think it's gotten knots out I've had for 10 years. Using it was absolute heaven.”

29 These Toeless Yoga Socks That Keep You Cool And Sturdy Yoga Socks Amazon $16 See on Amazon These toeless yoga socks allow you exercise to safely and comfortably. Constructed with lycra fabric and non-slip silicone grips, they'll absorb sweat while providing traction with the floor for balanced, dry, and cool workout experiences.

30 An Adjustable Laptop Desk That Comes With A Cup Holder Bamboo Laptop Desk Amazon $33 See on Amazon Cozy-up with your computer, read a book, or have breakfast in bed with this bamboo laptop desk. The unit tilts, folds, and conforms to function in various ways. Made of natural and eco-friendly bamboo, the tray features adjustable legs — and it comes with a cup holder, a drawer, and a stopper that prevents your laptop from slipping around during use.

31 A Mini Hot Pot That's Compact Enough To Bring To The Office Rapid Noodle Cooker Amazon $28 See on Amazon Perfect for cooking a large array of foods including ramen, vegetables, oatmeal, and more, this 1.6-liter hot pot is both space-saving and convenient. It's also small enough to take with you to the office, so you can prepare meals that friends, family, and co-workers alike would enjoy. It even features a protection against overheating for some extra safety.

32 An Electric Toothbrush With A Built-In Timer Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush Amazon $25 $15 See on Amazon With micro vibrations and a tapered design that allows you to get into every part of your smile, this battery-powered electric toothbrush has a two-minute timer that notifies you to switch areas every 30 seconds. The battery life can last up to three months with daily use, and it even comes with a matching travel case for when you’re on the go.

33 A Rechargeable Projector You Can Connect To Your Phone ELEPHAS Portable LED Full Color Video Projector Amazon $55 See on Amazon How cool would it be to project movies and presentations right in your own home? With this miniature projector, you'll be able to do just that. It's compact, easy to transport, and designed with various ports (including HDMI, USB, and more). It also supports use through Amazon's Fire TV Stick or the Roku, projecting images up to 100 inches in size.

34 A Tilting Foot Rest That Helps Improve Posture Under Desk Foot Rest Amazon $30 See on Amazon Support and comfort your feet by using an under-the-desk foot rest. It comes with three different height positions and 30-degree tilting capabilities that can help improve your posture. The plank even boasts a studded massage surface, making it perfect for use at work, home, or anywhere your feet and legs may need relief.

35 A Memory Foam Sleeping Pillow That Helps Align Your Body Contour Memory Foam Orthopedic Sleeping Pillow Amazon $44 See on Amazon This contoured orthopedic pillow will help comfort and cradle your neck for a more relaxing night. It works by aligning your upper body for an optimal sleeping position, thanks its built-in grooves. Meanwhile, the memory foam construction provides a breathable cushion to keep you cool night after night.

36 A Shower Head With 7 Different Water Settings Dream Spa Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $35 See on Amazon If your shower head is looking a little worse for wear, might I suggest replacing it with this one? Not only does it feature a secondary handheld shower head, but there are also seven water settings to choose from when getting clean: power rain, pulsating massage, hydro mist, eco-rain, raining massage, regular rain, as well as water-saving pause.

37 A Pair Of Blue-Light Blocking Glasses To Help Reduce Eyestrain Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $33 See on Amazon Minimize the effects digital eyestrain with these blue light-blocking glasses. They're super lightweight and are designed to alleviate the discomfort associated with long periods of exposure to computer screens, florescent lights, gaming devices, phone screens, and more. They can even help reduce glares.

38 An Acupressure Mat That Comes With A Pillow ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set Amazon $24 See on Amazon You'll feel an immediate reduction in tension and stress while relaxing on this acupressure mat and pillow. Lined with a specifically-designed set of pressure points, these products help relieve pain while emitting endorphins and improving blood circulation. Choose from 10 different colors.

39 This Set Of Scented Candles That Arrive In A Gorgeous Gift Box HELLY Scented Candles Gift Set (8-Pack) Amazon $19 See on Amazon Made with 100% natural soy wax, this scented candle set comes with eight scents: rose, lavender, lemon, Mediterranean fig, bergamot, vanilla, jasmine, and spring. The tins they arrive in are reusable so that you can make new candles later (or even repurpose them as decorations in your home), plus the entire set is able to burn for up to 160 hours.

40 These Acupressure Hand Clips That Help Relieve Headaches SniffElixir Headache Relief Aromatherapy Nasal Inhaler Amazon $10 See on Amazon This peppermint stick is designed to relieve headaches when you sniff it, making it a super portable solution for anyone prone to headaches when you’re out and about. Infused with 100% pure organic peppermint oil, this stick purports to also help with nausea, motion sickness, and migraines.

41 This Eyelash Kit That Uses Magnetic Eyeliner To Adhere easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit Amazon $18 See on Amazon Get longer, thicker lashes sans the use of glue with this magnetic eyeliner and eyelash set. The kit comes with five pairs of lashes and eyeliner that contains magnetic particles to help the lashes connect to the lash line. An application tool — which is also included — help the process go along smoothly.

42 A Soap Bar Holder With Magnetic Suspension Beauty and the Bees Shampoo Bar Container Amazon $12 See on Amazon Store your soap neatly and easily with this magnetic soap bar container. Made with beech wood, this in-shower bar holder is both great-looking and incredibly functional. All you have to do is attach the holder to your shower wall and use the magnetically-powered metal piece to suspend your bar of soap while it dries.

43 A Rechargeable Light That Hangs Around Your Neck Vekkia Rechargeable 4 LED Book Light Amazon $14 See on Amazon Now, you'll be able to navigate in the dark totally hands free with this rechargeable LED book light that hangs around your neck. It's made with dual lighting, and each arm lets you choose your desired brightness level, providing flashlight-bright illumination anytime you need it.

44 A Wooden Massage Roller That Relieves Tension Gaiam Relax Massage Ball Roller Amazon $10 See on Amazon Designed to fit in the palm of your hand, this total body massager features 10 wooden balls that roll together to soothe and relax tense muscles. It also has a comfortable massaging handle so it’s easy to grip whether you’re using it on your back, shoulders, or legs.

45 A Lightweight Lamp That's Foldable And Easy To Store Portable Desk Lamp Amazon $13 See on Amazon Both easy to use and easy to store, this portable desk lamp pops up for great lighting while saving loads of space at the same time. It features touch usability for simple on-and-off, and it's powered by batteries or the included USB cord. Thanks to its sizing, this lamp is also lightweight and can be folded compactly.

46 A Set Of Packing Cubes That Come In A Variety Of Colors Packing Cubes (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See on Amazon A great present for avid travelers, these packing cubes will make suitcase-packing both simple and more organized. Made from waterproof nylon fabric, the three cubes in this set are both durable and expandable, adjusting to fit and store all of your travel needs. They come in a variety of colors, so you can choose the shades that best suit your personality.

47 A Memory Foam Back Cushion That You Can Use Pretty Much Anywhere PROMIC Memory Foam Lumbar Support Back Cushion Amazon $29 See on Amazon This memory foam lumbar support cushion is made to specifically cradle and cushion your spine and back. It'll fit neatly in any chair — but it's also perfect for use at home, work, or in the car. The cushion's protective cover is made of mesh that keeps the cushion from trapping heat.

48 A Set Of Microfiber Towels That Are Lightweight And Quick-Drying BEARZ Outdoor Microfiber Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon These microfiber towels are quick-drying and easy to take on any outdoor excursion or fitness session. They're ultra-absorbent and come with a detachable hanging loop that allows them to dry in any location with little to no effort. Choose from four colors: living coral, mint green, royal blue, and space gray.

49 This Card Game That's Fun For The Whole Family Exploding Kittens Card Game Amazon $20 See on Amazon With millions of copies sold, it's clear that Exploding Kittens is a hit for anyone aged seven and up. The rules are simple: players take turns drawing cards, but if they draw the exploding kitten, they automatically lose. You can negate the exploding kitten by using magical enchiladas, goats, or defuse cards, plus each game only takes 15 minutes to play.

50 A Rolling Foot Massager To Relax Your Feet Gaiam Restore Foot Massage Roller Amazon $15 See on Amazon Tired, achy feet will enjoy the relaxing comfort of this massager and roller. It's both small and compact, which makes it an easy device to take with you as you travel. It'll help soothe aches and pains associated with plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, and more.

51 The Whiskey Stone Gift Set That Is Perfect For Entertaining BROTEC Whiskey Glass Gift Set Amazon $38 See on Amazon This whiskey stones gift set is the perfect gift for whiskey-sippers who love to entertain. It comes with two crystal glasses, eight granite stones, and two coasters. It also comes with a velvet storage bag for the stones, making it them easy to transport and use from party to party.

52 A Compact Tool Set That Also Comes In Pink Apollo Tools Tool Set Amazon $30 See on Amazon You'll never need to call a handyman again this awesome tool set. The included tools are made with non-slip handles and steel alloy, making them durable and easy to use. There are 39 pieces total that comes inside a box that's compact enough to fit in any closet or drawer. It's available in three colors (including pink).

53 A Massage Roller That You Can Adjust For Different Areas Gaiam Restore Adjustable Muscle Massage Stick Roller Amazon $15 See on Amazon Activate and relax sore muscles with this massage stick roller. Made like a rolling pin, this massager is 18-inches in length, giving it the ability to cover larger areas (such as your back and thighs). It comes with 12 spinning massagers that can be adjusted to help relax muscles and increase overall circulation.

54 This Compact Hand Warmer That Comes In Many Colors Zippo Refillable Hand Warmers Amazon $16 See on Amazon This refillable hand warmer is a must-have when it comes to camping, hiking, attending outdoor sporting events, and more. Made to be used with warmer fuel or lighter fluid, this gadget has the ability to keep hands nice and toasty for up to 12 hours at a time. Thanks to its thin design, it's also easy to transport and use. It even comes in various colors, so choose your favorite.

55 A Pack Of Lip Balms That Are Formulated With Cocoa Butter Sky Organics Lip Balm (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Made with coconut oil, beeswax, cocoa butter, and vitamin E, this pack of organic lip balm is an easy way to help lock moisture into your lips. They're gluten-free as well as non-GMO, plus each order comes with four flavors: shimmer, champagne, plum, and raisin.

56 These Memory Foam Armrest Pads That Help Relieve Pressure Aloudy Ergonomic Memory Foam Office Chair Armrest Pads Amazon $18 See on Amazon Relieve arm pressure and discomfort with this set of office chair armrest pads. Easy to get on and off, these memory foam rests are sized to fit various chair arms — and they're lined with velvety polyester for added coziness. They come in three different colors to suit your preference.

57 A Soap Saver That Prevents Soggy Bars In The Shower Evelots Waterfall Soap Saver (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Put an end to soggy bars of soap with this waterfall soap saver. The holder tilts forward to drain excess water brought on by your soap bar. It helps keep your bar of soap from slowly withering and washing away.

58 An Electric Wine Opener That Makes For Easy Bottle-Popping Electric Wine Opener with Charger Amazon $29 See on Amazon Never struggle with removing a wine cork ever agin with this electric wine opener. This kit comes with four AA-batteries, a foil cutter, a pourer, and a stopper. The automatic corkscrew has the ability to open up to 80 bottles in one charge, and it makes a great gift for any wine lover.

59 A Spray That Helps Prevent Frizz In Humid Weather COLOR WOW Dream Coat Spray Amazon $28 See On Amazon Tired of your hair becoming frizzy in humid weather? Then make sure to douse it with this spray before you style it with hot tools. It helps keep your hair silky for up to three shampoos, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "I have thick, coarse hair, and my hair looks as great on day six as it did on day one."

60 A Motion-Detective Night Light That Can Be Mounted Anywhere Anywhere Night Light Amazon $13 See on Amazon This LED night light is great for lighting things up everywhere you go. It runs on batteries and comes with a sensor that helps it turn on and off when motion is detected. What's great is that it can be used both indoors and outdoors — and it can adhere easily to walls with the included adhesives.

61 This Wine Gadget That Removes Sulfites From Your Drink PureWine The Wand Wine Purifier (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon For many, the sulfites naturally found in wine can exacerbate headaches and hangovers. So this handy wine gadget which removes sulfites from your drink can be a game-changing gift for any wine lovers in your life. This pack comes with three wands that you drag through your glass, removing sulfites and antihistamines without affecting the taste of the wine.

62 A Headphone Stand With Built-In Charging Ports Headphone Stand with USB Charger Amazon $35 See on Amazon This headphone stand comes with three USB charging ports and two outlets for quick, easy, and convenient charging for all of your devices. The structure's headphone component is compatible with most headphone designs, helping all of your electronic necessities stay neat and organized in one space.

63 This Luxe Silk Pillowcase With Thousands Of Reviews J JIMOO Silk Pillowcase Amazon $28 $17 See on Amazon A silk pillowcase like this one can be a true investment for your sleep routine, and has benefits for both your skin and hair, since its less absorbent and smoother than many fabrics. This best-seller comes in three different sizes and 10 different colors, to match any room or space.

64 A Microwavable Heating Pad Stuffed With Organic Rice Nature's Approach Aromatherapy Basic Herb Pack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Great for cramps, sore muscles, and other aches and pains, this rice pack heating pad offers instant relief and comfort for your shoulders, neck, back, arms, and more. Designed with a 100% cotton cover, this heating pad warms up in the microwave in just a minute, providing relaxation and aromatherapy benefits quickly.