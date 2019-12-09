67 Clever AF Gifts On Amazon That Are Flying Off The Shelves

Just because something is expensive doesn't mean it's going to be a great gift. For example, my uncle bought my cousin a used car for Christmas a few years ago, and while he spent thousands of dollars on it, the car wound up dying on the side of the highway a few days later. My take on the matter? A much, much safer bet is to just grab one of the most clever products available on Amazon.

A clever gift can mean a variety of things. For one, it's probably useful. A motion-activated toilet night light might not sound like an obvious choice, but I can almost guarantee that it'll get used every single night. The same goes for an electric mug warmer that keeps their coffee hot all day, as well as a miniature waffle maker that can also cook paninis.

Second, thanks to the hundreds of reviews backing them up, you know you're getting a quality item for someone you love — unlike that used car, which probably didn't come with a trusty ratings system.

Best of all, every time the recipient picks up their stainless steel turkey baster, clip-on lens kit, or wine filter, they'll think of you. What more could you ask for in a gift? So go ahead and check out these mind-blowing gifts — most with free two-day shipping via Amazon Prime.

1 A Mug Warmer That Helps Keep Your Tea And Coffee Toasty SCOBUTY Smart Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you're tired of your coffee, tea, or any other beverage getting cold, try using this mug warmer. It's made with a scratch-resistant ceramic coating, plus it's designed to work with cups made from glass, stainless steel, and ceramic.

2 This Affordable Dutch Oven Made From Heavy-Duty Cast Iron AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven Amazon $31 See on Amazon Made from heavy-duty cast iron, this Dutch oven is great for baking, braising, roasting, and simmering. Despite its $31 price tag, it's safe to put in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the handles on the side make it easy to carry wherever you go.

3 A Baster Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Norpro Deluxe Stainless Steel Baster with Injector and Cleaning Brush Amazon $11 See on Amazon Not only is it made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but this baster also comes with its own cleaning brush. The silicone bulb is heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how it works better than the plastic version.

4 The Filter That Removes Sulfites And Histamines From Your Wine The Wand Wine Filter by PureWine Amazon $12 See on Amazon Small enough that you can easily keep it in your purse or backpack, this filter is designed to remove the histamines and sulfites from your wine. It's completely BPA-free, and it can even help aerate your wine in as little as three minutes.

5 A Pack Of Coasters That Look Like Chic Vinyl Records DuoMuo Vinyl Record Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Made with a non-slip disc on the bottom that prevents them from moving, these coasters are an easy way to spice up someone's dining or living room. They're also the perfect decoration for any retro-themed parties, plus many Amazon reviewers wrote how they're "easy to clean."

6 A Red Wine Aerator That Helps Enhance Flavors Vinturi Essential Red Wine Aerator Pourer and Decanter Amazon $22 See on Amazon Designed to work specifically with red wines, this aerator is an easy way to help enhance the flavor of cheap wine. The filter screen works to prevent pieces of cork and sediment from ending up in your glass, and the no-drip stand helps keep your tabletop clean.

7 A Coffee Maker That's Compatible With K-Cups As Well As Grounds Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Coffee Maker Amazon $64 See on Amazon Most coffee makers force you to choose between coffee grounds or K-cups, whereas this coffee machine is compatible with both. Each brewer has its own water reservoir with a side window so that you can always see how full it is — and it only takes about three minutes to brew a quick cup of Joe.

8 The Mini Waffle Maker That Also Makes Paninis, Hash Browns, And More DASH Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $17.99 See on Amazon Get this one for the breakfast-lover in your life — especially because this miniature waffle maker can also be used to cook delicious paninis, hash browns, biscuit pizzas, and more. It only takes a few minutes to heat up, and it's available in a variety of fun shades that add a splash of color to any kitchen.

9 A Personal Blender That's Perfect For Smoothies iCucina Personal Portable Bullet Blender Amazon $39 See On Amazon Powerful enough that it can crush ice as well as frozen fruit, this personal blender mixes ingredients directly inside a convenient to-go cup, so you can easily take it with you. Each order even comes with two on-the-go lids.

10 The Knife Sharpener That Works On Straight And Serrated Blades PriorityChef Knife Sharpener Amazon $16 See on Amazon Know someone who complains about their dull steak knives and lame chef's knife? This knife sharpener can handle both serrated as well as straight blades. The cushioned non-slip base helps keep this sharpener stable while you drag your blades through, and it's significantly cheaper than having your knives professionally sharpened.

11 A Handy Drawer That Helps Keep Your K-Cups Organized DecoBros K-cup Storage Drawer Holder Amazon $19 See on Amazon Able to hold up to 36 K-cups at once, this drawer fits comfortably underneath your Keurig so that a delicious cup of coffee is always within reach. The rubber feet help prevent accidental scratches to your countertops, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "it didn't bend or give at all" under the weight of their coffee machine.

12 The Glass Food Containers That Keep Your Meals Separated Prep Naturals Glass Compartmentalized Meal Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See on Amazon Whether you're meal prepping or simply packing lunch for tomorrow, these glass food containers are a great option. They're made with glass partitions that keep your foods separate from each other, and the lids lock into place to help prevent accidental leaks.

13 A Pack Of Reusable Grocery Bags With Fun Prints BeeGreen Foldable Reusable Shopping Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon Gift this one to your favorite environmentalist. Able to hold up to 50 pounds of groceries, these reusable bags have fun prints so that they can also double as cute totes. They're made from rip-stop nylon that won't snap under heavy loads, plus the long handles make it easy to carry them over your shoulder.

14 These Reusable Food Bags That Are Completely Leak-Proof Qinline Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon Not only can they help you save money over time, but these reusable food bags are also made with a leak-proof, waterproof, easy-seal zipper. They're safe to put into the freezer to help prevent freezer-burn, plus they're also great for marinating meat, traveling with snacks, and keeping produce fresh.

15 An Insulated Chic Lunch Bag That Helps Keep Your Meals Warm (Or Cool) EASY FUN Lunch Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon This oxford-cloth bag might look like a cute purse, but it’s actually a lunch box. Designed with aluminum foil lining, this insulated bag keeps food warm (or cold) and is completely leak-proof so you won't have to worry about spills.

16 The Rolling Pin That Lets You Adjust The Thickness Of Your Roll Rolling Pin and Pastry Baking Mat Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made with four removable rings that let you adjust how thick your dough rolls out, this rolling pin also comes with a silicone baking mat conveniently labeled with measurement markings. The rolling pin is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and the baking mat is heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

17 A Cooling Rack That Collapses For Easy Storage Wilton 3-Tier Collapsible Cooling Rack Amazon $24 See on Amazon Most cooling racks take up a ton of space in your cabinets, whereas this one collapses so that it's easy to tuck away into storage. Thanks to the three tiers, it's perfect for cookies as well as displaying food on a buffet table, plus many Amazon reviewers wrote how it's "easy to clean."

18 A Chic (Yet, Handy) Glass Condiment Dispenser Juvale Oil and Vinegar Dispensers Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you're looking for a stylish condiment caddy, search no further than this one. The oil and vinegar bottles are made with easy-pour spouts that minimize spilling to help keep your surfaces clean, plus the salt and pepper shakers.

19 A Cheese Slicer Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Bellemain Adjustable Thickness Cheese Slicer Amazon $10 See on Amazon Save someone some serious money on pre-sliced cheese. This adjustable cheese slicer features a slicing wire that's made from rust-resistant stainless steel — and each order comes with an extra wire in case the first one ever grows dull.

20 The Smartphone Tripod With Flexible Legs SmilePowo Phone Tripod and Selfie Stick Kit Amazon $18 See on Amazon Wrap the legs around your handlebars so you can use your GPS while biking, or keep the legs on this smartphone tripod straight to take a regular photo from a distance. Each order also comes with a remote control so you won't have to worry about any timers, and the selfie stick folds down for easy storage.

21 A Camera Lens Kit That's Compatible With Practically Every Smartphone RAGU Phone Camera Lens Kit (10-pieces) Amazon $28 See on Amazon Not only do you get five different lenses, but this clip-on camera kit is also compatible with practically any type of smartphone. Each order comes with a remote so that you can take photos from a distance, and the convenient travel case means it goes with you on any trip.

22 The Personal Alarm With A Built-In Whistle Vigilant Personal Alarm Amazon $15 See on Amazon Just keep it on your keychain; then, if you're ever in an emergency, a single push of the button on this personal alarm will alert others to your location. There's also a built-in whistle as a back-up in case the alarm fails, and the replaceable batteries are designed to last for up to one full year.

23 A Waterproof Sport Camera That Can Record Video In 4K Ultra HD Campark Action Camera with Touch Screen Amazon $70 See on Amazon Perfect for camping, ski trips, snorkeling, or even sporting events, this camera is both waterproof and able to record video in ultra-clear 4K HD. Each order comes with two rechargeable batteries, plus you can even connect it to your smartphone to use it as a remote-control.

24 The Screen Cleaning Cloths Made From Soft Microfiber Clean Screen Wizard Microfiber Cleaning Cloths (7-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Anyone with a smudged touch screen or dirty glasses will appreciate these practical microfiber cleaning cloths, which effortlessly remove dirt and fingerprints. Each order comes with one large and five medium cloths; there's even a bonus wipe that attaches to the back of your phone so you can clean it while on the go.

25 A Smart Indoor Security Camera That's Compatible With Alexa TP-Link Indoor Smart Camera Amazon $40 See on Amazon Compatible with Alexa as well as Google Assistant, this smart indoor security camera makes it easy to keep track of what's going on inside your home. There's a night vision function that can see up to 20 feet away, and the two-way audio lets you communicate with your pets while you're at work.

26 These Bluetooth Headphones That You Can Wear Comfortably To Bed Bluetooth Headband by WINONLY Amazon $20 See on Amazon Able to play music for up to 10 hours when fully charged, these Bluetooth headphones are made with soft, breathable fabric so that you can comfortably wear them to bed. They're also great for keeping your ears warm when exercising in cold weather, plus the speakers are removable so you can easily wash the fabric.

27 A Portable 24000mAh Charger Made With 3 USB Ports ROLISA Portable Charger Amazon $32 See on Amazon Made with an LCD screen that tells you exactly how much power is left, this 24000mAh portable charger also features three USB ports so that you can charge multiple devices at the same time. There's built-in overcharge as well as short-circuit protection, plus it's particularly great for camping, hiking, or even music festivals.

28 The Waterproof Phone Case That's Perfect For Adventurers Mpow Universal Waterproof Case (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See on Amazon Whether they're big into camping, water sports, beach days, or accidental water damage, make sure you gift them this waterproof case to keep their phone safe. It's compatible with practically any type of smartphone, plus it's large enough that they can also store credit cards and cash in addition to their devices.

29 A Pack Of Outlet Switches You Can Control Via Remote Beastron Remote Control Outlet Switches (5-Pack) Amazon $30 See on Amazon If you don't own an Alexa or Google Assistant, you can still control your devices from a distance using these remote-controlled outlets. They're great for lazy days when you're too tired to manually flip on your lights, TV, or coffee machine, and the remote works from up to 100 feet away.

30 The Aromatherapy Wrap For Stress & Sore Muscles Sharper Image Aromatherapy Wrap Amazon $27 See on Amazon Keep it in the freezer to use as a cold compress, or pop this aromatherapy wrap into the microwave to give your muscles some relaxing heat therapy. It's designed to fit comfortably over your shoulders to help soothe sore muscles, plus it's filled with a blend of lavender, chamomile, lemongrass, and peppermint to soothe stress and tension.

31 A Deep-Tissue Massager That You Can Use All Over Your Body InvoSpa Shiatsu Massager Amazon $50 See on Amazon With three different speeds to choose from, this deep tissue massager is a great option for anyone looking to relax after a long, stressful day. Each order comes with a car charger as well as a travel bag so you can use it while on-the-go, plus there's even a heat function for added comfort.

32 This Lavender Hypoallergenic Bubble Bath For Sensitive Skin Honest Calming Lavender Hypoallergenic Bubble Bath Amazon $10 See on Amazon Formulated without sulfates, parabens, or synthetic fragrances, this bubble bath is gentle enough for daily use — even among reviewers with extremely sensitive skin. It's made with lavender essential oils that give it a pleasant, relaxing scent, plus the added chamomile and calendula work to help nourish your skin.

33 A Pack Of Storage Bags That's Great For Blankets And Bedding Lifewit Clothes Storage Organizer (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See on Amazon Instead of cluttering up shelves with blankets, bedding, and seasonal clothing, keep them organized inside these storage bags. They're made from high-quality, non-woven fabric that makes them exceptionally breathable in order to prevent unwanted odors, and the stainless steel zippers are super sturdy, too. Thanks to the convenient handles and clear panels, you can even store them under your bed.

34 The Miniature Iron That's Perfect For Traveling Steamfast Mini Steam Iron Amazon $24 See on Amazon Instead of wearing wrinkled clothes while you travel, use this miniature iron to get them looking great again. It takes less than one minute to heat up, and there are three temperature settings to choose from depending on the type of fabric you're working with.

35 A Cutting Board Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Bamboo Cutting Board with Juice Groove by Royal Craft Wood Amazon $13 See on Amazon This cutting board is made from eco-friendly, knife-safe bamboo and has deep grooves along the edges that help prevent juices from spilling out onto your tabletop. Bamboo also helps keep your blades from growing dull, plus it's even antibacterial. At $13, it's an affordable, practical gift for the aspiring chef.

36 The Digital Bookmark That Keeps Track Of How Long You've Been Reading Mark-My-Time Digital Bookmark Amazon $10 See on Amazon Available in a variety of fun colors, this digital bookmark has a built-in timer that's perfect for keeping track of how long you (or your kids) have been reading. One Amazon reviewer raved that it's "Super easy to use and makes reading time fun."

37 A Book And Tablet Stand Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo wishacc Bamboo Book Stand Amazon $15 See on Amazon With five different viewing angles to choose from, this book and tablet stand makes it easy to read books or watch videos regardless of how you're sitting. The spring on the bottom helps keep text books and cookbooks stable, but it also works great for reading sheet music and single pages.

38 The String Lights Made With Energy-Efficient LED Bulbs YINUO LIGHT Star Curtain String Lights Amazon $18 See on Amazon Made with energy-efficient LED bulbs that have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, these star-shaped curtain lights are an easy way to set the ambiance in your home. They're waterproof so that you won't have to worry about them short-circuiting, plus each order also comes with 12 hanging hooks for added convenience.

39 A Hammock That Can Fit Up To 2 People Gold Armour Camping Hammock Amazon $23 See on Amazon Able to support up to 500 pounds, this hammock is large enough that it can easily fit two people. It's made from tear-resistant nylon, and it folds down into the included travel pouch so that it's easy to store when you're done using it.

40 The Book Light That Hangs Around Your Neck zVekkia Rechargeable Neck Light Amazon $14 See on Amazon Pretty much every single book light I've tried ends up falling off my book, which is why this book light is designed to hang around your neck instead. It's made with LED bulbs that have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, plus it's rechargeable so you won't have to worry about buying batteries. Get it for the avid reader — or someone who crafts, does fix-it jobs, or walks their dog at night.

41 A Tool That Lets You Wash Your Clothes While You're Camping EasyGoProducts Hand Powered Clothes Washing Wand Amazon $22 See on Amazon Whether you're out in the wilderness or your apartment doesn't have a washing machine, this washing wand can help you get your wardrobe smelling fresh again. It's made from 100% waterproof plastic, and it's incredibly simple to use — just fill up a bucket, pump the handle a few times, and watch as the dirt clouds the water.

42 The Device That Lets You Know The Weather Inside And Outside La Crosse Forecast Station Amazon $30 See on Amazon Instead of waiting for the weather man to give you his forecast, why not just take a peek at this forecast station? It shows you the indoor temperature as well as the outdoor, and it even tells you the humidity outside so that you can appropriately prepare your hair.

43 An Automatic Curling Iron That Requires Minimal Skill Kiss products Ceramic Instawave Automatic Curling Iron Amazon $37 See on Amazon For the person who has trouble operating a wand, this curling iron automatically spins so hair effortlessly wraps around the frizz-reducing barrel. It's made with ceramic ionic technology that helps add shine to your hair, and the heat is adjustable so that you can use it on a variety of hair types.

44 This Pack Of Precision Tweezers For All Different Uses Terresa Precision Tweezers (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Not only are they made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but this pack of tweezers helps you pluck eyebrows, remove splinters, extract ingrown hairs, and applying false lashes. You can also use them to fix electronics or jewelry, plus each order also comes with a leather travel pouch.

45 A Rechargeable Electric Razor That's 100% Waterproof AUCEE Electric Razor for Women Amazon $27 See on Amazon Made with stainless steel, hypoallergenic blades, this electric razor is 100% waterproof so that you can easily use it while you shower. The rechargeable battery is able to last for up to 70 minutes, and each order comes with a cleaning brush for added convenience.

46 The Hair Mask That's Chock-Full Of Nourishing Avocado Majestic Pure Avocado Hair Mask Amazon $19 See on Amazon Cruelty-free as well as safe for all hair types, this nourishing hair mask is chock-full of hydrating avocado, shea butter, coconut oil, and more. It's completely free from any sulfates, plus it's an easy way to help thicken your hair. No wonder it has a 4.6-star rating.

47 An Eye Mask That Helps Get Rid Of Stubborn Dark Circles Vanelc Collagen Eye Mask Amazon $12 See on Amazon I have massive dark circles underneath my eyes, which is why I use an eye mask like this one every morning when I wake up. It's infused with hyaluronic acid as well as collagen, which are both great for soothing inflammation, and the formula is made with 100% natural ingredients — zero harsh chemicals.

48 The Nail Polish Remover That Works In Just A Few Minutes Arishine Magic Nail Polish Remover Amazon $10 See on Amazon No foils or soaking required — just give your nails a quick file, then apply this nail polish remover like you would regular nail polish. It only takes a few minutes for your polish to melt away, and many Amazon reviewers raved about how it "works great."

49 A Compact Water Flosser For A Great Price HANASCO Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner Amazon $30 See on Amazon Here's one for the person who knows they should floss, but absolutely hates it: This $30 compact water flosser delivers a strong stream of water into the mouth to cleanse gums and remove plaque between teeth. It's completely waterproof so that you can use it while you shower, and the battery can last for up to 30 days without needing to be recharged.

50 The Adjustable Eyebrow Stencil That Helps Save You Time Getzan Eyebrow Stencil Tool Amazon $15 See on Amazon Whereas shaping your eyebrows freehand is a challenge, this adjustable eyebrow stencil makes it easy to create three different styles without any guesswork involved. It's great for professional makeup artists and beginners alike, and unlike paper stencils, this one is made from high-quality plastic, so it's much more durable for multiple uses.

51 A Roll-On Solution That Helps Soothe Away Razor Bumps Divine Derriere Razor Bump Stopper and Ingrown Hair Treatment Amazon $15 See on Amazon If your skin has a tendency to develop irritations after hair removal, this roll-on razor bump solution is practically a must-have. It helps soothe red, inflamed skin after you've shaved, waxed, tweezed, or had laser hair removal — plus you can use it beforehand in order to help prevent any ingrown hairs.

52 The Headbands Made From Super Soft Terry Cloth Fleece Spa Headband (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Gift this one to your favorite beauty enthusiast, fitness fan, or the person who can't stand their hair in their eyes while cleaning. These headbands come in eight adorable designs and are made from soft, stretchy terrycloth. The elastic on the inside is extra thick so they stay in place while you move, and the bow on the top is a cute touch.

53 A Mattress Pad That's Super Plush & Breathable oaskys Queen Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $30 See on Amazon If your current mattress pad leaves you feeling hot and sweaty while you sleep, try switching over to this one. Despite the down alternative fill, it's designed to be extra breathable so that you won't overheat at night — and the 100% cotton cover is machine-washable and easy to clean.

54 The Cool Mist Humidifier That Makes Hardly Any Noise HiAir Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See on Amazon Most humidifiers are loud enough that they'll keep you up at night — but not this one. Not only does it operate at a whisper-quiet level, but the extra-large water tank means it can run for up to 30 hours without needing to be refilled. "After one night's sleep, so far no scratchy throats or stuffy noses," one reviewer raved.

55 A Pair Of Oven Mitts Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone Gorilla Grip Premium Silicone Oven Mitts Amazon $12 See on Amazon I actually own these silicone oven mitts, so I can confirm that they're heat-resistant up to 485 degrees Fahrenheit — as well as waterproof. Unlike other oven mitts, these ones also have a textured honeycomb pattern that help you maintain a firm grip on hot pans, and they're extra-long to help protect part of your forearm, too.

56 The Insulated Tumbler Made From Rust-Resistant Stainless Steel Albor Triple Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler Amazon $13 See on Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this tumbler is triple-insulated in order to help your cold beverages stay chilled for hours. The lid is resistant to spills, the handle slips on and off, and each order comes with two stainless steel straws and a cleaning brush. Get it in your choice of nine colors.

57 A 2-Piece Bath Mat Set Made From Plush Chenille Comfy mee Bath Mat (2-Piece Set) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Available in a variety of shades for any bathroom, this bath mat set is made from super-soft microfiber that's able to absorb significantly more water than traditional cotton. The bottom is non-slip to help prevent accidental falls, and each order comes with two mats: one for your shower and another that hugs your toilet.

58 The Mini Bag Sealer That Helps Keep Your Food Fresh Mini Bag Sealer by SEGMINISMART Amazon $20 See on Amazon Use it to close up potato chip bags, or use this miniature bag sealer to preserve packages of bacon, candy, peanuts, and fruit. There's also a built-in slicer so that you can use it to open stubborn packages — and it only takes about five seconds to heat up.

59 An 18-Piece Set Of Useful Accessories For Your Instant Pot Eagmak Instant Pot Accessories Set (18-Piece Set) Amazon $37 See on Amazon Help someone upgrade their Instant Pot game by grabbing this 18-piece set of accessories. Each item is made from food-safe material as well as rust-resistant stainless steel, and each set includes a variety of items, including a spring-form pan, steamer basket, egg bites mold, egg racks, silicone oven mitts, and more.

60 The Insulated Lunch Bag That's Super Stylish KIPBELIF Insulated Lunch Bag Amazon $28 See on Amazon Be honest — you probably haven't seen a lunch bag as stylish as this one. It's made from tear-resistant Oxford fabric along with BPA-free insulation, and it's able to keep your food cold or hot for up to 13 hours. The multiple pockets are great for storing utensils or napkins, and everyone will think it's a chic tote bag.

61 A Device That Lets You Print Photos Directly From Your Smartphone Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer Amazon $90 See on Amazon Just connect your phone using Bluetooth, and this handy little device will let you print out your photos directly from your smartphone. It only takes about 12 seconds for each photo to print, plus it also lets you add fun frames and filters.

62 The Bluetooth Speaker That Lets You Listen To Music While You Shower BassPal Waterproof Portable Speakers Amazon $35 See on Amazon Not only is it completely waterproof, but this Bluetooth speaker is also made with a super-strong suction cup on the back that easily attaches to your shower wall. There's also a built-in FM radio in case you get tired of your playlists, plus the battery can last for up to eight hours when fully charged.

63 A Car Phone Mount That Can Rotate A Full 360 Degrees AUKEY Magnetic 360 Degree Rotation Amazon $20 See on Amazon Instead of craning your neck to read your navigation, simply pop your phone into this mount and adjust the viewing angle. It's made with four strong magnets that help keep your phone secure, and the included adhesive ensures that it stays firmly in place on your dashboard.

64 The Bluetooth Earbuds That Won't Get Tangled Foldable Wireless Neckband Headset by BEARTWO Amazon $34 See on Amazon Because the earbuds are designed to retract back into their casing, these Bluetooth headphones help prevent any annoying tangles or knots. The battery can last for up to 16 hours, and each order also comes with a convenient travel case. The neck cuff even has on-device controls.

65 A White Noise Machine With 6 Soothing Sounds Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine Amazon $20 See on Amazon I actually own this white noise machine, and the ambient sounds are an easy way to help block out loud noises while you try to sleep. You can plug it into the wall or use batteries if you're traveling, plus it comes pre-loaded with six sounds: rain, brook, ocean, thunder, white noise, and summer night.

66 This Facial Steamer & Extraction Kit Pure Daily Care NanoSteamer Amazon $40 See on Amazon Designed with a large water tank that lets it run for up to 30 minutes, this facial nano-steamer is an easy gift for the person who can't help exploring their pores. You can also use it to warm towels or humidify your room, and each order comes with a five stainless steel blackhead extractor tools.