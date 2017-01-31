Hot tubs are a great place to relax, unwind, and spend time with your friends, but unfortunately, they can come with some pretty nasty side effects. Each time you go into one of those heated babies, you should be aware of all of the gross things that can happen when you go into a hot tub. As fun they are, hot tubs aren't the most hygienic, which means going into one can leave you with not only germs, but certain types of infections and skin rashes.
Most hot tub temperatures are typically 104 degrees or less, which means they're not hot enough to kill the bacteria that thrive in warm water, according to Jonathan Yoder, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who spoke to the Wall Street Journal. When going in a hot tub, you'll want to make sure the water is clear, not murky, that there are no slimy edges, and that it's properly chlorinated. Going into a tub that is probably maintained and cleaned can help prevent any illness or infection.
Next time you're cozying up in some warm water, you'll want to make sure you're paying attention to these seven gross things that can happen when you go in a hot tub.