31 Quotes To Celebrate Spring's Long-Awaited Arrival

It’s almost here, you guys, our salvation — the first day of spring is March 20. It probably still seems like winter, considering most of us are still suffering through freezing temperatures and falling snow, but spring is technically on its way. That means it’s time to get excited for spring break, flowers, baby animals, and sunshine... and what better way to celebrate the long awaited arrival of the new season than with some spring quotes? I promise the sunshine will come eventually!

Look, I know it’s hard to feel inspired about spring after such a brutal winter. I can see that the pandemic and the rest of the winter months took a bit of an emotional toll. You brave souls have spent too much time holed up to avoid all the insane things we’ve had thrown at us, and as much as you’d like to think that spring will bless you with her good graces any day now, you don’t want to get your hopes up. But hang in there! The best part about winter is that it doesn't last forever, and a glorious new season full of sunshine awaits!

Start getting out those Easter pastels, and begin daydreaming about May flowers, my friends. You’ve earned it!

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

1. "Spring is nature's way of saying, 'Let's party!'" — Robin Williams

2. "No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn." — Hal Borland

3. "You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming." — Pablo Neruda

4. "In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours." — Mark Twain

5. "Rebellion without truth is like spring in a bleak, arid desert." — Khalil Gibran

6. "No matter how long the winter, spring is sure to follow." — Proverb

7. "Winter lingered so long in the lap of spring that it occasioned a great deal of talk." — Bill Nye

8. “It is spring again. The Earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.” ― Rainer Maria Rilke

9. “Spring is the time of plans and projects.” ― Leo Tolstoy

10. “I enjoy the spring more than the autumn now. One does, I think, as one gets older." ― Virginia Woolf

11. “Despite the forecast, live like it's spring.” ― Lilly Pulitzer

12. "Spring makes its own statement, so loud and clear that the gardener seems to be only one of the instruments, not the composer." — Geoffrey B. Charlesworth

13. "If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant; if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome." — Anne Bradstreet

14. "Spring is sooner recognized by plants than by men." — Chinese Proverb

15. "The first day of spring is one thing, and the first spring day is another. The difference between them is sometimes as great as a month." — Henry Van Dyke

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

16. "Never yet was a springtime, when the buds forgot to bloom." — Margaret Elizabeth Sangster

17. "Sit quietly, doing nothing, spring comes, and the grass grows by itself." — Zen saying

18. "An optimist is the human personification of spring." — Susan J. Bissonette

19. "Spring — an experience in immortality." — Henry David Thoreau

20. "People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball. I'll tell you what I do. I stare out the window and wait for spring." — Rogers Hornsby

21. “Oh, Spring! I want to go out and feel you and get inspiration. My old things seem dead. I want fresh contacts, more vital searching.” — Emily Carr

22. “Spring adds new life and new beauty to all that is.” — Jessica Harrelson

23. “Spring is when you feel like whistling, even with a shoe full of slush.” — Doug Larson

24. “If people did not love one another, I really don’t see what use there would be in having any spring.” — Victor Hugo

25. “The deep roots never doubt spring will come.” — Marty Rubin

26. “If winter comes, can spring be far behind?” — Percy Bysshe Shelley

27. “Where flowers bloom so does hope.” — Lady Bird Johnson

28. "That is one good thing about this world... There are always sure to be more springs." — L.M. Montgomery

29. "Spring unlocks the flowers to paint the laughing soil." — Reginald Heber

30. "Spring will come and so will happiness. Hold on. Life will get warmer." — Anita Krizzan

31. "The beautiful spring came, and when nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also." — Harriet Ann Jacobs