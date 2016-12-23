Each year, Thanksgiving dinner isn't even over before everyone starts hating on "Baby, It's Cold Outside" for its blasé attitude toward consent. It's an easy target (even without the "what's in this drink?" line, it's still about a man refusing to take "no" for an answer) — but there are plenty of other, equally creepy holiday song lyrics out there, too. Indeed, tings you used to enjoy as a child, but find out as an adult were super inappropriate is one of the internet's favorite topics; a quick Google search will turn up dozens, if not hundreds, of lists on the subject. You'd think that the holidays would be safe from this phenomenon, but as it turns out, some songs about the most wonderful time of the year turn out to be a little disturbing upon closer inspection.
That doesn't mean you can't enjoy them, obviously. I'm a staunch feminist and still enjoy a round of carpool karaoke every time "Baby, It's Cold Outside" comes on the radio. Some songs are just too darn catchy to ignore. But if you start paying attention to the lyrics next time you're singing along with a holiday song, you might find that the message was a little different than you realized.
Or if you're lazy, allow me to do this for you. Here are nine holiday songs that actually have super creepy lyrics.