Finding the perfect gift for your significant other can sometimes feel like an impossible task. You want to get them something heartfelt, but also, that they'll actually wear. Choosing a meaningful necklace for your girlfriend strikes that balance, and luckily, there are tons of unique options available just a click away.

Unlike rings, which have to be sized specifically, and earrings, which can irritate certain skin types, a necklace is pretty hard to mess up. As long as you have an idea of your partner's preferred taste in metal — gold, rose gold, silver, platinum — then it should be easy to find the right piece of jewelry to commemorate your relationship.

Of course, if you want to truly surprise them, it's critical to find something that stands out. Most of the necklaces on this list feature some element of personalization, or come with a heartfelt message that helps explain the intention of your gift. These little touches make it feel less like a clunk of metal and more like a token of your relationship.

So, if you need a little help finding the right gift, here are nine meaningful necklaces your girlfriend — or really any loved one — will definitely love to receive.

1 A Hand-Engraved Locket With Space For A Photo Amazon Collection 14K Gold-Filled Hand-Engraved Locket Necklace Amazon $38 See On Amazon This hand-engraved locket has enough space to fit two photos or a photo and a message, and is designed with a signet-style engraving that's timeless. The locket is 14-karat gold-filled and has an 18-inch chain that should fit most necks. According to one reviewer: "This locket was just lovely. It was a Valentine('s) gift for a friend of my husband and mine, who doesn’t have a “Valentine”. She actually loved it so much, she cried. We are all very happy with this purchase."

2 This Delicate Heart Necklace That's Finished In A Modern Rose-Gold YUMILY Womens Charm Mini Heart Pendant Necklace Amazon $25 See On Amazon A simple way to say "I love you" — or even just "I really like you" — this delicate mini heart charm necklace is a piece your partner can wear every day. It's crafted out of titanium steel and precisely cut with lasers, before a special polishing technique is used to bring out the shine. Available in both rose gold and silver, it's attached to a 17.8-inch chain that hits loosely around the collarbone and secures with a lobster clasp. According to one reviewer: "This is an amazing gift to anyone special to you. Perfect size for it to be notice but not in your face. Love it so much."

3 This Sterling Silver Necklace Shaped Like A Heartbeat Sterling Silver Lifeline Pulse Pendant Heartbeat Necklace Amazon $27 See On Amazon For a romantic touch, this sterling silver pendant necklace is shaped like a heartbeat, and makes for a beautiful gift for anyone special in your life. This necklace comes in four different lengths so you can find the perfect fit for whomever you are gifting this to. According to one reviewer: "[I] got this for my girlfriend as a gift and she loved it! Light weight but high quality."

4 This Infinity Necklace That Declares Your Forever Love Billie Bijoux 925 Sterling Silver Infinity Necklace Amazon $36 See On Amazon This beautiful, sterling silver infinity pendant is adorned with shimmering cubic zirconia accents. The charm itself is 1-inch and is attached to a 16-inch adjustable chain that stays close to the neck. Completely nickel- and lead-free, it represents infinite love. It comes in a pretty white box and is easy to clean, requiring only baby wipes. If you know you'll be shopping for a silver necklace for your girlfriend, this is a hard necklace to beat. According to one reviewer: "Package arrived in a timely manner, beautiful boxed and presentation perfect for gifting! Inside was a sliver cloth and presentation card for giving as a gift. Beautiful necklace at an exceptional price! Highly recommend!"

5 A True 14-Karat Gold Necklace That'll Last Forever Ioka 14K Yellow Gold Plain Heart Charm Pendant Amazon $232 See On Amazon If you're looking for a true gold necklace for your girlfriend, this 14-karat gold necklace is a timeless piece that your girlfriend will have forever. Choose from one of four different lengths for a perfect fit and rest assured that this necklace comes with an easy return policy should it not be a hit. According to one reviewer: "This little pendant is well made, lovely and a new favorite. Its a nice weight so it lays nicely against you and although small [it's] the simple elegance that makes it such a beautiful piece. I don't take it off. It's pretty alone and layered with other pieces."

6 This Birthstone Necklace That Has Rave Reviews Amazon Essentials Sterling Silver Birthstone Pendant Necklace Amazon $20 See On Amazon For an easy, instantly personal gift, this birthstone necklace can be customized to your girlfriend's birth month. Made with sterling silver and featuring an 18-inch chain, this simple staple of jewelry makes for a great gift — and even comes in all the packaging you need to gift it. Over 1,000 Amazon users have invested in this timeless staple. According to one reviewer: "I got this for my girlfriend and she wears it everyday and in the shower. Her family has a history of being allergic to [jewelry] so I was a bit skeptical, but after months of wearing it (only taking it off at security in the airport), it hasn't changed colours or stained her neck at all. It's a really pretty necklace and it's definitely sterling silver."

7 This Necklace You Can Engrave With The Coordinates Of Somewhere Meaningful Personalized Necklaces Longitude Latitude Necklacce Amazon $35 See On Amazon For a truly thoughtful necklace for your girlfriend, engrave the coordinates of the location where you first met or said "I love you" on this customizable necklace. The 1-inch bar is made of sterling silver plated in 18 karat gold and can be attached to a chain available in five sizes. It can be personalized with any coordinates, names, initials, or Roman numerals for the perfect message. Best of all, it ships out in just 24 hours after ordering and arrives perfectly packaged in a gift box. According to one reviewer: "It looks expensive (and) is still as shiny as the (first) day I wore it! In fact, you'd never know its plated. I know luxury! I've had many compliments and everyone says what a clever idea the geocode is. I love my husband for getting me this for our 10th anniversary."

8 Matching Ring Necklaces That Come In A Set Of Two Jovivi Personalized Custom Couples Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon These simple ring necklaces come in a set of two so you and your girlfriend can wear matching ones. While these can be customized, linked here are the simple unengraved rings. These two rings come in different sizes, but the same length — both 24 inches long. And, since they're hypoallergenic and nickel-free, even those with sensitive necks should love this silver necklace. According to one reviewer: "I have had this necklace for 9 months now. I wear it every single day and it is not turning black, the chain is still in perfect condition, and the engravings on my ring are not even scratched! This is by far one of my best purchases and if I could change a single thing about it I would just size the rings. If I had the option to pick my ring size it would have been perfect in every way. I love wearing it as a necklace but it would be nice to wear as just a ring too."