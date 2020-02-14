9 Rattan Pieces To Weave Into Your Decor

Affordable homeware is becoming more and more of a thing these days, and there are plenty of trend-driven, beautiful interior options on the market from stores such as IKEA, H&M Home, and Urban Outfitters. It no longer costs an arm and leg to furnish a space, no matter how large or tiny that space is. You can pick up some lovely bits on the high street, and still embrace the larger trends. Right now, rattan homeware pieces of decor are having a moment, and there are plenty of cool, purse-friendly buys you can get your hands on now.

The rattan and wicker trend has arguably been growing for years now, largely shaped by the penchant for all things Nordic. Cosy hygge-inspired designs are still massive, and these fabrics fit in perfectly. Rattan and wicker have featured on many 2020 homeware trend lists, including one by Elle Decor, where Nicole Fuller of Nicole Fuller Interiors told the publication: “Rattan/wicker is having a resurgence," adding, "it warmly reminds me of my childhood and has evolved in fresh and exciting ways whether in chairs, tables, or lighting, it is the perfect layer to balance modern and traditional style."

Rattan continues to grow as a 2021 trend, and has risen in popularity even more after we’ve all spent more time at home and wanted to re-decorate. Adding in a cute wicker lampshade or little stool is the perfect easy homeware update.

Keep scrolling to shop nine of the most covetable rattan and wicker pieces around right now...

