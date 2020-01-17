Keeping things fresh and stylish at home can be a bit of a struggle, especially when you're living in rented accommodation and unable to make any major changes. However, that doesn't mean you can't jump on the bandwagon of 2020's best homeware trends. It might not be painting a wall or getting a new sofa, but boy oh boy are there some cheap and easy ways to go from drab to delightful in no time at all.

Before we look at what's in this year, let's have a peep at what is most definitely out. And there's one offender whose departure I'm positively giddy over. Grey on grey on grey has been in for a few years and, finally, according to Ariel Okin (of Ariel Okin Interiors), who spoke to Elle Decor, the sun is finally setting on this boring AF design. "So much of the late 2010s was saturated in varying hues of grey," explained Okin. Adding "lately we're seeing a demand for warmer toned palettes and rich accent colours." Phewf.

It's a new year, a new decade, and a new fresh start. Here's a few suggestions to update your interiors and completely change the feel of your home, even if it's rented.

1. Sustainability Thankfully, sustainability is the trend we're all getting behind in the new decade — in everything from food to fashion and of course interiors. If you can, you should try to buy second hand but, if that's not an option, try to purchase recycled and ethically produced products. Debbie Drake, head of design at Dunelm, says: "Sustainability is becoming integral around the home, with people increasingly opting for ethical interior products which pose real value and durability." Recycled Glass Jug £12 £9.60 | Dunelm Buy now White Terrazzo Square Coaster £5 | MAiK Buy now

3. Home Comforts I don't know about you but, for me, cosiness is the most important thing when it comes to decorating my home. And absolutely doesn't need to mean that your interiors take a hit. You can have cosiness while staying stylish too. Think lush, soft furnishings best enjoyed with a mug of tea. According to Ideal Home, this season will be about "comforting textures" and "soft colours." Faux Shearling Blanket £79.99 £39.99 | Zara Home Buy now Morroccan Shaggy Rug £49 | Dunelm Buy now