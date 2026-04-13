Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to the last week of Aries season! The sun’s journey through this leadership-oriented fire sign has brought a refreshing burst of motivation to all zodiac signs, and this week’s new moon serves as the pinnacle of this bold and brazen energy. Now is a time to set your ambitions high and make some serious headway toward whatever money and career goals you’ve been trying to get off the ground.

While the current astrological influences encourage fast forward motion, this week’s money tarot reading also reminds you that you don’t need to reach a finish line overnight. Patience and prudence will always be rewarded, so slow down a little to ensure you’re moving at a steady but sustainable pace.

Read on to see what the cards have to say about your financial and professional life in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

It may seem counterintuitive to the impulsive and headstrong Aries energy that’s dominating the skies this week, but you’ll need to give your financial goals a little more time and TLC right now before you reach your desired result. You may have already planted the necessary seeds and be well on your way to a more fruitful and abundant situation, which is fantastic. However, the Seven of Pentacles is all about tending to your crops and giving them a chance to come into full bloom.

The character on the card is depicted gazing upon a lush green plant with an air of calmness and care — but as you can see, he isn’t harvesting any of it just yet. The plant is draped with golden coins, indicating that it’s most certainly a lucrative endeavor worth growing. It’s simply not yet ready to yield the amount of fruit he wants from it. This week, you’re likely to act boldly and brazenly, which can give you a craving for quick results. But the most potent power moves are the ones that build a foundation which supports growth over time. Your patience will be rewarded (hopefully monetarily).

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

The grounded, maternal, and generous Queen of Pentacles is here to help quell some of your money concerns this week. This card is all about creating a nurturing environment for yourself — one in which your needs are provided for and your feet feel like they’re on stable ground. Money anxiety is all too real, and there may very well be scarcity or challenges on your plate right now. However, this card is reminder that you can stay grounded through the struggles, and that by doing so, you’ll build a foundation for a lot more abundance.

In a similar fashion to the Seven of Pentacles above, this gold-wielding royal is rich in care, tenderness, and patience. It’s a reminder to be gentle with yourself and your goals, treating each of your financial endeavors as seedlings to be protected and grown rather than rash and sudden decisions. Slow down and appreciate what you have, then start tending to whatever financial stressors need to be dealt with.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

It’s good to feel motivated and confident in your ability to conquer your goals, but are you taking on a bit too much in your professional life right now? The Ten of Wands depicts someone struggling as they carry a load that’s obviously much too heavy for them — indicating that you too may have a few too many projects and responsibilities on your shoulders at the moment. You may feel like you need to power through and manage the weight of it all yourself, but you’ll risk winding up in a crash-and-burn situation instead of enjoying the results that you’re hoping for.

The lesson this card brings you this week is to try to lighten your workload in whatever ways make the most sense. This might mean letting go of control and delegating a few tasks to your colleagues, or reprioritizing some of your goals so that you’re not trying to accomplish them all at once. It’s OK to ask for help to relieve some burdens or set some things aside until you have the bandwidth to circle back to them. By making your current career endeavors more manageable for yourself, you’ll be able to get a lot further without having to stop and catch your breath.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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