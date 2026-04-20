Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

After the past weekend’s very intense Aries new moon, the sun now is officially in dedicated and down-to-earth Taurus, bringing everyone some much-needed grounding after a hectic couple weeks. While the current cosmic energy is still full of fire, Taurus season’s hardworking and slightly hedonistic vibe is likely to put your mind on your more material endeavors starting this week. It’s a great time to start buckling down on any recent money-making ideas or taking tangible steps toward your career goals, as this solar season gives everyone the gift of follow-through.

The fresh Taurus season energy is also embodied in this week’s money tarot reading, as all three cards encourage reflection, patience, and either delaying action or making moves very deliberately. When such a clear and consistent theme emerges, it’s a good idea to take note, especially if you could use some advice around matters of work and finances in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Sometimes the best course of action is inaction, especially if the Four of Swords has anything to say about it. Right now, your bank account could probably use a break, and perhaps you also need a break from thinking about it. So instead of making any major financial decisions or investments, it’s probably best to temporarily pull away from big projects or purchases and give yourself a chance to reflect on your situation instead.

This doesn’t mean you should toss any current financial opportunities out the window in favor of a week full of rot days. It simply asks you to give yourself adequate time and space to consider what’s on your plate when it comes to money and income. The figure depicted on the card lay quiet and still inside of a church with their hands in a prayer position, indicating that they are in a state of meditation rather than sleeping — and you should follow suit symbolically. Turn down the volume on the outside noise as you consider your next money moves.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re suffering from money anxiety, it might be time to stop, drop, and look at things from a new angle instead of trying to immediately act on your fears. The Hanged Man is one of the tarot’s most potent reminders to step back and observe what’s happening around you. When you’re worried about money and in the thick of facing financial challenges or setbacks, it’s easy to lose perspective and get lost in the stress of it all. However, this can ultimately make it more difficult to find a way out. Sometimes looking at your situation from an outsider’s point of view can help plans click into place more than a boots-on-the-ground assessment from the inside.

As you can see on the card, the Hanged Man dangles upside down with a still and peaceful demeanor, and the glowing halo around his head symbolizes the epiphanies and revelations that have come as a result of looking at life through this unusual angle. When you press pause on money matters and examine them from a different lens, you might find that solutions to your problems begin presenting themselves. It’s not always easy to see what’s right in front of you.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

While the last two cards have been focused on pressing pause and reflecting on your financial circumstances, the Knight Of Pentacles brings a slightly different flavor for career endeavors this week — but that doesn’t mean you should put the pedal to the metal just yet. Knights always symbolize action and moving forward toward an objective, but having this cavalryman in the more grounded and practical-minded suit of Pentacles is a reminder not to rush to the finish line.

This is a great week to start making moves toward your professional goals, so long as you go slow, steadily, and methodically. Be thoughtful about your next steps instead of impulsively jumping into action, and move carefully instead of letting yourself get carried away with ambition and zeal. Having a solid plan and sticking to it is the best way to find success at work this week.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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