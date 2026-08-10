Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Eclipse season has arrived, so get ready for a chaotic ride! Wednesday’s solar eclipse in Leo lights up everyone’s hearts and minds, asking you to set your ego aside and get in touch with your most authentic desires. Change can happen quickly during an eclipse, so prepare for an unexpected word about work or sudden shifts in the financial scene. A few days after the eclipse, communication planet Mercury meets with abundant planet Jupiter, ushering in a flow of lucrative ideas, beneficial social connections, and some of the best brainstorming meetings of the year. Take advantage of this vibe.

This week’s money tarot indicates comfort, leadership, and being on a mission. Lean into the passionate and ambitious energy of the week and check out the cards I pulled to guide you in the realms of finance and career.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The lovely and empowering Queen of Pentacles is one of the most optimistic cards one can pick in relation to their finances — so trust that this week is going to bring you to a more stable and comfortable place than you’ve been used to. Pentacles are the suit associated with money in the tarot, so having a card of such high ranking in this element bodes very well for your bank account or business endeavors. Unlike the King of Pentacles, the Queen has a more gentle and collaborative approach to money. She’s a leader who is very much in charge of her own situation, but she leads with practicality and calmness instead of authoritarian rule.

Take after this tarot royal when it comes to money this week and make some measured decisions about your resources — making sure to consider other people’s needs and feelings while also sticking to what’s sensible. The Queen of Pentacles is generous and compassionate with her cash flow, and she realizes that keeping up strong interpersonal connections can quickly turn into a beneficial financial investment. Approach business or finance ventures with equal parts kindness and level-headedness.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re anxious about money matters, consider this card your knight in shining armor. The Knight of Pentacles is here to help you ground yourself, get organized, and move with more confidence — as this pragmatic cavalryman understands the importance of keeping a level head in the face of stressful or dangerous situation. Financial troubles can stir up a frantic feeling in the coolest of cucumbers. However, the brave and patient Knight of Pentacles wants to remind you that taking things slow is the best way to avoid further financial snafus.

Knights are always on a mission, so you may have already carved out a path forward or considered possible solutions to your money woes. Whether or not you’ve given it much thought, know that the most sensible way to deal with your stress is through perseverance, patience, and prudence. No retail therapy or avoiding logging into your bank account. Move with caution, care, and diligence, and you’re sure to find a way through whatever financial troubles are ailing you.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Yet another Knight has shown up in this week’s tarot reading, indicating that multiple missions are already underway. However, the approach and motivations on each are very different. The Knight of Cups is riding toward his destination fueled on emotions alone. He’s following his heart, allowing that inner desire to pull him forward on this path. Similarly, you may feel especially guided by your feelings at work this week — which could be a good thing or a challenging one. This card could indicate that it’s time to move with a little more emotional investment in whatever it is you’re working on. Are you feeling connect to your career? Is there passion, care, and desire involved? Don’t let logic be the only guiding force in your professional life this week.

Conversely, you’ll want to beware of skirting logic entirely in favor of your emotional impulses. Your feelings might make you want to make a lot of promises this week — whether that’s about a project you can deliver on or a favor you can offer a colleague. But it’s important that you remind yourself that your brain and heart must work in tandem. While your intentions may be good, you may be blinded to the reality of a situation if you’re running on feelings alone. Lead with your heart, but strike a balance so you’re not caught off guard.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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