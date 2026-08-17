Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Last week’s total solar eclipse in Leo brought a serious moment of reflection and realness that helped a lot of people see themselves — and the people they admire — in a new light. You may still be processing some of these eclipse revelations as they pertain to your current career trajectory, financial status, or professional aspirations. But thankfully, the grounded and plan-oriented vibes of Virgo season are swooping in to help you dot your I’s and cross your T’s. It’s time to do some number-crunching, list-making, and organizing, Virgo style.

If you need some help navigating cash flow and career choices during this chaotic and transitional period, this week’s money tarot is here to validate your confusion and clarify the best path forward. Read on to see what the cards have to say about work and finances during the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Collaboration is the key to success this week — whether that means linking up with a business partner to discuss the future of your endeavors, talking through shared finances with a partner or family member, or seeking some guidance from a trusted friend who can help you sort out a money issue. No matter what you have on your plate financially, the Two Of Cups is the quintessential card of compromise, mutual understanding, and working together. Stay open-minded to other people’s perspectives, because a collaborative approach is the best thing you can do for your bank account right now.

This card indicates that there’s likely to be synergy and trust with whoever you choose to collaborate with or open up to this week, so you may find that joint ventures are even more lucrative than anything you’d have decided on or pursued on your own. If you’re making financial decisions that involve or impact someone else, make sure you’re doing so with their input. Conversations are necessary this week if you want the most positive financial outcome, so don’t leave anyone out of the loop.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Sometimes money anxiety can lead to impulsive decisions, feelings of scarcity, and a sense of urgency to seize any and every opportunity that come your way. However, the Seven Of Cups is a warning against being over idealistic and grabbing at the first option that catches your eye. Don’t fall victim to shiny object syndrome in your haste to solve your financial woes. You may be dealing with money stressors, but you’ve also got a lot of different options when it comes to moving forward. Not all of them promise overnight success or look very exciting, but that doesn’t mean they’re not the most sensible choice.

If a money opportunity seems too good to be true this week, then it probably is. Remember, just because something looks glitzy and flashy and makes you say “ooh” and “ahh” doesn’t mean it’s actually valuable. Get-rich-quick schemes always come in an eye-catching package, but they rarely deliver on their promises. Instead of grabbing the first sparkly thing that catches your eye, take your time thinking through your decisions. These options aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so you don’t need to make an immediate selection. Wandering down a path of wishful thinking and delusion, however, is the thing that’ll make you risk straying too far off-course.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Judgement card isn’t very light or casual, as you can deduce based on the rapture-inspired imagery on the card itself. It depicts an archangel descended from the heavens over a graveyard of people who have risen from their coffins, arms outstretched to the sky as they await their final judgement in the afterlife.

Don’t worry, career matters aren’t going to be that intense this week — tarot art just loves drama. However, this card does symbolize a wake-up call when it comes to your career and the impact you’re making on the world. Are you devoting your work hours to a cause that’s meaningful to you? Do you feel fulfilled, proud, and satisfied by the job that you’re currently in or headed toward? If the world ended tomorrow, how would you feel about the professional path you’ve carved out for yourself?

These are heavy questions, but it’s time to reckon with the choices you’ve made so far in your career trajectory. Not everyone has the luxury of doing what they love, but it might be time to assess whether you can really live with what you’re doing. If something is draining your spirit or calling your soul in a different direction, it might be time to consider a change.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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