Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It’s time to boss up and get serious about your goals. This week, the sun is collaborating with get-it-done Saturn, giving you the confidence you need to keep your nose to the grindstone and focus on your long-term goals. Your hard work is paying off, and right now, you can build a solid foundation for whatever professional or financial goals you hope to achieve in the future.

Of course, there’s plenty of cosmic intensity happening too, and this week’s money tarot reading brings a mixed bag of energy. It combines the unbridled chaos of the Tower with the hopeful and rebirth-oriented vibes of the Star, meaning that anything lost can be rebuilt much stronger. It’s a reminder that there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel, and a way out of every problem — even if you haven’t quite found the solution.

If you’d like to lock in when it comes to career and finance matters in the week ahead, check out the cards I pulled to help guide you.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

A situation regarding money probably feels like it’s wedging you in between a rock and a hard place this week. Much like the blindfolded figure depicted on the Eight of Swords card, you may not be able to see any paths forward or possible solutions to the problems you’re facing as it stands now. And like this same character, it may feel like your hands are tied, leaving you with little mobility and no way to free yourself from the trouble you’ve found yourself in.

But here’s the truth about the person on the Eight Of Swords card: She’s not tied up as tightly as she thinks she is, and her feet are free to carry her away from this dangerous forest of swords, even if she can’t quite see where she’s going yet. Whatever is happening in your financial life this week may be confounding, stressful, or overwhelming, but you are not trapped or without options — even if it feels that way. Instead of giving up and falling into a victim mindset, shake off the shackles and start moving forward. The more you build up momentum, the more options will make themselves available to you, and the easier it will be to look ahead and see the other side.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money anxiety feels inevitable with the instability and chaos of the Tower present. There’s no way around the intensity that this card indicates. As you can see in its imagery, the Tower depicts unforeseeable forces that are causing events beyond anyone’s control. A lightning bolt has hit a tall building during a dark storm, setting it ablaze and forcing the people inside to jump for their lives. Their idea of safety is shaken, and this week, you might feel the same way about your finances, as if the rug has been pulled out from under you.

Perhaps something stressful has come up out of nowhere this week, such as a sudden change in income, a volatile business ordeal, or an unexpectedly challenging expense. No matter the issue, the lesson of the Tower is that things fall apart sometimes, but these moments are necessary in order to get you back onto the right path. Whatever is destroyed by this lightning bolt is something that wasn’t on a solid foundation anyway — so while changes might be happening quickly this week, trust that they’re all things that would’ve happened at some point anyway. After this storm passes, you’ll have rainbows to look forward to, and sometimes that’s when the most growth happens. Keep your chin up and take things in stride, because nothing bad lasts forever.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

In the arc of the Major Arcana, the card that comes after the Tower is always the Star — so it feels like a beautiful coincidence to see it showing up here, balancing out the Tower’s heaviness with its untouchable sense of hope. You may be dealing with some stressful financial situations, but those chaotic changes are indeed paving the way for a new path when it comes to career matters. The Star promises rebirth and renewal, offering brand new perspectives that can flood you with fresh inspiration for your professional trajectory. Whether it’s a fortunate job opportunity, an exciting project, or a lucrative new passion that’s grabbed your attention, you’ll be given a chance to start fresh at work in some meaningful way.

The Star is also considered a card of much good luck, so make a wish and use this week’s energy to plant seeds for your professional life. Practice looking at the things you can’t control as gifts in some way — whether obvious or not — and trust that you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be right now.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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