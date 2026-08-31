Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy September! The dust from last week’s chaotic lunar eclipse is finally beginning to settle, allowing everyone to start enjoying some of the grounded, practical-minded, and get-your-sh*t-together energy of Virgo season. Organizing your finances, tidying up your workspace, and getting granular with the details of professional projects are all fabulous goals to keep in mind as you head into this fresh month.

The week kicks off on a slightly stressful note, as hot-headed Mars is squaring off with strict and serious Saturn. High-octane Mars wants instant action and gratification, but Saturn requires a slow burn and lots of hard work before a payoff — meaning you might feel frustrated by delays or roadblocks that force you to slow down as you chase your ambitions.

However, it’s nothing a little patience and problem-solving can’t fix. Plus, if this week’s money tarot reading has anything to say about it, there are lots of exciting opportunities unfolding that can help boost your luck in finances and open new doors in your career, too. Read on to see what’s in the cards this week when it comes to your professional and financial life.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

You probably have some decisions to make at work this week, and it’s important to think big as you finalize your choices. The Two Of Wands depicts someone looking off into the horizon from above, holding a globe as they ponder their next moves. This symbolizes the idea that you have the whole world at your fingertips, and all sorts of exciting and vital opportunities in the palm of your hand.

In some cases, the globe symbolism could be literal, as this card is often associated with international travel — so it’s possible you might find yourself planning a work trip this week or stumbling into an offer that might need a relocation. However, it may be more metaphorical, meaning that you should expand your horizons and remember that there’s an entire world of possibility for you to explore. Go a little bigger and aim a little higher than you normally would. The sky’s the limit, and there’s no end to the new things you can experience by following your professional passions.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

When considering the role of the Star in relation to people’s money anxieties, it feels necessary to look at it in the context of the Major Arcana’s sequence. The card that comes just before the Star in the tarot is The Tower, and this card infamously signals major chaos, turmoil, and things falling apart. However, the Star symbolizes rebirth and new hope after that period of hardship. While the Tower has the power to decimate everything in its path, the Star is the light that helps facilitate all the new growth that will spring forth from this.

When it comes to financial stressors, this is a beautifully optimistic card that indicates you’re entering a more peaceful era, full of new possibilities. The Star is also one of the tarot’s luckiest characters, so it bodes well for any money manifestations, too. Trust that clouds are parting, the sky is clearing, the Star is here to guide you toward a new and less challenging path forward.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Whether or not you’re in love with your job, you’re likely to enjoy a refreshing burst of inspiration this week — one that can make you feel more positive and passionate about your current professional path. The Ace Of Wands symbolizes a new fire being lit inside of you, and all the exciting new possibilities that will emerge if you follow the spark and keep the flame lit. If you feel especially jazzed about something work-wise, let that excitement be your guide. It’s there for a reason.

Alternately, this card can symbolize the birth of a brand-new passion project or side hustle with lucrative potential. A fresh career-related idea may very well strike you like lightning this week — and this card implies that the universe wants to help you turn your money-making vision into reality. Wands are what witches use to cast their spells, and this card is putting one directly in your hands. So now that you know, what will you manifest in your career with your magic wand? Say abra cadabra and find out.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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