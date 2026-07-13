Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Mercury retrograde is still very much influencing the cosmic vibe, and it’s entangled with this week’s new moon — a lunation that’s rising in the ultra-sensitive and sentimental sign of Cancer. You might be feeling extra tender, but you can use this emotional energy to your advantage in professional or financial life. This new moon is great for manifesting a different outcome for endeavors that didn’t quite pan out in the past. Sometimes timing is everything, and you don’t always get that right the first time around.

The astrological weather is a little unpredictable, but this week’s money tarot reading is sweet, empowering, and optimistic. If you’d like a little mystical guidance in the realms of cash or career, check out the cards I pulled for the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The optimistic Page of Swords is full of clever ideas and a refreshing sense of optimism about the limitless selection of opportunities that life could offer him. When it comes to your financial life, this is a good week to tap into a more idealistic mindset too, allowing yourself to explore new perspectives and possibilities. If you want to increase your income or make some business moves, there’s no shortage of inspiration to be found right now. In fact, there’s a lovely new moon this week that can help you look at old projects with fresh eyes, bringing a lucrative edge to something that hadn’t quite panned out the way you’d hoped in the past.

The challenge with this card is to find a way to channel your exciting mental momentum into a sustainable plan of action. It’s good to be open-minded, willing to take risks, and trusting of the vibes you’re picking up on in relation to money matters. You don’t always need an air-tight practical plan to get going, but make sure you don’t get too lost in the clouds and lose track of the tangible steps you’ll need to take to make your abundant visions a reality.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re dealing with money problems, you know you can’t just pull the wool over your eyes and wish them away — and you probably also know that the resulting anxiety caused by said money problems doesn’t exactly have an on and off switch. However, this week might be a good time to practice embodying what it would feel like to be totally in your power, with complete faith that things will turn out favorably. The Queen of Wands is one of the tarot’s darlings, radiating confidence, warmth, and the kind of je ne sais quoi that makes it almost impossible for people to look away from her. She’s as popular and charismatic as she is creative and bold. And this week, it’s time for you to borrow some of her sunshine to help you see beyond your financial fears and find some optimistic solutions.

Fake it ‘til you make it might feel like an unhelpful mantra to apply to money worries, but would it be so bad to believe that you can get out of whatever hole or stressful situation you’ve found yourself in? Let go of any bit of shame you’re feeling around your financial situation and start moving forward with confidence, courage, and total trust in your ability to land on your feet.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

There is perhaps no card in the tarot that’s more representative of abundance and luxury than the Nine of Pentacles. It depicts an elegant woman in a lush and expensive-looking robe, strolling leisurely through a verdant garden with her exotic pet bird perched on her gloved hand. This card’s energy bodes very well for career matters this week, as it’s signaling that you might have the opportunity to reap the fruits of your labors and bask in the glow of a success — and perhaps enjoy some financial gains, too.

With Mercury retrograding, it’s possible that an older project or business investment comes back around unexpectedly, finally resulting in the type of gains you were hoping for but hadn’t yet seen yielded. You deserve to treat yourself and celebrate your professional achievements, so don’t play small when it comes to honoring all that you’ve accomplished.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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