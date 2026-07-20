Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week’s money tarot reading has a theme that’s impossible to ignore. The message? Start taking better care of yourself or burn out. All three cards intentionally steer you away from extremes and encourage you to find balance — whether that means being more cautious with your decisions, being mindful of how much stress you’re carrying, or being willing to take a break when you need it. You’re not superhuman, so don’t be too proud to ask for financial help or too afraid to step away from work for a breather.

This makes sense, as this week’s astrology brings the end of a long and exhausting Mercury retrograde. The planet of logistics has been backspinning for weeks, turning matters of communication, timing, and planning inside out. Now that it’s coming to an end, it’s important to tread lightly and assess what your needs are.

If you’d like some advice from a mystic when it comes to your career and cash flow, check out the cards I pulled to guide you through the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Temperance is here to remind you to take the middle path of moderation — not too much, and not too little. This week, practice balance when it comes to your finances. Splurging on something with a high price tag or making a spontaneous decision with your cash is probably a bad idea. At the same time, refusing to take a risk or depriving yourself of joy in favor of frugality isn’t right either. This card wants you to keep things flowing without tipping your scales toward an extreme.

This also applies to the energy with which you approach your financial decisions this week. The angel depicted on the Temperance card stands with one foot dipped in the water while the other foot touches solid ground. This symbolizes the importance of staying in touch with your emotional and spiritual sides while also remaining grounded in reality. Try to blend your intuition with observation when it comes to money matters now. Relying solely on vibes isn’t sensible, but ignoring your feelings in favor of pure practicality isn’t the path either. Once again, the correct path is balance.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

With the Ten Of Wands showing up, it’s no wonder you’re feeling anxious about money. This card shows up when you’re carrying way too much. Like the character on the card, you’re probably feeling overburdened or overwhelmed — whether that’s with too many bills, mounting financial obligations, work responsibilities, or business-related tasks. You can only go on so long with this much weight on your shoulders. While you may not be able to drop all your money problems and walk away, there is help available to you if you’re willing to delegate or carve out a break for yourself.

Find a way to relieve some of the financial woes that are ailing you this week. Can you ask for an extension on a bill? Have a conversation about a potential business snag? Seek out some sound advice from someone more financially savvy? Help is available to you if you’re willing to pause for a moment and look around. Seek out some solutions and buy yourself some time to regain your strength and clarity.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

You might need a mental health day this week — or at least some recharge time to recover from the non-stop action, excitement, or stress you’ve experienced at work lately. The Four of Swords is all about recovery, rest, and solo reflection time, and its presence here is an indication that you could use a little break from the grind. Whether it’s physical or mental exhaustion that’s set in, you’re probably reaching the brink of burn-out mode. If you feel like you need a day off, now’s a good time to request one. At the very least, try to clear your post-work schedule of any additional obligations so that you can prioritize relaxation and have some quiet time.

Ironically, taking a step back and being more intentional with your downtime will probably result in a better professional performance. You need some time away from the hustle to get centered and in tune with yourself. When you’ve recharged and meditated your way into less stress and more clarity, you’ll be able to return to work with more energy and vigor than before.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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