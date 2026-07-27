Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Leo season always inspires passion, self-assuredness, and a willingness to work hard to manifest your desires — and this week is particularly well-suited for chasing your most visionary goals. The full moon in forward-thinking Aquarius rises on Wednesday, and it can inspire you to ditch society’s standards of how you should live your life and march to the beat of your own drum. Plus, with Mercury freshly out of its recent retrograde, plans can move forward with more momentum and ideas can fall into place with more clarity.

This week’s money tarot reading is beautifully aligned with the current astrology, as it brings symbols of confidence, collaboration, and creativity. If you’re looking for some guidance on managing your career or cash flow, check out the cards I pulled to advise on the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Mercury retrograde is turning logistical matters around in a positive way this week, and you’re likely to feel that gorgeously forward-flowing energy in your finances, too. The tarot’s lovely Empress is the epitome of luxury. She’s depicted sitting back on a lovely throne in a garden wearing an ornate star-covered crown, a long flowing dress covered in roses, holding a fancy scepter in her hand. She’s got power, of course — she’s an Empress, after all — but she’s still able to fully relax into the beauty and lushness of her fortunate circumstances.

Whether you’ve been struggling financially or staying steady but hitting some walls, this week could be a time where things finally start feeling more comfortable. Cash should start flowing more abundantly, and things you’ve been working toward should finally start paying off, allowing you to enjoy the fruits of your labor. This lush card also represents fertility and bountiful harvest vibes, so some of your money-making endeavors or creative ideas may prove to be even more fruitful and lucrative than you imagined. Sit back and enjoy the things that are going well with total trust that there’s always more abundance to be acquired.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re feeling anxious about money matters, the antidote this week is simple: Get a little help from your friends (colleagues, community members, or mentors). The Three of Pentacles depicts a trio of professionals who have come together with a shared goal of building a church, so it’s all about teamwork and collaboration. One of the characters on the card is an architect, one is a construction worker, and the other is a priest, so they each have something meaningful to contribute to the project.

However, imagine how stressful things would be if they were missing one of their teammates. Each of them have their own unique area of expertise that the other two simply aren’t versed in, so attempting to fill in the gaps would only bring challenges and hardship. Similarly, the issues you’re dealing with in your financial life could probably be more easily solved if you weren’t trying to play multiple roles at once. Do you need someone who’s an expert on budgeting or getting out of debt? Someone who’s tapped into the housing or stock market? Someone with experience starting a business or finding investors? Don’t expect yourself to have the answer to every problem. Building camaraderie and tackling your worries through a more community-oriented mindset is your best bet.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Queen of Pentacles is one of the most optimistic and empowering figures in the tarot deck when it comes to finances, and she bodes equally well when it comes to your career. This card symbolizes calm and practical leadership, indicating that it’s time for you to gently take the reins and make some measured and confident decisions at work. Approach all of your career matters in a grounded and pragmatic way, but make sure you’re also moving with compassion — as this generous-hearted tarot royal knows that everyone deserves to be treated with thoughtfulness and that building interpersonal connections can be one of the most beneficial professional investments one can make.

With this card’s energy present, know that there’s no need to rush things or jump to any big conclusions. Plus, with Mercury retrograde’s shadow period still carrying on, it’s going to behoove you to move deliberately and with care, even though projects and work plans will start picking up speed. Take your time easing into a higher pace of momentum in order to avoid burnout, as this card is also about using your energy sustainably.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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