Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Mercury retrograde rages on this week, and it’s overlapping with some frustrating aspects that could bring delays or roadblocks when it comes to work or finances. The sun squabbles with no-nonsense Saturn at the beginning of the week, potentially bringing some humbling moments and forcing you to be more patient and prudent about finding the right opportunities. A few days later, value-oriented Venus collides with the energy-draining South Node, challenging you to rethink what’s truly worth your time and energy. Is your money and talent getting sucked up into something that’s not aligned with where you’re at?

This weekend brings a cosmic bright spot, as the sun meets with Mercury retrograde for an intution-strengthening Mercury cazimi. If you need to make any financial decisions, pursue a professional lead, or have a sensitive career-related conversation that can’t wait until the last week of the month, this is the best time to make your move.

An ongoing theme in this week’s money tarot reading is the idea of balance. With so much tumultuous astrology dominating the skies — all while tumultuous events shake up the economic landscape on earth — it’s important to keep your composure and find your equilibrium. If you’d like some advice on professional and financial matters, here’s what the cards have to say for the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The Six of Pentacles is all about generosity, reciprocity, and the fair allocation of resources — so if you have any extra funds to spare, this week could be a really meaningful time to share the wealth. Perhaps you donate to a cause, give up your time to mentor someone who’s trying to break into your field, or treat someone you know to something sweet and simple that they couldn’t otherwise afford. Either way, you know that acting out of scarcity only breeds more of the same. Tap into a more abundant mindset instead and pay some kindness forward.

If you’re not in a position to spare any time or resources, this card can also be a hopeful sign that some generous assistance may be coming your way. Your job is to to be too proud to accept it. It’s called a cash “flow” for a reason — because money is an energy that isn’t meant to sit still. Trust that if someone wants to financially help you in some way, accepting their offer might make them feel good too. If you believe in karma, then you know that what goes around often comes back around, and you get what you’re willing to give.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Sometimes extreme situations can wind up being the catalyst for financial hardship and money stress. Other times, financial hardships can bring so much anxiety that they drive you into taking extreme measures. Either way, enter the Temperance card. This is one of the more important and symbolic archetypes in the tarot deck, and most of its meaning is in its name! This card depicts an angel with one foot planted on dry land, while the other is dipped into a body of water. She holds two cups that contain an interlocking stream of water that appears to flow against gravity from one into the other.

Based on this, the best way to reduce your financial worries right now is to make like the Temperance card and find a more gentle balance. Instead of jumping into anxious action mode, take a deep breath. Think through what’s going on in your situation with compassion for yourself, but also a little bit of objectivity. Dipping just a toe into your proverbial pool is a better idea than diving in head first for a midday swim. Take your time and avoid any extremes as you address whatever money issues are on your mind.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

It’s probably been a rough go at work lately (and if the bulk of my recent weekly tarot readings are correct, then the cards have been picking up on this, too). But despite having been through a lot and possibly still reeling from some recent career-related losses, setbacks, or mistakes, this week is a reminder that you’re still standing. But this time, you’ve got a few more boundaries in place.

The card depicts someone who looks tired and boasts a bandage on his head from being hurt. He holds a wooden wand close to his cheek and looks suspiciously over his shoulder, peeking through the fence of wands that he’s standing behind — presumably for protection. He’s still standing, even if he’s found a wall to shield him while he’s in a vulnerable state.

This week, it’s your turn grab your wand and prove how resilient you are. By pushing through the difficult times and doing your best to keep showing up when you’re struggling, you’ll make a really good impression on the people you work with. Take this moment to recover from the recent career craziness that’s rocked your world and trust that the roughest bits are probably behind you.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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